Someone asked people who have seen or experienced ruined weddings to share their stories. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites, and be sure to share your own experiences in the comments section. We also got in touch with Jhona Yellin, editor at Bespoke Bride to learn more about wedding stories.

#1 My (now ex) husband was stung by a bee. The morning of the ceremony. On his top lip.





Wedding photos were great.

#2 At my mom and step-dad's wedding, my stepdad's father had a heart attack during the reception and passed away on the way to the hospital. Donna Summer's "Last Dance" was playing. It was terrible.

#3 I got hypothermia during the outdoor photography and missed the reception because I was in the hospital—with my brand new wife, who was still in her wedding dress.

Bored Panda got in touch with Jhona Yellin, the editor at Bespoke Bride to learn more about what veteran wedding planners have seen. Naturally, we wanted to hear about their experiences with “ruined” weddings and horrible guests. “As our team has been occupied with weddings for the last 13 years (!) we heard our fair share of horror stories about guests who turned weddings into their own personal circus acts. From drunken escapades on the dance floor to dramatic confrontations during the toasts, it seems like some people just can't resist stealing the spotlight – even if it's not their moment to shine.” ADVERTISEMENT

#4 My 3 year old brother got loose and pulled the fire alarm during the ceremony. They definitely got their "memorable" moment.

#5 Not me but my wife's sister... Her new mother-in-law dropped dead of a brain aneurysm during the best man's toast. It was one of the worst things I've ever experienced. They served food for those who wanted to stay but it pretty much ended there. Sadly they never got a proper wedding reception.

#6 Bride had a miscarriage during ceremony and spent the night in the hospital. Made for a very awkward reception afterwards, as they still insisted on doing the speeches, first dance, cake cutting without bride and groom there.

“One of the worst wedding guest stories I’ve ever heard of was about an ex-boyfriend, who showed up uninvited to the wedding of his ex. He was clearly intoxicated and made a scene as soon as he entered the venue. He started shouting obscenities at the bride and groom, accusing them of cheating and lying. He then tried to grab the microphone from the DJ and make a speech, but he was quickly tackled by the security guards,” she shared with Bored Panda. Evidently, he forgot that one of the main rules of crashing any party is to not be too conspicuous. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 My cousin made it her announcement party. Told every one she is having twins. Made it about her.

#8 Not a personal experience, but Dad played in a band at a wedding where the bride's uncle dropped dead in her arms on the dance floor. Talk about bringing the party to a halt.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 The only mishap at my wedding was a friend videotaped the whole thing, but accidentally used the night vision feature. The video is pretty surreal, with everything super overexposed. With my pale skin, I ended up looking like one of the aliens from Cocoon.

We were also curious to learn if wedding planners actually had any specific strategies in place for unwanted or uninvited guests. “When it comes to considerations for wedding crashers and guest misbehavior while planning your wedding, savvy couples should always expect the unexpected. They should have contingency plans in place, like assigning trusted friends or family members to keep an eye out for uninvited guests or setting up discreet security measures to maintain order without dampening the celebratory vibe. For more tips on planning a stress-free wedding - check out our wedding planning guide.” ADVERTISEMENT

#10 I worked weddings. The best was the estranged, divorced father hadn't been in the picture for 20 years and who was not invited that showed up. Recognized the bartender as his ex-wife's friend, and starts grabbing everything available to throw at her. Police escorted him off the premises.

#11 I was at my two best friends wedding as the best man. As we were walking down the isle after the ceremony, the MoH boyfriend grabbed a mic and proposed to her. This was immediately (think 30 seconds) after the bride and groom kissed and we were walking down the alter to the reception.

#12 The newlyweds had a fist fight.

“Of course, there's only so much you can do to prevent the occasional wedding crasher or unruly guest from causing a scene. At the end of the day, weddings are about celebrating love and creating cherished memories – even if those memories involve Aunt Mildred doing the Macarena on the dessert table!” Fortunately, unless you are very unlucky, any wedding crashing will remain a, hopefully, funny family story and nothing more. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 My mom's best friend (and maid of honour) showed up the day of my mom's first wedding with her head shaved. Apparently she was in love with the groom and this was her silent protest.



The marriage only lasted 2 years and the groom eventually married the maid of honour.

#14 He married some one else behind my back. We were supposed to be married January 6th, 2009. He married her January 8th, 2009. They've been together ever since and have 2 kids. I did a lot of self discovery and lived my life and learned to love myself ever since I was left at the alter. Currently in a very healthy relationship with my family, friends, work and my SO. Life, it's awesome.

#15 This didn't happen to me, but to my cousin. During the cake-cutting portion of the evening, her new husband thought it would be funny to smash a piece of cake on her face. He miscalculated, and ended up essentially punching her in the mouth, chipping her front teeth and cutting her face. The reception ended shortly thereafter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Some on our team like to say that weddings are like a magnet for chaos, drawing out the inner diva in even the most mild-mannered of guests. There's just something about the heady mix of emotions, expectations, and bottomless champagne flutes that can turn even the most level-headed individuals into bona fide reality TV stars. Having said that, weddings are inherently emotional affairs, filled with highs, lows, and more than a few unexpected plot twists. Sometimes, it's not the wedding itself that brings out the worst in people – it's the pressure to conform to societal expectations, to put on a perfect show for friends and family, and to live up to the fairy tale ideals perpetuated by the wedding industrial complex.” “In the end, weddings are as much about navigating the complexities of human relationships as they are about saying "I do." And if a little drama is the price we pay for a lifetime of love and laughter, then I say bring it on – just as long as there's plenty of cake to go around!” You can find some pictures of their work on Bespoke-Bride.com if you want to see some weddings that actually succeeded.

