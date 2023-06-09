89 Flower Tattoos That Seem To Blossom On The Skin
With the spring season here, it’s not a wonder why flower tattoos are trending on social media. As with animal tattoos, flower-related ones try to capture spring in ink and on the skin. A flower tattoo encapsulates the many good things that come with spring — rebirth, blooming, and colors. However, it’s important to be careful when choosing the most creative flower tattoo designs to put on your skin.
The biggest problem with tattoos — they will stay with you for a very long time. Unlike spring, which lasts three months at best, even simple flower tattoos will stay on your skin for years. So, before getting one, you should take the time and create the best design. If you are looking for cool flower tattoos, you should find the correct plant first. If you don’t have one — ask a gardener or a florist for a guide.
If animal ink art is not your cup of tea, you might be interested in looking at some flower tattoo ideas instead! Below, we have compiled some of the best tattoos with flowers that you might actually like. Be sure to upvote the ones that remind you of spring the most or the ones that are most beautiful. Also, share your own opinions on the tattoos in the comments below.
Blue Flowers By Jay Shin, Black Fish Tattoo, NYC
Flowers By Mambo Tattoo In Italy In His “Destrulistic” Style
Swallows On A Cherryblossom Branch Representing Ani’s Family
Kullero
Floral Bracelet For @khristineisaac
Pompompurin Flowers For Charity By Shelby Chin At Parallax Tattoo & Art Studio In Milpitas, Ca
Flowers By Jean Yepes At Full Circle Tattoo Collective In Orlando, FL
Floral Bouquet Of Wisconsin Flowers Done By Me, Jennifer Jackal, At International Ink In Stevens Point, WI
Flowers In Teabag With A Cat
Small Flower Tattoo
Two Dried Roses On Back Spine
Cat Memorial Tattoo With Flowers She Loved To Eat
Flowers Done By Katie At Chronic Ink In Toronto, ON
Flowers On My Forearm Done By Audrey Kacel From H Town Ink In Holland Michigan
All Blue Flower Piece Done By Rick Serna At Mastercraft Tattoo (Chicago, Il)
A Water Lily For Natalie
Forsythia
The Cutest Little Flower
Spring Never Speaks, But It Softens The World; Flowers Never Speak, But It Fragrances The World
The Lirium, A Flower Full Of History And Meanings As Well As Being Considered A Sacred Plant In All Civilizations
Another Greek legend explains that this flower was created from the drops of milk that the Goddess Hera dropped when she breastfed her son Hercules.