With the spring season here, it’s not a wonder why flower tattoos are trending on social media. As with animal tattoos, flower-related ones try to capture spring in ink and on the skin. A flower tattoo encapsulates the many good things that come with spring — rebirth, blooming, and colors. However, it’s important to be careful when choosing the most creative flower tattoo designs to put on your skin.

The biggest problem with tattoos — they will stay with you for a very long time. Unlike spring, which lasts three months at best, even simple flower tattoos will stay on your skin for years. So, before getting one, you should take the time and create the best design. If you are looking for cool flower tattoos, you should find the correct plant first. If you don’t have one — ask a gardener or a florist for a guide.

If animal ink art is not your cup of tea, you might be interested in looking at some flower tattoo ideas instead! Below, we have compiled some of the best tattoos with flowers that you might actually like. Be sure to upvote the ones that remind you of spring the most or the ones that are most beautiful. Also, share your own opinions on the tattoos in the comments below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Blue Flowers By Jay Shin, Black Fish Tattoo, NYC

Blue Flowers By Jay Shin, Black Fish Tattoo, NYC

kait_k Report

10points
POST
#2

Flowers By Mambo Tattoo In Italy In His “Destrulistic” Style

Flowers By Mambo Tattoo In Italy In His “Destrulistic” Style

shanil55 Report

10points
POST
#3

Swallows On A Cherryblossom Branch Representing Ani’s Family

Swallows On A Cherryblossom Branch Representing Ani’s Family

tattoojune Report

10points
POST
#4

Kullero

Kullero

pinjatatskaa Report

10points
POST
#5

Floral Bracelet For @khristineisaac

Floral Bracelet For @khristineisaac

olga.s.tattoo Report

9points
POST
#6

Pompompurin Flowers For Charity By Shelby Chin At Parallax Tattoo & Art Studio In Milpitas, Ca

Pompompurin Flowers For Charity By Shelby Chin At Parallax Tattoo & Art Studio In Milpitas, Ca

odokawa Report

9points
POST
#7

Flowers By Jean Yepes At Full Circle Tattoo Collective In Orlando, FL

Flowers By Jean Yepes At Full Circle Tattoo Collective In Orlando, FL

Sisibetch Report

9points
POST
#8

Floral Bouquet Of Wisconsin Flowers Done By Me, Jennifer Jackal, At International Ink In Stevens Point, WI

Floral Bouquet Of Wisconsin Flowers Done By Me, Jennifer Jackal, At International Ink In Stevens Point, WI

JenniferJackal Report

9points
POST
#9

Flowers In Teabag With A Cat

Flowers In Teabag With A Cat

ladydietattoo Report

9points
POST
#10

Small Flower Tattoo

Small Flower Tattoo

horacio_moreira Report

9points
POST
#11

Two Dried Roses On Back Spine

Two Dried Roses On Back Spine

jku_tattoo Report

8points
POST
#12

Cat Memorial Tattoo With Flowers She Loved To Eat

Cat Memorial Tattoo With Flowers She Loved To Eat

karenthebear Report

8points
POST
#13

Flowers Done By Katie At Chronic Ink In Toronto, ON

Flowers Done By Katie At Chronic Ink In Toronto, ON

ECEJessica Report

8points
POST
#14

Flowers On My Forearm Done By Audrey Kacel From H Town Ink In Holland Michigan

Flowers On My Forearm Done By Audrey Kacel From H Town Ink In Holland Michigan

reddit.com Report

8points
POST
#15

All Blue Flower Piece Done By Rick Serna At Mastercraft Tattoo (Chicago, Il)

All Blue Flower Piece Done By Rick Serna At Mastercraft Tattoo (Chicago, Il)

freakinfalk Report

8points
POST
#16

A Water Lily For Natalie

A Water Lily For Natalie

lostgirlsseries Report

8points
POST
#17

Forsythia

Forsythia

utatt00 Report

8points
POST
#18

The Cutest Little Flower

The Cutest Little Flower

babbygail_doodles Report

8points
POST
#19

Spring Never Speaks, But It Softens The World; Flowers Never Speak, But It Fragrances The World

Spring Never Speaks, But It Softens The World; Flowers Never Speak, But It Fragrances The World

iv.222.tattooist Report

8points
POST
#20

The Lirium, A Flower Full Of History And Meanings As Well As Being Considered A Sacred Plant In All Civilizations

The Lirium, A Flower Full Of History And Meanings As Well As Being Considered A Sacred Plant In All Civilizations

Another Greek legend explains that this flower was created from the drops of milk that the Goddess Hera dropped when she breastfed her son Hercules.

