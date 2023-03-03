Tattoos are a long-term investment, so it’s only logical to use good tattoo ideas and designs. With so many of them floating around on the internet, one branch, or category, has gotten a lot of attention from tattoo artists — animal tattoos. There are plenty of reasons why people choose to make these tattoos over others and they might inspire your next tattoo project, if you are in the market for one.

Animals are symbolic, as they can capture the aspects of the world around us through their beauty alone. Sometimes, we connect with an animal and want to show that visually. If we want tattoos of animals that represent strength, we will usually get a bear or a crocodile tattoo. On the other hand, if you are more of a romantic, friendly person, you can be sure that there are animal tattoo designs to depict those feelings too. So if there’s a feeling or a character trait you want to capture, there are ample tattoo designs of animals that can relate that quite successfully.

People tend to get ideas by exploring the ideas already realized. The same thing goes for animal tattoo ideas. We have compiled quite a long list of ideas you could use for that creativity boost. If you have a pet and are a bit symbolic, check out our list of pet tattoos for inspiration. We even have dog tattoos and cat tattoos to look at, so no fluffy friend is missed. If an idea caught your attention — be sure to upvote it and share it with a friend. On the other hand, if you already have a similar tattoo, be sure to comment below and tell us more about it!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Bird With Fancy Cup

Bird With Fancy Cup

myinkedskin Report

12points
POST
Vinchenski
Vinchenski
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What a distinguished fellow!

0
0points
reply
#2

Cute Fawn Tattoo

Cute Fawn Tattoo

marga.ink Report

11points
POST
#3

Just A Little Dude

Just A Little Dude

pigeonpokes_ Report

11points
POST
#4

Cute Panda Tattoo

Cute Panda Tattoo

summerink4 Report

11points
POST
#5

Cats Sitting Together

Cats Sitting Together

minari_tattoo Report

11points
POST
#6

Third Eye Cat

Third Eye Cat

paolameyertattoo Report

11points
POST
#7

Everything Looks Better With Cheese

Everything Looks Better With Cheese

peter_sparkler_tattoo Report

10points
POST
#8

Beautiful Butterfly

Beautiful Butterfly

manuelmower_libh Report

10points
POST
#9

Squid Tattoo

Squid Tattoo

tifflai.tattoos Report

10points
POST
Vinchenski
Vinchenski
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When squid are viewed from a certain angle, I always think they have a derpy face

0
0points
reply
#10

Realistic Cat Tattoo

Realistic Cat Tattoo

animal_tattooer Report

10points
POST
#11

Maine Coon Tattoo

Maine Coon Tattoo

inesvital.tattoo Report

10points
POST
#12

Zebra

Zebra

ben_tats Report

9points
POST
#13

Birds Linework

Birds Linework

marta_bocharova Report

9points
POST
#14

Custom Baby Raccoon Tattoo For Shreema

Custom Baby Raccoon Tattoo For Shreema

midknight.ink Report

9points
POST
#15

Magpies Tattoo

Magpies Tattoo

liamm_blundell Report

9points
POST
#16

Custom Gecko Design

Custom Gecko Design

melli.mrk.tattoo Report

9points
POST
#17

Dogs And A Daughter

Dogs And A Daughter

minari_tattoo Report

9points
POST
#18

Cute Cat

Cute Cat

minari_tattoo Report

9points
POST
#19

Sending Laika Dog To Space!

Sending Laika Dog To Space!

lhkiosk Report

9points
POST
#20

Porcelain Snail Tattoo

Porcelain Snail Tattoo

deck_ward Report

9points
POST
#21

Just A Little Blue Whale And Baby Squid

Just A Little Blue Whale And Baby Squid

briansavagetattoo Report

9points
POST
#22

Rabbit For Laura

Rabbit For Laura

kudutattoo Report

9points
POST
#23

Candle Cat

Candle Cat

wicktail Report

9points
POST
#24

Butterflies

Butterflies

piercingowaola_ta2 Report

8points
POST
#25

Ladybug

Ladybug

zeroart.ink Report

8points
POST
#26

Happy Little Piggy Wishes Everyone A Happiness

Happy Little Piggy Wishes Everyone A Happiness

na.nago Report

8points
POST
#27

Two Feet Move Our Body, Four Feet Move Our Soul

Two Feet Move Our Body, Four Feet Move Our Soul

rose_a_line.tattoo Report

8points
POST
#28

Two Cute Little Friends

Two Cute Little Friends

tattooist_gaon Report

8points
POST
#29

Little Bird

Little Bird

marta_bocharova Report

8points
POST
#30

Colorful Moth Tattoo

Colorful Moth Tattoo

tattoosbymatt_ Report

8points
POST
#31

Deer

Deer

ciemka.tattoo Report

8points
POST
#32

A Mischievous Kitty Scratching Down The Leg

A Mischievous Kitty Scratching Down The Leg

racheljfriel Report

8points
POST
#33

Dog Portrait Tattoo

Dog Portrait Tattoo

baronarttattoo Report

8points
POST
#34

My Client Told Me To Tattoo Whatever I Wanted To And She Didn’t Want To See It Until The Tattoo Was Finished

