Wedding season is officially upon us, pandas, so it’s time to iron that signature wedding guest dress of yours and polish off those shoes you wear once a year! Be prepared to purchase a toaster or donate to your best friend’s honeymoon travels, and remember to have incredible patience. Because apparently, there are plenty of entitled brides and grooms out there...

Below, you'll find photos of some of the most ridiculous demands and appalling behavior engaged couples are guilty of, courtesy of the Choosing Beggars subreddit. So enjoy scrolling through this list that will make you feel grateful if you don’t have any nuptials to attend soon, and be sure to upvote the pics that give you the urge to wear white to these people’s weddings!

#1

Soliciting Wedding Funds From Strangers Isn’t Tacky At Allllll /S

Soliciting Wedding Funds From Strangers Isn’t Tacky At Allllll /S

mamelou Report

Tams21
Tams21
Community Member
52 minutes ago

Weddings aren't expensive, expensive weddings are expensive. I think a good rule of thumb is that if you need to put a window sticker on your car asking strangers for money, you need to scale your wedding back a tad.

#2

My Crazy Aunt Expected Me To Bake Her Wedding Cake, Make Her Dresses And Do Her Seating Plan. (Spoilers: I Didn't)

My Crazy Aunt Expected Me To Bake Her Wedding Cake, Make Her Dresses And Do Her Seating Plan. (Spoilers: I Didn't)

fishbebrave Report

Betsy Ray
Betsy Ray
Community Member
47 minutes ago

Vile woman. The niece is great.

#3

Surely Photographers Will Line Up To Pay Me To Shoot My Wedding In The Middle Of Nowhere

Surely Photographers Will Line Up To Pay Me To Shoot My Wedding In The Middle Of Nowhere

InTheRainbowRain Report

Betsy Ray
Betsy Ray
Community Member
44 minutes ago

No friends. No wonder. Just being choosing beggars with their suckers, er, vendors.

#4

Giving Bride's Paypal To Strangers To Ask For Money

Giving Bride's Paypal To Strangers To Ask For Money

barkingwicket Report

#5

Bridezilla Calls Passive Aggressive Dibs On A Public Use Area In My Neighborhood Where We All Walk, Atv, And Camp

Bridezilla Calls Passive Aggressive Dibs On A Public Use Area In My Neighborhood Where We All Walk, Atv, And Camp

No permit, no contact info, no restrooms or trash facilities, and definitely not enough woods for a 50+ person blowout

wet_leaves Report

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
1 hour ago

Please tell me someone organized a camping party with 60+ people!!!

#6

I'm A Wedding Photographer Too, So I Get To Rip You Off!

I'm A Wedding Photographer Too, So I Get To Rip You Off!

_Potato_Cat_ Report

Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
49 minutes ago

If he knows how it works, then why is he only offering 150 bucks? That should be at least 8k.

#7

American Idol Singer Famous For His Rendition Of “She Bangs” Wants You To Pay For His Wedding

American Idol Singer Famous For His Rendition Of “She Bangs” Wants You To Pay For His Wedding

priceactionhero Report

Tams21
Tams21
Community Member
40 minutes ago

If he was captured our hearts with unforgettable performances he wouldn't need handouts for his wedding.

#8

Friend’s Wedding Venue Is “Beautiful” And A “Good Price”

Friend’s Wedding Venue Is “Beautiful” And A “Good Price”

but because the beggar’s not willing to pay to have “time to decorate and live in our moment” they’re going to leave a bad review

wkyle82 Report

#9

Cb Bride Uninvites Guest For Not Producing Free Centerpieces

Cb Bride Uninvites Guest For Not Producing Free Centerpieces

TimmyWananaka Report

Betsy Ray
Betsy Ray
Community Member
54 minutes ago

Coworker? Save this text when she's horrible to work with or complains about you.

#10

I Received This Hand Written Letter From The Maid Of Honor

I Received This Hand Written Letter From The Maid Of Honor

two days after I sent the bride and groom (an ex employee who was stealing from my retail store) a decline response to their backyard wedding

nickstandard Report

Francis
Francis
Community Member
39 minutes ago

why would anyone invite their former boss/employer from whom they stole? i wouldn't invite my boss and i like him.. wtf?

#11

Bride And Groom Ask Friends For Free Labor And Food And Then Demand That They Buy Special Clothing To Wear At The Wedding

Bride And Groom Ask Friends For Free Labor And Food And Then Demand That They Buy Special Clothing To Wear At The Wedding

Caa3098 Report

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
1 hour ago

Is she paying you to get the dress? I don't see how she can force you to wear a matching dress

#12

Bridezilla Wants Her Sister's House For Her Wedding!!

Bridezilla Wants Her Sister's House For Her Wedding!!

