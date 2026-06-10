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Signs have one pretty simple task, give us little pieces of soon-to-be relevant information. Naturally, brevity and clarity helps, as well as actually thinking about where all the words actually sit. Unfortunately, not all signs are created equal.

The “AutomatiCautionDoor” internet group appears to have a confusing and random name until you get that it’s part of the joke. It’s dedicated to signs that are absurd, confusing and funny, much like the one that inspired its name. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own ideas in the comments below.

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#1

Don’t Save A Life

Black poster with blood donation message to save a life and not be afraid

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    #2

    It Is Against The Law To Keep Alcohol Out Of The Hands Of Youth - Supply Alcohol To Minors

    Sticker warning against supplying alcohol to minors with law message

    Damaniel2 Report

    8points
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    #3

    My Package Was Made By Fragile La Artists

    White bubble mailer with fragile handmade by artists in Los Angeles sticker

    reddit.com Report

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    #4

    We Have The Best Period Pizza

    Pepperoni pizza with text promoting best period pizza

    reddit.com Report

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    #5

    Do Not Sacred Land Enter

    Protester holding a red do not enter sacred land sign

    tries-toohard Report

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    #6

    I Understand It's On Purpose, But It's Still Pretty Funny

    Triangular distracted driving warning sign about crash risk on black background

    Deminla Report

    4points
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    #7

    All Hail Our Lord And Savior

    Yellow automatic caution door sign on glass window near outdoor area

    reddit.com Report

    4points
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    kk_7 avatar
    K K
    K K
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't get this one?

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    #8

    Casper Mattress Ads On The Subway

    Humorous sleep talk sign with jumbled letters and people in hallway

    ChuckieCHO Report

    4points
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    elladinedesisles avatar
    Elladine DesIsles
    Elladine DesIsles
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These ads were all over the TTC here in Toronto a few years ago. They were deliberate word puzzles that riders were meant to try to solve - so this one must be "talking in your sleep" - and if I recall correctly, one could go to the company website to check the answers. This example, therefore, does not belong here; the ad is doing exactly what it was designed to do, generating viewer engagement with a problem to be solved during an otherwise routine subway ride.

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    #9

    That's A Little Excessive

    Funny children signage with 'Do not exceed 20 children' message

    Freemancher Report

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    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had enough trouble with the three children I had. Twenty seems a bit excessive

    0
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    #10

    Tf Am I Supposed To Do?

    Confusing do not enter sign with exit only label and no coaches no spectators

    aa13- Report

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    #11

    People Write Because They Congrats Can't Spell Congrajilashins

    Button with humorous misspelled congrats quote about writing

    wass_poppin_ Report

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    #12

    The Danger Pipe Is Submerged

    Submerged Danger Pipe warning sign near waterfront

    blacknthebeanstalk Report

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    #13

    My Muffin Was Thanks! Prepared Safely

    Food package with sticker saying food was handled safely

    unitedshoes Report

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    #14

    Eat Kids Drink

    Black and red menu holder with humorous eat kids drink text

    JustSomeFeedback Report

    4points
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    #15

    No Everything Im Is Possible

    Wall sign with jumbled letters spelling no everything is possible

    itsSIR2uboy Report

    4points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    WiFi Free Spot

    Sticker on window mistakenly offering a wifi free spot

    hello_raleigh-durham Report

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    #17

    High Driver Fan Low

    Control switch labeled high driver fan low in vehicle

    emzirek Report

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    #18

    Artificially Maple Flavored Syrup

    Bottle of Cap'n Crunch's Ocean Blue artificially maple flavored syrup

    blobinsky Report

    3points
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    #19

    People Are Eating Children In This Area

    Sign with confusing message about people eating children

    reddit.com Report

    3points
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    #20

    Spread Cream Not Cheese Disease

    Sidewalk chalk message spread cream not disease

    WolfBeard_1 Report

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    #21

    Don’t Vote, Forget

    Premier Autogroup sign with digital vote reminder at dusk

    videogamebruh Report

    3points
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    #22

    Guaranteed Reduced Quality

    Food packaging label showing reduced quality sticker and best before date

    colin_powers Report

    3points
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    #23

    Don't Be Happy Worry

    Gray sweatshirt with text dont be happy worry

    VioletNocte Report

    3points
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    #24

    Title

    Incorrect high school yearbook sign with typos

    redditkitty109 Report

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    #25

    Such Unfortunate Placement Of Two Nice Sentiments

    License plate with text cook'n and someone with autism label

    Ptdgty Report

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    #26

    Power Warning Cable

    Yellow diamond power warning cable sign near a boat

    dalbyman Report

    3points
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    #27

    Good Thing The Danger Channel’s Over, Not Like You Were Trying To Communicate The Opposite Or Anything

    End of Danger Channel sign by water near houses

    jimmyk22 Report

    3points
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    #28

    Have Black I Ever Lives Told You Matter

    Black Lives Matter sign on purple book cover on a bookshelf

    ThePhantom1994 Report

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    #29

    Grandpas Dads Are Rules Without

    Mug with text about grandpas and dads rules

    thedudefromsweden Report

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    #30

    Wait Here To Be Stop! Called Thank You!

