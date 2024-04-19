54 Entitled Brides And Grooms That Need A Harsh Reality CheckInterview With Expert
There are a million different ways to have a wedding these days. If the bride and groom choose to have a simple courthouse affair while wearing casual clothes, that’s perfectly fine. And if another couple decides to have a destination wedding in another country with 100 guests, well, that might be a nightmare to plan. But they are entitled to throw the wedding of their dreams!
What brides and grooms are not entitled to, however, is treating their loved ones like trash in an attempt to have a "perfect" wedding. Below, you’ll find some screenshots of messages, posts and more featuring engaged individuals who got called out for their selfish behavior online. Enjoy scrolling through these pics that seem almost too ridiculous to be real, and keep reading to find a conversation with wedding expert Jhona Yellin, Editor at Bespoke Bride!
Bride Wants To Know If It's Alright To Take Away Their Mother's Individuality
Bridezilla Ruins Her Own Wedding. Demands Bridal Party Pay Her Cancelled Wedding
Bride Wants Bridesmaid To Cut Her Hair
Being a bride is often associated with innocence and wholesomeness. Wearing a white dress can be symbolic of a bride’s purity, and in many cultures, it has traditionally been assumed that the bride and groom are young, perhaps even naive, individuals finally entering the next stage of adulthood by tying the knot.
Today, however, these beliefs seem pretty outdated. Nowadays, brides and grooms can wear whatever their hearts desire at their weddings, and there’s rarely an expectation that they need to be young and “pure.” In fact, some have gone so far in the other direction that they've turned into rude, selfish and entitled brides and grooms-to-be. And unfortunately, it seems that many people have experience with couples who seem to throw their manners out the window after getting engaged.
Bride Thinks She Can Charge The Photographer
Just a wild stab in the dark here, but you wouldn't happen to be an influencer would you?
Vegan Bride Bans All Omnivore Guests From Wedding
My husband belongs to a vegetarian family (religious reasons). When we got married the buffet had a seperate section for vegetarians so that there is no mixing of even the utensils. And we did it for 600 people. There were zero complaints. It is possible to manage if planned properly.
This Influencer Wanted A Local Band For Free
To learn more about this bad behavior that many brides and grooms are guilty of exhibiting, we reached out to Jhona Yellin, Editor at Bespoke Bride, to hear her thoughts on the topic. First, we wanted to know if it’s expected for brides and grooms to have some level of entitlement when planning their big days.
“Now, it's perfectly natural for couples to have a vision for their big day, to want everything just as they envision it in their minds,” Jhona told Bored Panda. “But, where do we draw the line between reasonable requests and over-the-top demands? Well, a bridezilla demanding her bridesmaids all dye their hair to match the wedding color scheme. Is it a touch eccentric? Perhaps. But is it downright unreasonable? Absolutely.”
I Thought This Was A Troll Post But There Were Actual Real People In The Comments Agreeing With The Bride!
How can I answer this in a way that doesn't make you sound like a disgusting cretin? Oh, I know: yes, you are wrong.
I Wish I Had The Nerve To Do This!!
Actually, taking one shower on your wedding day should suffice (just kidding, I know).
Bride Cancels Her Wedding Because Her Guests Didn't "Donate" A $1,500 Each To Fund The Event
Would she fork out that money every time one of her friends got married?
We also asked the expert if she had any advice for brides and grooms who have become a bit too controlling when planning their weddings. “We usually call it the bridal illusion of control,” Jhona noted. “Sure, you can try to micromanage every aspect, from the dress code to the flower arrangements, but at the end of the day, something's bound to slip through the cracks.”
Bridezilla Demands Gift From Strangers Staying In Same Hotel Because It’s….. My Dayyyy!
I simply refuse to believe that there are people like this in the world. Like, I've met narcissists, but they had some sense of how the world works.
Bride Cancels Professional Photographer For Cheap Photos, Regrets It And Demands Free Photos From Professional
Greedy A** Rude Bride. I’d Be Cancelling That Cheque Too
“Our advice? Embrace the chaos. Let go of the reins (just a tad) and allow a bit of spontaneity to seep into your special day,” the wedding expert shared. “Trust me, it'll make for a much more enjoyable experience for everyone involved.”
“We actually wrote a piece a while back about how it's okay to tell your guests what to wear to your wedding when, with various scenarios where it's perfectly acceptable to let your guests know that there's a specific dress code,” Jhona added.
Bride Insecure Of Fiance's "Womanly" Teenage Daughter... Yikes
Bride N Groom Requests No Perfume On The Women And The Men Are Free Labour, On Top Of Paying $360 A Head
The Couple This Vendor Complained About Just Straight-Up Had An Unauthorized Reception At A Local Business Without Even Thinking About The Workers Or The Other Patrons
Jhona also noted that, despite what you might believe, there is hope for even the most entitled of brides and grooms. “It all boils down to one magical word: compromise. Yes, that's right – the art of give and take,” she says. “Also, we always recommend that brides and grooms prioritize together. Sit down together and prioritize what aspects of the wedding are most important to each of you.”
