Best Friend Wants To Get Engaged At Bride’s Wedding, Calls Her “Pathetic” For Saying No
Occasions, Wedding

Best Friend Wants To Get Engaged At Bride’s Wedding, Calls Her “Pathetic” For Saying No

With enough time, people in your life show if they are truly with you or against you.

Reddit user BumbleBeeRaincoat thought her best friend of 14 years had already answered that question—until her wedding planning revealed the truth.

With her father terminally ill, the woman wanted the day to be as much about family as it was about love.

Little did she know, her best also wanted the spotlight.

    When this woman learned that her dad was going to lose his battle with cancer, she decided to get married while he could still attend

    Image credits: Katelyn MacMillan (not the actual image)

    So she and her fiancé quickly started making arrangements

    Everything was going well, but suddenly, her best friend said she wanted to get engaged during her ceremony

    Image credits: Jonathan Borba (not the actual image)

    The bride tried to refuse, but her friend wasn’t taking no for an answer

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

    She ended it with an absolutely horrible text

    Image credits: frimufilms (not the actual image)

    So the bride shared their conversation online and asked people if she had overreacted

    Image credits: BumbleBeeRaincoat

    Image credits: BumbleBeeRaincoat

    Image credits: BumbleBeeRaincoat

    But everyone said it was her bridesmaid who was out of line

    Eventually, the bride learned that her nasty friend’s boyfriend didn’t even want to propose

    Image credits: Drazen Zigic (not the actual image)

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

    Image credits: BumbleBeeRaincoat

    Those who read her story were happy to hear how it ended

    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Dominyka

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    hjsayen avatar
    Bowtechie
    Bowtechie
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago

    I know saying this won't do anything but here it comes: stop ripping off Charlotte Dobre's reddit thread.