seina.ink Report

8points
POST
#21

Daisies Without Filter

Daisies Without Filter

michaelasanty_tattoo Report

7points
POST
#22

Watercolor Flowers By Jay Gregorowicz At Frew Tattoo, Danville, PA

Watercolor Flowers By Jay Gregorowicz At Frew Tattoo, Danville, PA

tacogordita91 Report

7points
POST
#23

Hourglasses And Flowers. Done By Giulia At Eightlines Studio In Milan, Italy

Hourglasses And Flowers. Done By Giulia At Eightlines Studio In Milan, Italy

mrcrs Report

7points
POST
#24

My Flowers By Heather At Carneys Tattoo In Vandalia, Oh

My Flowers By Heather At Carneys Tattoo In Vandalia, Oh

i_luv_mcr Report

7points
POST
#25

Birth Flowers Of Her Lovely Daughters

Birth Flowers Of Her Lovely Daughters

natalinya_ Report

7points
POST
#26

Tulips

Tulips

lemondragontattoo Report

7points
POST
#27

Lily Tattoo

Lily Tattoo

tatt2taylor Report

7points
POST
#28

Dear Color, I Miss You

Dear Color, I Miss You

unnecessairie Report

7points
POST
#29

Flowers By Ben Koopman Of Blue Lady Tattoo - Melbourne, Australia

Flowers By Ben Koopman Of Blue Lady Tattoo - Melbourne, Australia

Arch_Enemy_616 Report

7points
POST
#30

Yellow Flowers In Pottery

Yellow Flowers In Pottery

comotattoo Report

7points
POST
#31

Trippy Flower From Flash For Samira

Trippy Flower From Flash For Samira

inkya.universe Report

7points
POST
#32

Red Flower Tattoo

Red Flower Tattoo

ana0705s Report

7points
POST
#33

Floral Fish

Floral Fish

flourishtattoo Report

7points
POST
#34

Did This Delicate Lupine A Little While Ago Now But They Remind Me Of Spring

Did This Delicate Lupine A Little While Ago Now But They Remind Me Of Spring

sarahelizabeth_tattoo Report

7points
POST
#35

Photo By Yolecha In Industrial Sting Tattoo Studio. May Be An Image Of One Or More People And Tattoo

Photo By Yolecha In Industrial Sting Tattoo Studio. May Be An Image Of One Or More People And Tattoo

y0lecha Report

7points
POST
#36

Flowers Tattoo

Flowers Tattoo

asgtattooga Report

7points
POST
#37

The Kōwhai Is One Of The Best Known Native Trees In New Zealand And Is The National Flower

The Kōwhai Is One Of The Best Known Native Trees In New Zealand And Is The National Flower

erika.tattoo.art Report

7points
POST
#38

Photo Of The Luna Moth Piece, Check Previous Post For Start To Finish Reel

Photo Of The Luna Moth Piece, Check Previous Post For Start To Finish Reel

rottenmind13 Report

7points
POST
#39

Flower Bouquet Tattoo

Flower Bouquet Tattoo

saliktattoo Report

7points
POST
#40

Well, We Did This Tattoo Several Months Ago

Well, We Did This Tattoo Several Months Ago

cristinaferrertattoo Report

7points
POST
#41

Flowers & Butterflies

Flowers & Butterflies

mhairi_stella_tattoo Report

6points
POST
#42

Flower Gun

Flower Gun

tattooep_ Report

6points
POST
#43

Cute Little Cover Up

Cute Little Cover Up

candacereidtattoo Report

6points
POST
#44

Owy Watercolor Florals By Kinseyroehmtattoos

Owy Watercolor Florals By Kinseyroehmtattoos

tattooedheartstudios Report

6points
POST
#45

Large Peony Flower (Under Existing Kanji) By Nick Keiser

Large Peony Flower (Under Existing Kanji) By Nick Keiser

etsjay Report

6points
POST
#46

Flowers By Tess At Divine Ink, Totnes UK

Flowers By Tess At Divine Ink, Totnes UK

marveldinosaur99 Report

6points
POST
#47

Luna Moth, Peony Flowers And Peaches By Adam Sky, Morningstar Tattoo, Belmont, Bay Area, California

Luna Moth, Peony Flowers And Peaches By Adam Sky, Morningstar Tattoo, Belmont, Bay Area, California

Tattoodles Report

6points
POST
#48

Abstract Flowers By Adam Sky, Morningstar Tattoo, Belmont, Bay Area, California

Abstract Flowers By Adam Sky, Morningstar Tattoo, Belmont, Bay Area, California

imgur.com Report

6points
POST
#49

Healed Lady And Flower Tattoo By Me - Winterstattoo At Heart Of Ink, Wigan, UK

Healed Lady And Flower Tattoo By Me - Winterstattoo At Heart Of Ink, Wigan, UK

awakenedwinters Report

6points
POST
#50

Woman’s Face With Flowers - Fine Line By Annette King - Duluth, Ga

Woman’s Face With Flowers - Fine Line By Annette King - Duluth, Ga

dramasticlydifferent Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Flower Tattoo

