There are certain times in all of our lives when it’s understandable to be a little demanding: when planning a wedding, when having a baby, and maybe even when it’s your birthday. But as you’ll soon find out, some people use getting married as an excuse to turn into absolute monsters.

Below, you'll find pics that put some of the worst bridezillas the world has ever seen on blast, as well as an interview with Shay Yellin, Editor in Chief of Bespoke Bride. Be sure to upvote the demands you find most egregious, and if you’re ever planning a wedding of your own, please remember not to burn any bridges on your way to the aisle!

More info: Reddit | Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

... Human Trash Bag

... Human Trash Bag

Trumphassmallhands5 Report

21points
POST
Alexandra Davis
Alexandra Davis
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I remember this on Reddit, the OP cut that awful excuse of a friend out of their life and if I remember correctly, many of their mutual friends were so angry they didn't go either.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#2

“Lose Weight If You Want To Be My Maid Of Honour”

“Lose Weight If You Want To Be My Maid Of Honour”

_bubble_butt_ , twitter.com Report

20points
POST
Alexandra Davis
Alexandra Davis
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Good on OP for standing up for herself and refusing to attend the wedding. I'll never understand the mindset of brides who put their wedding aesthetic above having those near and dear to them involved in their wedding. When I (hopefully eventually) get married, I couldn't care less what my friends look like as long as they are comfortable, happy and by my side. I'm a wheelchair user and know other wheelchair users who have been refused to be in the wedding party because of being in a wheelchair- if any friend of mine did that they wouldn't be my friend any longer!

5
5points
reply
#3

Fiancé Is In A Bridal Group On Facebook And Came Across This One

Fiancé Is In A Bridal Group On Facebook And Came Across This One

PheterPharker Report

16points
POST
Helena
Helena
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Never once thought about my wedding as a kid. I really do not get these kind of people.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

I’m sure you’re all familiar with the idea of a “bridezilla”. This term was coined by Boston Globe writer Diane White in 1995 when she was writing an article about difficult brides, and the name just stuck. By 2003, a show called Manhattan Brides, which was later renamed Bridezillas, began filming, and they’ve appeared in popular culture ever since. Movies like Bride Wars (2009) depict women planning their weddings as selfish and ruthless, but we all know that most brides-to-be aren’t actually anywhere near that unreasonable. Planning a wedding can be extremely stressful, and it’s understandable to want things to be perfect.

Unfortunately, however, there are some brides out there who seem to have tunnel vision when planning their big days and have no problem steamrolling all of their loved ones along the way. So to learn more about how common it is for brides to become extremely demanding when wedding planning, we reached out to Shay Yellin, Editor in Chief of Bespoke Bride. Bespoke Bride has been voted ‘Best for Bridal’ by Cosmopolitan Magazine and listed as one of the UK’s top 10 wedding blogs, and lucky for us, Shay was happy to answer some of our burning bridal questions. 
#4

I Paid For The First Slice After It Was Announced On The Day We'd Be Helping To Pay For Their Cake!! Apparently Didn't Count For The Second

I Paid For The First Slice After It Was Announced On The Day We'd Be Helping To Pay For Their Cake!! Apparently Didn't Count For The Second

Unlucky_Low_6254 Report

15points
POST
Chancey
Chancey
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow! I can't even imagine

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#5

Op Is Getting Thrashed In The Comments

Op Is Getting Thrashed In The Comments

Ladderwings Report

12points
POST
Steve Robert
Steve Robert
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What a really terrible person!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#6

Bro Needs To Find A New Bride

Bro Needs To Find A New Bride

scott_w04 Report

10points
POST
Jaap
Jaap
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bro wake up. It's not too late yet. Don't ruin your life.

2
2points
reply
View more comments

According to Shay, it’s extremely common for brides to be particular when wedding planning. “Many of the brides we've worked with at Bespoke Bride were extremely demanding,” she told Bored Panda. “We actually think it's quite normal and reasonable for brides to become unreasonably demanding. Let's face it, it's the BIGGEST day in life for many brides. They have very specific dreams of how this day will look, so if it's not perfect - they can easily get unreasonable.”

