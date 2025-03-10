48 Weddings That Were So Bad, People Had To Share The Photos Online (New Pics)
They say it's not where you are but who you're with that matters, and I think this phrase applies to weddings, too. Of course, there is a difference between a grand ceremony on the beach and quick get-together in someone's backyard, but a super tacky best man and a crazy alcoholic aunt could destroy the atmosphere of either event. To drive this point home, the members of the subreddit 'Wedding Shaming' are sharing the cringiest moments they've witnessed on people's big day. Judging from their posts, it seems like there are endless opportunities to ruin not just photos, but the memories as well—if you're inconsiderate enough.
Saw An Acquaintance At A Wedding Last Night. Still Shocked At What She Wore
A Software Engineer Wore An Apple Vision Pro To His Wedding
Groom's Mother Photobombs The Newly Weds' By Sitting Between Them In Full Mourning Dress And Staring At A Bust Of Her Dead Husband
Bride Is On The Left, And Her Friend Is On The Right And Not With The Bridal Party So The Dress She Wanted Was All Her Choice
“Budget” Grazing Table - You Get What You Paid For
Mil Hires Someone To Throw Red Paint On Bride's Dress
Both the MIL and paint-thrower need to be bitchslapped.
The Dress The Hair & Make Up Girl Wore To My Friends Beach Wedding
13 Years Together And He Can't Even Manage Some Nice Jeans
Well, after 13 years, she knew who she was marrying and she was ok with his choice of clothing so probably all good.
Saw This On My Way To Breakfast. Not Even A Please, Just A Demand
Why….just Why…i Can’t Imagine Showing These To Family And Friends
What Is This Cake (Please Zoom In On The Topper)
They Say You Can't Steal The Attention From A Desi Bride…
Guest Dressed Like A Bride (Champagne/White)
Flashback To When My Mother In Law Wore This To Our Wedding. You Could Also See Her Purple Thong Underwear Through The Material. See Her Hand Reaching Out! This Was During The Kiss When She Grabbed Him So She Could Kiss Him
My Stepmom’s Totally Not White Dress At My Wedding…
The Dress My Mom Is Planning To Wear To My Wedding. She Sent This To Me Yesterday And I Still Haven’t Replied
This Was In A Bridal Magazine. I Thought This Was For Suggestions On How To Have A Good Wedding, Not A Tacky One
I Really Hope She Finds Someone For Her Wedding
I hope she doesn't find anyone for her wedding. This level of entitlement is frustrating, to say the least.