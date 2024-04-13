50 Lunatic Brides And Bridesmaids Who Were Mocked Online For Losing Touch With Reality
It’s completely understandable if you feel overwhelmed about organizing your wedding. It’s completely natural to be at least a tad stressed about what’s supposed to be one of the happiest days of your life. There’s a lot of pressure! Some brides deal with this stress fantastically. They embrace the fact that some things might go wrong and they choose to see these unexpected events as surprises.
Unfortunately, others morph into bridezillas, try to control every tiny little detail, and lash out at their friends. Our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the most intense conversations of brides conflicting with their bridesmaids. Read on to see how not to treat your dear friends and why it’s best to avoid hashing out your issues online.
This post may include affiliate links.
Bride And Maid Of Honor Tried Ripping Off Bridesmaids
Wow! That’s some shady s**t. I’d boycott the wedding if that happened to me
Lose Weight If You Want To Be My Maid Of Honor
Bride's Sister Obviously Got Pregnant On Purpose To Ruin The Wedding
Getting married can be a very stressful thing. Not only do you have to craft the ‘perfect’ guest list and find a romantic venue for the ceremony as well as the reception, but you also have to send out tons of invites, think about the food, and consider a ton of decoration details. Oh, and planning your honeymoon! All while fitting into your budget…
If you decide to hire a wedding organizer, it can really help reduce the amount of stress you’re under. In fact, the more tasks you delegate to pros, the more you can focus on enjoying the run-up to your wedding.
Sure, I'm Gonna Cut My Hair That I Grew And Took Care Of For 10 Straight Years, So You Can Feel A Tiny Bit More Special On That One Day
Bridezilla's Close Friend Having Cancer Doesn't Fit Her Wedding "Aesthetic"
Talk about being shallow. She'll divorce her husband when he starts balding.
When Did Being A Part Of The Bridal Party Become An Unpaid Job
Generally, if there’s some sort of massive issue between you and a friend/bridesmaid, it’s best to talk to them face-to-face in private. It’s easy to lose a lot of the nuance when you’re primarily communicating online. When you meet up in person, there’s no hiding from their reactions, so you tend to be slightly more diplomatic and caring.
When you’re looking at a screen, it’s sometimes easy to forget that there’s a living, breathing person reading what you wrote on the other side.
Should Have Had The Lawsuit Served To Her At The Altar
This Is Pretty Heartless Of The Bride
Bridesmaid / Sister-In-Law From Hell
He should tell his fiancee that he cannot trust his sister to not pull something during the wedding, so they really cannot have her there. His family has shown their true colours. Keeping the peace right now means standing firm, because they won't allow for a peaceful wedding.
On top of that, when you’re criticizing someone in a group chat, you’re amping up the tension and causing (potentially) unnecessary drama. Instead, you could be looking for compromises or de-escalating the entire situation.
It’s important to remember that you and your bridesmaids are a team—or, well, you’re supposed to be one. Some conflict is probably inevitable, but at the end of the day, your friendship should matter more than proving that one of you is wrong.
Dark Skin And Yellow Make The Perfect Combination Though
Wow, so they bride is a racist too. And like the caption says, darker skin looks so beautiful in yellow. So many pretty golden colors that look horrible on me cuz I'm so pale, but would look amazing on women with brown or black skin tone.
Entitled Bride Wants Bridesmaid To Wear A Wig To The Wedding
Bridesmaid Demands That The Bride Pay £190 For A Pair Of Shoes The Bridesmaid Chose. This Is After The Bride Had Offered Numerous Options Within A Certain Price Range
Many arguments and conflicts happen either because there’s a disconnect between people’s goals and values or when there’s miscommunication. Oftentimes, it’s better to have more communication than a lack of it.
The rule of thumb is to never assume that someone knows what you’re thinking or feeling. Nobody’s a mind-reader (probably; maybe; we’re 99% sure!), so if something’s bugging you or you spot an issue, speak up.
Bride Wanted A "Perfect" Wedding, So I Left The Bridal Party
How about telling these unreasonable brides, "If YOU want it, and you absolutely HAVE to have it, YOU can pay for it. You can't treat me like a photo prop/personal beck-and-call girl and expect me to pay for the "privilege". If I have to pay for it, you'll just have to accept what I can afford. I'm not going broke for YOUR wedding."
The Situation Sounds Miserable. I Would Just Cut My Losses
This Is Such A Horrible Way To Treat A Friend
However, it’s not enough to notice flaws in someone else’s wedding, bridal shower, or bachelorette party plans. How you bring up these potential problems is just as important (if not more) than stating the issue itself.
