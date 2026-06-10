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Signs have one pretty simple task, give us little pieces of soon-to-be relevant information. Naturally, brevity and clarity helps, as well as actually thinking about where all the words actually sit. Unfortunately, not all signs are created equal.

The “AutomatiCautionDoor” internet group appears to have a confusing and random name until you get that it’s part of the joke. It’s dedicated to signs that are absurd, confusing and funny, much like the one that inspired its name. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own ideas in the comments below.