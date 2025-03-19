People Advise MOH To Bail On Supposed Friend’s Wedding As There’s Too Many Red Flags

ADVERTISEMENT

They say a wedding should be all about the couple. However, in reality, the soon-to-be-weds have to also consider the effort guests put into attending their celebration. While the important details should still be left to the couple, factoring in the guest experience ensures a pleasant celebration for all.

Unfortunately, this bride, who planned an extravagant long-week wedding, didn’t think about her invitees, especially her maid of honor. On top of travel and rental car costs to get to a remote location, she was offered to sleep in a tent, which prompted her to turn to people online and ask if her best friend’s wedding planning was a bit off the rails.

The Knot 2023 Real Weddings study revealed that 75% of couples prioritized the guest experience when organizing their celebration. The study of nearly 10,000 newlywed couples found that for most couples, it was important to create an unforgettable experience for all by putting guests on center stage.

However, there are still 25% who make the deliberate or unintentional mistake of overlooking their invitees, making their experience less pleasant. It’s likely that the couple’s loved ones have traveled from wide and far to attend their wedding, which means they have made a significant investment. So you can probably imagine their disappointment if their efforts to attend a wedding are disrespected by the newlyweds.

Ignoring the wedding guest experience could entail something as simple as having an overly busy schedule or making them wait too long between the ceremony and reception, leaving them bored and uncomfortable. Or it could be something more serious, like not considering mobility or dietary restrictions and accommodation or travel costs.

“Being considerate of the guest experience doesn’t mean you have to spend beyond your budget or go to the ends of the earth for the sake of the experience,” said Hannah Nowack, senior editor of the Knot. “Prioritizing guest experience can be in the little things—like a thoughtful welcome amenity in guests’ hotel rooms or a nice day-after brunch as a send-off before people leave town.”

Something that a couple can do to help guests have a more pleasant experience is to have them save on the overall costs needed to attend their wedding. In case the couple isn’t covering the invitees’ accommodation and travel expenses, they should send the invitations as early as possible so attendees can book travel and accommodation arrangements well in advance, taking advantage of better prices.

In addition, the couple could provide a list of budget-friendly places to stay so guests don’t have to think too much about it while saving money. Choosing a location for the ceremony and reception that is easily accessible from most guests’ accommodations can also help guests minimize their travel expenses.

For the guests’ sake, the soon-to-be newlyweds should avoid requiring very specific or expensive dress codes. Instead, they could encourage guests to repurpose their outfits or provide minor attire guidelines.

Of course, the celebration isn’t just about the money. It’s also important to consider other things that would make guests comfortable. Like, for example, clear communication. The couple should explicitly convey all the necessary details about the wedding as well as ensure that guests have enough room and food. Furthermore, attendees shouldn’t be kept waiting by the couple who’s running behind schedule. Therefore, it’s important to stick to the previously established timetable, keeping the day running smoothly.

The most important thing is to ensure that neither the couple nor the guests feel uncomfortable during the celebration. At the end of the day, a wedding is all about celebrating connection, joy, and love. By keeping this in mind, couples have an easy guide on how to create an enjoyable experience for all.

