Man Drops A Bomb On GF After 4 Years Of Dating, Says He Never Wanted To Date In The First Place
Almost all relationships fluctuate, and romantic relationships aren’t an exception. You might feel like you’re a thousand miles away from your partner emotionally one day. Then, the next, you’re back to being like two peas in a pod.
But what if your partner drops a bomb on you and says they never wanted to be in the relationship in the first place? That’s what happened to this woman. When she got blindsided by her boyfriend, she couldn’t make sense of the situation. So, she decided to ask the Internet for advice.
Ideally, both people in a relationship should want to be together
Image credits: Mikhail Nilov / pexels (not the actual photo)
But this man told his GF he felt ‘forced’ to confess his feelings and be in a relationship for four years
Image credits: Darya Ezerskaya / unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Becca Correia / pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: plutodevoteee
People offered all sorts of advice: some said to dump him, and others tried to look at the situation from his perspective
We again see the negative impact of the ultimatum. I know that isn't what OP had intended, but by choosing to give the guy this binary choice, she put him in a position to choose between two different kinds of discomfort. Better, I would think, to have just broken up with him then. Any time we force other people to operate on our own terms, we risk creating situations just like this.
That sucks, he shouldn't have treated you that way. It's not your fault for wanting clarity and getting a lie. But, time to leave. He wants out and you deserve better. Break it off.
We again see the negative impact of the ultimatum. I know that isn't what OP had intended, but by choosing to give the guy this binary choice, she put him in a position to choose between two different kinds of discomfort. Better, I would think, to have just broken up with him then. Any time we force other people to operate on our own terms, we risk creating situations just like this.
That sucks, he shouldn't have treated you that way. It's not your fault for wanting clarity and getting a lie. But, time to leave. He wants out and you deserve better. Break it off.
30
2