#16 I worked as a wedding decorator for 5 years, and while this is not my own wedding, its still pretty bad. Two years ago we did the decor for a really pretty ceremony, and halfway through the day we found out it was a "surprise wedding". Basically, they were not engaged, but the bride planned the whole thing and the groom showed up at the golf course thinking he was just playing a regular round of golf. Nope. He walked into his own wedding, saw her standing at the altar, and peaced the f**k out. As he should have.



I've also seen weddings where fist fights break out and we've had to call the cops. There was another where one of the guests was smoking inside and caused a fire, causing the entire wedding to evacuate into the rainy parking lot. Those, and countless glasses of wine spilled on wedding dresses. That happens...a lot.

#17 Catering never showed up, everyone was hungry.

Also the fireworks show that night was cancelled for the first time for whatever reason.

#18 During my wedding, my brother passed out while standing at the alter in the middle of our vows. WHAM! The whole ceremony stops, and the groomsmen carry his limp body out of the room. I start smiling and my bride glares at me says "you sons of b**ches are drunk, aren't you!"... we are like 2 feet away from the pastor reading our vows. That's when I lost it... I couldn't stop laughing at the greatness of the situation, which made my bride even more angry, which made me laugh more. We weren't drunk, my bro just locked up his knees for too long. It was great :-) TL;DR: Groomsman passes out leading to ceremony of anger and laughter.

#19 Not my own wedding but I attended good friends' wedding who were upstaged by the DJ, lovely gentleman that he was, who interrupted the reception to propose to his own girlfriend, a waitress at the wedding venue. Made a big deal about it over the microphone, getting everyone's attention for a very special announcement. He didn't check with the bride or groom, just figured a captive audience of strangers was the best place to make a fool of himself.

#20 At my friend's sister's wedding the best mans speech caused so much pain the family have not spoken to him since. He said "Mike has always been a greedy bastard, I remember once when we all got hookers in Amsterdam, and he got three!"

#21 My husband and I got pregnant while planning our wedding. My parents found out and moved the ceremony date closer. Two weeks before the wedding we lost our child. Not only was that hard enough my mother took it upon herself to cancel our wedding. Catering, music, venue, guests. Even SOLD MY DRESS. We still kept our date. My parents refused to come to our impromptu wedding because, in their minds, we were only getting married because we were pregnant. Also, my Aunt (fathers sister) decided to tell my father that my husband threatened my mother. My aunt was mad because we moved our wedding date before my cousins wedding. (B**ch's marriage ended 9 months later.) So my wedding was canceled, parents didn't come to my wedding. We had the nice intimate wedding we wanted with my husbands family and our close friends. We had an amazing picnic reception and a kick a*s after party. Stress aside we had our perfect day in the long run.

#22 I briefly owned a photobooth business that was hired mainly for weddings.



The worst thing I saw was the wedding planner showed up drunk and/or high and disappeared with the best man (brother of the groom) to go hook up.



So no one was in charge and the ceremony had to be delayed while people went to find the best man. He also couldn't be found for his speech. The DJ delayed several times.



They tried to have sex in my photobooth, so I took her by the arm and told her everyone knew she was wasted and they all hated her. Pretty harsh, but even I was pissed at her as I tried to help the bride and DJ coordinate the event. The wedding coordinator left during dinner. We did our best, but the wedding sucked and the bride was pretty upset that nothing worked out. She gave the DJ and I an extra hundred bucks for our efforts, and laughed when I told her that I told off the wedding coordinator.





#23 I was living in a different state at the time and missed this, but this story belongs here. I'm slightly fuzzy on details, it was a couple years back in addition to my lack of presence. I'll keep it short but it doesn't get much worse.. I hope, for everyone's sake. At the reception after the wedding, the best man who had been drinking heavily, decided in his drunken state that he wanted to get some sleep and crawled under the brides car to do so. (I have made much worse and more dangerous decisions while intoxicated) The bride not knowing he was under there and not being a drinker, was going to give someone a ride down the street to where they were staying. And yeah, obvious where this is going. The best man lived but the reception came to an abrupt ending as most of the wedding party spent the rest of the night and next day at the hospital. Tl;Dr best man fell asleep under brides car and woke up in the hospital.

#24 My mother sulked like a little b***h all day, we argued and then she called all my family and got them to cancel coming to the reception we held a month later where we live (we married out of town). Half empty venue, food wasted and we haven't spoken since. I will have been married 5 years in July. I still have fond memories though, the wine was very good!!

#25 Not mine, but a story from my father. He's a justice of the peace and got asked to officiate a ceremony from another JOTP because he was overbooked. So my dad meets the couple 2 days before the wedding and goes over what they want, they're vows, etc. My dad's skepticism radar goes crazy as the husband to be is in his mid-50s and the bride is 28. But he pushes it aside. 2 days later. The wedding. My dad gets there about 2 hours before the ceremony and he's greeted by the husband to he's lawyer. All hell has broken loose in the hall. The bride (and her mother) is holed up in the bridal suite refusing to sign the pre-nup. Apparently this guy is a millionaire who made a lot of money in the tech world. My dad makes his way to the bar and has a a beer, just waiting it out. Then the door SLAMS and the groom comes flying down the room screaming "THE F*****G B***H STILL WON'T SIGN THE PRE NUP?! WELL HER AND HER W**RE MOTHER CAN GET F****D." My dad got up from the bar, offered his condolences and came home with the most spectacular story.

#26 When my mom and dad were set to marry (before i was born), my dad got there early to make sure everything was setup and to help with final prep of everything and my mom was sent to pick up the cake. She says that when she got to the church and saw all the cars and people, she couldn't handle the pressure and just drove home without saying anything. Dad comes home, after the wedding had been called off due to her no show, to see mom in the kitchen eating the wedding cake. They didn't last long after that.

