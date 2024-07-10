Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man Drops A Bomb On GF After 4 Years Of Dating, Says He Never Wanted To Date In The First Place
Couples, Relationships

Man Drops A Bomb On GF After 4 Years Of Dating, Says He Never Wanted To Date In The First Place

Almost all relationships fluctuate, and romantic relationships aren’t an exception. You might feel like you’re a thousand miles away from your partner emotionally one day. Then, the next, you’re back to being like two peas in a pod.

But what if your partner drops a bomb on you and says they never wanted to be in the relationship in the first place? That’s what happened to this woman. When she got blindsided by her boyfriend, she couldn’t make sense of the situation. So, she decided to ask the Internet for advice.

Ideally, both people in a relationship should want to be together

Image credits: Mikhail Nilov / pexels (not the actual photo)

But this man told his GF he felt ‘forced’ to confess his feelings and be in a relationship for four years

Image credits: Darya Ezerskaya / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Becca Correia / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: plutodevoteee

People offered all sorts of advice: some said to dump him, and others tried to look at the situation from his perspective

Kornelija Viečaitė

Kornelija Viečaitė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

Kornelija Viečaitė

Kornelija Viečaitė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

Mantas Kačerauskas

Mantas Kačerauskas

Author, BoredPanda staff

As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

Mantas Kačerauskas

Mantas Kačerauskas

Author, BoredPanda staff

As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

fisherjonas88 avatar
Jonas Fisher
Jonas Fisher
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We again see the negative impact of the ultimatum. I know that isn't what OP had intended, but by choosing to give the guy this binary choice, she put him in a position to choose between two different kinds of discomfort. Better, I would think, to have just broken up with him then. Any time we force other people to operate on our own terms, we risk creating situations just like this.

byzantiume2 avatar
FreeTheUnicorn
FreeTheUnicorn
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That sucks, he shouldn't have treated you that way. It's not your fault for wanting clarity and getting a lie. But, time to leave. He wants out and you deserve better. Break it off.