Guests Will Have To Pay For Their Seat Because Bride And Groom Aren't Rich
Bride To Be Is Furious That Bridesmaid Is Planning On Undergoing Surgery 3 Months Before The Wedding
Bride Groups Really Are The Gift That Keeps Giving
The wedding expert also urges couples to set realistic expectations. “Not everything will go according to plan, and that's okay! We always recommend making a wedding planning checklist, and even adding the psychological issues there,” she added with a smile.
“And to all the friends and family members of entitled couples out there, we say this: tread carefully, but tread with love,” Jhona noted. “Listen to their concerns, offer your support, and gently guide them back to reality when necessary. After all, isn't that what love is all about?”
Bro Needs To Find A New Bride
When You Realise Halfway Through Planning That You Hate Your Bridesmaids And You’re A Horrible Person
You're the toxic half of the relationship with your parents, all right.
Crowdfunded Wedding From Someone Who Could Get An Actual Job But Won’t
While it’s easy to judge brides and grooms who post on Facebook expecting donations for their weddings or who expect bridesmaids to wear strapless dresses in the middle of winter, it’s important to remember how stressful planning a wedding can be. No, it certainly doesn’t have to be, and that shouldn’t be an excuse for bad behavior. But it might explain some of it. Considering that the average wedding in the United States costs around $35,000, it’s safe to assume that most couples are probably on edge about their finances while planning their big days.
Bride Made A Profit On Bachelorette Trip!! (Sil Drama)
Bride Cancels Mua Because Mua Is Not Married And Has Kids. Bride Wants Deposit Back
This Awful Bride Wouldn't Let Their Fiancé Do A Sweet Tribute To Their Late Friend
Yeah! F**k his feelings! He doesn't count! It's not like it is his wedding as well.... Erm...
According to Verywell Mind, some other major sources of stress while wedding planning can be creating the guest list, finding a venue, sending out invitations, coordinating with vendors, following up about RSVPs, making decisions about your look for the day, creating a seating chart, planning the honeymoon, managing expectations and more. There can be a million things bouncing around the bride and groom’s heads leading up to the big day, and they’re likely working full-time and juggling all of their other responsibilities at the same time as well.
My Friend Is Charging A Fee To Attend Her Wedding
Bride Thinks This Cake Should Cost Less Than $200
Bride Doesn't Want Fh Children Photographed
Is it any wonder why she is estranged from all her family.
We hope you’re enjoying this list featuring examples of bride and groom-zillas, pandas. While we’re well aware that the vast majority of engaged couples do not behave like this, it’s nice to remind others to stay grounded while wedding planning. I’m sure your big day will be absolutely lovely, even if all of your groomsmen don't have the exact same haircut. Keep upvoting the pics you find most ridiculous, and then if you’re interested in seeing even more examples of entitled brides and grooms, check out this Bored Panda piece next!
Bride Tips Garbage Can On Husband And Thinks He’s The Red Flag?
Disagree with the title. I see at least two red flags waving. Dude needs to step up and do housework. Her reaction is obviously OTT (and I think she may need therapy) but... the man needs to a fair share of the chores.
I Mean... Sounds Kinda Like A Racist/Colorist Bride Here. Thoughts?
Bride Only Allows For Guests To Have 30mins To Get Ready For Her Wedding But "It's Not My Problem"
Money-Grabbing Bride
Bride Demands People Bring Their Own Food And Alcohol To Reception
Do Not Talk To The Bride At All
Entitled Bride Is Upset She Can't Keep Bartenders Tips
Wait. She seriously expected she'd get the tips people give the bartenders for doing their service job well?!? I mean, without US tpping culture, she'd habe to pay a price that includes proper wages for the bartenders.
From A Wedding Group, Bride Is Mad Because No One Has Sent Gifts Yet
Bride Asking If This Is Too Much To Ask
Bride Asking For Validation On Her Disappointment In Guests Being Cheap With Their Gifts, Expected A Minimum Gift Of Paying For Their Plate Cost
Bride Or Groom Wants Guests To Sit On Blankets Opposed To Chairs
Self Righteous Bride Of The Year Award Goes To
When The Bride Shows Her True Colors About Why She's Having A Wedding
Another Bride Who Thinks It’s The Parents Responsibility To Pay For A Wedding
Bride Wants A Bridal Shower But Wants The Guests To Pay For It
The Bride Asks If It's Ok Not To Invite Friends' Husbands To Her Wedding
This Couple Was Just Cheap, Cheap, Cheap
This Bride Was Completely Unreasonable About A Guest's Outfit
Bride Wants To Feed Vendors Kids Meals
Bride Doesn’t Hire Photographer Because They Want Someone With A Larger Social Media Following
Future Bride Not Happy With Her Proposal
Bride Wants To Send “You’re Not Invited To My Wedding” Messages With Save The Dates
From A Budget Wedding Group I Am In. Got To Love Racist Brides!
Entitled Bride Covers Nothing For Bridal Party, But Gets Upset When They Don't Cover Her Bachelorette Costs
On A Destination Wedding Group, Basically Telling Her She Need To Work For Free
Bride Asks Girl To Be Bridesmaid Only Because She Wants An Even Number... And Then Wants To Remove Her
Bride Won’t Pay For Deaf Sister’s Sign Language Interpreters
How many of these engagments did not make it to the alter or the marriages headed for a quick annulment?
