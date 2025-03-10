ADVERTISEMENT

They say it's not where you are but who you're with that matters, and I think this phrase applies to weddings, too. Of course, there is a difference between a grand ceremony on the beach and quick get-together in someone's backyard, but a super tacky best man and a crazy alcoholic aunt could destroy the atmosphere of either event. To drive this point home, the members of the subreddit 'Wedding Shaming' are sharing the cringiest moments they've witnessed on people's big day. Judging from their posts, it seems like there are endless opportunities to ruin not just photos, but the memories as well—if you're inconsiderate enough.

#1

Saw An Acquaintance At A Wedding Last Night. Still Shocked At What She Wore

Person in gold dress with mixed emoji faces at a wedding, indoor floral and pillar decoration.

fortunekiller Report

corinnesb avatar
Belamy
Belamy
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Influencer? (they don’t care about anyone but themselves)

    #2

    A Software Engineer Wore An Apple Vision Pro To His Wedding

    A groom in goggles at a wedding with a scenic mountain backdrop, bride holding bouquet, showcasing unusual wedding moments.

    prettyjezebel Report

    #3

    Groom's Mother Photobombs The Newly Weds' By Sitting Between Them In Full Mourning Dress And Staring At A Bust Of Her Dead Husband

    Victorian wedding photo with bride, groom, and seated woman beside a bust, exemplifying unusual weddings shared online.

    neddin Report

    #4

    Bride Is On The Left, And Her Friend Is On The Right And Not With The Bridal Party So The Dress She Wanted Was All Her Choice

    Two brides in white gowns standing side by side on a wooden deck at a wedding ceremony.

    alexaxelalu Report

    el_bali avatar
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Every day of the year you can wear a white dress, the only occasion you don't show up in a white dress is a wedding. It is just attention seeking and trying to ruin the day of the bride.

    #5

    “Budget” Grazing Table - You Get What You Paid For

    Wedding buffet with snacks and fruits on two tables with white tablecloths in a rustic setting.

    public-buttcrack Report

    #6

    Mil Hires Someone To Throw Red Paint On Bride's Dress

    Man sweeping red spill at chaotic wedding scene outside venue.

    Larilarieh Report

    #7

    The Dress The Hair & Make Up Girl Wore To My Friends Beach Wedding

    Guest at a wedding wearing a bold, floral outfit with a tattoo visible, sitting in a row of chairs outdoors.

    AvgGal Report

    #8

    13 Years Together And He Can't Even Manage Some Nice Jeans

    Couple at an outdoor wedding, one in casual attire and the other in a lace dress, under a gazebo.

    stem_ho Report

    lovemysuffolk avatar
    lovemy suffolk
    lovemy suffolk
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, after 13 years, she knew who she was marrying and she was ok with his choice of clothing so probably all good.

    #9

    Saw This On My Way To Breakfast. Not Even A Please, Just A Demand

    "Car with 'Just Married' sign and honeymoon donation request, highlighting a unique wedding moment."

    katiem1236 Report

    #10

    Why….just Why…i Can’t Imagine Showing These To Family And Friends

    A bride in a unique pose with her groom in front of a vintage car, showcasing a memorable wedding photo.

    Various_Ad5979 Report

    #11

    What Is This Cake (Please Zoom In On The Topper)

    Unconventional wedding cake with Jeep and American flag design topped by a bride and groom figurine.

    SignificantBee6205 Report

    #12

    They Say You Can't Steal The Attention From A Desi Bride…

    Emojis cover faces of three seated people at a colorful, decorated wedding.

    alette_star Report

    #13

    Guest Dressed Like A Bride (Champagne/White)

    Couple at a wedding, woman in white dress holding a wine glass; a moment from unfortunate weddings shared online.

    Tiny-Refrigerator210 Report

    #14

    Flashback To When My Mother In Law Wore This To Our Wedding. You Could Also See Her Purple Thong Underwear Through The Material. See Her Hand Reaching Out! This Was During The Kiss When She Grabbed Him So She Could Kiss Him

    A couple embracing at a wedding ceremony with onlookers, highlighting a chaotic wedding moment.