#27 Didn't ruin the wedding for everyone but pretty bad. My dad got remarried when all of us kids were adults. His new wife had an adult son. My sister dated and slept with her now step brother.



Later when my step brother was marrying someone else, my sister decided on the day of the wedding it was her duty to tell the bride that she had slept with her fiance. Somehow the day had to be about my sister.

#28 Not really ruining the wedding, but it certainly killed the vibe leading up to the wedding:



I asked my brother to be my best man at my wedding (brother and I: Catholic, gf: Episcopal). He says "yes". Months after saying yes he comes to us and tells us that he can't be the best man or even be at the ceremony because his priest tells him it will be a mortal sin for him to be a witness to the ceremony because I am not asking for dispensation and getting married in an Episcopal church. Okay, understood...sad, but if that's the way you see it, we'll deal with it. At this point I ask my best friend to be my best man and all is good. Or so we thought. A couple months before the wedding my brother starts a campaign calling my entire family and telling them they will be committing a mortal sin if they attend my wedding and explaining how my children will be bastards in the eyes of God and anyone who even sleeps under the same roof as us will be committing sin. WTF??? I find all this out through cousins and friends and am in complete shock. Luckily I have a few cool family and they all show up for the wedding. Everyone had a "what the hell is wrong with your brother?" question on the day of the wedding, but it was a great time with an open bar and live band. Here's the kicker of it all: my Mom is Catholic, my Pop is Episcopal (no divorces or any unhappiness, just your normal suburban family).



TL;DR - brother protested wedding to family members because of Catholic vs. Catholic Lite.

#29 Not my wedding, but my boyfriend's (at the time) aunt's 2nd wedding. His cousin Beth (the bride's daughter) got drunk and accused a 12 year old girl of 'coming onto her man' although her boyfriend wasn't even there. She shot glares at the kid the whole ceremony, and rolling her eyes during the vows. And at the reception, Beth cornered her in the bathroom, slurring her words and screaming and threatening she was going to 'knock her out'. The poor girl was just crying, asking her what she did wrong. When her mom finally asked her to leave, Beth got mad that no one was taking her side. I don't know about you, but it's hard to feel bad for a overweight alcoholic screaming at a frightened 120 pound girl. It really brought the reception down, since there was only about 30 people who stayed after that fight. Tl;dr- Woman gets jealous of 12 year old, screams and tries to fight her. Edit- Girl was probably not 120 pounds. I'm taking this opportunity to rethink my views on preteen weight.

#30 My aunt had a very fancy formal wedding, being four, adorable and related - I was the obvious choice for the flower girl. Here is the thing, it's a long day for the wedding party, between hair, makeup, photos and long winded baptist vows, even the most attentive adult will get tired and bored. So here we are, standing lined up by the alter and the preacher finally asks for objections.. At that moment, I yawned as loud as my little lungs would allow. The once silent room filled with 200 friends and family erupted into laughter. That is when I noticed that 200 people were watching me and I got scared and did what many scared 4 year olds do, peed, cried and tried to run away. So here I am a piss soak 4 year old in a pink taffeta dress running about a church while my mother (the maid of honour) tries in vain to catch me (running in heels and a ball gown is not easy). I still haven't lived it down 30 years later.

#31 I was at a wedding where the bride, who was very much in love with the groom, was keeping her pregnancy secret.



The wedding was very hard on her to begin with, having lost her mom to sickness less than a year earlier, and have lost her father previously.



She wasn't religious, but his family was. So she took the classes to be able to wed in their church.



The rookie priest, before the vows, says "I haven't had a chance to get to know BRIDE and GROOM very well, this being sort of a shotgun wedding and all..."



a collective gasp. I was one of 4 people in the audience of 150 that knew.



My heart broke as I could see a tear run down her cheek as the stunned silence was broken up by an elderly aunt "What did he say?!"



That was a while ago, hey are still happily married, several more kids, and have he life everyone dreams about as a kid.



but the wedding is one I'll never forget for the wrong reasons

#32 Friends of mine. Big beautiful wedding, delicious dinner ended and the band finished their first (mediocre at best, no one was dancing) set of tunes. The band comes back and their 2nd set starts with a Michael Jackson medley and finally people are out on the dance floor. About 8 measures into Billie Jean When I see the boyfriend of the maid of honor go for the mic and stop the band. I thought to myself, no way is this actually happening, but sure enough he goes into his long winded proposal and drops to a knee. The band then played a special slow song, just for them, while the rest of the party just stood in a circle and watched them like it was their first dance. Apparently he cleared this with the bride before hand but it absolutely killed the party when it was just getting going.

#33 Puked all over the bride's dress two minutes before she was due to walk down the aisle. I wouldn't really call him a guest though. It was her Dad. He'd paid for the whole thing. So we couldn't un-invite him or anything. So she just had to walk down the aisle with puke all over her dress. If she hadn't been so stoned herself she'd probably have been quite upset at the time. None of us can watch the video to this day without puking, and the wedding was almost a week ago now. There's a big puking problem in my family that no one wants to talk about.

#34 I once Dj'd a half black, half white racist wedding.



The groom was a skinny white nerdy looking guy and the bride was a larger african american woman, both in there early 20's. From the start, I could feel a weird tension and hostility in the room, but thought "Ok, maybe something just happened at the ceremony that I missed", and shook it off.



The night went on with a rather silent crowd, until it got to the speeches. First to go was the best man, who gave a warm hearted, nice guy roast about the groom. Then the maid of honour with an average "I don't do speeches, "love, laughter, happily ever after" cheers and escape.

Then came the parents of the bride... they both march up to the podium and the father takes the mic. "I love my daughter, and I know her to be a smart woman. I do not approve of this mixed s**t." Done. walks back to seat. My mouth is wide open at this point, while I hear major chatter from the crowd. The bride and groom must have been used to it, cuz they just smiled at each other and looked on for the next onslaught.

