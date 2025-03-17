Best Friend Wants To Get Engaged At Bride’s Wedding, Calls Her “Pathetic” For Saying No

ADVERTISEMENT

With enough time, people in your life show if they are truly with you or against you.

Reddit user BumbleBeeRaincoat thought her best friend of 14 years had already answered that question—until her wedding planning revealed the truth.

With her father terminally ill, the woman wanted the day to be as much about family as it was about love.

Little did she know, her best also wanted the spotlight.

When this woman learned that her dad was going to lose his battle with cancer, she decided to get married while he could still attend

So she and her fiancé quickly started making arrangements

Everything was going well, but suddenly, her best friend said she wanted to get engaged during her ceremony

The bride tried to refuse, but her friend wasn’t taking no for an answer

She ended it with an absolutely horrible text

So the bride shared their conversation online and asked people if she had overreacted

Image credits: BumbleBeeRaincoat

Image credits: BumbleBeeRaincoat

Image credits: BumbleBeeRaincoat

But everyone said it was her bridesmaid who was out of line

Eventually, the bride learned that her nasty friend’s boyfriend didn’t even want to propose

Image credits: BumbleBeeRaincoat

Those who read her story were happy to hear how it ended

