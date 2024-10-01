Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Bride Accuses Uncle Of Ruining Her Wedding When He Refuses To Pay $50,000 For It
Bride Accuses Uncle Of Ruining Her Wedding When He Refuses To Pay $50,000 For It

A wedding might be one of the most expensive parties a person throws in their lifetime. To some, a big gathering with a breathtaking location, elaborate decorations and menu items, and top-notch entertainment is worth it to spend a perfect day celebrating love. However, not everyone’s dreams and wishes align with their realistic budget, leaving the couple scratching their heads about how to finance their extravagant event.

Redditor Ok_Panic_1861 recently shared how he was expected to cover his niece’s $50,000 wedding because he agreed to help with its costs. When the couple got engaged, he told them that he was willing to pitch in. However, the bride-to-be completely misinterpreted his kindness, which put the celebration at risk. 

Scroll down to find the full story and a conversation with seasoned wedding coordinator Eric Horowitz from Style Me Pretty, who kindly agreed to tell us more about splitting wedding costs.

It’s important that the couple’s vision for their wedding day aligns with their realistic budget

Image credits: Omelnickiy (not the actual image)

When this couple drastically went over the budget, the bride turned to her uncle, expecting $50,000

Image credits: Prostock-studio (not the actual image)

Image credits: Ok_Panic_1861

“60–70% of couples get some financial help from their families”

In an ideal scenario, the couple should be financially stable and have enough saved up to afford a wedding. However, with the average cost of a wedding being $35,000 in 2023—$5,000 more than in 2022—it becomes more and more challenging to pay out of pocket. 

One way to mitigate the costs is to turn to family for financial help. Traditionally, the couple’s families have been glad to pitch in. However, nowadays the custom is changing.

“Family contributions are still going strong, but the “who pays for what” tradition is definitely evolving,” says wedding coordinator Eric Horowitz from Style Me Pretty. “While it used to be the bride’s family footing the bill, today it’s more of a team effort. In fact, around 60–70% of couples get some financial help from their families. That said, many couples are stepping up and taking on a bigger share of the cost themselves. It’s all about finding the balance that works for each family.”

However, Horowitz notes that the most important thing before accepting financial aid is to talk it out. “Couples should have heart-to-heart with family members early on—lay everything out on the table. Make sure everyone’s on the same page about expectations, who’s covering what, and whether those contributions come with “strings” (e.g., Mom insisting on adding her entire book club to the guest list!). A little transparency goes a long way in keeping the peace and preventing any awkward disagreements down the road.”

“Couples have lots of options to take control of their wedding budget without leaning on family”

If the couple can’t turn to their family for financial aid, Horowitz recommends getting creative. “Couples have lots of options to take control of their wedding budget without leaning on family. Some popular ideas include saving up in advance (pro tip: set up a dedicated wedding fund), picking up a side hustle, or scaling back to have a more intimate, off-peak celebration (weekdays are the new Saturdays!)”

Another great option he suggests is crowdfunding through gift registries. “Your loved ones can pitch in toward the dream day. If you want to go the loan route, make sure it’s manageable—you don’t want to start married life with a financial hangover!”

While taking the money-borrowing route, financial planner Jeanne Fisher also emphasizes the importance of carefulness. She recommends couples look into credit cards and their reward systems. “I’m a huge fan of maximizing points and rewards. That’s a great thing to do,” says Fisher. The key here is to find ways to borrow strategically. Avoiding interests at all costs and paying off the balance in time ensures that the couple can enjoy the beginning of their marriage without putting the majority of their focus on money.

The last piece of advice that Horowitz leaves couples with is to “keep your eye on the prize—a fun, love-filled day that’s meaningful to you and your partner. It’s easy to get caught up in all the stuff, but at the end of the day, a wedding is about celebrating your journey together. Plus, you can always throw in a cute DIY element to keep things personal and budget-friendly.”

Commenters completely supported the uncle

Austeja Zokaite

Austeja Zokaite

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. Being fresh out of university, my mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

Read less »
Dominyka

Dominyka

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

Read less »
poppycorn avatar
Nikole
Nikole
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wouldn’t contribute anything after that nonsense

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
cattkitt avatar
TribbleThinking
TribbleThinking
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Way to go as a method to ensure that OP never gives them anything again. You've inadvertently raised two spoilt brats. They can go try their tricks on her new husband.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
