Hey Pandas, AITA For Being Frustrated With My Mum’s Laziness And Lack Of Responsibility?

ADVERTISEMENT

Moderator’s note:

If you find yourself disagreeing with this person’s actions, we encourage you not to downvote the post. Instead, kindly express your opinions in the comments. We recommend maintaining politeness and articulating your thoughts with well-constructed arguments.

I (26F) have a younger bro (18M) and parents (both 47). My mum worked 2 years before she got pregnant with me.

RELATED:

During pregnancy and after, my mum always had excuses for not returning to work

Share icon

Image credits: Monstera Production (not the actual photo)

Whether I was small, my brother was small, there was a long break from working, or that she must take care of the home (4-room flat in the block, which for me takes 30 minutes of cleaning, for her 15).

My dad works for us all in heavy industry, at 80°C degrees with short breaks during shifts. She can’t even make a proper meal for the time when he comes back home. He comes back home at the same hour every day and sometimes she realizes ten minutes earlier that she may unfreeze something to eat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bro still attends high school and doesn’t work, also he doesn’t really pay attention to his grades to the point that he had to repeat two subjects during summer to pass. I did very well in high school and even went to the Olympics last year. From the time when I graduated, I was catching every job possible in our industrial area, as for women they are a little limited in variety. I wanted to take part of my costs of living from my dad. I wasn’t really happy with them, as usually they pay minimal wages on trash contracts. The longest job I had was a year and it was even without a contract.

When I had a chance, I moved to the capital city with my BF. I lived there for 3 years. I got a job with a normal type of contract

Share icon

Image credits: Jep Gambardella (not the actual photo)

If necessary I would find two types of additional jobs that pay right after it finishes (if necessary).

ADVERTISEMENT

Due to inflation, problems with the house owner, and a new manager my family suggested coming back to my parents’ house. I agreed, but I see that almost nothing has changed

Share icon

Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)

I got a job with a trash contract again for 4 months, my mum goes to clean house 2 days for 5 hours. Ofc when she comes back she is very tired and expects me to do everything. I work full-time. I don’t have time to do things that I would like, like going to the gym for health reasons, meeting with my old friends, selling my clothes, investing in a graphic design course, paying attention to my diet, meeting with family, going for a date, or just reading a book for more than an hour because she finds me something to do or she wants to talk about something stupid that she watches on TV.

She wakes up around 7/8 am, and until 1 pm she watches series or does her nails, dusts, and vacuums. Then she “prepares” something frozen for lunch or dinner and she is already tired. If I’m at home in the morning, she expects me to do everything. But if something happens, she reminds me that the flat is hers, and I don’t have the right to say anything. Maybe Dad treats her like a princess, but after my work, I would also like to do things that can help me in the future and not do her standard housing care.

ADVERTISEMENT

While living with BF and later, after the breakup, I was also cleaning, doing shopping, and cooking and it never made me have pretensions to anybody that I needed to do something around me.

She also tries to tell me how to take care of my health, not seeing that her lack of interest from the beginning in nutrition gave me problems that I had from the youngest years, later also mental.

Am I stupid or they are strange? Need other points of view.

P.S. I pay them part of the living cost. Also, I buy most of the food I eat with my money.

Moderator’s note:

Please note that the images included in this article are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual individuals or items discussed in the story.

If you have a comparable experience or story you’d like to tell, we welcome your submissions. Click here to share your story with Bored Panda.