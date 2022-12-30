Most of the time, we get tattoos because the image we want imprinted on our skin means a lot to us. It reflects who we are, what we like, and what we value in life. That’s why it is absolutely understandable that so many people choose to get tribute tattoos of their pets.

If you want your four-pawed or two-winged pet to become your tattoo model, there are so many options you can choose from. An animal lover tattoo can vary from an actual portrait to something symbolic that only makes sense to you, and anything in between. If you decide to ink your little friend on your skin, I would recommend finding an artist who is not only great at their art but also really loves animals. That way you’ll make sure your dog tattoo (or iguana tattoo) is not only beautiful but also exudes your good boi or gal’s personality.

And yes, unfortunately when the time comes, our pets leave us to go over the rainbow bridge. It’s hard and unfair, yet we can do nothing about it. But if you want to keep their memory as close as possible, pet memorial tattoos are one way of doing so. Simple memorial tattoos can also help in coping with the grief of loss.

Of course, pet tattoos are not limited to cat and dog tattoo options. Each pet absolutely deserves to be celebrated in every possible way. If you are considering this, we have collected some pet tattoo ideas that will hopefully inspire you to come up with a great tattoo design of your pet friend.