SergioFHAR Report

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
1 hour ago

Oh yeah, you're not the jerk, she will understand when you ask her to gently stay locked in her own bedroom so she can attend your wedding over zoom in her own house :)

#13

Let's Pretend Army Officers Are Poor And Donate A Wedding Cake

Let's Pretend Army Officers Are Poor And Donate A Wedding Cake

JessicaFL127 Report

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
1 hour ago

Guest list will be 200? I'm pretty sure they can pay for a cake

#14

Think I Found Something For Here. Photographer For $80 I Wish

Think I Found Something For Here. Photographer For $80 I Wish

Breesmomy88 Report

Fat Harry
Fat Harry
Community Member
20 minutes ago

$80 for 8 hour's work of professional quality? Haha, good one. You want professional quality, you need to pay professional prices.

#15

Kindly Refrain From Upstaging The Bride On Her Big Day — Oh, And No Admission Without A Gift Of $75 Or More

Kindly Refrain From Upstaging The Bride On Her Big Day — Oh, And No Admission Without A Gift Of $75 Or More

mariusionicajr Report

shae
shae
Community Member
56 minutes ago

I think I'd be the acceptance at this seramony

#16

Actual Quote From An Influencer Who Wanted Me To Address 250 Wedding Invites And Save The Date Cards. If It's "Just Writing" Surely You Can Do It Yourself 🤗

Actual Quote From An Influencer Who Wanted Me To Address 250 Wedding Invites And Save The Date Cards. If It's "Just Writing" Surely You Can Do It Yourself 🤗

MyOwnGuitarHero Report

SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
34 minutes ago

I'll shout this out to him/her instead: IF IT'S JUST WRITING THEN DO IT YOURSELF, BEACH!!! SMH!!!

#17

From A Fb Group I’m In, An Actual Wedding Invite Someone Received. “You Don’t Have To Give Money But If You Do, Don’t Be A Cheapskate!”

From A Fb Group I’m In, An Actual Wedding Invite Someone Received. “You Don’t Have To Give Money But If You Do, Don’t Be A Cheapskate!”

madammayorislove Report

#18

Volunteer For Four Days Worth Of Work?

Volunteer For Four Days Worth Of Work?

User49125 Report

Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
2 minutes ago

I volunteer, for like 50 bucks an hour

#19

Except For Groom- Shotgun Wedding

Except For Groom- Shotgun Wedding

Multiple posts a day asking for “donations” for both the wedding and baby shower (not including the INSANE gift registries) so they don’t have to provide anything for their guests

littlebugbiggarden Report

#20

I'm Selling A 100% Silk Wedding Dress For £75

I'm Selling A 100% Silk Wedding Dress For £75

She offered £30 to drop it off. Turns out she meant £30 AND I drop it off in the next 6 hours because she's getting married in 9 weeks and can't afford the fuel.

little_jumbo Report

#21

Bride Gets Rsvps From Wedding Guests And Only After The Fact Tells Everyone Who Said They Were Coming That They Need To Pay $75 Per Plate

Bride Gets Rsvps From Wedding Guests And Only After The Fact Tells Everyone Who Said They Were Coming That They Need To Pay $75 Per Plate

Ldeezy Report

Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
1 minute ago

Here's my advice: Uninvite yourself pronto

#22

Cb Bride Says You Should Reevaluate

Cb Bride Says You Should Reevaluate

OrderNChaos42 Report

#23

Woman Wants A Wedding Dress For $10 Dollars

Woman Wants A Wedding Dress For $10 Dollars

thiccplantain Report

#24

Basically: “We Received Over 100 Gifts For Our Wedding....why Didn’t I Get More?”

Basically: “We Received Over 100 Gifts For Our Wedding....why Didn’t I Get More?”

SpaceCat_303 Report

Herringbone
Herringbone
Community Member
50 minutes ago

Friends put a gift list in a large store in Cardiff, and I bought them something from it. I attended the wedding. Nine months later, the store realised they hadn't delivered the gifts on the list - during that time my friends thought I'd accepted their hospitality at the reception without giving a gift (not that they were upset by this), and I thought they were ungrateful for not acknowledging it (which was uncharacteristic of them). Fortunately we all saw the funny side.

#25

For The Love Of Music Not Money

For The Love Of Music Not Money

spicy_kingWest44 Report

#26

Wedding Photo Contract Request

Wedding Photo Contract Request

Bigian1971 Report

Goblin
Goblin
Community Member
1 hour ago

Will they also want a refund from the caterer, baker and the wedding venue??

#27

Couple Decides To Elope, Still Post Daily On Social Media Soliciting Monetary Gifts For Wedding, Honeymoon And House Fund, Then Shade People Who Haven't Donated Yet

Couple Decides To Elope, Still Post Daily On Social Media Soliciting Monetary Gifts For Wedding, Honeymoon And House Fund, Then Shade People Who Haven't Donated Yet

snarlieb Report

#28

Covid Bride Town Clerk Wants You To Lowball Yourself For Some Free Publicity At Budget Meetings

Covid Bride Town Clerk Wants You To Lowball Yourself For Some Free Publicity At Budget Meetings

innocentsubterfuge Report

#29

Bridezilla

Bridezilla

Gingrpenguin Report

#30

Cb Wanted This Mua To Basically Reduce The Price In Half And Pay For Travel Expenses Too

Cb Wanted This Mua To Basically Reduce The Price In Half And Pay For Travel Expenses Too

ireallylikeskittles Report

Betsy Ray
Betsy Ray
Community Member
21 minutes ago

Why do people get insulting instead of just saying it won't work?