Father of the groom gets up to the podium. "so as most of you all know, my boy went off to university like a big shot for 4 years. 2 years in, he calls me and says "Dad, I've met a girl that I might marry." I say that's great son! when can I meet her? he brings her home for a weekend back in November, and all I can remember is sitting in the kitchen. He walks in, and she get's in behind him, and I'm like BAM! what the hell is that?! Didn't see this s**t coming. F**k it, cheers" Drinks his wine and sits back down.



As soon as the dinner and speeches were done, everybody but the bridal party left, so I said "you've got a hall, all the booze you can drink, all your best friends, your new husband/wife, and a dj, might as well celebrate!" So I set up karaoke and we all sang and got smashed for the rest of the night. Best wedding ever, despite the ignorant people.

#35 I live in Colorado Springs, CO. Friends of ours got married last year (2013)



They *were* going to get hitched the year prior(2012) at The Flying W ranch (a tourist attraction west of the Springs) but it burned down in a massive forest fire.



So they rescheduled the wedding for the next year at a b&b in Black Forest, CO (just outside of C. Springs).



Another forest fire happened and the mandatory evacuations prevented them from using that venue.



They ended up poaching a public park near a pond for their big day instead. It turned out beautifully.

#36 A coworker of my husband's (whom he had known for a week) accused him of sexually assaulting her a MONTH TO THE DAY before my wedding. After my wedding was cancelled by my family, thousands down the drain in wedding prep and lawyer bills, and trust issues arising between my now-husband and I (who had to settle for a court house wedding), she confessed to being in love with my husband and had to stop him from making a mistake. I've never wished so much pain on a person before.

#37 My wife and I eloped and got married overseas, but there was a party for family and friends when we got back. My family insisted on traditional speeches, which was our downfall. My father repeatedly called my wife by my ex's name and had to have it repeatedly pointed out to him before he corrected himself.



The first time it happened I was standing in the sun with it arms around my wife, feeling pretty great about life. Then he dropped the faux pas bomb and I immediately went cold inside. No one responded at first and I thought "f**k, maybe that didn't just happen." My older sister was standing next to me and a second later she let out a pained cry and then sunk her head into her hands. A very palpable shudder then moved through the crowd as everyone cringed in unison. The night kinda fizzled after that. So much awkward.

#38 My (the bride) mother went full on b**chzilla and tore a warpath through my wedding party and guests that we now refer to as 'Hurricane Beth.' His (the groom) mother had a panic attack and didn't make it to the wedding. We tried to wait for her but after 45 minutes of waiting (and some horrible words from my mother) we decided to go on without her. She arrived almost 3 hours after the wedding. There was also drama between his mom and dad, who were recently divorced and couldn't just stop being ridiculous for one day.

#39 My mother, who has mental health problems, got increasingly upset as the attention from the family was taken from her. It escalated to her barricading herself in her apartment, refusing to take her diabetic medication or eat anything, followed by taking all of her medication at once and then calling for emergency ambulance four days before the Big One. The doozy is that the person who answered the call was my fiance's mum (mother in law to be) who was working at the call centre and was nothing but professional whilst they got my mum assessed and well... sectioned. She signed herself back out the night before the wedding citing it as a reason and then continued to cause merry havoc for attention for the whole thing.



Highlights include shouting at the hairdresser, introducing herself with a shout "i'm the mother of the bride, who are you?!" to all, changing all the tables and seating arrangements 2 hours before the reception, refusing to state if she would be at the wedding (she lived opposite the church, people saw her peeking out of her curtains). Being forced to come, being late and loudly complaining that she didn't have a good view from the front, as I was walking down the aisle after waiting for her to be seated, commenting rudely on people's outfit choices, refusing to smile for photographs, asking if the problem with my corset making me lightheaded on my dress was because I was too fat, in front of everybody who had just gone quiet for a speech at the reception, signing the guest book "mother of the bride" and addressing it only to me and not my husband", looking after guest of mine who were staying at her house for the night after by forcing them all to eat full breakfasts at 6.00am before they left, then complaining when their drunk hungover vomiting kicked in. Picking us up "for a drive" on the morning after of our wedding and then taking us back to the reception hall and forcing us, as newly weds, to help clear the bin bags, wash the dishes before the caterers came to pick them up etc etc.

Feigning another self harm attempt for attention after the honeymoon forcing me to spend my 2nd week married with her in a clinic rather than with my husband. ... .





#40 His parents scheduled a meeting with his attorney to threaten him out of marrying me. 3 days before our wedding. Its been almost 2 years now and his mom is still playing the bambi face and blaming the attorney. Hes in a brutal custody case with his ex and his attorney thought that if he married me and had a stable family environment it would hurt his case somehow. But it was actually because i knew he was a dishonest prick and he was robbing the family blind.

#41 Best man's girlfriend got drunk and angry that she wasn't sitting at the bridal party table. Best man got angry and they both walked out at the start of the reception after the girlfriend tried to fight my maid of honour and the staff at the venue. After they left the reception they went and trashed an onsite cabin we were all staying in and the crazy girlfriend was taken away by police. Nothing like getting pulled out of your own wedding to go talk to the police.



Tried not to let it ruin the night, but my Husband was pretty devo as it was his best mate of 14 years. Still haven't talked to them and it has been 2.5 months.

#42 My sister is the bride of all brides...nothing fazed her.



The day before her wedding she went to pick up her dress where it was being hemmed and the tailor ruined it. It was unwearable and she had to grab an off the rack dress that mostly fit her.



Then during the pictures my 3 month old son had diarrhea all down my bridesmaids dress, down my stockings and into my shoes. It was 10 minutes before the ceremony. We had to wash out and iron dry the dress, I had planned to nurse the baby before the ceremony but he was whisked off to be changed so I basically milked myself into the sink while the other bridesmaids were cleaning my shoes and the priest was making an announcement about the delay and my poor sister was just waiting to see what else would happen.



