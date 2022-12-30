Most of the time, we get tattoos because the image we want imprinted on our skin means a lot to us. It reflects who we are, what we like, and what we value in life. That’s why it is absolutely understandable that so many people choose to get tribute tattoos of their pets. 

If you want your four-pawed or two-winged pet to become your tattoo model, there are so many options you can choose from. An animal lover tattoo can vary from an actual portrait to something symbolic that only makes sense to you, and anything in between. If you decide to ink your little friend on your skin, I would recommend finding an artist who is not only great at their art but also really loves animals. That way you’ll make sure your dog tattoo (or iguana tattoo) is not only beautiful but also exudes your good boi or gal’s personality. 

And yes, unfortunately when the time comes, our pets leave us to go over the rainbow bridge. It’s hard and unfair, yet we can do nothing about it. But if you want to keep their memory as close as possible, pet memorial tattoos are one way of doing so. Simple memorial tattoos can also help in coping with the grief of loss. 

Of course, pet tattoos are not limited to cat and dog tattoo options. Each pet absolutely deserves to be celebrated in every possible way. If you are considering this, we have collected some pet tattoo ideas that will hopefully inspire you to come up with a great tattoo design of your pet friend.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

My First Tattoo, Featuring My Two Cats

My First Tattoo, Featuring My Two Cats

carouselcycles Report

14points
POST
#2

I Lost My Gorgeous Boy Sebastian Last Month. Today, I Had My First Tattoo, In His Honour

I Lost My Gorgeous Boy Sebastian Last Month. Today, I Had My First Tattoo, In His Honour

Sebastian made it to 15, surviving 2 dog attacks and being hit by a car twice. He was the best boy and I'm honoured to have him with me every day.

KaikesPokeCards Report

14points
POST
Mafia!
Mafia!
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He was a very lucky cat indeed. :)

0
0points
reply
#3

Best Friend Tattoo

Best Friend Tattoo

berkayyazici Report

14points
POST
#4

A Tribute To My Pet Bunny, Janis Loplin

A Tribute To My Pet Bunny, Janis Loplin

bangbangchiefkeef Report

13points
POST
#5

Cat Memorial Tattoo With Flowers She Loved To Eat

Cat Memorial Tattoo With Flowers She Loved To Eat

karenthebear Report

13points
POST
#6

I Drew This Dog Last Year, A Follower Tattooed It, I Can't Explain How Much Love That This Drawing Received

I Drew This Dog Last Year, A Follower Tattooed It, I Can't Explain How Much Love That This Drawing Received

baddogsdrawing Report

13points
POST
#7

My Pet Rabbit

My Pet Rabbit

rabbittron Report

12points
POST
#8

Got My Dog And Bunny Tattooed On My Calf Today

Got My Dog And Bunny Tattooed On My Calf Today

SHOTTY17 Report

12points
POST
AspieGirl88
AspieGirl88
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Omg, sooooo cute!! 🥰💖🐇🐕

0
0points
reply
#9

Paçoquinha With One Of Her Favorite Things To Eat: Banana (Second To Mommy's Socks)

Paçoquinha With One Of Her Favorite Things To Eat: Banana (Second To Mommy's Socks)

umanarizinho Report

12points
POST
#10

Sunday Introducing Lazy Friends

Sunday Introducing Lazy Friends

pettattoo.salmon Report

12points
POST
#11

Family Photo

Family Photo

mirelasolmifa Report

12points
POST
#12

Do You Know Why Dogs Die So Early? Because They Are Born Knowing How To Love, While Human Beings Take A " Whole Life For This"

Do You Know Why Dogs Die So Early? Because They Are Born Knowing How To Love, While Human Beings Take A " Whole Life For This"

rodferod Report

11points
POST
#13

Got My Boy Bones Immortalized

Got My Boy Bones Immortalized

BeyondWinter Report

11points
POST
#14

Someone Suggested I Post My Cat Bellie Tattoo Here. The Artist Used 3 Photos Of My Adorable Winnie And This Is The End Result

Someone Suggested I Post My Cat Bellie Tattoo Here. The Artist Used 3 Photos Of My Adorable Winnie And This Is The End Result

airflamingo Report

11points
POST
#15

Memorial Piece Of My Cat By John Leroux

Memorial Piece Of My Cat By John Leroux

widgetinbeta Report

11points
POST
CelticElff
CelticElff
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What a gorgeous Siamese kitty! I'm sorry for your loss but am sure he/she is waiting to loudly greet you once you are reunited <3

0
0points
reply
#16

Here Is The Beautiful Result Of My First Session On My Dog's Portrait

Here Is The Beautiful Result Of My First Session On My Dog's Portrait

orangecatsandkaiju Report

11points
POST
#17

Cats Sitting Huddled Together

Cats Sitting Huddled Together

minari_tattoo Report

11points
POST
#18

Maxx: Hey Look It’s Me!

