With the spring season here, it’s not a wonder why flower tattoos are trending on social media. As with animal tattoos, flower-related ones try to capture spring in ink and on the skin. A flower tattoo encapsulates the many good things that come with spring — rebirth, blooming, and colors. However, it’s important to be careful when choosing the most creative flower tattoo designs to put on your skin.

The biggest problem with tattoos — they will stay with you for a very long time. Unlike spring, which lasts three months at best, even simple flower tattoos will stay on your skin for years. So, before getting one, you should take the time and create the best design. If you are looking for cool flower tattoos, you should find the correct plant first. If you don’t have one — ask a gardener or a florist for a guide.

If animal ink art is not your cup of tea, you might be interested in looking at some flower tattoo ideas instead! Below, we have compiled some of the best tattoos with flowers that you might actually like. Be sure to upvote the ones that remind you of spring the most or the ones that are most beautiful. Also, share your own opinions on the tattoos in the comments below.