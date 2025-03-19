Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
People Advise MOH To Bail On Supposed Friend’s Wedding As There’s Too Many Red Flags
Occasions, Wedding

People Advise MOH To Bail On Supposed Friend’s Wedding As There’s Too Many Red Flags

They say a wedding should be all about the couple. However, in reality, the soon-to-be-weds have to also consider the effort guests put into attending their celebration. While the important details should still be left to the couple, factoring in the guest experience ensures a pleasant celebration for all. 

Unfortunately, this bride, who planned an extravagant long-week wedding, didn’t think about her invitees, especially her maid of honor. On top of travel and rental car costs to get to a remote location, she was offered to sleep in a tent, which prompted her to turn to people online and ask if her best friend’s wedding planning was a bit off the rails.

    While a wedding is all about the couple, the guests shouldn’t also be forgotten

    Bride and groom smiling under a veil, highlighting wedding red flags discussion.

    Image credits: Edward Cisneros / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Unfortunately, this bride seemed to put her guests on the back-burner, causing her maid of honor to doubt her wedding planning

    Text excerpt discussing concerns over a friend's wedding plans and seeking advice on potential red flags.

    Text recounts a story of friendship ending due to red flags before a wedding.

    Text screenshot discussing red flags in a friend's wedding situation.

    Text discussing the maid of honor's dilemma about attending a distant, costly wedding.

    Wedding date set at peak season raises cost concerns; flights and accommodations double.

    Text outlining concerns about a friend's wedding date conflicting with a personal birthday celebration.

    Text about birthday scheduling issues, acknowledging a clash with a friend's wedding date.

    Text block discussing red flags about a remote wedding location and high accommodation costs.

    Text discussing lack of wedding accommodations, suggesting guests use a campground nearby.

    Text expressing concerns about camping for a wedding, highlighting red flags in plans.

    Text discussing red flags about costs and planning considerations for a friend's wedding.

    Text expressing disappointment over lack of consideration for an important wedding role.

    MOH concerns about friend's wedding with no bridezilla behavior.

    Text discussing concerns about attending a friend's wedding and seeking advice on wedding-related red flags.

    A worried woman sitting on a sofa, considering advice on friend's wedding red flags, hand on forehead.

    Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Financial concerns about attending a wedding with potential red flags, as noted in text update.

    Text on cultural wedding accommodation etiquette and red flags.

    Text on making alternative accommodation plans due to red flags in a supposed friend's wedding invitation.

    Text discussing plus one change to bring a friend to a wedding.

    Text discussing wedding red flags, highlighting concerns about safety for minority group in global political climate.

    Text discussing the inconvenience of finding accommodations for a distant wedding venue.

    Text discussing wedding planning concerns around guests' birthdays.

    Text discussing red flags in a wedding dilemma about choosing between a friend's celebration and a wedding date.

    Text discusses potential red flags in MOH involvement for friend's wedding due to poor date communication.

    Text discussing concern over wedding plans with lack of acknowledgment, highlighting friendship red flags.

    Text discussing friendship challenges and red flags in a wedding scenario.

    Text about being MOH reveals doubts on the depth of friendship, highlighting red flags.

    Text discussing emotional conflict about attending a special friend's wedding amidst red flags.

    Text discussing thoughts on attending a friend’s wedding despite feeling distant, highlighting doubts and red flags.

    75% of couples prioritize the guest experience when planning their wedding

    The Knot 2023 Real Weddings study revealed that 75% of couples prioritized the guest experience when organizing their celebration. The study of nearly 10,000 newlywed couples found that for most couples, it was important to create an unforgettable experience for all by putting guests on center stage. 

    However, there are still 25% who make the deliberate or unintentional mistake of overlooking their invitees, making their experience less pleasant. It’s likely that the couple’s loved ones have traveled from wide and far to attend their wedding, which means they have made a significant investment. So you can probably imagine their disappointment if their efforts to attend a wedding are disrespected by the newlyweds. 

    Ignoring the wedding guest experience could entail something as simple as having an overly busy schedule or making them wait too long between the ceremony and reception, leaving them bored and uncomfortable. Or it could be something more serious, like not considering mobility or dietary restrictions and accommodation or travel costs. 