Then during the wedding my milk came in and stained the front of my dress so I held my flowers across my chest for the whole ceremony.



It was a total disaster and yet my sister was so serene and smiling and laughing about it.



Now we have great stories and I totally admire her for being the complete opposite of a bridezilla.

#43 Bride attacked by bats during the ceremony.

#44 I was the maid of honour at my best friend's wedding this past summer. It seemed that everything that could go wrong, did go wrong. One week before her wedding, her venue, where she had both the ceremony, reception and rooms booked for guests from out of town, called her to say that they are going bankrupt and closing their doors that night. She lost her deposit, and now she has no venue. It was in a very small town too, so there are very select few hotels to choose from. She finally managed to get sympathy from another hotel and they managed to book her in for the same date, but she wasn't able to have food as there were already 3 other weddings booked for that day. We were lucky she was even able to get married so we didn't complain much. Then, after the ceremony her new hubby got a phone call saying that his mom had a heart attack and is on her way to the hospital. So instead of going to their ceremony to celebrate, they ended up going to the hospital, in the pouring rain in her wedding dress, to spend some time with her. His mom was fine, they ended up coming to the ceremony later that night, but man was that a wedding full of bad luck.

#45 My MIL stood up at our reception and declared "This marriage between H and What's Her Name will never last".



We've been happily married for 13 years.

#46 Wouldn't say it ruined it, but drunk granny cut in during our first dance because it was "her turn." That was awkward.

#47 My sister's wedding album looks like her sister-in-law was the star. Nearly every getting ready, speech, cake cutting, bouquet toss, even the I do's...she's either directly in the middle, has barged in and is smiling straight at the camera, or is standing there with her boyfriend of the month. (My sister didn't want her as a bridesmaid, just did it because she was invited to be one to the guy the sister-in-law was 'engaged' to before that boyfriend)

#48 My father in law repeatedly used my husbands ex GF's name during his speeches, and when talking to me. His toast at the wedding was full of slurred speech, and a story about Mark and Alyssa and their budding romance and how adorable it was. I'm not Alyssa. Alyssa was his gf in high school. His parents got divorced when he was young, he was a severely abusive alcoholic, and I've met him twice outside of our wedding. He didn't see much of my husband after he was 12 years old, very out of touch. That said - we had been dating 6-7 years before we got married. He should at least get my name right.

#49 This was not my wedding, but I was the flower girl (I know awhile wgo but remember like it was yesterday). So bride and company show up at the wedding. Bride had her gown, flower girl (me) had her little dress, and the seamstress was delivering the bridesmaids dresses to the wedding venue. Of course wedding party got there far in advance, long story short, seamstress never showed up with the bridesmaid dresses. Nobody knew what to do, total panic. While 7 year old me sat in the corner, wasnt quite sure what the ruckkas was about.... So I tugged on the bride and said, "they could wear those dresses." Pointing to the chior robes in the corner closent. Her eyes got wide. And they did. Wedding saved! Lol



TL;DR - bridesmaids gowns didn't show. 7 year old me asks the bride if they could wear chior gowns, they did. Wedding saved

#50 It was my best pal's sister's wedding. I was asked to tend the open bar. No money to exchange hands, just serve drinks and keep an eye on the liquor. Halfway into the reception, folks were getting awfully drunk - probably because I was pouring them incredibly stiff drinks. Hooray for free alcohol!



At some point, something got stirred up. I think was an ex-boyfried vs groom kind of thing. I didn't know. I was tending the bar. But fists were thrown. Then chairs. Then bedlam.



I did what I could to protect the liquor. Some older guy (who I had been feeding very stiff vodka drinks all night) came rambling over to my bar and asked for another. I poured. He shook his head as screams, fists, and food flew all around. "Kids these days.."



I concurred and poured myself a stiff one.



When the fighting settled down, the hall was a complete mess. The bride was in tears. Everything was destroyed. I decided the party was over. I left.



It may have been an awful wedding for them, but it was a memorable one for me. No other wedding was as eventful.

#51 One of our guests became a grandfather during our wedding reception. He quietly and politely mentioned it to us and being super excited for him we announced it... it's really not difficult to do these things in a way that doesn't scream "look at me, f**k your wedding its my day!"

#52 We specifically asked for no small children to attend the wedding. We were not kid people and didn't want to have to deal with that. My sister decided to ignore that request, so my 3 year old nephew was shrieking all the way through my vows. Me and the wife were pissed.

#53 My sister married a very kind man who came from a rather dysfunctional family. His parents were long-divorced, and he had primarily grown up with his father, whereas his sister was primarily with their mother.



At the wedding of he and my sister, the groom's mother got up for her speech. She then proceeded to cry and wail about how she had to "Share (Groom) with another woman !" And not just once during her speech, twice ! Two times, she cried and wailed that she had to share her son with another woman.



Everyone just kind of shifted uncomfortably in their seats, and gave a half-hearted applause afterward. It was soooooo awkward.

#54 My step father decided his drink of choice would be a vodka/scotch. Proceeded to get annihilated and interrupt the best man's speech. When my father in law stood him up to get him outside, a chrome 1911 fell on the floor. My wife absolutely freaked out about a gun in our reception.

#55 50% of the people who RSVPed didn't come.



My brother-in-law who volunteered to DJ didn't actually bring any DJ equipment, so our reception was powered by Pandora. He also said he would video the ceremony and highlights of the reception but didn't bring his video camera.



The florist forgot to deliver about 50% of the flowers.



