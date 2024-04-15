Woman Upset She Can’t Be A Bridesmaid Because Of Bride’s OCD, Splits The Internet
While every wedding is a bit different, generally, the trend is to include the people who are important to you. This goes double for the folks closest to the happy couple. As a result, finding out that you have been “cut” from, say, the bridal party is no doubt a punch in the gut.
A woman shared her disappointment for not being included in the bridal party after the bride decided that she “couldn’t handle” uneven numbers. Readers shared their thoughts and debated the bride’s intentions. We reached out to the woman in the story via private message and we’ll update the article when she gets back to us.
Removing your partner’s family from the wedding is a questionable choice
But one woman was shocked to learn that the bride didn’t invite her simply because she didn’t like uneven numbers
Weddings end up being dramatic, one way or another
Like so many stories shared by netizens, there are a lot of unknowns here. While from the woman’s perspective, it would look like she is being purposefully cut out, it’s maybe not the best idea to immediately assume the worst. After all, the woman herself admits that she hardly knows the bride in the first place, so why should she assume she would be a bridesmaid. Expectations around what a guest thinks a wedding should look like are, unfortunately, the cause of a lot of drama.
In general, the heightened emotions around a wedding often lead to folks making questionable decisions, as it can be hard to take a step back. A wedding, while important, isn’t the end of the world, life (and relationships) will go on afterwards, one way or another. Unless the woman in the story has actual evidence that her being excluded was an act of malice, it might not be the best idea in the world to take it so personally.
At the same time, it must still be disappointing to end up excluded from the wedding of someone close to you. In the year 2024, the idea of a groomswoman is not strange at all and this should have been the woman’s first choice. As some commenters noted (the full debate can be found below) it’s the bride’s wedding, she can really do what she wants. There are cases where it can be taken too far, particularly if in-laws feel like they are being discriminated against, but all in all, every case is unique.
It can be hard to know someone’s intentions, so it’s probably best not to jump to conclusions
Others have suggested that the bride is, perhaps, too controlling and that the marriage is doomed from the start. Since we only have one perspective, from a person who themselves claims to not know the bride that well, it’s hard to discern the truth. The title of “bridezilla” is thrown around a lot, sometimes without merit. Some are true “bridezillas” who have fully lost the plot and don’t understand it, but wanting “the most important day of your life” to go a specific way is not inherently bad.
The idea that she is too OCD might be a lie created to hide a less-pleasant truth, although the woman is still by no means entitled to be a bridesmaid. At the same time, what is controlling to one person makes total sense to another, we can’t exactly pinpoint these actions as malice just based on this description.
It’s also worth noting that the woman seems to be struggling with the idea of the brother-in-law and his new wife moving out, which is a bit questionable. Most folks can love their friends without actually wanting them to live in the same place. Since there just isn’t enough information about these various relationships, it’s rather difficult to pass judgment on the entire thing, which is perhaps why there was such a debate in the comments section.
People needed more information on the whole debacle
Most thought she was in the right
A few thought the happy couple gets the ultimate decision
And some believed that everyone was to blame
If she's that controlling, what are you doing supporting the wedding? Neither OP or her husband should be in the weddings probably not even go. Have a heart to heart with BIL and help him see controlling behaviour is not ok and the abuse will get worse. Stop hemming and hawing about bridal party and look out for your family.
It's odd that the bride is replacing you and groom's sister by two of her friends. So it has nothing to do with numbers, but rather with whom she really wants as her bridesmaids. That's her prerogative of course, being the bride, but dragging OCD out as an excuse is deceitful. Has she been properly diagnosed by an expert? If not, chances are she's highly manipulative and this does not augur well for this marriage. I'm very skeptical about her OCD because mental illness is trotted out every which way now by many. No, you're not depressed if your weekend has not gone according to plan and you feel low. This is coming from someone who knows and has experienced mental illness and has been able to find her way to being a functioning person, but never a happy one.