We also asked Shay if she could share any experiences of working with particularly difficult brides. “On our Bespoke Bride shop - we sell lots of DIY wedding accessories that can easily be downloaded and printed at home,” she told Bored Panda. “These are very affordable items ranging from $4 to $6. Once we had a client bride that wanted us to re-design the entire item according to her very specific demands. We tried to help and do a few edits, but the more we did, the more she wanted us to edit again. We did a LOT of work for $6!”
#7

She Wants A Deposit From Her Bridesmaids

She Wants A Deposit From Her Bridesmaids

kcs4920 Report

9points
POST
Kel Jones
Kel Jones
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bored panda censored highclass. 😂

0
0points
reply
#8

Holy Smack, A Silent Reception‽

Holy Smack, A Silent Reception‽

therookling Report

8points
POST
Steve Robert
Steve Robert
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Best way to be silent is to not show up!

0
0points
reply
#9

I Mean... Sounds Kinda Like A Racist/Colorist Bride Here. Thoughts?

I Mean... Sounds Kinda Like A Racist/Colorist Bride Here. Thoughts?

Confusedsahm , twitter.com Report

8points
POST

When it comes to dealing with challenging brides, Shay says, “You have to be extremely calm and supportive of ‘unreasonable’ brides, even if it's tough and can sometimes make you sick. When you understand the basic psychology behind it - that this is the BIGGEST day in their lives, it makes it easier to deal with. If there are items or things that you really cannot provide - you must come up with a smart answer that details all the reasons why you cannot provide them with the item or service. And most importantly - do it diplomatically, with lots of ‘I'm so sorry!’”
#10

This Literally Just Happened - "I Want My Own Wedding Year"

This Literally Just Happened - "I Want My Own Wedding Year"

charliebouncecloud Report

8points
POST
Steve Robert
Steve Robert
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What is wrong with these women? And why would any decent man want to marry them?

0
0points
reply
#11

You’re Not Invited, But Send Money

You’re Not Invited, But Send Money

Cynthevla Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#12

Can't Believe People Didn't Want To Spend $1,000's On Her. The Nerve

Can't Believe People Didn't Want To Spend $1,000's On Her. The Nerve

Becca092115 Report

7points
POST
Steve Robert
Steve Robert
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

After this you won't have any friends

0
0points
reply

Shay also provided some words of wisdom for brides who are in over their heads when wedding planning. “We totally get the brides who become overwhelmed with stress when planning their weddings, even the most ‘unreasonable’ brides,” she says. “We know how stressful it can get, but you need to always look at the other side as well. Wedding vendors will do their utmost to provide you with your wish, but it's not always possible to get EXACTLY what you want. You need to accept that and find creative ways to change your dream just a little bit.”

If you’d like more wedding planning insight and tips from the experts, be sure to visit Bespoke Bride’s website right here
#13

Looks Before Friends Always Offends

Looks Before Friends Always Offends

dragonlover5672 Report

7points
POST
Alexandra Davis
Alexandra Davis
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Basically "I'm trying to find a way to tell my long standing, loyal, generous friend that I want her money but don't want her as a bridesmaid because she'll look awful in the dress I've picked and I'm too selfish to pick a different dress for her" Poor friend deserves a friend who loves her for who she is, not this sorry excuse of a human. Wish someone could reach out to this poor woman and she found some friends who love her for all she is. These posts are making me so so angry!

0
0points
reply
#14

Wow

Wow

alllrighty-then Report

7points
POST
Alexandra Davis
Alexandra Davis
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

An update from Reddit from someone who saw the original post on Facebook: "She actually goes on to comment that people DID send this to her fiance, she said she was hacked, he bought her story about being hacked, and he was "currently making [her] some eggs" as an apology for believing it was her in the first place. Talk about manipulative & crazy. This poor child." I truly hope that delusional man finally saw her true colours before the wedding (how was she going to explain after that that she actually didn't want the daughter at the wedding?) and realised she wasn't hacked and did write it.

