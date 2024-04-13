ADVERTISEMENT

It’s completely understandable if you feel overwhelmed about organizing your wedding. It’s completely natural to be at least a tad stressed about what’s supposed to be one of the happiest days of your life. There’s a lot of pressure! Some brides deal with this stress fantastically. They embrace the fact that some things might go wrong and they choose to see these unexpected events as surprises.

Unfortunately, others morph into bridezillas, try to control every tiny little detail, and lash out at their friends. Our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the most intense conversations of brides conflicting with their bridesmaids. Read on to see how not to treat your dear friends and why it’s best to avoid hashing out your issues online.

#1

Bride And Maid Of Honor Tried Ripping Off Bridesmaids

Bride And Maid Of Honor Tried Ripping Off Bridesmaids

ShamedShamingShamer Report

suecorvette avatar
BarBeeGirl
BarBeeGirl
Community Member
2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow! That’s some shady s**t. I’d boycott the wedding if that happened to me

#2

Lose Weight If You Want To Be My Maid Of Honor

Lose Weight If You Want To Be My Maid Of Honor

Zioraife Report

#3

Bride's Sister Obviously Got Pregnant On Purpose To Ruin The Wedding

Bride's Sister Obviously Got Pregnant On Purpose To Ruin The Wedding

takethesky87 Report

aasmith1401 avatar
Adam S
Adam S
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tbf she shouldn’t have to move her wedding date. The rest is loco tho.

Getting married can be a very stressful thing. Not only do you have to craft the ‘perfect’ guest list and find a romantic venue for the ceremony as well as the reception, but you also have to send out tons of invites, think about the food, and consider a ton of decoration details. Oh, and planning your honeymoon! All while fitting into your budget…

If you decide to hire a wedding organizer, it can really help reduce the amount of stress you’re under. In fact, the more tasks you delegate to pros, the more you can focus on enjoying the run-up to your wedding. 
#4

Sure, I'm Gonna Cut My Hair That I Grew And Took Care Of For 10 Straight Years, So You Can Feel A Tiny Bit More Special On That One Day

Sure, I'm Gonna Cut My Hair That I Grew And Took Care Of For 10 Straight Years, So You Can Feel A Tiny Bit More Special On That One Day

Divided_Alarmed Report

karenhann avatar
Insomniac
Insomniac
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I got pushed hard to cut my hair for a wedding once to match the rest of the wedding party. I didn't go to the wedding.

#5

Bridezilla's Close Friend Having Cancer Doesn't Fit Her Wedding "Aesthetic"

Bridezilla's Close Friend Having Cancer Doesn't Fit Her Wedding "Aesthetic"

SarahBeth90 Report

ricericebaby929 avatar
RiceRiceBaby 929
RiceRiceBaby 929
Community Member
2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Talk about being shallow. She'll divorce her husband when he starts balding.

#6

When Did Being A Part Of The Bridal Party Become An Unpaid Job

When Did Being A Part Of The Bridal Party Become An Unpaid Job

ecbecb Report

mikefitzpatrick avatar
Mike F
Mike F
Community Member
2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'll bet there are ladies lined up for the MOH position. 😂😂😂

Generally, if there’s some sort of massive issue between you and a friend/bridesmaid, it’s best to talk to them face-to-face in private. It’s easy to lose a lot of the nuance when you’re primarily communicating online. When you meet up in person, there’s no hiding from their reactions, so you tend to be slightly more diplomatic and caring.

When you’re looking at a screen, it’s sometimes easy to forget that there’s a living, breathing person reading what you wrote on the other side.
#7

Should Have Had The Lawsuit Served To Her At The Altar

Should Have Had The Lawsuit Served To Her At The Altar

Own-Ingenuity-8648 Report

karenhann avatar
Insomniac
Insomniac
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh no, take her to court. Get your money and something for deliberate infliction of emotional distress or something, because that's freaking cruel.

#8

This Is Pretty Heartless Of The Bride

This Is Pretty Heartless Of The Bride

meemowchan Report

karenhann avatar
Insomniac
Insomniac
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, that was effing selfish. Wedding planning isn't so crazy you can't attend a funeral or visit someone in mourning.

