ADVERTISEMENT

Some see weddings as a wonderful union between two loving parties. Others see it as a literal party, one of those ever-rarer opportunities as an adult to just let loose. These are not necessarily mutually exclusive goals and desires, but drama can arise when wedding guests don’t have their expectations met.

A woman decided to get worked up over her brother’s dry wedding, calling it tacky and “rude” only to end up being called out online. We reached out to the sister in the story via direct message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

Every wedding ends up looking a bit different

Share icon

Image credits: Jonathan Nenemann / pexels (not the actual photo)

But one woman decided that her brother’s decision to have a dry wedding was, somehow, offensive to her

Share icon

Image credits: BoredPanda (not the actual photo)

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Longjumping_Ad2621

Some folks wanted more details

ADVERTISEMENT

But most thought the sister was acting horribly entitled

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A few thought she had a point

Share icon