My Client Told Me To Tattoo Whatever I Wanted To And She Didn’t Want To See It Until The Tattoo Was Finished

tattoos_by_austin Report

8points
POST
#35

Bat Tattoo

Bat Tattoo

hazy_tattoos Report

8points
POST
#36

Herbs And A Bumble Bee For Ines. Thanks For The Lovely Day

Herbs And A Bumble Bee For Ines. Thanks For The Lovely Day

saskiatabea.art Report

8points
POST
#37

Arpeggi Tattoo

Arpeggi Tattoo

paolameyertattoo Report

8points
POST
#38

Our Shark Friend, The Manta Ray And The Seal

Our Shark Friend, The Manta Ray And The Seal

winonaforever_tattoos Report

8points
POST
#39

Cute Otters

Cute Otters

alicelittle.tattoo Report

8points
POST
#40

Little Phoenix

Little Phoenix

magali_garnier_tattoo Report

8points
POST
#41

Bunny For @iwantgototheseaside

Bunny For @iwantgototheseaside

luxurydemogorgon Report

7points
POST
#42

Frog Tattoo

Frog Tattoo

magali_garnier_tattoo Report

7points
POST
#43

Animal Tattoo Ideas

Animal Tattoo Ideas

martistic_ Report

7points
POST
#44

Koala Bear

Koala Bear

ejaji Report

7points
POST
#45

Once You Have Had A Wonderful Dog, A Life Without One Is A Life Diminished. – Dean Koontz

Once You Have Had A Wonderful Dog, A Life Without One Is A Life Diminished. – Dean Koontz

parishwill Report

7points
POST
#46

Some Fun Kitty Florals

Some Fun Kitty Florals

chorkytattoos Report

7points
POST
#47

Snake Wrap From Today

Snake Wrap From Today

tattoos_by_tashav Report

7points
POST
#48

Cartoon Raccoon Tattoo

Cartoon Raccoon Tattoo

mrspopsicle Report

7points
POST
#49

Small Dainty Dotwork Sea Turtle

Small Dainty Dotwork Sea Turtle

knedlinkz Report

7points
POST
#50

Lucky Chickens In Love

Lucky Chickens In Love

pearlclapp Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Humpback Whale

Humpback Whale

exquisite_decay Report

7points
POST
#52

Turtle Tattoo

Turtle Tattoo

nrgaard_tattoo Report

6points
POST
#53

Good Times On This Colourful Little Quail

Good Times On This Colourful Little Quail

bradleycart Report

6points
POST
#54

Got To Do One Of My Fruit Bat Tattoos

Got To Do One Of My Fruit Bat Tattoos

hammel_ryan Report

6points
POST
#55

Cute Couple Tattoo

Cute Couple Tattoo

zanea_sch Report

6points
POST
#56

Cute Rabbit Tattoo For Paige

Cute Rabbit Tattoo For Paige

greyxhope Report

6points
POST
#57

Jaguar

Jaguar

tattianart Report

6points
POST
#58

Flashes

Flashes

sadbeantattoos Report

6points
POST
#59

Otter Tattoo

Otter Tattoo

backfisch.1000 Report

6points
POST
#60

Small Cat Engraved On The Back Of A Hand

Small Cat Engraved On The Back Of A Hand

cookiitattoo Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Cute Dog Tattoo

Cute Dog Tattoo

limleadar_cw Report

6points
POST
#62

First Tiger Tattoo

First Tiger Tattoo

gangbi_tattooer Report

6points
POST
#63

Cute Whale Tattoo

Cute Whale Tattoo

luisaxtattoo Report

6points
POST
#64

Thank You Both For Getting These Matchy Merlion Tattoos

Thank You Both For Getting These Matchy Merlion Tattoos

deck_ward Report

6points
POST
#65

Fish Forearm Tattoo

Fish Forearm Tattoo

i.dumano_tattoo Report

6points
POST
#66

Puffin

Puffin

mad_maddame Report

6points
POST
#67

Little Cow

Little Cow

loi.ttt Report

6points
POST
#68

Another Day, Another Fox

Another Day, Another Fox

zoeblack.ink Report

6points
POST
#69

Crocodile Tattoo

Crocodile Tattoo

tattooist_gaon Report

5points
POST
#70

Fruit Bat

Fruit Bat

inkbygabe Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

Butterfly

Butterfly

tattooist_dh Report

5points
POST
#72

Nature Sleeve

Nature Sleeve

madelynnjenn Report

5points
POST
#73

Small Squid Tattoo

Small Squid Tattoo

nadyaless.ink Report

5points
POST
#74

Portrait Of The Beautiful Dog At Jade

Portrait Of The Beautiful Dog At Jade

jessieouimetartiste Report

5points
POST
#75

I Have Wings

I Have Wings

minimaltattooucyol Report

5points
POST
#76

Tiger Tattoo

Tiger Tattoo

janytattoo Report

5points
POST
#77

Little Nut Eater

Little Nut Eater

lunidae Report

5points
POST
#78

Healed Opossum

Healed Opossum

sarahjeffrey_ Report

4points
POST
#79

Fish Tattoo

Fish Tattoo

mary_sedation_tattoo Report

4points
POST
#80

Turtle Tattoo

Turtle Tattoo

genericotattoo Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#81

Wolf Cover Up

Wolf Cover Up

rainbow_beard Report

4points
POST
#82

Lion Healed

Lion Healed

microdots1 Report

4points
POST
#83

Butterfly Tattoo

Butterfly Tattoo

She knew exactly what she wanted! She wanted a butterfly. She just didn't know which one. It was really hard for her to decide. For two months we courted one after the other, I ask if she has made a decision and she sends me another picture of a butterfly.
In the end, we ran into each other at a meeting of "Emek Hefer Independents", a meeting of businesswomen, and there a final decision was made on the selected sketch... which was changed again at the last minute.
But all the changes are dwarfed compared to the smile she had when I finished and she looked in the mirror.
Such a smile reminds me every time how much I love my job.

reuta.tattoo Report

4points
POST
#84

Fun Little Gap Filler

Fun Little Gap Filler

trickbat Report

4points
POST
#85

Piece Worked Today At Night

Piece Worked Today At Night

albtraum_tatowierung_3 Report

3points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!