People are often very attached to the plans they make. They might take any criticism of their ideas as an attack on their person. So, it’s usually best to err on the side of diplomacy than to be too blunt.
It Seems That Weddings For Some Women Are Not Celebrations Of The Start Of A Life With Someone They Love, But A Venue To Just Act Ugly
Bride Wants All Her Bridesmaids To Cut And Dye Their Hair So They Look Identical
I always find myself wondering whether these kinds of brides invest as much energy, thought and attention to the marriage as they do to the wedding?
Speechless
Transparency and problem-solving aren’t sins. But many folks feel insulted and get overly defensive if they’re directly criticized. All that being said, there are definitely cases when you need to be more direct.
Not everyone is adept at picking up subtle clues that they should do something differently for the wedding or any other event. Or they might avoid the issue under the guise that they’re clueless. In those cases, be friendly, but be clear about your expectations as well as your worries.
Maid Of Honor's Speech Gave Me Physical Cringe
"Selfish" Bridesmaids Ruin Wedding By Saving Their Money During Record Inflation
Cancelling My Best Friend's Bachelorette Party After She "Fired" Me As A Bridesmaid
Wow just would totally do the same thing in that situation.
Your bridesmaids are probably your family or friends, so they should be able to understand where you’re coming from, no matter the problem. The same goes in reverse.
The bridesmaids should feel like they can speak to the bride about any potential issues openly, without worrying about her transforming into the mythical fire-spitting snarling bridezilla.
Ah Yes, The Good Old "Get Pregnant, So I Won't Need To Be In A Bridal Party" Scheme. Works Every Time
My sister was a bridesmaid for my cousin.and got pregnant almost immediately after being chosen. She gave birth 12 hours before the wedding. My cousin, her new husband, and the entire wedding party showed up at the hospital to take pictures with her.
Shaming My Bridesmaid For Shaming My Eating Habits
Maid Of Honor Informs Us That We Can’t Cut Our Hair, Shape Our Eyebrows, And Implies We Should Lose Weight
If you find that the bride or your bridesmaids are gossiping about you and your ideas behind your back, it’s really not a good look. You’re all meant to be united in celebrating love and your friend starting a new era. While gossip is never going to go away (it’s a core part of being a human being), we can at least refrain from saying awful things about the people we’re supposed to care deeply about.
How Dare My 30-Year-Old Bridesmaid Have Some Grey Hair
I Was Part Of A Bridal Party And There Were Too Many Things Expected From Us
The images are from the engagement event in which the bridal party was responsible to fund, supply, set up, and breakdown (clean) the venue. The parents supplied some of it, but you can see the cost breakdowns expected of the bridal party.
Overall, I spent about $2,000 on the various events and travel for this wedding and I never even received a thank you! It was almost no-contact post-wedding, with the exception of one pitiful last-minute invite to their housewarming via text message three days in advance, which I declined and I wasn’t acknowledged nor did I ever hear from them again. Obviously, it was good riddance to such a horrible selfish non-friend, but it was a sad realization that I was just taken advantage of.
Bride Is Upset That Her Bridesmaid Has The Wrong Color Toenail Polish
Ultimately, if you feel that your bridesmaids objectively do not have your best interests at heart, you may want to talk to them about any resentment or frustration simmering beneath the surface. It may be the case that your expectations for their role in the wedding might simply be too high.
Alternatively, they might have done something that made you reconsider their role, as well as your entire friendship. In case there’s been a falling out, it might be best to talk to them about how you’d like them to skip your wedding. This is better done in person while also leaving the door open a little bit for reconnecting after your Big Day.
Bride Will Be The Only One Not Wearing Glasses And Isn’t Sure How To "Overcome This Issue"
How about a nice pair of oversized novelty clown glasses? They don't even need prescription lenses!
So This Bride Thinks That The Solution To Bridesmaid Dresses Not Arriving Is To... Get New Bridesmaids?
Since When Has It Become Normal To Have People Go Broke For Your Wedding? They Aren’t The Ones Getting Married, They Are There To Support You
What’s the biggest disagreement you’ve ever witnessed between a bride and her bridesmaids, dear Pandas? Have you ever fallen out with either in the run-up to the wedding? What’s the spiciest wedding drama you’ve ever been a part of? If you’re up for sharing, feel free to write a comment at the bottom of this post.
If You Accept Being My Bridesmaid, You Will Have To Pay For Everything
Someone Was Clearly Jealous Of All The Attention The Bride Was Getting
Hopefully you are going to save him the cost of the divorce he'll have to pay for later.
Someone Potentially Dying At Your Wedding Is A Much Better Idea, Than Simply Not Having Seafood For One Day
"I also only get one wedding" - no, honey, you can always have another wedding. Your friend only gets one LIFE, however.