The reception venue took everything we discussed and then decided to do the opposite (Not enough tables, big weird glass centerpieces, no dance floor...) and when we tried to get it fixed, the man who was sent to change out the tables stood outside the window of the reception hall angrily smoking cigarettes. I later spoke with a friend who has worked with that man who explained that that sort of behavior happens pretty much any time he is asked to do anything, so...



We made a CD of music for my brother-in-law to play before the ceremony began. He insisted that he had something better. It was two songs played on repeat for about an hour.



My immediate family was late to the wedding, including my sister who was a bridesmaid, and my mother and father. They had originally offered to help set up everything that morning, but I guess they just got a late start.



My veil got lost the night before the wedding. It still has not resurfaced.



After everyone was done eating and the cake had been cut, I dimmed the lights in the reception hall to change the atmosphere to a more fun, party vibe and get people dancing. Everyone got up and left.



It didn't go great, but my husband and I ended up married and we're still very happy together, and that's the most important thing. Still, I wish I'd saved the money from the whole thing and gotten married at the county clerk instead.





#56 My mom ruined my wedding (she ruined my brother's wedding, too, but that's another story). She loved my fiancé until we got engaged, and then suddenly he wasn't 'successful' enough. I wanted to get married at the yacht club because an uncle on my dads side could offer a huge discount. She shot that idea down because she didn't want it to look like my dads side paid for it (they're divorced). She tried to book the wedding at the same country club where her brother's recently failed marriage took place. She shot down every single one of my choices from dress, to food, to colors and flowers. It got to the point where I hated thinking about my own wedding, and my husband finally suggested we just elope. So we booked a date with a judge, got married in secret, and asked our families to meet us for dinner, where we told everyone what we'd just done. My mom couldn't be angry about it in front of everyone without looking like a nutcase. 12 years later, no regrets. It's not about the wedding, it's about the marriage.

#57 "Best" Man, whose family were staying with us, got drunk the night before the ceremony and proceeded to cuss out his wife, shover her around their room, yell at his 4 year old girl to f*****g grow up already, called me a b***h, groped my boob... and my husband missed all of it because he was out looking for his drunken "best" man, all the while he was back at our place doing all of this. When hubs finally returned, the "best" man went on to ask my husband why he getting married and if he really wanted to go through with it. Ironic, since we were actually ALREADY married. It was just a ceremony we were having since we'd both been in the military when we wed and never had the ceremony, but we and our families wanted one. My husband and I didn't get any sleep the night before and we were both still pissed and exhausted the next day. After the ceremony was over, the "best" man got plastered again.



Our wedding was also supposed to be an outside wedding, but the wind and the snow nixed that idea and everything at the last second had to be moved inside since everything kept blowing away.



Not to mention that my bridesmaids arrived late, and when they did, one of the bridesmaids went on to tell me all of the nasty things another bridesmaid had been saying behind my back, on the morning of my wedding ceremony.



We also wanted something outside in a private location, and later in the summer/early fall. My father (he's a postal worker) claimed that under no circumstances would he be able to get the time off, and insisted that we have the ceremony during memorial day weekend. Funny, since he did later have time off for his vacation during that time of year. My parents also didn't want it to be too far away for them to drive, so they offered to pay for a venue. Well, that fell through and we ended up paying for everything. And because of the time of year the weather was unpredictable... who would've guessed. /s



Worst money we ever spent. Wish we could re-do it.

#58 1. My father invited his mistress, the one that led to the divorce of him and my stepmother whom I love (and was invited to the wedding). He is no longer with her , and I always disliked her, but she's in a lot of the wedding photos now. And it made my stepmother (who is one of the sweetest people you would ever know) uncomfortable. 2. She- the mistress- brought my half brother (who was like 2 at the time) when I said no kids, and he babbled and interrupted the ceremony and tried to come down the aisle. 3. I had developed POTS so we had to change it a bit before from Lake Tahoe to my in laws house. I had to sit during my wedding ceremony. 4. My cousin, who is a professional photographer , told me she couldn't come the morning of (it was a 1 pm wedding). Thank goodness the hairdresser said she had been at enough weddings to know how it worked, and did out photos (which were very very nice actually). 5. My brother in law didn't smile in any of the pics and looks angry at the camera while everyone had their heads down praying. He was a groomsman. Actually he looks angry the whole ceremony because he's an atheist and didn't approve of his brother being Christian (he told us this, before you think I'm jumping to conclusions) and 6. My mother didn't come. She just bailed out. She was depressed and it hurt me though she couldn't even come for the ceremony (which wasn't long at all). She committed s*icide a few months after.

#59 It started with the invitations. Invited 102 people on my husband's side. 12 RSVPs. After talking to his mother, she assured me that that more people would come, they just weren't used to rsvping. We were having our wedding in his home town so his family could all attend, even though it was a 14 hour drive for us to get to his hometown, so I needed to plan everything, down to the last detail, over the phone. My family was flying in from Norway, so they rsvpd before I ever sent invitations. I end up having to call each and every guest repeatedly to find out of they are coming, while feeling crazy because every one in his family is like, oh, don't worry so much. Frankly, I wanted to know if I was going to need place settings and food for 150 people or 75. You don't get a refund if the guests don't show, after all.





On the day of the wedding, which I received maybe 80 RSVPs, well over 100 people show up, then are upset because there is no assigned seat for them, and because extra tables and chairs need to be set up.



Additionally, his family is ultra conservative Christian, and the high light of the wedding was a family friend cornering me and saying, in a very loud, precise tone one might use for a deaf, mentally disabled child, "I love your people!" I'm like, " um, my dad? " desperately searching for my husband to rescue me. "I LOVE THE JEWS. THEY ARE GODS CHOSEN-" at which point I cut her off and say "oh, I think there is..." And leave, not even bothering to come up with a reason.



