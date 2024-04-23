Mother And Sister Of The Bride Assume She’ll Be Leaving Her Fiancé After He’s In A Bad Accident

ADVERTISEMENT

When we tie the knot, we agree to stand by our partner “for better for worse, for richer for poorer, in sickness and in health.” But if the wedding hasn’t actually happened yet, there’s still time to back out, right? Well, that’s what one woman’s family believes.

A happily engaged man recently posted a story on Reddit detailing how his fiancé’s family expected her to simply leave him after he broke his leg. Below, you’ll find all the details, as well as some of the replies readers have shared.

This couple is thrilled about their engagement

But after the groom broke his leg, the bride’s family started pressuring her to walk away

Later, the groom shared another update on the situation

Image credits: Crafty_Score4837

It’s estimated that 1 in every 5 engagements doesn’t make it to the altar

At the point when a couple gets engaged, it’s probably best if they would feel comfortable getting married tomorrow. There’s absolutely no reason to rush the wedding, but deciding to get engaged tells both partners that they’re confident that they want to spend the rest of their lives together. They’re in love, they’re happy, and there’s nothing that could tear them apart now.

But we all know many marriages end in divorces, so it’s not surprising to find out that many proposals end up being broken off as well. After all, it’s much simpler to break up without having to hire a lawyer and go through the painful process of a divorce. And while it’s difficult to know exactly how many engagements end up being called off, UVA Today estimates that about 1 in 5 engaged couples don’t actually make it to the altar.

According to Brides.com, some of the reasons why an engagement might fail are the relationship lacking healthy communication, the couple having different financial goals and values or the couple not being on the same page about family. It’s important for the bride and groom to be in a healthy place and understand that they share the same goals before getting married, or they’re simply setting themselves up for failure.

But it’s up to the couple to decide whether or not they’re ready for marriage

Just like it’s the couple’s choice to get engaged and married, it should also be their choice to call off the wedding if that becomes necessary. They should never feel pressured to do so by family members or anyone who doesn’t understand the nature of their relationship. Ideally, all of your loved ones will share in your excitement when you announce an engagement, but unfortunately, that’s not always the case.

If your parents are having a difficult time supporting your upcoming wedding, Brides.com recommends having an honest conversation with them about where their concerns are coming from. Are they scared of losing you when you get married? Or are they not a fan of your fiancé? Try to get to the bottom of where they’re coming from. And have a conversation with your partner about how this is affecting you.

We all have the right to make our own decisions, but if you’re close to your family and value their opinion, it can be difficult to ensure that it doesn’t impact how you feel about your fiancé. It can also be helpful to create opportunities for your family and your partner to bond. Perhaps they just don’t know one another well enough, and having some quality time together might help everyone feel more at ease about the wedding.

It may be necessary for couples to set boundaries with loved ones who aren’t supportive of their engagement

If family members refuse to get on board and become supportive of your upcoming nuptials, it might be best for your relationship and your mental health to start setting boundaries. Inform your family that they will not stand in the way of your love, and it may even be necessary to uninvite them from the wedding, as the woman in this story did. The day you get married should be one of the happiest days of your life, and nothing should be able to ruin that.

Navigating major life changes, such as potentially becoming disabled due to an injury, is never easy. But having to do so with a partner can make the process even more complicated. However, when we really love someone, we want to stand by them during all phases of life, including any major setbacks.

During times like this Highland Park Therapy recommends making sure that there’s open communication between partners, that both are able to prioritize self-care, that the couple has a support system to lean on, that the couple becomes adaptable, prioritizes quality time and ideally, works with a licensed therapist.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this story in the comments below, pandas. Then, if you’re interested in reading another article discussing family drama due to a wedding, look no further than right here!