#9

Bridesmaid / Sister-In-Law From Hell

Bridesmaid / Sister-In-Law From Hell

cmrc13 Report

karenhann avatar
Insomniac
Insomniac
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He should tell his fiancee that he cannot trust his sister to not pull something during the wedding, so they really cannot have her there. His family has shown their true colours. Keeping the peace right now means standing firm, because they won't allow for a peaceful wedding.

On top of that, when you’re criticizing someone in a group chat, you’re amping up the tension and causing (potentially) unnecessary drama. Instead, you could be looking for compromises or de-escalating the entire situation.

It’s important to remember that you and your bridesmaids are a team—or, well, you’re supposed to be one. Some conflict is probably inevitable, but at the end of the day, your friendship should matter more than proving that one of you is wrong.
#10

Dark Skin And Yellow Make The Perfect Combination Though

Dark Skin And Yellow Make The Perfect Combination Though

Phatima_Kills Report

wingsong91 avatar
Dread Pirate Roberts
Dread Pirate Roberts
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow, so they bride is a racist too. And like the caption says, darker skin looks so beautiful in yellow. So many pretty golden colors that look horrible on me cuz I'm so pale, but would look amazing on women with brown or black skin tone.

#11

Entitled Bride Wants Bridesmaid To Wear A Wig To The Wedding

Entitled Bride Wants Bridesmaid To Wear A Wig To The Wedding

gutsandhoney Report

#12

Bridesmaid Demands That The Bride Pay £190 For A Pair Of Shoes The Bridesmaid Chose. This Is After The Bride Had Offered Numerous Options Within A Certain Price Range

Bridesmaid Demands That The Bride Pay £190 For A Pair Of Shoes The Bridesmaid Chose. This Is After The Bride Had Offered Numerous Options Within A Certain Price Range

palm-vie Report

Many arguments and conflicts happen either because there’s a disconnect between people’s goals and values or when there’s miscommunication. Oftentimes, it’s better to have more communication than a lack of it.

The rule of thumb is to never assume that someone knows what you’re thinking or feeling. Nobody’s a mind-reader (probably; maybe; we’re 99% sure!), so if something’s bugging you or you spot an issue, speak up.
#13

Bride Wanted A "Perfect" Wedding, So I Left The Bridal Party

Bride Wanted A "Perfect" Wedding, So I Left The Bridal Party

Star-Dancer3840 Report

emilystevens_2 avatar
𝐆𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐦-𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚
𝐆𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐦-𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How about telling these unreasonable brides, "If YOU want it, and you absolutely HAVE to have it, YOU can pay for it. You can't treat me like a photo prop/personal beck-and-call girl and expect me to pay for the "privilege". If I have to pay for it, you'll just have to accept what I can afford. I'm not going broke for YOUR wedding."

#14

The Situation Sounds Miserable. I Would Just Cut My Losses

The Situation Sounds Miserable. I Would Just Cut My Losses

usernammmmmeee Report

#15

This Is Such A Horrible Way To Treat A Friend

This Is Such A Horrible Way To Treat A Friend

Ladderwings Report

However, it’s not enough to notice flaws in someone else’s wedding, bridal shower, or bachelorette party plans. How you bring up these potential problems is just as important (if not more) than stating the issue itself.

People are often very attached to the plans they make. They might take any criticism of their ideas as an attack on their person. So, it’s usually best to err on the side of diplomacy than to be too blunt.

#16

It Seems That Weddings For Some Women Are Not Celebrations Of The Start Of A Life With Someone They Love, But A Venue To Just Act Ugly

It Seems That Weddings For Some Women Are Not Celebrations Of The Start Of A Life With Someone They Love, But A Venue To Just Act Ugly

plogan56 Report

#17

Bride Wants All Her Bridesmaids To Cut And Dye Their Hair So They Look Identical

Bride Wants All Her Bridesmaids To Cut And Dye Their Hair So They Look Identical

Cojy730 Report

pethmantonya avatar
flower petals
flower petals
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I always find myself wondering whether these kinds of brides invest as much energy, thought and attention to the marriage as they do to the wedding?