We had little tartlets for dessert, as I'm not fond of cake. They were on a lovely table, at least 20 feet from the food. His family just started eating them, no worries about waiting for the bride and groom. They acted like a was crazy for asking them to not eat them until we were ready for the traditional dessert feeding ceremony.



The guests immediately started to depart after eating. My husband and my family were the only people who danced.



Oh, and the best part? The town we were to be married in changed the licensing requirements to include both birth certificate, and social security cards, in addition to our drivers licenses, after we traveled there. Passports were no longer accepted as form of id. So my husband and I had to elope in a field 300 feet from the church in another county an hour before the ceremony.



#60 Not my wedding but good story.



I went to a wedding on a beach that was severely under planned and under budgeted. The bride and groom had visions but forgot that that actually required planning (focused on the details, forgot about the big picture).



Rather than hiring someone to make the cake they had researched and picked out the perfect picture of off the internet they left an aunt to replicate a photo....didn't work out.



Rather than hiring a real DJ they just got a guy with a guitar to play their "first dance" song and the rest was on a USB stick...which they lost. The whole evening was a guy with a bunch of youtube music off of a random guests phone.



During the actual ceremony on the beach they wanted guitar guy and a woman to sing the "bride goes down the aisle" song, but neglected to realize that to amplify that song they would need amps and stuff, so at the last minute that got set up but there was a gas generator to power everything 20 feet away that was louder than a freight train. Also the path the bride had to walk was probably 200 meters... So they had to repeat the song, over the sound of the generator, 3 times before she actually got to the groom.



Later on, after the crew started cleaning up the venue (hours before the party would have normally ended because they didn't hire them for long enough) everyone in the party migrated to the parking lot and started drinking out of their car trunks like a reverse tailgating party.



The bride later went on Facebook to chastise everyone for "abandoning them" to go get drunk in the parking lot...



The whole thing was a train wreck. Not sure the bride ever got over it but they are still happily married and have cute kids. The wedding is one day, the marriage (hopefully) lasts for thousands. Who cares, it's a good story (that no one will ever talk about with the couple ever again).



#61 Not mine but my sister's. She got married in a Catholic Church. Her father-in-law is Venezuelan and doesn't speak English real well. He didn't understand the priest when he said not to get out your Browning's. That old crusty m**********r didn't even use the modern word for CAMERA. Photography is not allowed inside Catholic Churches I guess. Anyway, her father-in-law stands up to take a photo. Man this part kills me because he was so happy for his son and just wanted a photo of the moment. The Priest slams his bible down mid-ceremony and yells at him in front of everyone. Not speaking barely any English and all he was so confused as to why the priest was upset. He sat down looking so defeated and confused. After the ceremony that crusty d**k pickle was bragging about keeping his flock or some s**t in line and that you sometimes have to yell at em'. I still hate that guy.

#62 Not myself, but I was at a wedding where the mother of the bride was in a pretty bad car accident while driving from the wedding venue to the reception. It was terrible =/

#63 My friends wedding in the outer banks...



His sister slept with the minister on the beach the night before the wedding and got caught by her husband. My friend still hasn't talked to his sister. It has been over 5 years now.



There was a murder a few houses down from the one we rented for the weekend. Some squatter thought it was empty and the owner came back only to get shot. So we spent the whole weekend and wedding walking around strapped. We all have our concealed carry permits.



The minister was obviously removed from the wedding. We had to find a minister the morning of the wedding, I had to cut her a check before the wedding at sunset because she refused to perform it without being paid up front.

#64 My wife came down with pink-eye and strep throat. We kept a bucket on the stage just in case she vomited. It was still a nice wedding, but my wife doesn't remember much of it. She felt much better the next day, and by the time we reached our honeymoon destination she was right as rain. The wedding kind of sucked, but the marriage has been awesome - 10 years and 6 kids and she is still the crown jewel of my universe :)

#65 A woman tripped down the steps walking back from the bar and slammed her head on the ground. Had to turn off the music, turn on the lights, and wait for an ambulance. "Thriller" was playing, if it matters.

#66 There was a hurricane the night before and morning of my wedding.

It was outside in my in-laws backyard. Needless to say we didn't have a back up plan.

Literally 20 minutes before I was to walk down the aisle the sun came out, and every neighbor on their street brought chainsaws to get rid of the trees that fell down

The ground was a litlle wet but it wasn't too bad, it could've been A LOT worse.

#67 How about the wedding being ruined by itself?



I was dating a girl whose cousin was getting married. Cousin was an obese goth chick getting married to a dude even bigger than her.



We show up on the day of the wedding, I 100% promise this is serious, they've secretly decided it would be a juggalo wedding. Both bride and groom are in Juggalo makeup, and the priest's speech thing included "thank god for the...Insane Clown Posse," and "thank god for Craiglist" (where they met, I guess.)



It. was. weird.

#68 My mom stole my marriage license. I got married on Sunday. My aunt was taking flash photography the entire time, (even though my officiant made the announcement about no photos or videos) and my photographer couldn't get some of the shots I wanted. My mom and my aunt were also being TOTAL b**ches to everyone and all around really bitter and snobby. Then we did the signing of the license, I set it in my purse, and walk away to get some wine. I come back and my mom is going through my purse. She said she was getting some gum because "the brisket was too dry". It was only after she left that I realized I couldn't find it. She f*cking took it. Now I have to get another one.

#69 I was almost this guest at my uncle and aunt's wedding in a registry office, apparently. I was two years old and sitting in the front row with my mum and shouted "YES" various times when the guy performing the ceremony asked if anyone knew of any lawful impediment stopping my uncle and aunt from getting married. My mum loves to tell this story.

#70 During the minister's reading right before vows, mother of groom let her phone ring loudly for like 30 seconds. Twice.