1
1point
reply
#15

Found This Bridezilla On Facebook. It Was Someone Who Had Been Trying To Get Along With The New Bride Because She Is Friends With Her Fiancé, But This Was The Last Straw:

Found This Bridezilla On Facebook. It Was Someone Who Had Been Trying To Get Along With The New Bride Because She Is Friends With Her Fiancé, But This Was The Last Straw:

dragonsforallofus Report

7points
POST
Alexandra Davis
Alexandra Davis
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would call her bluff and send this to her fiancé and ask if it's true as I bet he has no idea bride is being so rude to one of this friends! The poor woman isn't even in the bridal party and she wants her to change her hair colour and hide tattoos or she doesn't love the couple. Some people really do go on a power trip when they get married!

0
0points
reply

This isn’t the first time we’ve covered brides with extreme demands here at Bored Panda, so we looked back at a previous interview with Amber Peterson, Community Manager of Planner’s Lounge, to gain more insight on the topic. When it comes to what brides are allowed to ask of their guests, Amber says, “I think brides can ask whatever they want from their guests, but do not be surprised if that means they opt out of your celebration. Asking for a specific colored attire might mean that guests have to buy something they will never wear again, and for some people, dressing in a way that makes them feel bad about their appearance.”
#16

Y I K E S

Y I K E S

wheniwasolder Report

6points
POST
#17

Seen On Fml

Seen On Fml

GerryBeck Report

6points
POST
#18

I've Officially Dropped Out Of The Bridal Party. I'm A Size 12 With No Plans On Dropping To A Size 8 By December

I've Officially Dropped Out Of The Bridal Party. I'm A Size 12 With No Plans On Dropping To A Size 8 By December

Iwannahumpalittle Report

6points
POST

In reference to a bride who wanted all of her wedding guests to wear the color yellow and stay silent, Amber previously told Bored Panda, “Some couples don’t care if their guests look bad, but they will be in your wedding pictures for the rest of your life, so I would prefer that everyone looked and felt their best! Dictating how loud they can speak is not only unrealistic, but insulting! Most people know how to behave at a wedding, and if there are specific guests you are concerned about acting out, maybe do not invite those guests.”
#19

Bridezilla Won’t Have Non-Vegan Family Members At Her Wedding

Bridezilla Won’t Have Non-Vegan Family Members At Her Wedding

avocadobumblebee Report

6points
POST
#20

Bridezilla Thinks Photographers Spare Time Should Be Used To Edit Her Photos

Bridezilla Thinks Photographers Spare Time Should Be Used To Edit Her Photos

khainsaw Report

6points
POST
#21

Crop Tops Over Family Everyday, Am I Right?

Crop Tops Over Family Everyday, Am I Right?

yesmilady Report

6points
POST
Alexandra Davis
Alexandra Davis
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"I wouldn't want to wear a crop top but I want my bridesmaid too, but think you'll look awful in it. So instead of finding one of the thousands of dress options that would work and suit you, I'm not asking you to be bridesmaid and instead just want a photo with you, hope you don't mind" is effectively what this nasty bride is saying. If I was the friend I would either say that I don't mind wearing a crop top and call her bluff and say I'm more than happy to if it means being her bridesmaid, or dump her sorry a*s as a friend knowing she's putting a crop top over my friendship.

0
0points
reply

“While the wedding is about the commitment you are making to one another, it is also about the gathering of your friends and family, and you should consider their fun and comfort,” Amber went on to explain. “Your wedding is only one day, and you do not want to make the people you love miserable in order to celebrate with you and your partner. If you are unbearable during your wedding, people will remember that for YEARS to come. Be considerate.”
#22

Entitled Bride Wants Bm To Wear Wig To Wedding

Entitled Bride Wants Bm To Wear Wig To Wedding

gutsandhoney Report

6points
POST
#23

Bride Cancels Her Wedding Because Her Guests Didn't "Donate" A $1,500 Each To Fund The Event

Bride Cancels Her Wedding Because Her Guests Didn't "Donate" A $1,500 Each To Fund The Event

Re-l-Mayer Report

6points
POST
#24

Photographer Job Needed! Here Are The Requirements For This Bridezilla!

Photographer Job Needed! Here Are The Requirements For This Bridezilla!

