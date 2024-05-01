24 Funny And Relatable Situations Illustrated By Maritsa Patrinos To Brighten Up Your Day (New Pics)Interview With Artist
Do you ever feel like some situations you face are so ridiculous that no one else could even imagine they happen to you? Don’t worry, you’re not alone. In fact, most of us experience absurdities in our lives.
Maritsa Patrinos's comic series is a perfect example of how you can turn ordinary and unusual happenings into jokes, using humor to make them relatable to many others. In our previous post featuring her comics, Maritsa shared some interesting facts about her creative work. For example, she started creating her cartoons back in her childhood: “I always loved drawing and making up stories. I wasn't necessarily good at it, but it brought me a lot of fulfillment. My father introduced comics to me at a young age, newspaper strips and Marvel issues, and I was enamored with the medium. I never saw it as a viable career, but the older I got, the more I felt it was the thing I had the most passion and capacity for. Once I started pursuing it, I was all in, I found a spring of motivation I had never felt before.”
Bored Panda got in touch with Maritsa again and asked even more questions about her comic series. First, we were wondering if the artist could point out any specific theme or motif she features in her work. We learned that: “It's funny, I don't think I approach my work with adherence to a specific theme in mind, but I draw what comes to me and usually discover my gravitation to certain subjects later. I'd say it usually comes down to observing the quirks and absurdity of human behavior, whether it's how we use language, or the expectations we put on ourselves, or the American healthcare system.”
Asked how her style has evolved over time, Patrinos said: “This is a hard question to answer, because it's difficult to get enough distance from one's own work to come to conclusions that may be more obvious to others. I would hope that my style has become more defined and consistent over the years, just as a result of constant practice. I aim to make art that continually looks more confident, intentional, and perhaps says more with less visual information – or I try to, anyway.”
We were also wondering what Maritsa considers a good comic. The artist told us: “I am wary of defining what makes comics (or any art form) ‘good’ or ‘bad’ because I don't believe this is a question that can ever be objectively answered. That's part of what makes art so alluring. However, I have found that my favorite comics have been ones that communicate a message in a way that subverts expectations. I love that even if it's a sentiment that has been expressed a thousand times before, there's still room to express it again if you've got a new, creative way to do it.”
The cartoonist has also shared with us her opinion on the most common mistakes for comic artists: “On a very technical level, a common mistake I see is waiting too long to make decisions about where to place text in a comic. Visual thinkers sometimes tend to unconsciously prioritize image-making and save placing text for later, which can cause compositional problems down the road that affect legibility or distract from the images. It can be a pain, but it's important to finalize the script and work out how much physical space it will need at the very beginning of the sketch phase, to avoid having to completely rework things later.”
Lastly, Maritsa told us that humor is an effective medium for storytelling because it’s a uniquely human practice. The artist explained: “We all innately know what it is when we encounter it, and even though we all have different senses of humor, we all enjoy it, want it, and connect with it. A person's sense of humor is part of what defines them, so when they encounter it in storytelling, it is a gratifying feeling that makes them feel seen. It's also an extremely versatile medium that can be applied to almost any subject and take any form of expression. Most of all, I think it helps us process our experiences, even the most difficult ones. Finding a way to laugh is an act of hope.”