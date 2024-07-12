Maid-Of-Honor Is Horrified After Bridezilla Says Her Grieving Friend Is Trying To Outshine Her Wedding

ADVERTISEMENT

While weddings are a celebration of the coming together of a couple, they also commemorate another special bond between the bride and her maid of honor. Because this role is reserved for the most special person in their life. But what would happen if this person decided to pull out of the wedding just days before?

Just like this maid of honor who considered backing out of the wedding less than a fortnight before because of the bride’s nasty comments towards a grieving friend. She went online to seek advice from netizens.

The poster of this story tells us that she has been friends with the bride for more than 10 years

Image credits: Gift Habeshaw (not the actual image)

And even if she has other good qualities, the bride has to be told to keep her opinions to herself quite a few times

Image credits: Rolomania

Image credits: Karolina Kaboompics (not the actual image)

But one day she took things too far by being judgmental towards a grieving friend as she didn’t want anyone’s grief to dim her shine

Image credits: Rolomania

Image credits: Maria Orlova (not the actual image)

The woman had put up with her opinions for the past 10 years, but as this one crossed the line, she considered backing out of the wedding

Image credits: Rolomania

She updated that the bride said she had brought a sympathy card for the friend due to which the topic had risen, blaming the poster for everything, so she pulled out of the wedding

As you already know, today’s story is about the bond between the bride and her maid of honor. So, let’s begin, shall we? The original poster (OP) gives us a little background information that she has been friends with the bride for over 10 years. And although she has a lot of good qualities because of which they are best friends, she’s highly opinionated and sometimes has to be told to keep her opinions to herself.

Our poster is the maid of honor for this best friend whose wedding is in 12 days’ time. But she did something that really upset the poster. One of their other friends was grieving her stepdad’s passing away. And instead of being sensitive about it, guess what the bride did? She spread her judgmental opinion right on her face. Well, way to break a person’s heart!

Her exact words were, “I’m a bit gutted he died so soon to my wedding day, feel like you’re just going to be crying whilst I’m walking around the aisle! Couldn’t he have waited?” The friend was of course devastated and left. And when OP informed her that her comments were nasty, she simply didn’t care and even had the audacity to say, “I can’t be bothered with someone dimming my shine with grief whilst I am trying to focus on the wedding.”

What a bummer of a bride she is, isn’t she? The maid of honor felt that she had crossed a line way too far this time and she was wondering whether she should pull out from the wedding. She was also hesitating as she had already paid for her dress, hair, and makeup. A study states that on average a bridesmaids spend around $1200 on a wedding, which is a lot!

Probably overcome with confusion, she went online to ask netizens for advice and they didn’t disappoint! Most of them were outraged by her insensitivity and self-absorption that went so far that it actually hurt someone. They told OP to forget about the wedding, in fact, advised her to pull out of that relationship because what she said was unforgivable.

However, a few said that she should wait for the wedding to get over and then end the friendship because pulling out so last minute from the wedding would make her just as insensitive as the bride. Others even said that she should give an ultimatum to the bride that she either apologizes to the friend or loses her maid of honor.

Image credits: Raychan (not the actual image)

OP later updated that she went to talk to the bride and the bride said that the friend was just trying to outdo her wedding. In fact, she even went overboard and said that OP had brought a sympathy card for the friend because of which the topic had risen and she blamed the poster for everything. It must’ve been a giant shock as OP pulled out of the wedding.

To shed more light on the responsibilities of a maid of honor, Bored Panda reached out to Nicola Dias who was a maid of honor for her cousin last year and she’s also playing the same role for her childhood friend’s wedding in the next week. Even though she was busy with the preparations, she spared some time to give us this interview.

According to her, “A maid of honor plays a pivotal role both before and during the wedding as she’s almost the bride’s pillar of support right from the start to the end. Before the wedding, she helps the bride with wedding dress shopping and arranging the bachelorette party and bridal shower. Also, a bridal emergency kit is one of the most important things that she prepares. And makeup and tissues are integral parts of this kit.”

“Even during the wedding, there are responsibilities like adjusting the bride’s veil and dress, holding the bouquet whenever necessary, helping the bride in the washroom, makeup touches if necessary, taking care of the gifts, and raising a toast. Since it’s a wedding, it’s gonna be an emotional event, duh! So, she has to be emotionally supportive throughout and also ensure that the tears don’t ruin the makeup!” she smiled while narrating.

Well, now we know what an important role a made of honor plays in a bride’s life for her big day. When we asked Nicola what would happen if the maid of honor pulled out at the last minute, with a shocked face, she replied, “Oh, it would be terrible! I mean, of course, the bride would have her family and other friends, but finding another maid of honor at the last minute would be chaotic. It would also be very stressful for the bride and divert her focus from the main event itself.”

However, netizens didn’t really care what the bride would have to face if OP pulled out. In fact, after the update from her, they cheered her on for taking a stand against her cruel behavior. But that was from their side. And we want to hear your side! So, just scroll down and type what you feel in the comments!

The netizens applauded the woman for standing up against the bride’s cruel behavior even if she was her best friend