Maxx: Hey Look It’s Me!

greens_tattoo Report

11points
POST
#19

I Love Doing People And Pet Portraits. This Puppies Name Is Whiskey And He’s 11! I Was So Happy To Do This For His Owner

I Love Doing People And Pet Portraits. This Puppies Name Is Whiskey And He’s 11! I Was So Happy To Do This For His Owner

nico_fedelle_tattoo Report

11points
POST
#20

Memorial Tattoo Of My Cat Tommy. He Is Still Missed Very Much

Memorial Tattoo Of My Cat Tommy. He Is Still Missed Very Much

Redrumlakota42 Report

10points
POST
CelticElff
CelticElff
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dang, 16 years is great lifetime for a kitty! <3

0
0points
reply
#21

For My Lovely Client Who Already Visited Me For The 3rd Time

For My Lovely Client Who Already Visited Me For The 3rd Time

redhaare Report

10points
POST
CelticElff
CelticElff
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

those EYES - wow

0
0points
reply
#22

Clients' Pet Tattoo

Clients' Pet Tattoo

ilwolhongdam Report

9points
POST
#23

I Named My Dog Garrus After One Of My Favorite Characters. Today I Got A Tattoo Of Him

I Named My Dog Garrus After One Of My Favorite Characters. Today I Got A Tattoo Of Him

ExtrapolatedData Report

9points
POST
#24

Realized This Meme Looks Like My Childhood Hamster, Sent To My Tattoo Artist And Got It Done

Realized This Meme Looks Like My Childhood Hamster, Sent To My Tattoo Artist And Got It Done

nirvanaluv Report

9points
POST
#25

I Got A Guinea Pig Print Tattoo In Honour Of Pocket. Miss You Every Day, Bud

I Got A Guinea Pig Print Tattoo In Honour Of Pocket. Miss You Every Day, Bud

To_a_life Report

9points
POST
#26

My Bunny Done By Anthony Ortega

My Bunny Done By Anthony Ortega

jayjessica Report

9points
POST
CelticElff
CelticElff
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's... dark and unexpected

0
0points
reply
#27

To Celebrate A Decade With My Cockatiel Audrey, I Got Her Portrait As My First Tattoo

To Celebrate A Decade With My Cockatiel Audrey, I Got Her Portrait As My First Tattoo

arachnopocalypse Report

9points
POST
#28

Cats Are Always Cute

Cats Are Always Cute

lookatthe_dokhwa Report

9points
POST
#29

Rascal And Cooper

Rascal And Cooper

greens_tattoo Report

9points
POST
#30

Kitty Portrait

Kitty Portrait

berkayyazici Report

9points
POST
#31

Got A Cat Sleeping In A Cute Position

Got A Cat Sleeping In A Cute Position

minari_tattoo Report

9points
POST
#32

Cat Resting On The Moon

Cat Resting On The Moon

minari_tattoo Report

9points
POST
CelticElff
CelticElff
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I see a Siamese, I upvote

0
0points
reply
#33

Outline Pet Tattoo

Outline Pet Tattoo

sliwka.tattoo Report

9points
POST
#34

4 Cm Of Pure Love And An Irresistible Look. Thais, Thank You So Much For Your Trust. It Was A Pleasure To Immortalise This Beautiful Baby

4 Cm Of Pure Love And An Irresistible Look. Thais, Thank You So Much For Your Trust. It Was A Pleasure To Immortalise This Beautiful Baby

danibelloto.art Report

9points
POST
#35

Three Cute Pets Tattoos

Three Cute Pets Tattoos

paw.tattoo Report

9points
POST
#36

Look At This Brusinha Dog. And She Offers Looks, My People, She Even Has A Denim Jacket

Look At This Brusinha Dog. And She Offers Looks, My People, She Even Has A Denim Jacket

umanarizinho Report

9points
POST
#37

Tattoo By Amanda

Tattoo By Amanda

inkillusionstattoo Report

9points
POST
#38

It Is To Accompany You And Accompany Me, Our Hearts Will No Longer Wander

It Is To Accompany You And Accompany Me, Our Hearts Will No Longer Wander

ba_tattooer Report

9points
POST
#39

Boo

Boo

paw.tattoo Report

9points
POST
#40

My Cat, Meonji. It's My First Tattoo Ever And Took 11 Hours

My Cat, Meonji. It's My First Tattoo Ever And Took 11 Hours

goyangimamma Report

8points
POST
CelticElff
CelticElff
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The level of detail and realism is impressive <3

0
0points
reply
#41

My Pet Bunny Tattoo

My Pet Bunny Tattoo

Putsomemilkinitdummy Report

8points
POST
#42

My Parrot

My Parrot

LocalStarlord Report

8points
POST
#43

Pup Portrait

Pup Portrait

savageson.tattoo Report

8points
POST
#44

Her Cat And Her First Tattoo

Her Cat And Her First Tattoo

bklyn_brig Report

8points
POST
#45

Pet Cat Portrait Tattoo

Pet Cat Portrait Tattoo

berkayyazici Report

8points
POST
#46

Family Portrait

Family Portrait

salvacata Report

8points
POST
CelticElff
CelticElff
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Family "pawtrait" ;)

