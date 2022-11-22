As you might've realized from our publications on the Facebook group 'What in the $20 wish tattoo machine is this?' or the 'That's It, I'm Inkshaming' group, sadly, subpar tattoos are pretty common. Which makes the good ones even more admirable.

So we at Bored Panda decided to switch things up and balance out all the terrible designs we've covered with a fresh batch of beautiful and clever ones instead. For that, we turn to the aptly titled subreddit 'Best Tattoos.'

This online community was created all the way back in December 2014 and since then, its members have shared so many pictures, they turned the sub into one of the most impressive body art archives on the internet. Continue scrolling to check out some of our favorites!

#1

Biomechanical Tattoo

Biomechanical Tattoo

Stefan Mayer
Stefan Mayer
I can't imagine a better matching tattoo! Great!

#2

3D Tattoo By Janis Tattoo

3D Tattoo By Janis Tattoo

DetriMentaL
DetriMentaL
Slight trypophobia discomfort, but fun. Who's that Pokémon!

#3

Knight Tattoos, By Tattooist Hwi

Knight Tattoos, By Tattooist Hwi

#4

Awesome Realistic Tattoo Artwork By Artist © Roberto Carlos

Awesome Realistic Tattoo Artwork By Artist © Roberto Carlos

#5

Unique Tattoo

Unique Tattoo

#6

Charlie Chaplin, Tattoo By Inal Bersekov

Charlie Chaplin, Tattoo By Inal Bersekov

Daria
Daria
Like an actual photo! This artist is top-class.

#7

Tattoo Artworks By © Sandry Riffard

Tattoo Artworks By © Sandry Riffard

AxleMunshine001
AxleMunshine001
Crisp colours and amazing detail. It worries me how it will look in a few years time

#8

Tattoo Artworks By © Amanda Piejak

Tattoo Artworks By © Amanda Piejak

#9

Tattoo Art By Piotr Bemben

Tattoo Art By Piotr Bemben

#10

Disney Tattoo By © Terioshi Otto

Disney Tattoo By © Terioshi Otto

#11

Tattoo Artwork By © Edit Paints Tattoo

Tattoo Artwork By © Edit Paints Tattoo

#12

Tattoo Art By Parvick

Tattoo Art By Parvick

Ariadna
Ariadna
It's like a demon squirrel

#13

Tattoo Art By Checho23tattoo

Tattoo Art By Checho23tattoo

#14

Batman Tattoo By Tattoist Yeono

Batman Tattoo By Tattoist Yeono

#15

Unconditional Love, Tattoo By © Rean Sampaio

Unconditional Love, Tattoo By © Rean Sampaio

waddles
waddles
oh my god that's the COOLEST THING IN THE WORLD also the tattoo is fun

#16

Tattoo Works By Kozotattoo

Tattoo Works By Kozotattoo

Peppy
Peppy
Oh poor Mike… very nice

#17

Back Tattoo Art By © Mattxcannon

Back Tattoo Art By © Mattxcannon

#18

Tattoo Work By © 𝐈𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐚 𝐋𝐨𝐤𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚

Tattoo Work By © 𝐈𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐚 𝐋𝐨𝐤𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚

#19

Tattoo Artwork By Hannah Flowers

Tattoo Artwork By Hannah Flowers

#20

Tattoo Art By © Laura Koski From Pori, Finland.

Tattoo Art By © Laura Koski From Pori, Finland.

Jihana
Jihana
Whoah! That is something I have not seen before. I LOVE it!

#21

Tattoo Art By © Pony Reinhardt Tattoo

Tattoo Art By © Pony Reinhardt Tattoo

#22

Tattoo Work By © Jean Pierre Mottin

Tattoo Work By © Jean Pierre Mottin

Aboredpanda
Aboredpanda
This is great. Accentuates the body instead of masking it completely.

#23

Tattoo Work By Kir Tattoo

Tattoo Work By Kir Tattoo

#24

Realistic Samurai By © Ivankacollado In Annecy | France

Realistic Samurai By © Ivankacollado In Annecy | France

#25

Rad Collab By © Hoon Unco And © Baegi

Rad Collab By © Hoon Unco And © Baegi

#26

Back Tattoo By Stefan Muller

Back Tattoo By Stefan Muller

#27

Back Tattoo By Noelin Wheeler

Back Tattoo By Noelin Wheeler

Kirsten Kerkhof
Kirsten Kerkhof
If I ever see this guy in real life I'm going to have him stand there for at least an hour while I try to discover everything in this tattoo.

#28

Tattoo Artwork By © Avihoo Ben Gida From Tel Aviv, Israel

Tattoo Artwork By © Avihoo Ben Gida From Tel Aviv, Israel

#29

Tattoo Artwork By Hannah Flowers

Tattoo Artwork By Hannah Flowers

#30

Tattoo Work By Sandry Riffard

Tattoo Work By Sandry Riffard

#31

Tattoo Works By © Pantarei

Tattoo Works By © Pantarei

Daria
Daria
Oooh this is my favorite! I absolutely adore geometric tattoos, especially with large details.

