Next, we wanted Pain to share with us some of his influences in the world of comedy and humor. The cartoonist told us: “In terms of other webcomics, you can refer to my answers from the last set of questions. For TV influences, most of my childhood took place in the '90s so we're talking lots of Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network, then Adult Swim shows later, as well as your standard Monty Python influence and whatever sitcoms were on then. One outlier which might be unusual for these times would be M*A*S*H - I rewatch the latter half of that series every now and then. I really like the way they would throw in so many jokes you could easily miss if you weren't paying close attention, which is probably why I like Arrested Development so much too. Another show I was binging while making a lot of comics at the time was Frasier. I would just put something on in the background and half watch it while penciling and inking, so I think a lot of different stuff bled into what I made at different times.”