Bride Is Mad That The Maid Of Honor Is Pregnant And Is "Ruining" Her Bachelorette Party
Wow, you need alcohol and not to be pregnant to have fun? I didn’t realise I spent 18 months of my life being utterly bored and miserable! I mean, admittedly, I was a bit pee’d off with the morning sickness and couldn’t wait for it to be over by the last week, but apart from that…
Bride Wouldn't Accommodate Her Heavily Pregnant Bridesmaid — Forced Her To Pull Out Of The Bridal Party
Bride is fine with possible endangering her friend and her unborn baby, but I bet that if or when that skankaroo gets pregnant, she'd insist on being treated like a goddess.
I Would Show Up At The Wedding Wearing The Dress
At least it's a nice dress and not some pouffy monstrosity.
Well, Maybe She Got The Tattoo To Go Along With The Theme Of Your Wedding? Didn't Think Of That, Did You, Ms. Zilla?
Bride Is Fuming, Because Her Bridesmaid Dyed Her Hair One Year Before The Wedding
She Wants A Deposit From Her Bridesmaids
Having Lavender As Decor Is More Important Than A Bridesmaid’s Allergies, Obviously
Bride Wants For The Bridal Party To Pay For Her Solo Spa Weekend Instead Of Having A Bachelorette Party
Only if they were cool with that being the wedding gift but im sure this bride had a gift minimum.
Bridesmaid Is Thinking Of Wearing A Cream Color Dress To The Wedding
Imagine Thinking Everyone Has Been Waiting Their Whole Lives For You To Get Married, Therefore They Should Happily Spend Nearly $300 On A Dress To Be A Part Of It
A Reply To Someone Asking If They Should Ask The Bride Why They’re Not In The Wedding Party
Bride Asks A Girl To Be A Bridesmaid Only Because She Wants An Even Number. Then Wants To Remove Her
Bridesmaid Dyes Her Hair Red After Bride Asks Her Not To
"I can't go 3 months without changing my hair color" - that can't be healthy for her hair, all else aside :(
Anonymous Bride Wants To Know If It’s "Bridezilla" To Pressure Bridesmaids Into Getting Drunk So They Don’t Have "Old Grandma Energy" At Her Bachelorette Party
Imagine Thinking That Your Color Scheme Is More Important Than Your "Closest" Friend
Maybe ask politely if she could tone her hair down for the wedding?
How Dare The Bride's Sister Get A Tattoo Right Before The Wedding
An Obnoxious "Depression Streak". How Understanding And Compassionate
Note: this post originally had 80 images. It’s been shortened to the top 50 images based on user votes.
Any brides or prospective brides reading this. Stop it, just stop. Your friends / family are at your wedding because they are loved ones, not because they are accessories to the image you wish to portray, they are there to share your special day, not to make the video or photos look like a wedding photoshoot for a magazine, the focus is on the commitment to your partner, your significant other, it isn’t a day to control the ‘look’ of your loved ones, yes have nice dresses and hair / makeup but you don’t get to fundamentally change how your loved ones look. So, take a breath, stop being a control freak and imagine how happy you and your guests will be when you’ve got married and you all look like the people, the individuals, that you are. It’s about the commitment, it’s about sharing the love, it’s about everyone enjoying the day, why spoil that with some pipedream you’ve been fostering inside your head?
I enjoy some of the BP articles, but this thread has so many OLD posts in it. Bridezillas are BORING.
Agreed. It’s really tedious to see so many articles about people being up insufferable asshöles. Let’s have more funny articles.
If you're engaged to someone who cares more about the wedding than the marriage and family, run. Run far, run fast. It will only get worse.
Any brides or prospective brides reading this. Stop it, just stop. Your friends / family are at your wedding because they are loved ones, not because they are accessories to the image you wish to portray, they are there to share your special day, not to make the video or photos look like a wedding photoshoot for a magazine, the focus is on the commitment to your partner, your significant other, it isn’t a day to control the ‘look’ of your loved ones, yes have nice dresses and hair / makeup but you don’t get to fundamentally change how your loved ones look. So, take a breath, stop being a control freak and imagine how happy you and your guests will be when you’ve got married and you all look like the people, the individuals, that you are. It’s about the commitment, it’s about sharing the love, it’s about everyone enjoying the day, why spoil that with some pipedream you’ve been fostering inside your head?
I enjoy some of the BP articles, but this thread has so many OLD posts in it. Bridezillas are BORING.
Agreed. It’s really tedious to see so many articles about people being up insufferable asshöles. Let’s have more funny articles.
If you're engaged to someone who cares more about the wedding than the marriage and family, run. Run far, run fast. It will only get worse.