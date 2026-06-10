65 Signs That Somehow Made It All The Way To Installation
Signs have one pretty simple task, give us little pieces of soon-to-be relevant information. Naturally, brevity and clarity helps, as well as actually thinking about where all the words actually sit. Unfortunately, not all signs are created equal.
The “AutomatiCautionDoor” internet group appears to have a confusing and random name until you get that it’s part of the joke. It’s dedicated to signs that are absurd, confusing and funny, much like the one that inspired its name. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own ideas in the comments below.
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Don’t Save A Life
It Is Against The Law To Keep Alcohol Out Of The Hands Of Youth - Supply Alcohol To Minors
My Package Was Made By Fragile La Artists
We Have The Best Period Pizza
Do Not Sacred Land Enter
I Understand It's On Purpose, But It's Still Pretty Funny
Casper Mattress Ads On The Subway
These ads were all over the TTC here in Toronto a few years ago. They were deliberate word puzzles that riders were meant to try to solve - so this one must be "talking in your sleep" - and if I recall correctly, one could go to the company website to check the answers. This example, therefore, does not belong here; the ad is doing exactly what it was designed to do, generating viewer engagement with a problem to be solved during an otherwise routine subway ride.
That's A Little Excessive
I had enough trouble with the three children I had. Twenty seems a bit excessive
Tf Am I Supposed To Do?
People Write Because They Congrats Can't Spell Congrajilashins
The Danger Pipe Is Submerged
My Muffin Was Thanks! Prepared Safely
Eat Kids Drink
No Everything Im Is Possible
WiFi Free Spot
High Driver Fan Low
Artificially Maple Flavored Syrup
People Are Eating Children In This Area
Spread Cream Not Cheese Disease
Don’t Vote, Forget
Guaranteed Reduced Quality
Don't Be Happy Worry
Title
Such Unfortunate Placement Of Two Nice Sentiments
Power Warning Cable
Good Thing The Danger Channel’s Over, Not Like You Were Trying To Communicate The Opposite Or Anything
Have Black I Ever Lives Told You Matter
Grandpas Dads Are Rules Without
Wait Here To Be Stop! Called Thank You!
Be Work Zone Alert
Thank - Drake Me Later
Those Who Love The Best People To Eat Are Always
Go Children Slow
Roland Ennos The How One Material Wood Shaped The Whole Age Of Human History
Is A State Happin Of Ess Mind
Thank Because Sneakers You
Found This Little Gem The Other Day
Guilty As Charged. “Is Calling Adventure & I Must Go”
So Good It Outlawed! Outta Be
Bat Gun Tle
Submerged Danger Structure!
Will Christ By 1988? Return (101 Reasons Why)
Land Of The Not Land Of The Home Of The Not Home Of
“You Pain Don’t Mess Pain With The Pain Children” - Q
This Email I Received From Postmates
Star The Clone Wars Wars
"Mom, You Don't Have A Brother Named Usmc."
One Of These Things Is Not Like The Others
For Christ Life
Never Seen A Prouder Cheese Wisconsin
Crit Tich Inke Rsal
I Love This Book! Its Called...uh
Hair Young & Crazy People Factory
This Purchase Supports Ocean Spray 100+ Canadian Farmers
Quiet Have A Wednesday
!do Not Private Enter!
Every Please Wash Your Hands Body
Covid-19 Connecticut Prevention
Do Not Be Strong And Courageous. Be Afraid
Power Warning Cable - Warn Me Of Thy Power
Welcome To The City Of Storm Sewer's St Joseph
A How Ch Girls Ieve?
"Not Reserved, Available" Or "Reserved, Not Available"?
Made By Us You Worn By
A handful of these are truly nonsensical. Most communicate their point quite clearly to anyone with a smidgen of common sense, who isn't a pedantic fundamentalist about linear top to bottom, left to right. How dull things would be if all design had to perfectly adhere to those rules!
A handful of these are truly nonsensical. Most communicate their point quite clearly to anyone with a smidgen of common sense, who isn't a pedantic fundamentalist about linear top to bottom, left to right. How dull things would be if all design had to perfectly adhere to those rules!