    SailorJupiter80 Report

    #15

    My Stepmom’s Totally Not White Dress At My Wedding…

    Wedding party photo with faces obscured, featuring people in formal attire and a floral archway backdrop.

    Jazzlike-Fig-3357 Report

    #16

    The Dress My Mom Is Planning To Wear To My Wedding. She Sent This To Me Yesterday And I Still Haven’t Replied

    A bride wearing an elegant, vintage-style white wedding dress with lace details and cap sleeves.

    ThrawnsChimera Report

    #17

    This Was In A Bridal Magazine. I Thought This Was For Suggestions On How To Have A Good Wedding, Not A Tacky One

    Wedding dollar dance alternatives list with humorous and interactive ideas for guests during the reception.

    UnalteredCube Report

    #18

    I Really Hope She Finds Someone For Her Wedding

    Social media post listing unrealistic requirements for a wedding photographer.

    Kinky_Nipplebear Report

    denjinronincs avatar
    Panda-sized Potato
    Panda-sized Potato
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hope she doesn't find anyone for her wedding. This level of entitlement is frustrating, to say the least.

    #19

    Mother In Law Wore A Tiara And Sash To My Wedding

    Bride in green dress and mother of the groom in purple at a wedding with blurred family members.

    BearsLoveBeans Report

    #20

    Gee I Wonder Why These And A Bunch Of Other Happy Home And Bride Groom Stuff Came In As A Goodwill Donation

    Wedding rules signs in a shopping cart, highlighting humorous bride and groom guidelines.

    WifeofTech Report

    #21

    Cringe. I Don’t Know This Person… And I’m Glad I Don’t! Say You’re Full Of Yourself Without Actually *saying* You’re Full Of Yourself

    Facebook post describing a wild wedding with unforgettable moments, emphasizing its chaotic nature.

    ninthoften Report

    carrieb avatar
    Carrie B
    Carrie B
    Community Member
    Premium     57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What does sculled double blacks mean? Skiing?

    #22

    If Someone Sent This To Me I Would Simply Just Not Go

    Wedding rules list with humorous guidelines, emphasizing celebration behavior and dress code.

    VieleAud Report

    naschi avatar
    Na Schi
    Na Schi
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I mean the wording could've been nicer, but in general the requirements are reasonable.

    #23

    Not A Wedding I'd Like To Be A Part Of

    A tweet discusses disturbing wedding traditions, with a group of men in traditional attire attending a ceremony.

    outtayoleeg Report

    #24

    Thinking Far Ahead For Wedding Drama Control…via Craigslist

    Wedding date ad seeking attentive companion for mother-in-law, offering $1,000, with job expectations and perks listed.

    Cunova Report

    #25

    Influencer Bride-To-Be Begging For A Free Artwork

    Wedding arrangement message offering exposure instead of payment for art illustration services.

    Mik_0010 Report

    #26

    Bride Writes To The New York Times, Confused About Why Her Best Friend Wants A Plus One To Her Destination Wedding

    Text excerpt describing a wedding planning dilemma involving guest list issues and a friend's plus-one request.

    complete_doodle Report

    #27

    Bridesmaid “Brought Down” Value Of Wedding Photos

    Bridesmaid wearing mask in wedding photos, causing disappointment over indoor shots.

    AdSilly2598 Report

    #28

    Mother In Law Made It Obvious She Didn’t Want To Be There

    Woman at wedding wearing a frayed denim jacket over a peach ruffled dress, arm linked with a suited individual.

    donttrusttheliving Report

    #29

    She Promises She Didn’t Wear White To Her Daughter’s Wedding…

    Text message describing a challenging wedding experience, mentioning being a florist and a cake maker for the event.

    moonfacegal Report

    #30

    Not Me But A Text Invite My Friend Got

    Text message about wedding attire and gift preferences with QR code payment option.

    Ok-Pin3752 Report

    #31

    Saw This Today In One Of The Wedding Groups I’m In And Sprinted To This Sub

    Text about a bachelorette party disappointment at Disney World, shared in a bad wedding experience post.

