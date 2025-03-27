Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"My Jaw Dropped So Fast": Teen Mom Explains Why She Broke Up With A Man In One Short Video
"My Jaw Dropped So Fast": Teen Mom Explains Why She Broke Up With A Man In One Short Video

When people learn that you’re an 18-year-old single mom, they have a lot of questions. However, instead of answering them, Jessica Martens shows the nosy folks a video.

It was supposed to be a cute clip of the teenager proudly showing off her belly. However, her ex (who, at the time, was her fiancé) thought it would be funny to jokingly pop it with a knife.

Not long after, Jessica learned he was cheating on her.

    Being a new parent can be overwhelming at times, so you need all the support you can get

    Image credits: Ömürden Cengiz (not the actual photo)

    So whenever someone asks this woman why she broke up with the father of her child, she shows them this video

    She said, “[I] should have understood the knife part before”

    Of course, hindsight is 20/20, but the “joke” didn’t come out of nowhere

    The extended edit provides even more context

    @jessica_martens_ extended version #fyp#teenmom#teenagepregnanceawareness#teenagepreegnancy#pregnantat17#baby#teenparents#singlemom#singlemom#dvawareness#dvsurvivor#ex#bd#breakup♬ som original – rh love

    The man’s actions sparked outrage, and people have been praising the new mom for her strength and resilience

    tamrastiffler avatar
    Tamra
    Tamra
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    The kind of person who thinks this is amusing should not be procreating.

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Neither of them should be. That's the problem.

    1 hour ago

    1 hour ago

