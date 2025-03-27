“My Jaw Dropped So Fast”: Teen Mom Explains Why She Broke Up With A Man In One Short Video
When people learn that you’re an 18-year-old single mom, they have a lot of questions. However, instead of answering them, Jessica Martens shows the nosy folks a video.
It was supposed to be a cute clip of the teenager proudly showing off her belly. However, her ex (who, at the time, was her fiancé) thought it would be funny to jokingly pop it with a knife.
Not long after, Jessica learned he was cheating on her.
Being a new parent can be overwhelming at times, so you need all the support you can get
Image credits: Ömürden Cengiz (not the actual photo)
So whenever someone asks this woman why she broke up with the father of her child, she shows them this video
She said, “[I] should have understood the knife part before”
Of course, hindsight is 20/20, but the “joke” didn’t come out of nowhere
The extended edit provides even more context
@jessica_martens_ extended version #fyp#teenmom#teenagepregnanceawareness#teenagepreegnancy#pregnantat17#baby#teenparents#singlemom#singlemom#dvawareness#dvsurvivor#ex#bd#breakup♬ som original – rh love
The man’s actions sparked outrage, and people have been praising the new mom for her strength and resilience
The kind of person who thinks this is amusing should not be procreating.
Neither of them should be. That's the problem.
Erm him yes her why not ?? Explain that comment , oh n I, 60 n have been in two a*****e marriages to thankfully no kids with those inhumans !
The kind of person who thinks this is amusing should not be procreating.
Neither of them should be. That's the problem.
Erm him yes her why not ?? Explain that comment , oh n I, 60 n have been in two a*****e marriages to thankfully no kids with those inhumans !
24
3