    AntiqueSympathy1999 Report

    #32

    I Thought This Was A Troll Post But There Were Actual Real People In The Comments Agreeing With The Bride! 🤯🤯

    Text post discussing wedding attire issues with fiancé's brother's condition causing conflict.

    booksandpitties Report

    ivonash avatar
    Ivona
    Ivona
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    #33

    “You Must Fit Into My Childhood Expectations + Give Me Money”

    Text about a wedding with strict appearance rules, highlighting colorful emojis and bold demands for perfection.

    House-Plant_ Report

    #34

    "You Can't Play That Song Because Ts Said So!!!"

    Text about a disagreement over playing "Lover" at a Taylor Swift-themed wedding ceremony.

    allahzeusmcgod Report

    #35

    My Friend Got A Late Diagnosis Of Adhd And Has Become Super Entitled With It Wanting Everything To Be Inclusive. I Am Ok With This Bit Feel His Demands Are Too Excessive And Demanding. For Reference I Haven't Seen Him In 5 Years. Got These Messages Out Of The Blue And The Wedding Is In A Week

    Text conversation about wedding preparations requesting pizza and specific bath products.

    Low-Wrongdoer-8203 Report

    #36

    Hot Tip - Save Money On Your Wedding By Defrauding Your Employer

    Email screenshot showing wedding photography negotiation about budget issues.

    waitwhatsthatsound Report

    #37

    I Won’t Attend Your Wedding But I Demand You Attend Mine

    Text describing complicated family dynamics and decisions around attending a sister's wedding.

    LookSad3044 Report

    #38

    Another Gem In A Wedding Group With A Greedy Bride

    Bride feeling upset about wedding gift money, holding cash with a disappointed expression, text describing wedding debt.

    LookSad3044 Report

    #39

    Sil Wore A Wedding Dress To My Wedding

    Elegant wedding dress showcased against a white background.

    Heavy-Slice4216 Report

    #40

    Put On Your Best Black Tie Ensemble…and Bring A Pan Of Rice Krispy Treats To Share

    Wedding Q&A image with dress code, food, and drink details; semi-formal attire, hors d'oeuvres, desserts, and non-alcoholic drinks.

    Strange-Spite-1234 Report

    #41

    “I’m Marrying A Cheater, Is It Ok To Feel Nervous” - Girl What

    Reddit post about wedding jitters with a user expressing nervousness before their upcoming marriage.

    Barfignugen Report

    #42

    Rules For A Bridal Party That She Will Share Everyday Until The Wedding

    Wedding rules shared online; focus on bridal party etiquette and expectations.

    Apart_Abies_5963 Report

    #43

    Bride Emails 6k+ Employees An Invitation To Her Wedding With One Month Notice To A Destination Wedding In Asia With A Screenshot Of Her All Cash Registry. She Reshares The Link In Her Ooo Email And Also In Our Organization Wide Presentation

    Wedding announcement email with key details pinked out.

    AnnoyedWorker24 Report

    #44

    Wwyd If This Was Your Bio On A Wedding Website

    Text from a bridesmaid speech with humorous remarks about friendships and family, shared from a bad wedding experience.

    Inner_Huckleberry_85 Report

    #45

    What A Whiney And Entitled Brat! Shame On You!

    Two dresses for a wedding: one labeled "Her Pick" and another labeled "My Pick" in a humorous wedding scenario.

    SatisfactionOk8665 Report

    #46

    Another Parent Acting Entitled And Weird

    Text conversation discussing father-daughter wedding traditions and walking down the aisle.

    CousinMajin Report

    #47

    Vogue Weddings: We "Sourced Parisian Cigarettes From Switzerland For Our Guests"

    Vintage melamine ashtray with cigarette butts at a wedding table setting.

    Alternative_Menu2117 Report

    #48

    Sister’s Drinking Derails Couples Special Day (Dear Abbey)

    Text recounting a disastrous wedding night with excessive drinking and missed plans.

    Malibu77 Report

