Mom Transfers Assets To Her Daughter, So She Doesn’t Have To Split Them With Her Step-Children

Receiving a sizable inheritance is many people’s dream. While it often comes during a difficult time, this money can alleviate some of the stress of having to stay financially stable while grieving. And sometimes, it’s even enough to provide a comfortable life for your own children.

But finances are one of the top issues couples fight about, and for one couple, determining how a mother’s inheritance would be split led to calling off their wedding altogether. Below, you’ll find the full story that the mom shared on Reddit, as well as an update and some of the replies invested readers shared.

After inheriting a significant amount of money from her grandfather, this woman planned on passing it down to her daughter

But after getting engaged, her fiancé felt that his children were entitled to some of the funds as well

Later, the mother responded to comments and clarified some details about the situation

Many readers assured the mom that she was right to look out for her daughter and warned that marriage might be a bad idea

She later shared an update on the situation and her status with her partner

The majority of parents want to leave an inheritance for their kids, but not everyone can

While the thought of losing a parent is an unthinkable idea that most of us don’t even want to cross our minds, unfortunately, it is something parents need to consider eventually. One day, they will leave their children, and it’s wise to plan for what will happen when they go and if it will be possible to leave anything behind for their sons and daughters.

According to Business Wire, 83% of Americans want to leave money or assets to a loved one, but only 64% feel that they’re actually prepared to do so. In fact, only 50% have a formal plan in place for the inheritance they’ll leave. But even for those who will receive something, less than a quarter of parents will inform their children how much they’ll be getting. Because of this, people often have unrealistic expectations about how much they’ll inherit.

Over half of those surveyed said they expected to receive over $100,000, while in reality, only 28% of people inherited the amount that they anticipated. And unsurprisingly, the topic of inheritance can cause conflicts in many families. 24% of Americans worry that it will cause tension or disagreements among their loved ones.

Inheriting money or assets can often cause conflicts among families, especially blended families

The issue of inheritance can become even more complicated for those who have blended families. Are step-children entitled to inheritance from both of their parents? According to Relational Law, stepchildren do not have inheritance rights unless they’ve been legally adopted by their non-biological parents. However, they can be included in inheritance if they’re specifically listed as beneficiaries in a will or trust.

In some cases, stepchildren can also challenge a will if they feel they’re entitled to some inheritance. Family Lives explains that, in the United Kingdom for example, “If a stepchild was treated as a child of the family by a married stepparent or was financially dependent on a stepparent who has died, and there is either no or inadequate provision on the death of the stepparent, he or she can make an application to the court under the Inheritance (Provision for Family and Dependants) Act 1975.”

This does not necessarily mean that the stepchild will actually receive anything, but if they’ve been living in a household with the stepparent, they could be considered at least partially a dependent. However, according to Vail Gardner Law, sometimes when a parent passes, there will be disputes between the surviving parent and their remaining stepchildren.

Individuals are allowed to decide where their inheritance will go and are not obligated to share it with their spouse

The children may resent their stepparent for inheriting things from their biological parent that they feel entitled to. Angry stepchildren sometimes want to create challenges for the living parent or accuse them of elder financial exploitation. The mother in this particular story foresaw some of the possible issues that could come from her daughter receiving a sizable inheritance, so she decided to nip the problem in the bud.

In the United States, people are typically not obligated to share their inheritance with their spouse. However, if disputes over inheritance arise during a divorce, it sometimes becomes common property between both parties, depending on state laws. But in this case on Reddit, it was likely wise for the mother to hold off on any wedding planning, at least for now. It’s not worth it to tie the knot if the issue of inheritance will keep surfacing.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this story in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this couple made the right choice to hold off on marriage? Then if you’re interested in reading another Bored Panda article, we recommend checking out this one discussing inheritance issues.

Readers had mixed opinions on the mother’s update