LillyVailee Report

5points
POST

Amber also says it’s important to keep your guests in mind when wedding-planning. “A wedding is a large-scale party you are hosting to celebrate your love, and your guests are invited to celebrate with you. Guests should be treated with the same respect and love you expect them to give to you as the engaged couple,” she noted. “This means making sure they are having fun, and are comfortable and at ease. This is the first event you are hosting as a married couple, so be gracious and welcoming!”
#25

Bridezillas Beware, You Are Not Safe From Being Virtually Murdered

Bridezillas Beware, You Are Not Safe From Being Virtually Murdered

SnooObjections9904 Report

5points
POST
#26

Bride Wants To Know If It's Alright To Take Away Their Mother's Individuality

Bride Wants To Know If It's Alright To Take Away Their Mother's Individuality

MeessuNeesuTesu Report

5points
POST
#27

Bride N Groom Requests No Perfume On The Women And The Men Are Free Labour, On Top Of Paying $360 A Head

Bride N Groom Requests No Perfume On The Women And The Men Are Free Labour, On Top Of Paying $360 A Head

serafis Report

5points
POST

I usually love attending weddings, but this list is making me hesitant to attend any more any time soon… I don’t want to be belatedly charged for eating cake! Keep upvoting the pics you find most shocking, and feel free to share any personal experiences you’ve ever had with bridezillas in the comments below, pandas. Then, if you’d like to check out another article featuring outrageous bridezilla stories, look no further than right here!
#28

Bride Is Expecting Everyone To Spend $400 Or More On Her Wedding Gifts

Bride Is Expecting Everyone To Spend $400 Or More On Her Wedding Gifts

DexOrangeCounty Report

5points
POST
#29

Bride Demands 30k

Bride Demands 30k

protoss12345 Report

4points
POST
#30

Beggar Bride Asks Stranger To Be Bridesmaid Because She Gives Expensive Gifts - From Wedding Shaming Fb Page

Beggar Bride Asks Stranger To Be Bridesmaid Because She Gives Expensive Gifts - From Wedding Shaming Fb Page

NothappyJane Report

4points
POST
#31

Cb Bride

Cb Bride

wingkingdom Report

4points
POST
#32

Cb Asks To People Pay To Be In Her Wedding

Cb Asks To People Pay To Be In Her Wedding

MotherofChins Report

4points
POST
#33

Stolen Off Facebook But Though It Applied Here

Stolen Off Facebook But Though It Applied Here

greighaetheline Report

3points
POST
#34

But Her Wedding Is More Important Than Op Dying /S

But Her Wedding Is More Important Than Op Dying /S

alliandoalice Report

3points
POST
#35

Bridezilla Would Accomodate Her Heavily Pregnant Bridesmaid — Forced Her To Pull Out Of Bridal Party

Bridezilla Would Accomodate Her Heavily Pregnant Bridesmaid — Forced Her To Pull Out Of Bridal Party

sajr2019 Report

3points
POST
#36

Bridezillas Dress Shopping > Employees Health And Safety

Bridezillas Dress Shopping > Employees Health And Safety

gettingcrunkontea Report

3points
POST
#37

This Was An Interesting Read Today…

This Was An Interesting Read Today…

rachface13 Report

3points
POST
#38

Entitled Bridezilla Removes Bridesmaid For Developing Anxiety After A Traumatic Incident, And Still Expects Her To Pay!

Entitled Bridezilla Removes Bridesmaid For Developing Anxiety After A Traumatic Incident, And Still Expects Her To Pay!

Interesting_Ad9686 Report

3points
POST
#39

This Karen Takes It Up A Notch

This Karen Takes It Up A Notch

skydiamond01 Report

3points
POST
#40

Bride Insecure Of Fiance's "Womanly" Teenage Daughter...yikes

Bride Insecure Of Fiance's "Womanly" Teenage Daughter...yikes

fangsandgames Report

3points
POST
#41

This Bridezilla Was Completely Slammed In The Comments And For Good Reason. So Ungrateful!

