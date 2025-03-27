“My Jaw Dropped So Fast”: Teen Mom Explains Why She Broke Up With A Man In One Short Video

ADVERTISEMENT

When people learn that you’re an 18-year-old single mom, they have a lot of questions. However, instead of answering them, Jessica Martens shows the nosy folks a video.

It was supposed to be a cute clip of the teenager proudly showing off her belly. However, her ex (who, at the time, was her fiancé) thought it would be funny to jokingly pop it with a knife.

Not long after, Jessica learned he was cheating on her.

RELATED:

Being a new parent can be overwhelming at times, so you need all the support you can get

Share icon

Image credits: Ömürden Cengiz (not the actual photo)

So whenever someone asks this woman why she broke up with the father of her child, she shows them this video

Share icon

She said, “[I] should have understood the knife part before”

Share icon

Image credits: @jessica_martens_

Of course, hindsight is 20/20, but the “joke” didn’t come out of nowhere

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: @jessica_martens_

The extended edit provides even more context

The man’s actions sparked outrage, and people have been praising the new mom for her strength and resilience

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon