Mom Tells Pregnant 19 Y.O. To Move Out If She’s Ready To Raise A Kid Or Get Rid Of It

We want to raise children who ultimately become able to make their own choices. However, in a recent post on the subreddit r/AITAH, one woman revealed that she feels like her 19-year-old is throwing her life away and there’s nothing she can do about it.

The woman said her teenager got involved with a guy she doesn’t approve of, and if that wasn’t enough, she also got pregnant. Adamant about keeping the baby, the daughter is ready to give up her studies and completely devote herself to her partner and their child.

This mother just learned that her teenage daughter got pregnant

Image credits: Ben White (not the actual photo)

So she tried to convince her to have an abortion

Image credits: Commercial_Ebb9099

So far, it’s unclear how the situation will play out

Image credits: Amr Taha™ (not the actual photo)

When a child is born, their birth certificate names their parents — this marks the beginning of their parental responsibility.

Parents have to provide for their children, including food, clothing, shelter, and other basic needs as well as education and medical care. They must ensure their child’s physical safety and emotional well-being.

Failing to do so can lead to neglect or abuse charges in most cases.

However, many moms and dads continue to look after their kids in one way or another well after their 18th birthday, and giving them a roof over their heads is one of the most common contributions.

In fact, according to a Harris Poll survey, these days, about 23 million, or 45%, of all Americans ages 18 to 29 are living with family, roughly the same level as in the 1940s, a time when women were more likely to remain at home until marriage and men too were lingering on family farms in the aftermath of the Great Depression.

41% say they do so to save money and 30% claim they can’t even afford to live on their own.

While in many states the “age of majority” for children is 18, this can be extended. In New York, for example, people can continue to receive child support until they are 21 years old.

So the mom may be able to evict the teen, but she could still be on the hook for her financially if the girl can prove she is unable to support herself.

