“I Was So Done”: Woman Exhausted By Bridezilla’s Constant Complaints

These days, a wedding can look like everything from a quick visit to a courthouse, to a multiday, destination party. Many people have a “dream wedding” in mind, but precious few can actually afford it. Then there are the folks who can afford it and still find the energy to whine.

A woman shared her frustration with a bride-to-be who managed to cry and complain ceaselessly, despite having the most story-book wedding possible, all paid for. We reached out to the woman who posted the story via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

Most people don’t have the resources to organize a massive wedding

Image credits: halfpoint / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

So one woman was annoyed at a bride who got her dream wedding and still found things to cry about

Image credits: voronaman111 / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Proud-Telephone5549

Some folks don’t quite know what constitutes an expensive wedding

In the US, in 2023, an average wedding cost roughly $33,000, which is a pretty penny, all things considered. After all, emotions aside, a wedding is practically a big party, a dinner and a ceremony rolled into one. Like all averages, most cost less and a few cost more, but all in all, it’s a usable average to get a picture of the field. It doesn’t help that different people have vastly different ideas of what “expensive” means when it comes to a wedding, but at a certain point, even rich-from-birth individuals have to admit that certain issues are and will always be minor.

That being said, even a small wedding-believer, if given the funds, would probably expand the scope of the event. However, for the most part, dream-weddings remain just that, a dream. Just the idea of booking a location over multiple days in a foreign country, then getting guests to take time and money out of their lives to join you sounds absurd in some circles.

So not only is this bride achieving something that most people don’t even consider due to the staggering issues of costs, she also finds time to complain. This is definitely not the only time a better-off person is deeply out of touch, but their reaction to their friend’s words is the real kicker in the story.

The bride needs a sizable reality check

Generally, “wedding drama,” however you define it, is an interpersonal issue. A bridezilla with eyes significantly bigger than her wallet, a groom who is too interested in the maid-of-honor, and so on. Arguably, there is hardly any real drama in this story, beyond whatever is in the bride-to-be’s head.

The truth is, most people who have big wedding ideas would die to have the sort of issues this bride does. Worrying about one dish is possibly one of the best problems to have. There is the very human issue of wanting things to be perfect, and this is why it’s pretty clear that the bride is surrounded by yes-people. This isn’t some case of a groom who refuses to actually put on something nice, this is a single ingredient that has been limited in what is no doubt a large menu.

The woman in the story obviously has a bigger issue with her, the inability to realize just how lucky she is, but truth be told, even setting this frustration aside, one of the bride’s friends should have reinforced the idea that this really is not a big deal in any meaningful way. All in all, it’s not at all hard to see why the woman would end up incredibly frustrated by the bride’s constant complaining over, possibly, the most out-of-touch things possible.