    “Being considerate of the guest experience doesn’t mean you have to spend beyond your budget or go to the ends of the earth for the sake of the experience,” said Hannah Nowack, senior editor of the Knot. “Prioritizing guest experience can be in the little things—like a thoughtful welcome amenity in guests’ hotel rooms or a nice day-after brunch as a send-off before people leave town.”

    The most important thing is to ensure that neither the couple nor the guests feel uncomfortable during the celebration

    Something that a couple can do to help guests have a more pleasant experience is to have them save on the overall costs needed to attend their wedding. In case the couple isn’t covering the invitees’ accommodation and travel expenses, they should send the invitations as early as possible so attendees can book travel and accommodation arrangements well in advance, taking advantage of better prices. 

    In addition, the couple could provide a list of budget-friendly places to stay so guests don’t have to think too much about it while saving money. Choosing a location for the ceremony and reception that is easily accessible from most guests’ accommodations can also help guests minimize their travel expenses. 

    For the guests’ sake, the soon-to-be newlyweds should avoid requiring very specific or expensive dress codes. Instead, they could encourage guests to repurpose their outfits or provide minor attire guidelines. 

    Of course, the celebration isn’t just about the money. It’s also important to consider other things that would make guests comfortable. Like, for example, clear communication. The couple should explicitly convey all the necessary details about the wedding as well as ensure that guests have enough room and food. Furthermore, attendees shouldn’t be kept waiting by the couple who’s running behind schedule. Therefore, it’s important to stick to the previously established timetable, keeping the day running smoothly. 

    The most important thing is to ensure that neither the couple nor the guests feel uncomfortable during the celebration. At the end of the day, a wedding is all about celebrating connection, joy, and love. By keeping this in mind, couples have an easy guide on how to create an enjoyable experience for all. 

    Readers suggests that the maid of honor rethinks her decision to go to the wedding

    Comment advising MOH to reconsider attending friend's wedding due to many red flags.

    Text screenshot discussing the challenges of attending a friend's extravagant wedding with red flags.

    Text post advising on attending a wedding, highlighting potential red flags and guest considerations.

    Text screenshot discussing MOH duties, highlighting red flags in attending a demanding 5-day wedding.

    Discussion on wedding attendance, considering red flags; advice shared by user SJM1988 on attending a friend's wedding.

    Text discussing red flags in a friendship related to a wedding, questioning loyalty and financial decisions.

    Text advising MOH to skip a friend's wedding due to red flags concerning expenses and accommodation.

    Red flags in wedding plans; advice shared on Reddit about distancing from a friend’s costly, tedious celebration.

    Text from user advising to skip friend's wedding due to red flags.

    Text screenshot discussing red flags in a wedding invitation situation.

    Text message about friend’s wedding priorities, discussing reasonableness and red flags.

    Text comment about MOH and wedding red flags, discussing accommodation concerns for a destination event.

    Text image providing advice on wedding invitation issues; mentions drifting friendships and costly travel concerns.

    Austeja Zokaite

    Austeja Zokaite

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I'm a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I'm interested in all aspects of language. Being fresh out of university, my mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I've covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I'm not on my laptop, you'll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    G A
    Community Member
    Destination wedding? Multiple days? Long distance remote friendship? Threats to safety?! Pass, pass, pass, pass!!!!

    Sarah
    Community Member
    I think I'd bow out gracefully. You're already a little soured by it all. Events will get worse closer to the time.. when things go wrong coming up to and the day of the wedding and it will your job to sort out. Someone above made good point that the IDEA is nice, but not the reality. You may have air delays/ and on flight back home- . You will be exhausted , your friend is now in a different direction with her husband ( how often will u now see her?) And you've spent thousands. Don't be afraid to say no.

    BrownEyedPanda
    Community Member
    This wedding sounds like a pass to me. As much as OP would like it to be different, the bride/friend isn't taking into consideration the expense and stress on OP'S part. She'll be running her behind off, seeing that everything goes smoothly on her friend's wedding day. In OP'S shoes, I'd consider attending as a guest only, and let her friend choose someone else for the MOH'S duties. If the friend gets nasty about it, then OP is free to celebrate her birthday on HER day, with less expense and a LOT less drama.