#18

Speechless

Speechless

wheniwasolder Report

Transparency and problem-solving aren’t sins. But many folks feel insulted and get overly defensive if they’re directly criticized. All that being said, there are definitely cases when you need to be more direct.

Not everyone is adept at picking up subtle clues that they should do something differently for the wedding or any other event. Or they might avoid the issue under the guise that they’re clueless. In those cases, be friendly, but be clear about your expectations as well as your worries.
#19

Maid Of Honor's Speech Gave Me Physical Cringe

Maid Of Honor's Speech Gave Me Physical Cringe

NiceC8ck Report

#20

"Selfish" Bridesmaids Ruin Wedding By Saving Their Money During Record Inflation

"Selfish" Bridesmaids Ruin Wedding By Saving Their Money During Record Inflation

Rupindah Report

mikefitzpatrick avatar
Mike F
Mike F
Community Member
2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bach has been dead many years, he won't mind. 🤣🤣

#21

Cancelling My Best Friend's Bachelorette Party After She "Fired" Me As A Bridesmaid

Cancelling My Best Friend's Bachelorette Party After She "Fired" Me As A Bridesmaid

reddit.com Report

Your bridesmaids are probably your family or friends, so they should be able to understand where you’re coming from, no matter the problem. The same goes in reverse.

The bridesmaids should feel like they can speak to the bride about any potential issues openly, without worrying about her transforming into the mythical fire-spitting snarling bridezilla.
#22

Ah Yes, The Good Old "Get Pregnant, So I Won't Need To Be In A Bridal Party" Scheme. Works Every Time

Ah Yes, The Good Old "Get Pregnant, So I Won't Need To Be In A Bridal Party" Scheme. Works Every Time

halapi Report

girl_bug3_14 avatar
girl_bug3_14
girl_bug3_14
Community Member
1 day ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My sister was a bridesmaid for my cousin.and got pregnant almost immediately after being chosen. She gave birth 12 hours before the wedding. My cousin, her new husband, and the entire wedding party showed up at the hospital to take pictures with her.

#23

Shaming My Bridesmaid For Shaming My Eating Habits

Shaming My Bridesmaid For Shaming My Eating Habits

glasssa251 Report

#24

Maid Of Honor Informs Us That We Can’t Cut Our Hair, Shape Our Eyebrows, And Implies We Should Lose Weight

Maid Of Honor Informs Us That We Can’t Cut Our Hair, Shape Our Eyebrows, And Implies We Should Lose Weight

courtycash Report

If you find that the bride or your bridesmaids are gossiping about you and your ideas behind your back, it’s really not a good look. You’re all meant to be united in celebrating love and your friend starting a new era. While gossip is never going to go away (it’s a core part of being a human being), we can at least refrain from saying awful things about the people we’re supposed to care deeply about. 
#25

How Dare My 30-Year-Old Bridesmaid Have Some Grey Hair

How Dare My 30-Year-Old Bridesmaid Have Some Grey Hair

willsingforpopcorn Report

#26

I Was Part Of A Bridal Party And There Were Too Many Things Expected From Us

I Was Part Of A Bridal Party And There Were Too Many Things Expected From Us

The images are from the engagement event in which the bridal party was responsible to fund, supply, set up, and breakdown (clean) the venue. The parents supplied some of it, but you can see the cost breakdowns expected of the bridal party.

Overall, I spent about $2,000 on the various events and travel for this wedding and I never even received a thank you! It was almost no-contact post-wedding, with the exception of one pitiful last-minute invite to their housewarming via text message three days in advance, which I declined and I wasn’t acknowledged nor did I ever hear from them again. Obviously, it was good riddance to such a horrible selfish non-friend, but it was a sad realization that I was just taken advantage of.

LolaMarce Report

#27

Bride Is Upset That Her Bridesmaid Has The Wrong Color Toenail Polish

Bride Is Upset That Her Bridesmaid Has The Wrong Color Toenail Polish

IDreamInCheddar Report

Ultimately, if you feel that your bridesmaids objectively do not have your best interests at heart, you may want to talk to them about any resentment or frustration simmering beneath the surface. It may be the case that your expectations for their role in the wedding might simply be too high.

