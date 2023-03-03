Tattoos are a long-term investment, so it’s only logical to use good tattoo ideas and designs. With so many of them floating around on the internet, one branch, or category, has gotten a lot of attention from tattoo artists — animal tattoos. There are plenty of reasons why people choose to make these tattoos over others and they might inspire your next tattoo project, if you are in the market for one.

Animals are symbolic, as they can capture the aspects of the world around us through their beauty alone. Sometimes, we connect with an animal and want to show that visually. If we want tattoos of animals that represent strength, we will usually get a bear or a crocodile tattoo. On the other hand, if you are more of a romantic, friendly person, you can be sure that there are animal tattoo designs to depict those feelings too. So if there’s a feeling or a character trait you want to capture, there are ample tattoo designs of animals that can relate that quite successfully.

People tend to get ideas by exploring the ideas already realized. The same thing goes for animal tattoo ideas. We have compiled quite a long list of ideas you could use for that creativity boost. If you have a pet and are a bit symbolic, check out our list of pet tattoos for inspiration. We even have dog tattoos and cat tattoos to look at, so no fluffy friend is missed. If an idea caught your attention — be sure to upvote it and share it with a friend. On the other hand, if you already have a similar tattoo, be sure to comment below and tell us more about it!