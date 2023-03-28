86 Times Women Let The Stress Of Planning A Wedding Turn Them Into Absolute Bridezillas
There are certain times in all of our lives when it’s understandable to be a little demanding: when planning a wedding, when having a baby, and maybe even when it’s your birthday. But as you’ll soon find out, some people use getting married as an excuse to turn into absolute monsters.
Below, you'll find pics that put some of the worst bridezillas the world has ever seen on blast, as well as an interview with Shay Yellin, Editor in Chief of Bespoke Bride. Be sure to upvote the demands you find most egregious, and if you’re ever planning a wedding of your own, please remember not to burn any bridges on your way to the aisle!
... Human Trash Bag
I remember this on Reddit, the OP cut that awful excuse of a friend out of their life and if I remember correctly, many of their mutual friends were so angry they didn't go either.
“Lose Weight If You Want To Be My Maid Of Honour”
Good on OP for standing up for herself and refusing to attend the wedding. I'll never understand the mindset of brides who put their wedding aesthetic above having those near and dear to them involved in their wedding. When I (hopefully eventually) get married, I couldn't care less what my friends look like as long as they are comfortable, happy and by my side. I'm a wheelchair user and know other wheelchair users who have been refused to be in the wedding party because of being in a wheelchair- if any friend of mine did that they wouldn't be my friend any longer!
Fiancé Is In A Bridal Group On Facebook And Came Across This One
I’m sure you’re all familiar with the idea of a “bridezilla”. This term was coined by Boston Globe writer Diane White in 1995 when she was writing an article about difficult brides, and the name just stuck. By 2003, a show called Manhattan Brides, which was later renamed Bridezillas, began filming, and they’ve appeared in popular culture ever since. Movies like Bride Wars (2009) depict women planning their weddings as selfish and ruthless, but we all know that most brides-to-be aren’t actually anywhere near that unreasonable. Planning a wedding can be extremely stressful, and it’s understandable to want things to be perfect.
Unfortunately, however, there are some brides out there who seem to have tunnel vision when planning their big days and have no problem steamrolling all of their loved ones along the way. So to learn more about how common it is for brides to become extremely demanding when wedding planning, we reached out to Shay Yellin, Editor in Chief of Bespoke Bride. Bespoke Bride has been voted ‘Best for Bridal’ by Cosmopolitan Magazine and listed as one of the UK’s top 10 wedding blogs, and lucky for us, Shay was happy to answer some of our burning bridal questions.
I Paid For The First Slice After It Was Announced On The Day We'd Be Helping To Pay For Their Cake!! Apparently Didn't Count For The Second
Op Is Getting Thrashed In The Comments
Bro Needs To Find A New Bride
According to Shay, it’s extremely common for brides to be particular when wedding planning. “Many of the brides we've worked with at Bespoke Bride were extremely demanding,” she told Bored Panda. “We actually think it's quite normal and reasonable for brides to become unreasonably demanding. Let's face it, it's the BIGGEST day in life for many brides. They have very specific dreams of how this day will look, so if it's not perfect - they can easily get unreasonable.”
We also asked Shay if she could share any experiences of working with particularly difficult brides. “On our Bespoke Bride shop - we sell lots of DIY wedding accessories that can easily be downloaded and printed at home,” she told Bored Panda. “These are very affordable items ranging from $4 to $6. Once we had a client bride that wanted us to re-design the entire item according to her very specific demands. We tried to help and do a few edits, but the more we did, the more she wanted us to edit again. We did a LOT of work for $6!”
She Wants A Deposit From Her Bridesmaids
Holy Smack, A Silent Reception‽
I Mean... Sounds Kinda Like A Racist/Colorist Bride Here. Thoughts?
When it comes to dealing with challenging brides, Shay says, “You have to be extremely calm and supportive of ‘unreasonable’ brides, even if it's tough and can sometimes make you sick. When you understand the basic psychology behind it - that this is the BIGGEST day in their lives, it makes it easier to deal with. If there are items or things that you really cannot provide - you must come up with a smart answer that details all the reasons why you cannot provide them with the item or service. And most importantly - do it diplomatically, with lots of ‘I'm so sorry!’”
This Literally Just Happened - "I Want My Own Wedding Year"
What is wrong with these women? And why would any decent man want to marry them?
You’re Not Invited, But Send Money
Can't Believe People Didn't Want To Spend $1,000's On Her. The Nerve
Shay also provided some words of wisdom for brides who are in over their heads when wedding planning. “We totally get the brides who become overwhelmed with stress when planning their weddings, even the most ‘unreasonable’ brides,” she says. “We know how stressful it can get, but you need to always look at the other side as well. Wedding vendors will do their utmost to provide you with your wish, but it's not always possible to get EXACTLY what you want. You need to accept that and find creative ways to change your dream just a little bit.”
