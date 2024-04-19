ADVERTISEMENT

There are a million different ways to have a wedding these days. If the bride and  groom choose to have a simple courthouse affair while wearing casual clothes, that’s perfectly fine. And if another couple decides to have a destination wedding in another country with 100 guests, well, that might be a nightmare to plan. But they are entitled to throw the wedding of their dreams!

What brides and grooms are not entitled to, however, is treating their loved ones like trash in an attempt to have a "perfect" wedding. Below, you’ll find some screenshots of messages, posts and more  featuring engaged individuals who got called out for their selfish behavior online. Enjoy scrolling through these pics that seem almost too ridiculous to be real, and keep reading to find a conversation with wedding expert Jhona Yellin, Editor at Bespoke Bride!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Bride Wants To Know If It's Alright To Take Away Their Mother's Individuality

Bride Wants To Know If It's Alright To Take Away Their Mother's Individuality

MeessuNeesuTesu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Bridezilla Ruins Her Own Wedding. Demands Bridal Party Pay Her Cancelled Wedding

Bridezilla Ruins Her Own Wedding. Demands Bridal Party Pay Her Cancelled Wedding

LucyAriaRose Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
lisdaglish_1 avatar
Ginky
Ginky
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love how the MoH treated this a a bomb threat evacuation ‘Run - get everyone outta here’. Class.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Bride Wants Bridesmaid To Cut Her Hair

Bride Wants Bridesmaid To Cut Her Hair

dirrtylurker Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Being a bride is often associated with innocence and wholesomeness. Wearing a white dress can be symbolic of a bride’s purity, and in many cultures, it has traditionally been assumed that the bride and groom are young, perhaps even naive, individuals finally entering the next stage of adulthood by tying the knot.

Today, however, these beliefs seem pretty outdated. Nowadays, brides and grooms can wear whatever their hearts desire at their weddings, and there’s rarely an expectation that they need to be young and “pure.” In fact, some have gone so far in the other direction that they've turned into rude, selfish and entitled brides and grooms-to-be. And unfortunately, it seems that many people have experience with couples who seem to throw their manners out the window after getting engaged.   

#4

Bride Thinks She Can Charge The Photographer

Bride Thinks She Can Charge The Photographer

waddleswiggy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
editor_16 avatar
Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just a wild stab in the dark here, but you wouldn't happen to be an influencer would you?

Vote comment up
17
17points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Vegan Bride Bans All Omnivore Guests From Wedding

Vegan Bride Bans All Omnivore Guests From Wedding

Historical-Composer2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
soniborah avatar
Howl's sleeping castle
Howl's sleeping castle
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My husband belongs to a vegetarian family (religious reasons). When we got married the buffet had a seperate section for vegetarians so that there is no mixing of even the utensils. And we did it for 600 people. There were zero complaints. It is possible to manage if planned properly.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#6

This Influencer Wanted A Local Band For Free

This Influencer Wanted A Local Band For Free

theupallnighters Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If she is persistent, get a restraining order pronto...

Vote comment up
11
11points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

To learn more about this bad behavior that many brides and grooms are guilty of exhibiting, we reached out to Jhona Yellin, Editor at Bespoke Bride, to hear her thoughts on the topic. First, we wanted to know if it’s expected for brides and grooms to have some level of entitlement when planning their big days.

“Now, it's perfectly natural for couples to have a vision for their big day, to want everything just as they envision it in their minds,” Jhona told Bored Panda. “But, where do we draw the line between reasonable requests and over-the-top demands? Well, a bridezilla demanding her bridesmaids all dye their hair to match the wedding color scheme. Is it a touch eccentric? Perhaps. But is it downright unreasonable? Absolutely.”
#7

I Thought This Was A Troll Post But There Were Actual Real People In The Comments Agreeing With The Bride!

I Thought This Was A Troll Post But There Were Actual Real People In The Comments Agreeing With The Bride!

booksandpitties Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
julian-mallett avatar
Downunderdude
Downunderdude
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How can I answer this in a way that doesn't make you sound like a disgusting cretin? Oh, I know: yes, you are wrong.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

I Wish I Had The Nerve To Do This!!

I Wish I Had The Nerve To Do This!!

frog_boogie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
rachel-pelz avatar
Rachel Pelz
Rachel Pelz
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Actually, taking one shower on your wedding day should suffice (just kidding, I know).

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Bride Cancels Her Wedding Because Her Guests Didn't "Donate" A $1,500 Each To Fund The Event

Bride Cancels Her Wedding Because Her Guests Didn't "Donate" A $1,500 Each To Fund The Event

shigles Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

We also asked the expert if she had any advice for brides and grooms who have become a bit too controlling when planning their weddings. “We usually call it the bridal illusion of control,” Jhona noted. “Sure, you can try to micromanage every aspect, from the dress code to the flower arrangements, but at the end of the day, something's bound to slip through the cracks.”

