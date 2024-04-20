Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Search
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Mom Tells Pregnant 19 Y.O. To Move Out If She’s Ready To Raise A Kid Or Get Rid Of It
Family, Relationships

Mom Tells Pregnant 19 Y.O. To Move Out If She’s Ready To Raise A Kid Or Get Rid Of It

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

We want to raise children who ultimately become able to make their own choices. However, in a recent post on the subreddit r/AITAH, one woman revealed that she feels like her 19-year-old is throwing her life away and there’s nothing she can do about it.

The woman said her teenager got involved with a guy she doesn’t approve of, and if that wasn’t enough, she also got pregnant. Adamant about keeping the baby, the daughter is ready to give up her studies and completely devote herself to her partner and their child.

This mother just learned that her teenage daughter got pregnant

Image credits: Ben White (not the actual photo)

So she tried to convince her to have an abortion

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Commercial_Ebb9099

So far, it’s unclear how the situation will play out

Image credits: Amr Taha™ (not the actual photo)

When a child is born, their birth certificate names their parents — this marks the beginning of their parental responsibility.

Parents have to provide for their children, including food, clothing, shelter, and other basic needs as well as education and medical care. They must ensure their child’s physical safety and emotional well-being.

Failing to do so can lead to neglect or abuse charges in most cases.

However, many moms and dads continue to look after their kids in one way or another well after their 18th birthday, and giving them a roof over their heads is one of the most common contributions.

In fact, according to a Harris Poll survey, these days, about 23 million, or 45%, of all Americans ages 18 to 29 are living with family, roughly the same level as in the 1940s, a time when women were more likely to remain at home until marriage and men too were lingering on family farms in the aftermath of the Great Depression.

41% say they do so to save money and 30% claim they can’t even afford to live on their own.

ADVERTISEMENT

While in many states the “age of majority” for children is 18, this can be extended. In New York, for example, people can continue to receive child support until they are 21 years old.

So the mom may be able to evict the teen, but she could still be on the hook for her financially if the girl can prove she is unable to support herself.

People have had questions for the mother

But most of them believe she’s not being unreasonable

ADVERTISEMENT

Some shared their own similar stories

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

31

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

0

Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read more »
Vėja Elkimavičiūtė
Vėja Elkimavičiūtė
Vėja Elkimavičiūtė
Vėja Elkimavičiūtė
Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. Looking at pets and memes is the best part of my work. I love to travel and want to see the world. Still looking and exploring stuff I like and want to do so thats exciting... and sometimes not

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
Write comments
Add photo comments
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda