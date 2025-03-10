They say it's not where you are but who you're with that matters, and I think this phrase applies to weddings, too. Of course, there is a difference between a grand ceremony on the beach and quick get-together in someone's backyard, but a super tacky best man and a crazy alcoholic aunt could destroy the atmosphere of either event. To drive this point home, the members of the subreddit ' Wedding Shaming ' are sharing the cringiest moments they've witnessed on people's big day. Judging from their posts, it seems like there are endless opportunities to ruin not just photos, but the memories as well—if you're inconsiderate enough.

#1 Saw An Acquaintance At A Wedding Last Night. Still Shocked At What She Wore Share icon

#2 A Software Engineer Wore An Apple Vision Pro To His Wedding Share icon

#3 Groom's Mother Photobombs The Newly Weds' By Sitting Between Them In Full Mourning Dress And Staring At A Bust Of Her Dead Husband Share icon

#4 Bride Is On The Left, And Her Friend Is On The Right And Not With The Bridal Party So The Dress She Wanted Was All Her Choice Share icon

#5 “Budget” Grazing Table - You Get What You Paid For Share icon

#6 Mil Hires Someone To Throw Red Paint On Bride's Dress Share icon

#7 The Dress The Hair & Make Up Girl Wore To My Friends Beach Wedding Share icon

#8 13 Years Together And He Can't Even Manage Some Nice Jeans Share icon

#9 Saw This On My Way To Breakfast. Not Even A Please, Just A Demand Share icon

#10 Why….just Why…i Can’t Imagine Showing These To Family And Friends Share icon

#11 What Is This Cake (Please Zoom In On The Topper) Share icon

#12 They Say You Can't Steal The Attention From A Desi Bride… Share icon

#13 Guest Dressed Like A Bride (Champagne/White) Share icon

#14 Flashback To When My Mother In Law Wore This To Our Wedding. You Could Also See Her Purple Thong Underwear Through The Material. See Her Hand Reaching Out! This Was During The Kiss When She Grabbed Him So She Could Kiss Him Share icon

#15 My Stepmom’s Totally Not White Dress At My Wedding… Share icon

#16 The Dress My Mom Is Planning To Wear To My Wedding. She Sent This To Me Yesterday And I Still Haven’t Replied Share icon

#17 This Was In A Bridal Magazine. I Thought This Was For Suggestions On How To Have A Good Wedding, Not A Tacky One Share icon

#18 I Really Hope She Finds Someone For Her Wedding Share icon

#19 Mother In Law Wore A Tiara And Sash To My Wedding Share icon

#20 Gee I Wonder Why These And A Bunch Of Other Happy Home And Bride Groom Stuff Came In As A Goodwill Donation Share icon

#21 Cringe. I Don’t Know This Person… And I’m Glad I Don’t! Say You’re Full Of Yourself Without Actually *saying* You’re Full Of Yourself Share icon

#22 If Someone Sent This To Me I Would Simply Just Not Go Share icon

#23 Not A Wedding I'd Like To Be A Part Of Share icon

#24 Thinking Far Ahead For Wedding Drama Control…via Craigslist Share icon

#25 Influencer Bride-To-Be Begging For A Free Artwork Share icon

#26 Bride Writes To The New York Times, Confused About Why Her Best Friend Wants A Plus One To Her Destination Wedding Share icon

#27 Bridesmaid “Brought Down” Value Of Wedding Photos Share icon

#28 Mother In Law Made It Obvious She Didn’t Want To Be There Share icon

#29 She Promises She Didn’t Wear White To Her Daughter’s Wedding… Share icon

#30 Not Me But A Text Invite My Friend Got Share icon

#31 Saw This Today In One Of The Wedding Groups I’m In And Sprinted To This Sub Share icon

#32 I Thought This Was A Troll Post But There Were Actual Real People In The Comments Agreeing With The Bride! 🤯🤯 Share icon

#33 “You Must Fit Into My Childhood Expectations + Give Me Money” Share icon

#34 "You Can't Play That Song Because Ts Said So!!!" Share icon

#35 My Friend Got A Late Diagnosis Of Adhd And Has Become Super Entitled With It Wanting Everything To Be Inclusive. I Am Ok With This Bit Feel His Demands Are Too Excessive And Demanding. For Reference I Haven't Seen Him In 5 Years. Got These Messages Out Of The Blue And The Wedding Is In A Week Share icon

#36 Hot Tip - Save Money On Your Wedding By Defrauding Your Employer Share icon

#37 I Won’t Attend Your Wedding But I Demand You Attend Mine Share icon

#38 Another Gem In A Wedding Group With A Greedy Bride Share icon

#39 Sil Wore A Wedding Dress To My Wedding Share icon

#40 Put On Your Best Black Tie Ensemble…and Bring A Pan Of Rice Krispy Treats To Share Share icon

#41 “I’m Marrying A Cheater, Is It Ok To Feel Nervous” - Girl What Share icon

#42 Rules For A Bridal Party That She Will Share Everyday Until The Wedding Share icon

#43 Bride Emails 6k+ Employees An Invitation To Her Wedding With One Month Notice To A Destination Wedding In Asia With A Screenshot Of Her All Cash Registry. She Reshares The Link In Her Ooo Email And Also In Our Organization Wide Presentation Share icon

#44 Wwyd If This Was Your Bio On A Wedding Website Share icon

#45 What A Whiney And Entitled Brat! Shame On You! Share icon

#46 Another Parent Acting Entitled And Weird Share icon

#47 Vogue Weddings: We "Sourced Parisian Cigarettes From Switzerland For Our Guests" Share icon