ADVERTISEMENT
#10

Bridezilla Demands Gift From Strangers Staying In Same Hotel Because It’s….. My Dayyyy!

Bridezilla Demands Gift From Strangers Staying In Same Hotel Because It’s….. My Dayyyy!

Moonbat-lives Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
carolineplotner_1 avatar
rorschach-penguin
rorschach-penguin
Community Member
2 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I simply refuse to believe that there are people like this in the world. Like, I've met narcissists, but they had some sense of how the world works.

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

Bride Cancels Professional Photographer For Cheap Photos, Regrets It And Demands Free Photos From Professional

Bride Cancels Professional Photographer For Cheap Photos, Regrets It And Demands Free Photos From Professional

CarneyVorous Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
adzadz86au avatar
ADZ
ADZ
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We have a common saying here in Australia that would be a suitable reply: "get f*cked".

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Greedy A** Rude Bride. I’d Be Cancelling That Cheque Too

Greedy A** Rude Bride. I’d Be Cancelling That Cheque Too

Comfortable-Iron6482 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

“Our advice? Embrace the chaos. Let go of the reins (just a tad) and allow a bit of spontaneity to seep into your special day,” the wedding expert shared. “Trust me, it'll make for a much more enjoyable experience for everyone involved.”

“We actually wrote a piece a while back about how it's okay to tell your guests what to wear to your wedding when, with various scenarios where it's perfectly acceptable to let your guests know that there's a specific dress code,” Jhona added.
#13

Bride Insecure Of Fiance's "Womanly" Teenage Daughter... Yikes

Bride Insecure Of Fiance's "Womanly" Teenage Daughter... Yikes

fangsandgames Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Red flag alert...he needs to rethink marrying this insane psycho.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

Bride N Groom Requests No Perfume On The Women And The Men Are Free Labour, On Top Of Paying $360 A Head

Bride N Groom Requests No Perfume On The Women And The Men Are Free Labour, On Top Of Paying $360 A Head

stinkles555 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
kylie_2 avatar
Kylie
Kylie
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sorry I don't pay to go to weddings OR be the unpaid help.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

The Couple This Vendor Complained About Just Straight-Up Had An Unauthorized Reception At A Local Business Without Even Thinking About The Workers Or The Other Patrons

The Couple This Vendor Complained About Just Straight-Up Had An Unauthorized Reception At A Local Business Without Even Thinking About The Workers Or The Other Patrons

the_greek_italian Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

Jhona also noted that, despite what you might believe, there is hope for even the most entitled of brides and grooms. “It all boils down to one magical word: compromise. Yes, that's right – the art of give and take,” she says. “Also, we always recommend that brides and grooms prioritize together. Sit down together and prioritize what aspects of the wedding are most important to each of you.” 
#16

Guests Will Have To Pay For Their Seat Because Bride And Groom Aren't Rich

Guests Will Have To Pay For Their Seat Because Bride And Groom Aren't Rich

crazybirdlady1990 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nothing wrong with this given that it is in lieu of getting a gift imo. People pay to attend destination weddings, this is paying your own way for a dinner but no additional gift expenses.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

Bride To Be Is Furious That Bridesmaid Is Planning On Undergoing Surgery 3 Months Before The Wedding

Bride To Be Is Furious That Bridesmaid Is Planning On Undergoing Surgery 3 Months Before The Wedding

OnlineHypocrite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

Bride Groups Really Are The Gift That Keeps Giving

Bride Groups Really Are The Gift That Keeps Giving

stem_ho Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You can have whatever name you want frankly, it's just a case of priorities and you can't tell him what name to use.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

The wedding expert also urges couples to set realistic expectations. “Not everything will go according to plan, and that's okay! We always recommend making a wedding planning checklist, and even adding the psychological issues there,” she added with a smile.