This Bridezilla Was Completely Slammed In The Comments And For Good Reason. So Ungrateful!

sajr2019 Report

3points
POST
#42

Fuming Because Her Bridesmaid Dyed Her Hair One Year Before Her Wedding

Fuming Because Her Bridesmaid Dyed Her Hair One Year Before Her Wedding

cuddlesandwich Report

3points
POST
#43

Disappointed Her Guests Aren't Paying For Their Honeymoon In Full

Disappointed Her Guests Aren't Paying For Their Honeymoon In Full

Froggerella Report

3points
POST
#44

“How Dare She Have A Wedding A Week After Mine!!” She’s Getting Ripped Apart In The Comments As She Should

“How Dare She Have A Wedding A Week After Mine!!” She’s Getting Ripped Apart In The Comments As She Should

avo_cado85 Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#45

You Know It’s Gunna Be Good When They Post Their Bs Behaviour As “Group Member”

You Know It’s Gunna Be Good When They Post Their Bs Behaviour As “Group Member”

journalhalfbeing Report

3points
POST
#46

Bride Wants Bridesmaid To Cut Her Hair

Bride Wants Bridesmaid To Cut Her Hair

dirrtylurker Report

3points
POST
#47

Sounds Like A Good Deal 🤥

Sounds Like A Good Deal 🤥

dobrydendavid Report

3points
POST
#48

"Fly To Central America For Our Wedding, But Don't Stay, As We Want The Island To Ourselves." Found On A Wedding Forum

"Fly To Central America For Our Wedding, But Don't Stay, As We Want The Island To Ourselves." Found On A Wedding Forum

Katieenpo Report

3points
POST
#49

Another Bridezilla Who Thinks She Owns A Year

Another Bridezilla Who Thinks She Owns A Year

SpikeVonLipwig Report

3points
POST
#50

Yikes!!!

Yikes!!!

gotpoopstains Report

3points
POST
#51

Wow, Entitled Much?

Wow, Entitled Much?

svetlanadelrey Report

3points
POST
#52

Kindly Refrain From Upstaging The Bride On Her Big Day — Oh, And No Admission Without A Gift Of $75 Or More

Kindly Refrain From Upstaging The Bride On Her Big Day — Oh, And No Admission Without A Gift Of $75 Or More

mariusionicajr Report

3points
POST
#53

Bride Gets Rsvps From Wedding Guests And Only After The Fact Tells Everyone Who Said They Were Coming That They Need To Pay $75 Per Plate

Bride Gets Rsvps From Wedding Guests And Only After The Fact Tells Everyone Who Said They Were Coming That They Need To Pay $75 Per Plate

Ldeezy Report

3points
POST
#54

Bride Upset That Nobody Gave Her Cash At Her Engagement Party

Bride Upset That Nobody Gave Her Cash At Her Engagement Party

yodaonethatiwant Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#55

Guest Unable To Attend Destination Wedding Due To Mental Health Concerns. Bride’s First Night Abroad Ruined To Re-Do Seating Charts

Guest Unable To Attend Destination Wedding Due To Mental Health Concerns. Bride’s First Night Abroad Ruined To Re-Do Seating Charts

kittens856 Report

3points
POST
#56

Found On A Hacks Page. This Must Be A New Trend. I've Seen A Couple Of These Now! Just Tacky!!!

Found On A Hacks Page. This Must Be A New Trend. I've Seen A Couple Of These Now! Just Tacky!!!

1vrysleepdeprivedmum Report

3points
POST
#57

Come To Our Wedding And Pay $700 To Stay In The Guest House But You’ll Be Sleeping On The Pullout Couch Because You’re The Only Singleton. Also, Did I Mention You’re Cooking For Everyone?

Come To Our Wedding And Pay $700 To Stay In The Guest House But You’ll Be Sleeping On The Pullout Couch Because You’re The Only Singleton. Also, Did I Mention You’re Cooking For Everyone?

mellybee222 Report

3points
POST
#58

Choosing Beggar Bride Tries To Get 80 Hours Of Work Done Free

Choosing Beggar Bride Tries To Get 80 Hours Of Work Done Free

Thatoneguy754323 Report

3points
POST
#59

Bridezilla Tried Ripping Off Bridesmaids

Bridezilla Tried Ripping Off Bridesmaids

ShamedShamingShamer Report

2points
POST
#60

Imagine Thinking Your Rushed Marriage Is Worth More Than Your Friend's 10 Year Relationship...?