0
0points
reply
#47

Dogs Pet Tattoo

Dogs Pet Tattoo

MagnumTattoo Report

8points
POST
#48

First Pet, Yellow Spicy

First Pet, Yellow Spicy

youngchickentattoo Report

8points
POST
#49

Two Cats Tattoo

Two Cats Tattoo

fangjosh_tattoo Report

8points
POST
#50

This Portrait Of Billie Has Got To Be One Of My Fave Pieces Made This Year, Due To So Many Reasons

This Portrait Of Billie Has Got To Be One Of My Fave Pieces Made This Year, Due To So Many Reasons

amandajtoner Report

8points
POST
#51

Linear Portrait Of Us

Linear Portrait Of Us

 
 

ruriink Report

8points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#52

Rachel And Ela

Rachel And Ela

 
 

tattoo_bardella Report

8points
POST
#53

The First Is Welsh Corgi And The Second One Is Whippet. Now, Wherever You Go, They Will Walk With You On Your Ankle

The First Is Welsh Corgi And The Second One Is Whippet. Now, Wherever You Go, They Will Walk With You On Your Ankle

gondoodlegon Report

8points
POST
#54

Pet Dog Tattoo

Pet Dog Tattoo

howstarsdie Report

8points
POST
#55

Customer's Doggo

Customer's Doggo

bongkee_ Report

7points
POST
#56

Portrait Of Lia

Portrait Of Lia

novy_tattoo Report

7points
POST
#57

Cute Pet Dog Tattoo

Cute Pet Dog Tattoo

mei.lu_tattooist Report

7points
POST
#58

My Shihtzu - Bruce

My Shihtzu - Bruce

Report

7points
POST
#59

My Boxer Dog Tattoo

My Boxer Dog Tattoo

ivettetodoamor Report

7points
POST
#60

These Beautiful Babies

These Beautiful Babies

gabileilek Report

7points
POST
#61

A Portrait Of Lila

A Portrait Of Lila

julianmtattoo Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#62

Tattooing Your Pet, Immortalize The Love You Feel For Him

Tattooing Your Pet, Immortalize The Love You Feel For Him

gutembergb24 Report

7points
POST
#63

We Are Sending Dog Love From Veronika ️

We Are Sending Dog Love From Veronika ️

liveage_boskovice Report

7points
POST
#64

Her Cutie ️

Her Cutie ️

inbal_tattoo Report

7points
POST
#65

Borůvka

Borůvka

ramona.ink Report

7points
POST
#66

Max

Max

nel_artista Report

7points
POST
#67

I Just Want To Eat Him, Cute Little Pug Tat Done £2 Coin Size

I Just Want To Eat Him, Cute Little Pug Tat Done £2 Coin Size

bethj.designs Report

7points
POST
#68

The Sweetest Little Pet Memorial Tattoo For A Sphinx Angel. Incorporated The Same Butterfly And Flowers From Her Headstone

The Sweetest Little Pet Memorial Tattoo For A Sphinx Angel. Incorporated The Same Butterfly And Flowers From Her Headstone

kyleeryantattoo Report

7points
POST
#69

On The Wishlist Not Sure Who It Looks Like Though

On The Wishlist Not Sure Who It Looks Like Though

charliemaxij_harleytommyj Report

6points
POST
#70

First Tattoo, Mid Century Modern Style Dog Memorial

First Tattoo, Mid Century Modern Style Dog Memorial

Rakutanz Report

6points
POST
#71

My Dansig Dog Portrait

My Dansig Dog Portrait

beckyross-tb Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#72

Portrait Of Her Customer's Dog With A Stolen Paintbrush, For An Artist

Portrait Of Her Customer's Dog With A Stolen Paintbrush, For An Artist

Fidellio Report

6points
POST
#73

My Hamster Paw Print Tattoo. I Got It To Memorialize All The Babies I’ve Loved And Lost, Specifically The Little Man, Norbert

My Hamster Paw Print Tattoo. I Got It To Memorialize All The Babies I’ve Loved And Lost, Specifically The Little Man, Norbert

AornisHades Report

6points
POST
#74

Jack Button Disneyfied

Jack Button Disneyfied

Nikkirex2 Report

6points
POST
#75

Work From A Few Weeks Ago. Pet Dog Portrait

Work From A Few Weeks Ago. Pet Dog Portrait

mendozatinta Report

6points
POST
#76

Sultana (8x6cm)

Sultana (8x6cm)

fernandomejiastattoo Report

6points
POST
#77

Had The Honor Of Immortalising The Lovely Ginger Today

Had The Honor Of Immortalising The Lovely Ginger Today

angela.emr_tattoos Report

6points
POST
#78

Composition Of My Dogs And Flowers

Composition Of My Dogs And Flowers

paupp_ Report

6points
POST
#79

Dog Tattoo

Dog Tattoo

liyuanchang Report

6points
POST
#80

Special Kitty Portrait

Special Kitty Portrait

tattoosbytiger Report

6points