“And to all the friends and family members of entitled couples out there, we say this: tread carefully, but tread with love,” Jhona noted. “Listen to their concerns, offer your support, and gently guide them back to reality when necessary. After all, isn't that what love is all about?”
#19

Bro Needs To Find A New Bride

Bro Needs To Find A New Bride

lurgerflorse Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#20

When You Realise Halfway Through Planning That You Hate Your Bridesmaids And You’re A Horrible Person

When You Realise Halfway Through Planning That You Hate Your Bridesmaids And You’re A Horrible Person

Myneckmyguac Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
carolineplotner_1 avatar
rorschach-penguin
rorschach-penguin
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You're the toxic half of the relationship with your parents, all right.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

Crowdfunded Wedding From Someone Who Could Get An Actual Job But Won’t

Crowdfunded Wedding From Someone Who Could Get An Actual Job But Won’t

Scary-Passenger6832 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

While it’s easy to judge brides and grooms who post on Facebook expecting donations for their weddings or who expect bridesmaids to wear strapless dresses in the middle of winter, it’s important to remember how stressful planning a wedding can be. No, it certainly doesn’t have to be, and that shouldn’t be an excuse for bad behavior. But it might explain some of it. Considering that the average wedding in the United States costs around $35,000, it’s safe to assume that most couples are probably on edge about their finances while planning their big days.
#22

Bride Made A Profit On Bachelorette Trip!! (Sil Drama)

Bride Made A Profit On Bachelorette Trip!! (Sil Drama)

Direct-Caterpillar77 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Bride Cancels Mua Because Mua Is Not Married And Has Kids. Bride Wants Deposit Back

Bride Cancels Mua Because Mua Is Not Married And Has Kids. Bride Wants Deposit Back

keln061 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

This Awful Bride Wouldn't Let Their Fiancé Do A Sweet Tribute To Their Late Friend

This Awful Bride Wouldn't Let Their Fiancé Do A Sweet Tribute To Their Late Friend

beccamazed Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah! F**k his feelings! He doesn't count! It's not like it is his wedding as well.... Erm...

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

According to Verywell Mind, some other major sources of stress while wedding planning can be creating the guest list, finding a venue, sending out invitations, coordinating with vendors, following up about RSVPs, making decisions about your look for the day, creating a seating chart, planning the honeymoon, managing expectations and more. There can be a million things bouncing around the bride and groom’s heads leading up to the big day, and they’re likely working full-time and juggling all of their other responsibilities at the same time as well.

ADVERTISEMENT
#25

My Friend Is Charging A Fee To Attend Her Wedding

My Friend Is Charging A Fee To Attend Her Wedding

theluckyone95 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Bride Thinks This Cake Should Cost Less Than $200

Bride Thinks This Cake Should Cost Less Than $200

ahotmess99 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Bride Doesn't Want Fh Children Photographed

Bride Doesn't Want Fh Children Photographed

Dapper-Letterhead630 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST

We hope you’re enjoying this list featuring examples of bride and groom-zillas, pandas. While we’re well aware that the vast majority of engaged couples do not behave like this, it’s nice to remind others to stay grounded while wedding planning. I’m sure your big day will be absolutely lovely, even if all of your groomsmen don't have the exact same haircut. Keep upvoting the pics you find most ridiculous, and then if you’re interested in seeing even more examples of entitled brides and grooms, check out this Bored Panda piece next!
#28

Bride Tips Garbage Can On Husband And Thinks He’s The Red Flag?

Bride Tips Garbage Can On Husband And Thinks He’s The Red Flag?

seg4711 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
philjones2 avatar
Penguin Panda Pop
Penguin Panda Pop
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Disagree with the title. I see at least two red flags waving. Dude needs to step up and do housework. Her reaction is obviously OTT (and I think she may need therapy) but... the man needs to a fair share of the chores.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

I Mean... Sounds Kinda Like A Racist/Colorist Bride Here. Thoughts?

I Mean... Sounds Kinda Like A Racist/Colorist Bride Here. Thoughts?

Confusedsahm Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#30

Bride Only Allows For Guests To Have 30mins To Get Ready For Her Wedding But "It's Not My Problem"

Bride Only Allows For Guests To Have 30mins To Get Ready For Her Wedding But "It's Not My Problem"

girls_die_pretty Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Money-Grabbing Bride

Money-Grabbing Bride

BoredOnRedd1t Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Bride Demands People Bring Their Own Food And Alcohol To Reception

Bride Demands People Bring Their Own Food And Alcohol To Reception

Moist-Surround-929 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
jesse_10 avatar
Jesse
Jesse
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The context is not there. Maybe the couple has friends with dietary restrictions and wants to make sure everyone can eat safely. The post doesn't qualify for the list IMO.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#33

Do Not Talk To The Bride At All

Do Not Talk To The Bride At All

helliswaiting Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
cahyde avatar
CA Hyde
CA Hyde
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They can't even write..."finally head count" "seramony" "admited" wow!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

Entitled Bride Is Upset She Can't Keep Bartenders Tips

Entitled Bride Is Upset She Can't Keep Bartenders Tips

stem_ho Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
rachel-pelz avatar
Rachel Pelz
Rachel Pelz
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wait. She seriously expected she'd get the tips people give the bartenders for doing their service job well?!? I mean, without US tpping culture, she'd habe to pay a price that includes proper wages for the bartenders.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#35

