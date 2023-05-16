43 Times Brides And Grooms Were Disgustingly Entitled When Planning Their Big Day
Wedding season is officially upon us, pandas, so it’s time to iron that signature wedding guest dress of yours and polish off those shoes you wear once a year! Be prepared to purchase a toaster or donate to your best friend’s honeymoon travels, and remember to have incredible patience. Because apparently, there are plenty of entitled brides and grooms out there...
Below, you'll find photos of some of the most ridiculous demands and appalling behavior engaged couples are guilty of, courtesy of the Choosing Beggars subreddit. So enjoy scrolling through this list that will make you feel grateful if you don’t have any nuptials to attend soon, and be sure to upvote the pics that give you the urge to wear white to these people’s weddings!
This post may include affiliate links.
Soliciting Wedding Funds From Strangers Isn’t Tacky At Allllll /S
My Crazy Aunt Expected Me To Bake Her Wedding Cake, Make Her Dresses And Do Her Seating Plan. (Spoilers: I Didn't)
Surely Photographers Will Line Up To Pay Me To Shoot My Wedding In The Middle Of Nowhere
Giving Bride's Paypal To Strangers To Ask For Money
Bridezilla Calls Passive Aggressive Dibs On A Public Use Area In My Neighborhood Where We All Walk, Atv, And Camp
No permit, no contact info, no restrooms or trash facilities, and definitely not enough woods for a 50+ person blowout
Please tell me someone organized a camping party with 60+ people!!!
I'm A Wedding Photographer Too, So I Get To Rip You Off!
American Idol Singer Famous For His Rendition Of “She Bangs” Wants You To Pay For His Wedding
Friend’s Wedding Venue Is “Beautiful” And A “Good Price”
but because the beggar’s not willing to pay to have “time to decorate and live in our moment” they’re going to leave a bad review
Cb Bride Uninvites Guest For Not Producing Free Centerpieces
I Received This Hand Written Letter From The Maid Of Honor
two days after I sent the bride and groom (an ex employee who was stealing from my retail store) a decline response to their backyard wedding
Bride And Groom Ask Friends For Free Labor And Food And Then Demand That They Buy Special Clothing To Wear At The Wedding
Is she paying you to get the dress? I don't see how she can force you to wear a matching dress
Bridezilla Wants Her Sister's House For Her Wedding!!
Oh yeah, you're not the jerk, she will understand when you ask her to gently stay locked in her own bedroom so she can attend your wedding over zoom in her own house :)
Let's Pretend Army Officers Are Poor And Donate A Wedding Cake
Guest list will be 200? I'm pretty sure they can pay for a cake
Think I Found Something For Here. Photographer For $80 I Wish
Kindly Refrain From Upstaging The Bride On Her Big Day — Oh, And No Admission Without A Gift Of $75 Or More
Actual Quote From An Influencer Who Wanted Me To Address 250 Wedding Invites And Save The Date Cards. If It's "Just Writing" Surely You Can Do It Yourself 🤗
I'll shout this out to him/her instead: IF IT'S JUST WRITING THEN DO IT YOURSELF, BEACH!!! SMH!!!
From A Fb Group I’m In, An Actual Wedding Invite Someone Received. “You Don’t Have To Give Money But If You Do, Don’t Be A Cheapskate!”
Volunteer For Four Days Worth Of Work?
Except For Groom- Shotgun Wedding
Multiple posts a day asking for “donations” for both the wedding and baby shower (not including the INSANE gift registries) so they don’t have to provide anything for their guests
I'm Selling A 100% Silk Wedding Dress For £75
She offered £30 to drop it off. Turns out she meant £30 AND I drop it off in the next 6 hours because she's getting married in 9 weeks and can't afford the fuel.
Bride Gets Rsvps From Wedding Guests And Only After The Fact Tells Everyone Who Said They Were Coming That They Need To Pay $75 Per Plate
Cb Bride Says You Should Reevaluate
Woman Wants A Wedding Dress For $10 Dollars
Basically: “We Received Over 100 Gifts For Our Wedding....why Didn’t I Get More?”
Friends put a gift list in a large store in Cardiff, and I bought them something from it. I attended the wedding. Nine months later, the store realised they hadn't delivered the gifts on the list - during that time my friends thought I'd accepted their hospitality at the reception without giving a gift (not that they were upset by this), and I thought they were ungrateful for not acknowledging it (which was uncharacteristic of them). Fortunately we all saw the funny side.
I'm starting to despise weddings already given some of these posts. SMH!!!
When did so many people get the idea they're so entitled to a big wedding that it's okay to ask strangers for handouts? Honestly, if I have spare money I'll give to a homeless person so they can eat for the day and not a bride or groom to put towards a bar tab for 200 people. I hope at least some of these were put in their place.
I'm starting to despise weddings already given some of these posts. SMH!!!
When did so many people get the idea they're so entitled to a big wedding that it's okay to ask strangers for handouts? Honestly, if I have spare money I'll give to a homeless person so they can eat for the day and not a bride or groom to put towards a bar tab for 200 people. I hope at least some of these were put in their place.