Looks Before Friends Always Offends
Basically "I'm trying to find a way to tell my long standing, loyal, generous friend that I want her money but don't want her as a bridesmaid because she'll look awful in the dress I've picked and I'm too selfish to pick a different dress for her" Poor friend deserves a friend who loves her for who she is, not this sorry excuse of a human. Wish someone could reach out to this poor woman and she found some friends who love her for all she is. These posts are making me so so angry!
Wow
An update from Reddit from someone who saw the original post on Facebook: "She actually goes on to comment that people DID send this to her fiance, she said she was hacked, he bought her story about being hacked, and he was "currently making [her] some eggs" as an apology for believing it was her in the first place. Talk about manipulative & crazy. This poor child." I truly hope that delusional man finally saw her true colours before the wedding (how was she going to explain after that that she actually didn't want the daughter at the wedding?) and realised she wasn't hacked and did write it.
Found This Bridezilla On Facebook. It Was Someone Who Had Been Trying To Get Along With The New Bride Because She Is Friends With Her Fiancé, But This Was The Last Straw:
I would call her bluff and send this to her fiancé and ask if it's true as I bet he has no idea bride is being so rude to one of this friends! The poor woman isn't even in the bridal party and she wants her to change her hair colour and hide tattoos or she doesn't love the couple. Some people really do go on a power trip when they get married!
This isn’t the first time we’ve covered brides with extreme demands here at Bored Panda, so we looked back at a previous interview with Amber Peterson, Community Manager of Planner’s Lounge, to gain more insight on the topic. When it comes to what brides are allowed to ask of their guests, Amber says, “I think brides can ask whatever they want from their guests, but do not be surprised if that means they opt out of your celebration. Asking for a specific colored attire might mean that guests have to buy something they will never wear again, and for some people, dressing in a way that makes them feel bad about their appearance.”
Y I K E S
Seen On Fml
I've Officially Dropped Out Of The Bridal Party. I'm A Size 12 With No Plans On Dropping To A Size 8 By December
In reference to a bride who wanted all of her wedding guests to wear the color yellow and stay silent, Amber previously told Bored Panda, “Some couples don’t care if their guests look bad, but they will be in your wedding pictures for the rest of your life, so I would prefer that everyone looked and felt their best! Dictating how loud they can speak is not only unrealistic, but insulting! Most people know how to behave at a wedding, and if there are specific guests you are concerned about acting out, maybe do not invite those guests.”
Bridezilla Won’t Have Non-Vegan Family Members At Her Wedding
Bridezilla Thinks Photographers Spare Time Should Be Used To Edit Her Photos
Crop Tops Over Family Everyday, Am I Right?
"I wouldn't want to wear a crop top but I want my bridesmaid too, but think you'll look awful in it. So instead of finding one of the thousands of dress options that would work and suit you, I'm not asking you to be bridesmaid and instead just want a photo with you, hope you don't mind" is effectively what this nasty bride is saying. If I was the friend I would either say that I don't mind wearing a crop top and call her bluff and say I'm more than happy to if it means being her bridesmaid, or dump her sorry a*s as a friend knowing she's putting a crop top over my friendship.
“While the wedding is about the commitment you are making to one another, it is also about the gathering of your friends and family, and you should consider their fun and comfort,” Amber went on to explain. “Your wedding is only one day, and you do not want to make the people you love miserable in order to celebrate with you and your partner. If you are unbearable during your wedding, people will remember that for YEARS to come. Be considerate.”
Entitled Bride Wants Bm To Wear Wig To Wedding
Bride Cancels Her Wedding Because Her Guests Didn't "Donate" A $1,500 Each To Fund The Event
Photographer Job Needed! Here Are The Requirements For This Bridezilla!
Amber also says it’s important to keep your guests in mind when wedding-planning. “A wedding is a large-scale party you are hosting to celebrate your love, and your guests are invited to celebrate with you. Guests should be treated with the same respect and love you expect them to give to you as the engaged couple,” she noted. “This means making sure they are having fun, and are comfortable and at ease. This is the first event you are hosting as a married couple, so be gracious and welcoming!”
Bridezillas Beware, You Are Not Safe From Being Virtually Murdered
Bride Wants To Know If It's Alright To Take Away Their Mother's Individuality
Bride N Groom Requests No Perfume On The Women And The Men Are Free Labour, On Top Of Paying $360 A Head