From A Wedding Group, Bride Is Mad Because No One Has Sent Gifts Yet

From A Wedding Group, Bride Is Mad Because No One Has Sent Gifts Yet

Appropriate_Oven_213 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Bride Asking If This Is Too Much To Ask

Bride Asking If This Is Too Much To Ask

sleepingfoxx Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Bride Asking For Validation On Her Disappointment In Guests Being Cheap With Their Gifts, Expected A Minimum Gift Of Paying For Their Plate Cost

Bride Asking For Validation On Her Disappointment In Guests Being Cheap With Their Gifts, Expected A Minimum Gift Of Paying For Their Plate Cost

CoarseSalted Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Bride Or Groom Wants Guests To Sit On Blankets Opposed To Chairs

Bride Or Groom Wants Guests To Sit On Blankets Opposed To Chairs

mdnnnsph Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Self Righteous Bride Of The Year Award Goes To

Self Righteous Bride Of The Year Award Goes To

sammybr00ke Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
tsmith_2 avatar
T Smith
T Smith
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe she caught her husband banging the babysitter but doesn't feel like YOU need to know her reasons.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#40

When The Bride Shows Her True Colors About Why She's Having A Wedding

When The Bride Shows Her True Colors About Why She's Having A Wedding

glasssa251 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Another Bride Who Thinks It’s The Parents Responsibility To Pay For A Wedding

Another Bride Who Thinks It’s The Parents Responsibility To Pay For A Wedding

Appropriate_Oven_213 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Bride Wants A Bridal Shower But Wants The Guests To Pay For It

Bride Wants A Bridal Shower But Wants The Guests To Pay For It

alltheaids Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
tsmith_2 avatar
T Smith
T Smith
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

First off, the bride does not throw the bridal shower. That is supposed to be handled by a friend of the bride.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#43

The Bride Asks If It's Ok Not To Invite Friends' Husbands To Her Wedding

The Bride Asks If It's Ok Not To Invite Friends' Husbands To Her Wedding

HeatwaveInProgress Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ohxrkqra avatar
Kira Okah
Kira Okah
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The response btw - https://slate.com/human-interest/2024/02/plus-one-wedding-guests-rule-dear-prudence-advice.html

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#44

This Couple Was Just Cheap, Cheap, Cheap

This Couple Was Just Cheap, Cheap, Cheap

[deleted] Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

This Bride Was Completely Unreasonable About A Guest's Outfit

This Bride Was Completely Unreasonable About A Guest's Outfit

[deleted] Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Bride Wants To Feed Vendors Kids Meals

Bride Wants To Feed Vendors Kids Meals

PlatinumPolygon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Bride Doesn’t Hire Photographer Because They Want Someone With A Larger Social Media Following

Bride Doesn’t Hire Photographer Because They Want Someone With A Larger Social Media Following

djadamdutch Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Future Bride Not Happy With Her Proposal

Future Bride Not Happy With Her Proposal

Same-Chicken-2748 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
tocm_1 avatar
Toby
Toby
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I proposed to my wife on a country walk. We then took a couple of selfies on my phone. Total cost: zero. Planning: minimal (I remembered to put the ring in my pocket). We are now very happily married.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#49

Bride Wants To Send “You’re Not Invited To My Wedding” Messages With Save The Dates

Bride Wants To Send “You’re Not Invited To My Wedding” Messages With Save The Dates

Rough-Jury Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#50

From A Budget Wedding Group I Am In. Got To Love Racist Brides!

From A Budget Wedding Group I Am In. Got To Love Racist Brides!

sparkl3butt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Entitled Bride Covers Nothing For Bridal Party, But Gets Upset When They Don't Cover Her Bachelorette Costs

Entitled Bride Covers Nothing For Bridal Party, But Gets Upset When They Don't Cover Her Bachelorette Costs

stem_ho Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#52

On A Destination Wedding Group, Basically Telling Her She Need To Work For Free

On A Destination Wedding Group, Basically Telling Her She Need To Work For Free

[deleted] Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Bride Asks Girl To Be Bridesmaid Only Because She Wants An Even Number... And Then Wants To Remove Her

Bride Asks Girl To Be Bridesmaid Only Because She Wants An Even Number... And Then Wants To Remove Her

LearnedToUnicycle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Bride Won’t Pay For Deaf Sister’s Sign Language Interpreters

Bride Won’t Pay For Deaf Sister’s Sign Language Interpreters

themetahumancrusader Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!