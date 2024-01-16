Asked if there are some specific comic artists or illustrators who have influenced Maritsa’s work, she answered: “Bill Watterson was very big in my household growing up. I also loved other comic artists like Edward Gorey. Short strips and comics really modeled how to tell bite-sized stories that looked simple but also contained a sneaky amount of nuance. They are small but satisfying, and I loved reading the compilation books because they are so bingeable, offering the guarantee of little dopamine releases on every page.

As a moody teenager, I gravitated toward the work of Neil Gaiman, Alan Moore, Brian Michael Bendis, and Tim Sale. I really enjoyed the ritual of going to comic shops with friends, and I was slowly becoming aware of longform comics that weren't just about superheroes. Eventually, I discovered Moebius, Jacques Tardi, Sergio Toppi, and Geof Darrow. I never drew like them, but I was still totally blown away by the material. I loved how respectable European comics are, it showed me the potential for indulgent worldbuilding and fully committing to a style that comes to be an extension of yourself.”