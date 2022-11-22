This Online Community Celebrates The Best Tattoos From Around The World, And Here Are 145 Of The Most Impressive Ones
As you might've realized from our publications on the Facebook group 'What in the $20 wish tattoo machine is this?' or the 'That's It, I'm Inkshaming' group, sadly, subpar tattoos are pretty common. Which makes the good ones even more admirable.
So we at Bored Panda decided to switch things up and balance out all the terrible designs we've covered with a fresh batch of beautiful and clever ones instead. For that, we turn to the aptly titled subreddit 'Best Tattoos.'
This online community was created all the way back in December 2014 and since then, its members have shared so many pictures, they turned the sub into one of the most impressive body art archives on the internet. Continue scrolling to check out some of our favorites!
This post may include affiliate links.
Biomechanical Tattoo
3D Tattoo By Janis Tattoo
Knight Tattoos, By Tattooist Hwi
Awesome Realistic Tattoo Artwork By Artist © Roberto Carlos
Unique Tattoo
Charlie Chaplin, Tattoo By Inal Bersekov
Tattoo Artworks By © Sandry Riffard
Crisp colours and amazing detail. It worries me how it will look in a few years time
Tattoo Artworks By © Amanda Piejak
Tattoo Art By Piotr Bemben
Disney Tattoo By © Terioshi Otto
Tattoo Artwork By © Edit Paints Tattoo
Tattoo Art By Parvick
Batman Tattoo By Tattoist Yeono
Unconditional Love, Tattoo By © Rean Sampaio
Back Tattoo Art By © Mattxcannon
Tattoo Work By © 𝐈𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐚 𝐋𝐨𝐤𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚
Tattoo Artwork By Hannah Flowers
Tattoo Art By © Laura Koski From Pori, Finland.
Tattoo Art By © Pony Reinhardt Tattoo
Tattoo Work By © Jean Pierre Mottin
This is great. Accentuates the body instead of masking it completely.
Tattoo Work By Kir Tattoo
Realistic Samurai By © Ivankacollado In Annecy | France
Rad Collab By © Hoon Unco And © Baegi
Back Tattoo By Stefan Muller
Back Tattoo By Noelin Wheeler
If I ever see this guy in real life I'm going to have him stand there for at least an hour while I try to discover everything in this tattoo.
Tattoo Artwork By © Avihoo Ben Gida From Tel Aviv, Israel
Tattoo Artwork By Hannah Flowers
Tattoo Work By Sandry Riffard
Tattoo Works By © Pantarei
Tiger Tattoo By Ricardo G. Ciechorski
Made This Calcifer The Other Day, He Is One Of My Favorite Characters . Im Happy How It Turned Out
Tattoo Art By © Pilgrim_ttt
Tattoo Art By © Kozo Tattoo
3D Tattoo Artwork By © Jesse Rix
Tattoo Work By © Roberto Carlos
Tattoo Work By Fabio Guerreiro
Tattoo Work By Vasilii Suvorov
Tattoo Artwork By Hen Tattooer
Tattoo Works By © Julian Siebert
Audrey Hepburn, Tattoo Work By © Inal Bersekov
Tattoo Work By Stefano Alcantara
Tattoo Work By © Sandry Riffard
I Wouldn't Want To Get It Myself, But Definitely Looks Cool
Tattoo Artwork By Hannah Flowers
Back Tattoo By © Nikko Hurtado
Tattoo Art By Tibo Wildhands
Skull Tattoo By Ners Ofk
Tattoo Artwork By © Kozo Tattoo
Venom Tattoo By © Jean Mognon Tattoo
Tattoo Art By Fekete Dorina
I was going to say that this tattoo would get dated quickly, but then I remembered that I have an X-Files tattoo on my back, so ... yeah ...
Tattoo Work By Jess Tattooer
Who Would You Add To The Table? ... By Kozo Tattoos,
Tattoo Artwork By © Dodepras Lumina
LED Coult Tattoo Artist
Realistic Portrait Tattoo By © Oleg Shepelenko From Rostov-On-Don, Russia
That could have gone so so bad, based on the tattoo fail articles. Looks good tho :)