Alternatively, they might have done something that made you reconsider their role, as well as your entire friendship. In case there’s been a falling out, it might be best to talk to them about how you’d like them to skip your wedding. This is better done in person while also leaving the door open a little bit for reconnecting after your Big Day. 
#28

Bride Will Be The Only One Not Wearing Glasses And Isn’t Sure How To "Overcome This Issue"

Bride Will Be The Only One Not Wearing Glasses And Isn’t Sure How To "Overcome This Issue"

lactoseintolerant111 Report

cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
2 days ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How about a nice pair of oversized novelty clown glasses? They don't even need prescription lenses!

#29

So This Bride Thinks That The Solution To Bridesmaid Dresses Not Arriving Is To... Get New Bridesmaids?

So This Bride Thinks That The Solution To Bridesmaid Dresses Not Arriving Is To... Get New Bridesmaids?

shellzyb Report

lissmerriweather avatar
Bonesko
Bonesko
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Groom's tux is on back order. I'm going to set up my dating profile

#30

Since When Has It Become Normal To Have People Go Broke For Your Wedding? They Aren’t The Ones Getting Married, They Are There To Support You

Since When Has It Become Normal To Have People Go Broke For Your Wedding? They Aren’t The Ones Getting Married, They Are There To Support You

itsbeenalongtimelurk Report

What’s the biggest disagreement you’ve ever witnessed between a bride and her bridesmaids, dear Pandas? Have you ever fallen out with either in the run-up to the wedding? What’s the spiciest wedding drama you’ve ever been a part of? If you’re up for sharing, feel free to write a comment at the bottom of this post.
#31

If You Accept Being My Bridesmaid, You Will Have To Pay For Everything

If You Accept Being My Bridesmaid, You Will Have To Pay For Everything

Delicious-Midnight11 Report

#32

Someone Was Clearly Jealous Of All The Attention The Bride Was Getting

Someone Was Clearly Jealous Of All The Attention The Bride Was Getting

strangeair9373 Report

sheila_stamey avatar
Sheila who?
Sheila who?
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hopefully you are going to save him the cost of the divorce he'll have to pay for later.

#33

Someone Potentially Dying At Your Wedding Is A Much Better Idea, Than Simply Not Having Seafood For One Day

Someone Potentially Dying At Your Wedding Is A Much Better Idea, Than Simply Not Having Seafood For One Day

Why-am-i-like-this97 Report

cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
1 day ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"I also only get one wedding" - no, honey, you can always have another wedding. Your friend only gets one LIFE, however.

#34

Bride Is Mad That The Maid Of Honor Is Pregnant And Is "Ruining" Her Bachelorette Party

Bride Is Mad That The Maid Of Honor Is Pregnant And Is "Ruining" Her Bachelorette Party

rnason Report

cara_6 avatar
Blue Bunny of Happiness
Blue Bunny of Happiness
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow, you need alcohol and not to be pregnant to have fun? I didn’t realise I spent 18 months of my life being utterly bored and miserable! I mean, admittedly, I was a bit pee’d off with the morning sickness and couldn’t wait for it to be over by the last week, but apart from that…

#35

Bride Wouldn't Accommodate Her Heavily Pregnant Bridesmaid — Forced Her To Pull Out Of The Bridal Party

Bride Wouldn't Accommodate Her Heavily Pregnant Bridesmaid — Forced Her To Pull Out Of The Bridal Party

sajr2019 Report

wingsong91 avatar
Dread Pirate Roberts
Dread Pirate Roberts
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bride is fine with possible endangering her friend and her unborn baby, but I bet that if or when that skankaroo gets pregnant, she'd insist on being treated like a goddess.

#36

I Would Show Up At The Wedding Wearing The Dress

I Would Show Up At The Wedding Wearing The Dress

internet_friends Report

#37

Well, Maybe She Got The Tattoo To Go Along With The Theme Of Your Wedding? Didn't Think Of That, Did You, Ms. Zilla?