Flower Tattoo

p.ink7 Report

6points
POST
#52

Petit Lys For Mathilde

Petit Lys For Mathilde

wawatatu Report

6points
POST
#53

Thank You Clémence

Thank You Clémence

bleuepine Report

6points
POST
#54

Flower Tattoo

Flower Tattoo

inked_lucifer Report

6points
POST
#55

One Flower Arrangement For You Chang, A Lovely And Kind Girl

One Flower Arrangement For You Chang, A Lovely And Kind Girl

dangt.nam Report

6points
POST
#56

Sometimes I Do Colour

Sometimes I Do Colour

rebekkarekkless Report

6points
POST
#57

Small Freehand

Small Freehand

tattooistarchie Report

6points
POST
#58

Flowers From My Flash For Hector

Flowers From My Flash For Hector

abbeyruthtattoo Report

6points
POST
#59

Flower Tattoo

Flower Tattoo

soasdelicadas Report

6points
POST
#60

Sunflower Tattoo

Sunflower Tattoo

radi.tatuajes Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Family’s Birth Month Flowers With Name

Family’s Birth Month Flowers With Name

mindovermattertattoos Report

6points
POST
#62

Flower Tattoo

Flower Tattoo

tamerilaslan Report

6points
POST
#63

Tattooed This On A Lovely Lady The Other Day

Tattooed This On A Lovely Lady The Other Day

k8tattoos Report

5points
POST
#64

Flowers Tattoo

Flowers Tattoo

zum_weissen_hai Report

5points
POST
#65

Flowers With Faces Tattoo

Flowers With Faces Tattoo

ebonydawn111 Report

5points
POST
#66

Happy 18th Birthday Ozland

Happy 18th Birthday Ozland

tay.leigh.k Report

5points
POST
#67

Beautiful Flowers Started And Finished All Today

Beautiful Flowers Started And Finished All Today

vanessa.ungar.tattoos Report

5points
POST
#68

Rikki At Peach Tattoo

Rikki At Peach Tattoo

_introverted_ Report

5points
POST
#69

Healed Flowers With New Additions By Caitlin Watters At American Crow, Columbus OH

Healed Flowers With New Additions By Caitlin Watters At American Crow, Columbus OH

bvsnmlk Report

5points
POST
#70

My First Tattoo - Flowers & Buzzer By Deborah Pow At Den Of Iniquity In Edinburgh, Scotland

My First Tattoo - Flowers & Buzzer By Deborah Pow At Den Of Iniquity In Edinburgh, Scotland

_crispypeach Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

Ornamental Flowers

Ornamental Flowers

ac_moonink Report

5points
POST
#72

Flowers From Last Week! On The Arm

Flowers From Last Week! On The Arm

tokoskar Report

5points
POST
#73

Flowers And Dragon Tattoo

Flowers And Dragon Tattoo

light.your.colour_tattoo Report

5points
POST
#74

Flower Tattoo

Flower Tattoo

bom.tattooer Report

5points
POST
#75

Butterfly And Flowers

Butterfly And Flowers

mugenink_a.vu Report

5points
POST
#76

Flower Done Here At Singletontattoo

Flower Done Here At Singletontattoo

abeartattoos Report

5points
POST
#77

The Sweetest Pansies For Anna, Who Is Also The Sweetest Client - Thanks For The Snacks

The Sweetest Pansies For Anna, Who Is Also The Sweetest Client - Thanks For The Snacks

ivyb_tattoo Report

5points
POST
#78

Left Side Fresh And The Right One Healed

Left Side Fresh And The Right One Healed

mezatattoo Report

5points
POST
#79

One Of My Complete Sleeve Projects, Which I Was Allowed To Start This Year

One Of My Complete Sleeve Projects, Which I Was Allowed To Start This Year

j.r_tattoo_ Report

5points
POST
#80

Peony Thigh Piece

Peony Thigh Piece

roxyrosatattoo Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#81

Flowers For Dea

Flowers For Dea

natoo.tattoo Report

5points
POST
#82

A Little Reminder To Let Go And Smile After A Hard Year. Thank You For The Trust Sherri

A Little Reminder To Let Go And Smile After A Hard Year. Thank You For The Trust Sherri

brightboneink Report

5points
POST
#83

Floral Set

Floral Set

heeyatattoo Report

5points
POST
#84

Violet Ribbon

Violet Ribbon

oneultattoo Report

5points
POST
#85

Script Work With Some Flowers

Script Work With Some Flowers