#71 The wedding wasn't ruined, but we narrowly avoided a minor disaster. It wasn't a guest, but our ring bearer who dropped and lost our rings shortly before the ceremony. Thankfully the rings were found and recovered in time. We can't place too much blame on him though, since he was only an 8-year old and a Pomeranian.

#72 Half of my family showed up as my wife and I were walking out of the building at the end of the ceremony. During the reception, they just about ate all the food. My aunt used the wedding decorations as wonderful picture opportunity for her grand baby all the while not even giving us any attention. And, to top it off they were the first ones to leave. I've learned I have a fonder appreciation for my wife's family than my own.

#73 I was that person unfortunately... My ex was my date to my sisters wedding and he decided the reception was the best opportunity to fight with me. Said something about the wedding made him "rethink things" and despite my begging he refused to leave and refused to shut up. Made a huge scene in front of my whole family and only left when my dad threatened him. My sister didn't blame me but my aunts were pretty sour for a while.

#74 We had a guest that self induced a panic attack. Had to call an ambulance to the reception.

#75 My grandpa got drunk and slapped my mom after the reception, decades of emotional problems followed. Feel sorry for my dad since his parents and brother were fairly sh*tty and controlling people. My parents can be narcissistic at times and especially around girls who me and my brother are dating. They've been warned that if they start sh*t at our wedding, our fists will be flying.

#76 Not my wedding, but I know of one where the minister went into a speech about the importance of producing more Christian children. He ranted about gay marriage and criticized couples who decide not to have children.

#77 Happened at cousins weddings, when giving a toast, his drunk brother started telling about his (grooms) love from the past how he loved her and how he cared about her, till his father stoped him. Everyone just felt akward and sorry for the bride.

#78 #1 Husband's best friend decided he couldn't make it to our wedding because he had to get married first.



#2 The park I had my wedding/reception at said they would open the service gate so my party items (tables, chairs, cake, etc.) could be delivered, as well as my handicapped guests. That didn't happen. Also wouldn't open the restrooms for them at the nearest facility.



#3 Because of #2, my wedding had to be moved so my guests could reach the only restroom in the park. The only part with shade was in between a dirt ditch and pine needles. Ugly scenery instead of the grass area and city overlook I had figured on.



#4 My bouquet wasn't ready, so I had to wait an extra 20 minutes, and was late getting to the park to setup, so my hair and makeup wilted in the heat, as well as my husband-to-be showing up to the park, ready to go, half hour before go-time, and I hadn't even gotten dressed.



#5 Nobody filled the water in my centerpieces, so my "floating rose bowls" were glass bowls with rocks. And that's it.



#6 There were pine needles in my wedding cake.



#7 There was a mentally handicapped man who got dropped off by an adult day center who crashed my party, was taking people's soda cans, and almost stole my wedding shoes.



#8 Because of the new location, there were no overhead lights, so I couldn't do the bouquet toss, or a champagne toast.



#9 My sister didn't start my wedding march music until I was 3/4 of the way down the aisle.



#10 My husband didn't know the area so when he found out the bathrooms were closed he left the park, and didn't return for two hours, and was upset he didn't get to say goodbye to anyone.



#11 I still haven't gotten my deposit back for the park, or the tables and chairs. It's been three weeks.



Conclusion: SO EFFING GLAD IT'S OVER!!

#79 Not my wedding, but sort of related. I was told by my otherwise amazing aunt whom I love a whole lot and I guess was just really stressed given her son was getting married, that I ruined the wedding by not eating a tuna sandwich...the *day before* the wedding. I'm allergic to tuna.



The sandwich wasn't even part of the rehearsal dinner, my dad just ,for some reason, left the church when we were decorating for the rehearsal the day before the wedding and brought back a sandwich randomly without asking if I was hungry and forgot I was allergic to tuna. I didn't really think it was a big deal and thanked him, but reminded him I was pretty allergic to tuna and that I was sorry but maybe one of my sisters would like it. Dad didn't think it was a huge deal either, but Aunt Dee was pretty upset about it for some reason. Told me it ruined the wedding. It still kind of hurts and confounds me all these years later. It made me feel pretty bad about myself.

#80 Parts of mine were ruined for me but I got ver most of it pretty quick. My mom made my dress and the bridesmaid's dresses. Husband's sister who was standing up in the wedding is the most selfish person I've ever met- she refused to have a fitting before the wedding. She also decided not to wear a bra with the ill fitting dress and top it all off with a pair of ratty Doc Martins. Another bridesmaid-a good friend of mine at the time decided to start bashing my fiancé. I understand she thought he "wasn't good enough for me" but she did it in a really bad way the day before the wedding.



I was a professional florist at the time. We got to the reception venue early to look things over. I found the flowers in the FREEZER. Not good. I was upset. The venue manager, who I never met, starting bashing the bride & her bridezilla tendencies. She was claiming the bride didn't return her phone calls, etc. I pulled out my phone & looked through the call history & told her I hadn't missed any calls from the venue. Her face drained when she realized I was the bride & she was lying straight to my face. (Up until that point I had worked with a different manager.) I was able to salvage the $900 worth of flowers but that really wasn't how I'd hoped to spend the time before the reception.



The other highlight that stands out was one if my husnand's guests & his wife showing up already drunk. Then drinking a lot more. The wife at one point came up to me & told me I smelled bad & proceeded to spray cheap body spray in my eyes. She was carried out over her husbands shoulder soon after that.



8 years later & we're still happily married.

#81 Best man was a little (or a lot) drunk when he gave his speech. He began his speech talking about how DH and he and their friends had such a great time the summer I was away at school in Norway. How they partied all the time. And then how DH got arrested. And how he had other stuff to say but he couldn't remember it. I personally felt he had said enough, as did DH and most others there.



Background: DH got briefly cuffed and got a ticket trying to help some girl in the neighborhood who was being verbally/physically abused by her boyfriend. Cop told him he would have done the same thing.