Creating comics is a fun and imaginative process, but ever wonder how artists come up with their brilliant ideas? What magical rituals or habits do they have to dive into a creative mindset? "A blank page is always the hardest starting point, but I found you can't really wait for an idea to come to you - you have to go find it, even it that means writing down your stream of consciousness until something stands out to you," Mark told us.

"I tried a lot of different methods, though, like asking readers to suggest a word just to have a starting point, or a prompt, I guess. Once I had a starting point, I would always have to shut out distractions and really focus on just thinking about whatever that starting point or topic was. Looking at it from different angles and imagining different people's perspectives, and look for a way to turn it on its head - that's usually what was funny to me; Presenting something the reader already has some expectation of, and then adding an unexpected twist. But I don't think there's any shortcut - you really do have to sit and stop and spend time *just* thinking and doing nothing else, which can be really hard."