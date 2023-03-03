85 Animal Tattoos That Could Snap Some Creative Ideas Into Your Head
Tattoos are a long-term investment, so it’s only logical to use good tattoo ideas and designs. With so many of them floating around on the internet, one branch, or category, has gotten a lot of attention from tattoo artists — animal tattoos. There are plenty of reasons why people choose to make these tattoos over others and they might inspire your next tattoo project, if you are in the market for one.
Animals are symbolic, as they can capture the aspects of the world around us through their beauty alone. Sometimes, we connect with an animal and want to show that visually. If we want tattoos of animals that represent strength, we will usually get a bear or a crocodile tattoo. On the other hand, if you are more of a romantic, friendly person, you can be sure that there are animal tattoo designs to depict those feelings too. So if there’s a feeling or a character trait you want to capture, there are ample tattoo designs of animals that can relate that quite successfully.
People tend to get ideas by exploring the ideas already realized. The same thing goes for animal tattoo ideas. We have compiled quite a long list of ideas you could use for that creativity boost. If you have a pet and are a bit symbolic, check out our list of pet tattoos for inspiration. We even have dog tattoos and cat tattoos to look at, so no fluffy friend is missed. If an idea caught your attention — be sure to upvote it and share it with a friend. On the other hand, if you already have a similar tattoo, be sure to comment below and tell us more about it!
This post may include affiliate links.
Bird With Fancy Cup
Cute Fawn Tattoo
Just A Little Dude
Cute Panda Tattoo
Cats Sitting Together
Third Eye Cat
Everything Looks Better With Cheese
Beautiful Butterfly
Squid Tattoo
When squid are viewed from a certain angle, I always think they have a derpy face
Realistic Cat Tattoo
Maine Coon Tattoo
Zebra
Birds Linework
Custom Baby Raccoon Tattoo For Shreema
Magpies Tattoo
Custom Gecko Design
Dogs And A Daughter
Cute Cat
Sending Laika Dog To Space!
Porcelain Snail Tattoo
Just A Little Blue Whale And Baby Squid
Rabbit For Laura
Candle Cat
Butterflies
Ladybug
Happy Little Piggy Wishes Everyone A Happiness
Two Feet Move Our Body, Four Feet Move Our Soul
Two Cute Little Friends
Little Bird
Colorful Moth Tattoo
Deer
A Mischievous Kitty Scratching Down The Leg
Dog Portrait Tattoo
My Client Told Me To Tattoo Whatever I Wanted To And She Didn’t Want To See It Until The Tattoo Was Finished
Bat Tattoo
Herbs And A Bumble Bee For Ines. Thanks For The Lovely Day
Arpeggi Tattoo
Our Shark Friend, The Manta Ray And The Seal
Cute Otters
Little Phoenix
Bunny For @iwantgototheseaside
Frog Tattoo
Animal Tattoo Ideas
Koala Bear
Once You Have Had A Wonderful Dog, A Life Without One Is A Life Diminished. – Dean Koontz
Some Fun Kitty Florals
Snake Wrap From Today
Cartoon Raccoon Tattoo
Small Dainty Dotwork Sea Turtle
Lucky Chickens In Love
Humpback Whale
Turtle Tattoo
Good Times On This Colourful Little Quail
Got To Do One Of My Fruit Bat Tattoos
Cute Couple Tattoo
Cute Rabbit Tattoo For Paige
Jaguar
Flashes
Otter Tattoo
Small Cat Engraved On The Back Of A Hand
Cute Dog Tattoo
First Tiger Tattoo
Cute Whale Tattoo
Thank You Both For Getting These Matchy Merlion Tattoos
Fish Forearm Tattoo
Puffin
Little Cow
Another Day, Another Fox
Crocodile Tattoo
Fruit Bat
Butterfly
Nature Sleeve
Small Squid Tattoo
Portrait Of The Beautiful Dog At Jade
I Have Wings
Tiger Tattoo
Little Nut Eater
Healed Opossum
Fish Tattoo
Turtle Tattoo
Wolf Cover Up
Lion Healed
Butterfly Tattoo
She knew exactly what she wanted! She wanted a butterfly. She just didn't know which one. It was really hard for her to decide. For two months we courted one after the other, I ask if she has made a decision and she sends me another picture of a butterfly.
In the end, we ran into each other at a meeting of "Emek Hefer Independents", a meeting of businesswomen, and there a final decision was made on the selected sketch... which was changed again at the last minute.
But all the changes are dwarfed compared to the smile she had when I finished and she looked in the mirror.
Such a smile reminds me every time how much I love my job.