    Chalkboard sign instructing to wait here to be called

    chfabbro Report

    3points
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    #31

    Be Work Zone Alert

    Work zone alert traffic sign with misspelled warning on highway

    SoccerBallPenguin Report

    3points
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    #32

    Thank - Drake Me Later

    Glitch art style portrait with text thank Drake me later

    KaxeyTV Report

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    #33

    Those Who Love The Best People To Eat Are Always

    Wooden round plaque with engraved quote about loving people who eat

    Noahsch19 Report

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    #34

    Go Children Slow

    Road sign reading go children slow in grassy area

    thedudefromsweden Report

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    #35

    Roland Ennos The How One Material Wood Shaped The Whole Age Of Human History

    Book cover showing the wood shaped the whole age of human history

    ohdearitsrichardiii Report

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    #36

    Is A State Happin Of Ess Mind

    Pink pouch with a misspelled happiness quote and a reduced price tag

    originalfreckle Report

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    #37

    Thank Because Sneakers You

    Black thank you sign with because sneakers slogan

    PieCreeper Report

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    #38

    Found This Little Gem The Other Day

    Red reusable bag with phrase everything is north better up

    Pickledpeppers19 Report

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    #39

    Guilty As Charged. “Is Calling Adventure & I Must Go”

    Sticker on bottle saying adventure is calling with mountain design

    reddit.com Report

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    #40

    So Good It Outlawed! Outta Be

    Vintage style sign reading so good it outlawed with fruit graphics

    Shreks_stepfather Report

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    #41

    Bat Gun Tle

    Package of toy gun bullets labeled bat gun tle for ages 6 and up

    CheckItFace14 Report

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    #42

    Submerged Danger Structure!

    Warning sign reading submerged danger structure partially underwater near trees

    BenjiBonZ Report

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    #43

    Will Christ By 1988? Return (101 Reasons Why)

    Book titled Will Christ return by 1988 with reasons why on cover

    youtookmycake Report

    3points
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    #44

    Land Of The Not Land Of The Home Of The Not Home Of

    White van with confusing painted signs about land and staying brave at home

    TotemRiolu Report

    3points
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    #45

    “You Pain Don’t Mess Pain With The Pain Children” - Q

    Black and white soldiers with bold text about pain and children

    yanmagno Report

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    #46

    This Email I Received From Postmates

    Burger promotion poster with all you can eat offer and delivery code

    BurritoSOFTWARE Report

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    #47

    Star The Clone Wars Wars

    Star Wars Clone Wars logo in gold and black colors

    Predatedtuna870 Report

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    #48

    "Mom, You Don't Have A Brother Named Usmc."

    Red t-shirt with USMC marine brother military text

    CAdamH Report

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    #49

    One Of These Things Is Not Like The Others

    Labels showing certified cage free eggs no preservatives butter and real fruit jam

    xtratopicality Report

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    #50

    For Christ Life

    Metal belt buckle with for Christ the king cross design

    spiritualgrandma Report

    3points
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    #51

    Never Seen A Prouder Cheese Wisconsin

    Package of USDA organic cheese proudly made in Wisconsin

    jlb190 Report

    3points
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    #52

    Crit Tich Inke Rsal

    Postgraduate guide with confusing critical thinkers text on cover

    ThunderousKhunt Report

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    #53

    I Love This Book! Its Called...uh

    Book cover of the tall man by Phoebe Locke held in hand

    Cooldude075 Report

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    #54

    Hair Young & Crazy People Factory

    Hair Factory salon sign for young and crazy people with punk hairstyles

    Apocalypse_One Report

    3points
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    #55

    This Purchase Supports Ocean Spray 100+ Canadian Farmers

    Ocean Spray label on juice bottle supporting Canadian farmers

    Lexotron Report

    3points
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    #56

    Quiet Have A Wednesday

    Pink circular sign with black and white triangles saying quiet have a Wednesday

    Frostmage82 Report

    3points
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    #57

    !do Not Private Enter!

    Hand-painted private enter sign with bold black and red text

    berfle Report

    3points
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    #58

    Every Please Wash Your Hands Body

    Red sign urging everybody to wash your hands with fun useless facts

    thefearedturkey Report

    3points
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    #59

    Covid-19 Connecticut Prevention

    Connecticut COVID-19 prevention sign in blue and red

    swegman24 Report

    3points
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    #60

    Do Not Be Strong And Courageous. Be Afraid

    Inspirational sign with be strong and courageous message at sunset cliff

    Wqiu_f1 Report

    3points
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    #61

    Power Warning Cable - Warn Me Of Thy Power

    Yellow power warning cable sign on fence in grassy field

    ThunderousKhunt Report

    3points
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    #62

    Welcome To The City Of Storm Sewer's St Joseph

    Rusty City of Storm Sewer manhole cover from St Joseph dated 2017

    hombreofsteel Report

    3points
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    #63

    A How Ch Girls Ieve?

    Person holding the book How Girls Achieve by Sally A. Nuamah

    Ieatbonbons Report

    2points
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    #64

    "Not Reserved, Available" Or "Reserved, Not Available"?

    Table sign incorrectly reading Not Reserved Available in restaurant

    TonyDanza888 Report

    2points
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    #65

    Made By Us You Worn By

    Brown leather patch on jeans saying made by us worn by you

    DogInCheetosBag Report

    2points
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