#31

Bride Has No Problem Saying They Expect Gifts From Their Guests On Their Website

Bride Has No Problem Saying They Expect Gifts From Their Guests On Their Website

geoff5093 Report

Daiji
Daiji
Community Member
1 hour ago

Never heard of informing people formally that they are not invited. What for? Just... don't invite them. And answer questions if someone asks.

#32

Photog Asks Me Shoot A Wedding W/Her, Initially Offering Me $150. On The Day Of, She Revokes Her Offer To Pay Me & Makes Passive Aggressive Comments About My Career Even Though I’ve Shot For Major Networks, Celebs, TV Shows, Etc. She Just Moved Here From Iowa&thinks She Owns The Wedding Industry

Photog Asks Me Shoot A Wedding W/Her, Initially Offering Me $150. On The Day Of, She Revokes Her Offer To Pay Me & Makes Passive Aggressive Comments About My Career Even Though I’ve Shot For Major Networks, Celebs, TV Shows, Etc. She Just Moved Here From Iowa&thinks She Owns The Wedding Industry

cinnamonsugarhoney Report

Fat Harry
Fat Harry
Community Member
16 minutes ago

The photographer is being far too generous by offering this up as a "miscommunication".

#33

What Do You Mean You Don't Want To My Make Up For Free And Drive 3 Hours To Do So?! I'm Inviting You To My Very Small Wedding! From Book Of Faces

What Do You Mean You Don't Want To My Make Up For Free And Drive 3 Hours To Do So?! I'm Inviting You To My Very Small Wedding! From Book Of Faces

erikaknowsitall Report

Fat Harry
Fat Harry
Community Member
13 minutes ago

I like how on all the other posts they censor the location, but on this one they've left the postcode visible: https://goo.gl/maps/r2oZ7hhVQKfVqYxSA Ilchester Road, Yeovil., Somerset, UK.

#34

Bride Wants To Send “You’re Not Invited To My Wedding” Messages With Save The Dates

Bride Wants To Send “You’re Not Invited To My Wedding” Messages With Save The Dates

Rough-Jury Report

#35

Paying Peanuts For A Destination Wedding Photo Shoot

Paying Peanuts For A Destination Wedding Photo Shoot

No_Actuator_5149 Report

#36

Supporting Local Business By Asking For Free Stuff

Supporting Local Business By Asking For Free Stuff

somewhatofalegend Report

#37

2 Hours Of Footage And 1000 Photos And Discounts For Followers For Exposure Bucks Seems Like A Fair Deal To Me

2 Hours Of Footage And 1000 Photos And Discounts For Followers For Exposure Bucks Seems Like A Fair Deal To Me

DownerW Report

Fat Harry
Fat Harry
Community Member
12 minutes ago

Isn't it funny how "social media influencers" are almost universally reluctant to actually pay anyone for their services? They're all parasites.

#38

Got A Free Wedding Frame, Engraved And Bride Is Upset It’s Not Enough

Got A Free Wedding Frame, Engraved And Bride Is Upset It’s Not Enough

madammayorislove Report

#39

Pay For Your Own Meal And Make A Donation... At Least They Didn't Ask For A Large Amount Of Money

Pay For Your Own Meal And Make A Donation... At Least They Didn't Ask For A Large Amount Of Money

Crowlord3 Report

#40

Fly To Tuscany On Your Own Time To Give Me A Discount! Sadly, Some People Are Responding To Shoot!

Fly To Tuscany On Your Own Time To Give Me A Discount! Sadly, Some People Are Responding To Shoot!

majzira Report

#41

Welcome To Werner Herzog's Sad Beige Clothes For Sad Beige Guest

Welcome To Werner Herzog's Sad Beige Clothes For Sad Beige Guest

fergusmacdooley Report

Betsy Ray
Betsy Ray
Community Member
11 minutes ago

Chosen so almost no one looks good.

#42

I Doubt This Qualifies For High School Volunteer Hours

I Doubt This Qualifies For High School Volunteer Hours

OPossumAttack Report

Betsy Ray
Betsy Ray
Community Member
10 minutes ago

Volunteer work is for legitimate charities. This won't fly.

#43

This Model Looking For A Free Wedding Photographer. Dancing Will Be Free For You Too

This Model Looking For A Free Wedding Photographer. Dancing Will Be Free For You Too

OldSpiceAquaReef8 Report

Betsy Ray
Betsy Ray
Community Member
7 minutes ago

TFB? Too #¥€√]π£ bad?