#32

Tiger Tattoo By Ricardo G. Ciechorski

Tiger Tattoo By Ricardo G. Ciechorski

#33

Made This Calcifer The Other Day, He Is One Of My Favorite Characters . Im Happy How It Turned Out

Made This Calcifer The Other Day, He Is One Of My Favorite Characters . Im Happy How It Turned Out

waddles
waddles
CALCIFERRRRR I DON'T KNOW WHO HE IS BUT I LOVE HIM

#34

Tattoo Art By © Pilgrim_ttt

Tattoo Art By © Pilgrim_ttt

#35

Tattoo Art By © Kozo Tattoo

Tattoo Art By © Kozo Tattoo

#36

3D Tattoo Artwork By © Jesse Rix

3D Tattoo Artwork By © Jesse Rix

Lisa Hilyer
Lisa Hilyer
That's unbelievable technique!

#37

Tattoo Work By © Roberto Carlos

Tattoo Work By © Roberto Carlos

Jihana
Jihana
Extremely well done, but somehow deeply unsettling.

#38

Tattoo Work By Fabio Guerreiro

Tattoo Work By Fabio Guerreiro

#39

Tattoo Work By Vasilii Suvorov

Tattoo Work By Vasilii Suvorov

#40

Tattoo Artwork By Hen Tattooer

Tattoo Artwork By Hen Tattooer

waddles
waddles
i need this my cats will be in awe

#41

Tattoo Works By © Julian Siebert

Tattoo Works By © Julian Siebert

#42

Audrey Hepburn, Tattoo Work By © Inal Bersekov

Audrey Hepburn, Tattoo Work By © Inal Bersekov

#43

Tattoo Work By Stefano Alcantara

Tattoo Work By Stefano Alcantara

#44

Tattoo Work By © Sandry Riffard

Tattoo Work By © Sandry Riffard

#45

I Wouldn't Want To Get It Myself, But Definitely Looks Cool

I Wouldn't Want To Get It Myself, But Definitely Looks Cool

#46

Tattoo Artwork By Hannah Flowers

Tattoo Artwork By Hannah Flowers

#47

Back Tattoo By © Nikko Hurtado

Back Tattoo By © Nikko Hurtado

#48

Tattoo Art By Tibo Wildhands

Tattoo Art By Tibo Wildhands

#49

Skull Tattoo By Ners Ofk

Skull Tattoo By Ners Ofk

#50

Tattoo Artwork By © Kozo Tattoo

Tattoo Artwork By © Kozo Tattoo

#51

Venom Tattoo By © Jean Mognon Tattoo

Venom Tattoo By © Jean Mognon Tattoo

#52

Tattoo Art By Fekete Dorina

Tattoo Art By Fekete Dorina

Kirsten Kerkhof
Kirsten Kerkhof
I was going to say that this tattoo would get dated quickly, but then I remembered that I have an X-Files tattoo on my back, so ... yeah ...

#53

Tattoo Work By Jess Tattooer

Tattoo Work By Jess Tattooer

#54

Who Would You Add To The Table? ... By Kozo Tattoos,

Who Would You Add To The Table? ... By Kozo Tattoos,

#55

Tattoo Artwork By © Dodepras Lumina

Tattoo Artwork By © Dodepras Lumina

#56

LED Coult Tattoo Artist

LED Coult Tattoo Artist

#57

Realistic Portrait Tattoo By © Oleg Shepelenko From Rostov-On-Don, Russia

Realistic Portrait Tattoo By © Oleg Shepelenko From Rostov-On-Don, Russia

Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
That could have gone so so bad, based on the tattoo fail articles. Looks good tho :)

#58

Tattoo Work By Marek Pawlik

Tattoo Work By Marek Pawlik

#59

Deadpool By Kozo Tattoo

Deadpool By Kozo Tattoo

#60

Tattoo Artwork By © Rapha Lopes

Tattoo Artwork By © Rapha Lopes

#61

Gorillaz Tattoo Artworks By © Duda Lozano Tattoo

Gorillaz Tattoo Artworks By © Duda Lozano Tattoo

#62

Tattoo Art By 𝙉𝙚𝙪𝙣𝙚𝙪 𝙒𝙪

Tattoo Art By 𝙉𝙚𝙪𝙣𝙚𝙪 𝙒𝙪

#63

Popeye & Olive Oyl By Curtyoung

Popeye & Olive Oyl By Curtyoung

#64

Tattoo By Timor Tt

Tattoo By Timor Tt

Daria
Daria
Very unusual. I like it.

#65

Tattoo Art By Martin Z8

Tattoo Art By Martin Z8

#66

Black Tattoo Art By © Dmytro Nosov

Black Tattoo Art By © Dmytro Nosov

#67

Tattoo Artwork By © Chalana Dots

Tattoo Artwork By © Chalana Dots

#68

My Otter Baby 💜

My Otter Baby 💜

#69

Tattoo By Javier Antunez

Tattoo By Javier Antunez

#70

Tattoo Artwork By © Samurai Standoff

Tattoo Artwork By © Samurai Standoff

#71

Artist © Jai Cheong

Artist © Jai Cheong

#72

Tattoo Artwork By © Matthew Murray

Tattoo Artwork By © Matthew Murray

#73

The Book Of Life, Tattoo By © Duda Lozano Tattoos

The Book Of Life, Tattoo By © Duda Lozano Tattoos