Well, Maybe She Got The Tattoo To Go Along With The Theme Of Your Wedding? Didn't Think Of That, Did You, Ms. Zilla?

Bilqis_of_Sheba Report

#38

Bride Is Fuming, Because Her Bridesmaid Dyed Her Hair One Year Before The Wedding

Bride Is Fuming, Because Her Bridesmaid Dyed Her Hair One Year Before The Wedding

cuddlesandwich Report

acarberry430 avatar
Angela C
Angela C
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Partner's daughter" oh god the wicked stepmother routine is starting early

#39

She Wants A Deposit From Her Bridesmaids

She Wants A Deposit From Her Bridesmaids

kcs4920 Report

#40

Having Lavender As Decor Is More Important Than A Bridesmaid’s Allergies, Obviously

Having Lavender As Decor Is More Important Than A Bridesmaid’s Allergies, Obviously

reddit.com Report

#41

Bride Wants For The Bridal Party To Pay For Her Solo Spa Weekend Instead Of Having A Bachelorette Party

Bride Wants For The Bridal Party To Pay For Her Solo Spa Weekend Instead Of Having A Bachelorette Party

MyFleetwoodMacSxPnts Report

atkinsdan avatar
Daniel Atkins
Daniel Atkins
Community Member
2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Only if they were cool with that being the wedding gift but im sure this bride had a gift minimum.

#42

Bridesmaid Is Thinking Of Wearing A Cream Color Dress To The Wedding

Bridesmaid Is Thinking Of Wearing A Cream Color Dress To The Wedding

Spaceinvader- Report

#43

Imagine Thinking Everyone Has Been Waiting Their Whole Lives For You To Get Married, Therefore They Should Happily Spend Nearly $300 On A Dress To Be A Part Of It

Imagine Thinking Everyone Has Been Waiting Their Whole Lives For You To Get Married, Therefore They Should Happily Spend Nearly $300 On A Dress To Be A Part Of It

babysherlock91 Report

#44

A Reply To Someone Asking If They Should Ask The Bride Why They’re Not In The Wedding Party

A Reply To Someone Asking If They Should Ask The Bride Why They’re Not In The Wedding Party

UnalteredCube Report

emberstonepierce avatar
Ember
Ember
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It seems insane that some of these women can treat their friends and family in such an appalling way. I’d be devastated and would cut these shallow idiot brides from my life, family or not.

#45

Bride Asks A Girl To Be A Bridesmaid Only Because She Wants An Even Number. Then Wants To Remove Her

Bride Asks A Girl To Be A Bridesmaid Only Because She Wants An Even Number. Then Wants To Remove Her

LearnedToUnicycle Report

#46

Bridesmaid Dyes Her Hair Red After Bride Asks Her Not To

Bridesmaid Dyes Her Hair Red After Bride Asks Her Not To

kaioone Report

cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"I can't go 3 months without changing my hair color" - that can't be healthy for her hair, all else aside :(

#47

Anonymous Bride Wants To Know If It’s "Bridezilla" To Pressure Bridesmaids Into Getting Drunk So They Don’t Have "Old Grandma Energy" At Her Bachelorette Party

Anonymous Bride Wants To Know If It’s "Bridezilla" To Pressure Bridesmaids Into Getting Drunk So They Don’t Have "Old Grandma Energy" At Her Bachelorette Party

flyawaygirl94 Report

#48

Imagine Thinking That Your Color Scheme Is More Important Than Your "Closest" Friend

Imagine Thinking That Your Color Scheme Is More Important Than Your "Closest" Friend

the_mess_express Report

quentariel avatar
quentariel
quentariel
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe ask politely if she could tone her hair down for the wedding?

#49

How Dare The Bride's Sister Get A Tattoo Right Before The Wedding

How Dare The Bride's Sister Get A Tattoo Right Before The Wedding

mdnnnsph Report

emberstonepierce avatar
Ember
Ember
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It’s just a tattoo, get over it. If you want your sister there with you on the day, just love and accept her as she is.

#50

An Obnoxious "Depression Streak". How Understanding And Compassionate

An Obnoxious "Depression Streak". How Understanding And Compassionate

Hairy_Educator1974 Report