Imagine Thinking Your Rushed Marriage Is Worth More Than Your Friend's 10 Year Relationship...?

jamaicanmescream Report

2points
POST
#61

Not Even Sure If This Belongs Here But It’s In An Engagement Group So 🤷🏼‍♀️

Not Even Sure If This Belongs Here But It’s In An Engagement Group So 🤷🏼‍♀️

babysherlock91 Report

2points
POST
#62

Some People Can't Afford It

Some People Can't Afford It

Strxwbxrry_Shxrtcxkx Report

2points
POST
#63

Bride Thinks This Cake Should Cost Less Than $200

Bride Thinks This Cake Should Cost Less Than $200

ahotmess99 Report

2points
POST
#64

Bride Doesn’t Hire Photographer Because They Want Someone With A Larger Social Media Following

Bride Doesn’t Hire Photographer Because They Want Someone With A Larger Social Media Following

djadamdutch Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#65

Bridezilla Wants To Kick Someone Out Of Her Wedding Party Because She’s Pregnant

Bridezilla Wants To Kick Someone Out Of Her Wedding Party Because She’s Pregnant

adashofhotsauce Report

2points
POST
#66

From A Facebook Group I’m In. She’s Getting Dragged For Being A Selfish Friend In The Comments

From A Facebook Group I’m In. She’s Getting Dragged For Being A Selfish Friend In The Comments

minasmorgirl Report

2points
POST
#67

Imagine Thinking Everyone Has Been Waiting Their Whole Lives For You To Get Married So Therefore They Should Happily Spend Nearly $300 On A Dress To Be A Part Of It

Imagine Thinking Everyone Has Been Waiting Their Whole Lives For You To Get Married So Therefore They Should Happily Spend Nearly $300 On A Dress To Be A Part Of It

babysherlock91 Report

2points
POST
#68

This B*tch. The Comments Were No Better, It’s No Wonder My Area Is The Second Highest In The Country For Covid Rates

This B*tch. The Comments Were No Better, It’s No Wonder My Area Is The Second Highest In The Country For Covid Rates

ImpressionableKolami Report

2points
POST
#69

Well, That’s Just Tacky. Maybe I’m Alone In Loving My Husband Enough To Have Considered It Our Wedding

Well, That’s Just Tacky. Maybe I’m Alone In Loving My Husband Enough To Have Considered It Our Wedding

WaywardMarauder Report

2points
POST
#70

Invited 225+ People During A Pandemic And 4 Of Her Bridal Party Contracted Covid...but All She Cares About Is That People Are Cancelling During A Rise In Cases. Your Wedding Is Not More Important Than People’s Lives

Invited 225+ People During A Pandemic And 4 Of Her Bridal Party Contracted Covid...but All She Cares About Is That People Are Cancelling During A Rise In Cases. Your Wedding Is Not More Important Than People’s Lives

adashofhotsauce Report

2points
POST
#71

Is This A Rude Bridezilla Trait?? Saw This On Betchesbrides

Is This A Rude Bridezilla Trait?? Saw This On Betchesbrides

nugget_scientist Report

2points
POST
#72

Saw On Twitter; Finally Standing Up To The Government For The Brides!

Saw On Twitter; Finally Standing Up To The Government For The Brides!

reddit.com Report

2points
POST
#73

How Dare You Want To Make Your Own Clothes?!

How Dare You Want To Make Your Own Clothes?!

always-aimee Report

2points
POST
#74

Bridezilla Wants To Drop Moh For Not Answering Over 2 Years Out From Her Wedding

Bridezilla Wants To Drop Moh For Not Answering Over 2 Years Out From Her Wedding

Remarkable-Farmer-82 Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#75

Bridezilla (Yellow) Is Mad That One Of Her Bridesmaids (Purple) Will Be Pregnant For Her Wedding. Her Mother Is Green, Bridesmaid Is Purple, Other Family Member Who Is Pregnant Is Red

Bridezilla (Yellow) Is Mad That One Of Her Bridesmaids (Purple) Will Be Pregnant For Her Wedding. Her Mother Is Green, Bridesmaid Is Purple, Other Family Member Who Is Pregnant Is Red