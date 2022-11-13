We all experience regret at some point in our life. Experts categorize it into two types: inaction — things we didn't do, like asking our crush on a date or — and action — things we wish we wouldn't have done, such as drunk driving. This time, let's talk about the latter.

The Facebook group with the glorious name 'What in the $20 wish tattoo machine is this?' collects the absolute worst designs people carry on their skin, and they serve as the perfect proof that not every (drunk) idea is worth executing.

Since this online community is celebrating its birthday (it was created on November 9, 2020), we thought why not commemorate it, and introduce you, dear readers, to its content? Continue scrolling and check out some of the group's most popular posts.

A Harris Poll survey of 2,225 U.S. tattoo wearers asked them about their top regrets and here's what they said:

  • They were too young when they got the tattoo;
  • Their personality changed or the tattoo doesn't fit their present lifestyle;
  • They got someone's name that they're no longer with;
  • The tattoo was poorly done or doesn't look professional;
  • The tattoo isn't meaningful.
It's not uncommon to have regret immediately after getting a tattoo, especially since you're used to seeing your body a certain way and then, all of a sudden, it appears different.

To help you come to terms with any immediate anxiety or regret you may experience, experts at Healthline suggest you permit yourself to wait it out.

It may take a while for you to grow into or get used to the ink but remind yourself that if the anxiety or regret doesn't pass, you still have options to either cover it up or start a removal process.
However, it's often best to think about these things prior to sitting down in front of the needle. In a recent Bored Panda article on bad tattoos, artist Josh Young of Highwater Gallery told us that homework is vital to the preparation process.

"In my opinion, what causes a tattoo to be 'bad' is perhaps not enough research," Josh Young said back then. "Nowadays, there is such an extensive range of different styles by such a huge variety of tattooists, and so you have to go to the best artist suited for the type of tattoo you are after."
"So many times customers have complained to me about bad work they have had done by tattooists who were ill-fitted for the type of tattoo they wanted, and so I try to encourage them to do some research and actively seek out the best for the job," Young explained.

"You wouldn't go to a carpenter to fix your boiler so why would you go to a black and grey realism artist and expect a traditional tattoo? Unless you go to an artist who excels at all styles, do some research, find out who specializes in what, and you more than likely won't be having any bad tattoos."
Young also added that if you are getting tattoos from your friend in his apartment from a two-bit machine he bought from Wish, that will also probably end up being a bad tattoo. "Stop that. Please," he said.

But if you aren't happy with the tattoo you already have, there are still a few things you can do.

"Firstly, don't go back to the artist who did it," Young advised. "A lot of customers I know have complained about work they have had from someone else, and yet, have returned to them for more, expecting a different outcome—that doesn't make sense."
"Secondly, there is always a cover-up option. Again, do some research, find a tattooist who specializes in coverups or at least a tattooist who has some experience in doing it. Not all artists can cover work, and not all bad work can be covered, so you need to find the right tattoo artist for the job."
But if a touch-up can't hide your disappointment, a trip to the laser is basically your last option. But you need to wait until your tattoo completely heals before even considering it.

While the exact time frame can vary, Dr. Richard Torbeck, a board-certified dermatologist with Advanced Dermatology, P.C., recommends taking at least six to eight weeks after getting the tattoo before going for removal.

He said this allows for delayed tattoo reactions to be resolved that can occur with some pigments.

Additionally, it gives you the opportunity to think through the process and decide if this is really what you want.
