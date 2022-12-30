100 Beautiful Pet Tattoos Celebrating The Furry Friends In Our Lives
Most of the time, we get tattoos because the image we want imprinted on our skin means a lot to us. It reflects who we are, what we like, and what we value in life. That’s why it is absolutely understandable that so many people choose to get tribute tattoos of their pets.
If you want your four-pawed or two-winged pet to become your tattoo model, there are so many options you can choose from. An animal lover tattoo can vary from an actual portrait to something symbolic that only makes sense to you, and anything in between. If you decide to ink your little friend on your skin, I would recommend finding an artist who is not only great at their art but also really loves animals. That way you’ll make sure your dog tattoo (or iguana tattoo) is not only beautiful but also exudes your good boi or gal’s personality.
And yes, unfortunately when the time comes, our pets leave us to go over the rainbow bridge. It’s hard and unfair, yet we can do nothing about it. But if you want to keep their memory as close as possible, pet memorial tattoos are one way of doing so. Simple memorial tattoos can also help in coping with the grief of loss.
Of course, pet tattoos are not limited to cat and dog tattoo options. Each pet absolutely deserves to be celebrated in every possible way. If you are considering this, we have collected some pet tattoo ideas that will hopefully inspire you to come up with a great tattoo design of your pet friend.
This post may include affiliate links.
My First Tattoo, Featuring My Two Cats
I Lost My Gorgeous Boy Sebastian Last Month. Today, I Had My First Tattoo, In His Honour
Sebastian made it to 15, surviving 2 dog attacks and being hit by a car twice. He was the best boy and I'm honoured to have him with me every day.
Best Friend Tattoo
A Tribute To My Pet Bunny, Janis Loplin
Cat Memorial Tattoo With Flowers She Loved To Eat
I Drew This Dog Last Year, A Follower Tattooed It, I Can't Explain How Much Love That This Drawing Received
My Pet Rabbit
Got My Dog And Bunny Tattooed On My Calf Today
Paçoquinha With One Of Her Favorite Things To Eat: Banana (Second To Mommy's Socks)
Sunday Introducing Lazy Friends
Family Photo
Do You Know Why Dogs Die So Early? Because They Are Born Knowing How To Love, While Human Beings Take A " Whole Life For This"
Got My Boy Bones Immortalized
Someone Suggested I Post My Cat Bellie Tattoo Here. The Artist Used 3 Photos Of My Adorable Winnie And This Is The End Result
Memorial Piece Of My Cat By John Leroux
What a gorgeous Siamese kitty! I'm sorry for your loss but am sure he/she is waiting to loudly greet you once you are reunited <3
Here Is The Beautiful Result Of My First Session On My Dog's Portrait
Cats Sitting Huddled Together
Maxx: Hey Look It’s Me!
I Love Doing People And Pet Portraits. This Puppies Name Is Whiskey And He’s 11! I Was So Happy To Do This For His Owner
Memorial Tattoo Of My Cat Tommy. He Is Still Missed Very Much
For My Lovely Client Who Already Visited Me For The 3rd Time
Clients' Pet Tattoo
I Named My Dog Garrus After One Of My Favorite Characters. Today I Got A Tattoo Of Him
Realized This Meme Looks Like My Childhood Hamster, Sent To My Tattoo Artist And Got It Done
I Got A Guinea Pig Print Tattoo In Honour Of Pocket. Miss You Every Day, Bud
My Bunny Done By Anthony Ortega
To Celebrate A Decade With My Cockatiel Audrey, I Got Her Portrait As My First Tattoo
Cats Are Always Cute
Rascal And Cooper
Kitty Portrait
Got A Cat Sleeping In A Cute Position
Cat Resting On The Moon
Outline Pet Tattoo
4 Cm Of Pure Love And An Irresistible Look. Thais, Thank You So Much For Your Trust. It Was A Pleasure To Immortalise This Beautiful Baby
Three Cute Pets Tattoos
Look At This Brusinha Dog. And She Offers Looks, My People, She Even Has A Denim Jacket
Tattoo By Amanda
It Is To Accompany You And Accompany Me, Our Hearts Will No Longer Wander
Boo
My Cat, Meonji. It's My First Tattoo Ever And Took 11 Hours
My Pet Bunny Tattoo
My Parrot
Pup Portrait
Her Cat And Her First Tattoo
Pet Cat Portrait Tattoo
Family Portrait
Dogs Pet Tattoo
First Pet, Yellow Spicy
Two Cats Tattoo
This Portrait Of Billie Has Got To Be One Of My Fave Pieces Made This Year, Due To So Many Reasons
Linear Portrait Of Us
Rachel And Ela