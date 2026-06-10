Occasionally, however, people do have experiences in real life that sound like they came straight out of a movie script. Threads users have recently been sharing stories of creepy and unexplainable experiences they’ve had. From witnessing something that definitely wasn’t human to hearing their kids say things they would have had no way of knowing, it’s clear that science can’t explain everything. Good luck reading through this list without getting the heebie-jeebies, and be sure to upvote the stories that you find particularly intriguing!

It’s common to watch a horror movie and think to yourself, “There is absolutely no way that would happen.” Whether it’s the protagonist running directly towards danger or ghosts wreaking havoc on first-time home buyers, you really have to suspend your disbelief to enjoy these films.

#1 When I was 18 our family dog, Pooch, passed away. We'd had him since I was 5. I was distraught.



He'd always slept in my room and we had a lovely bond. A few months after he passed I was home from college, sleeping in my bed. All of the sudden I felt a wet nose nudging me awake (he always woke me this way). When I opened my eyes I was alone. I knew it was him checking in on me. Never happened again.

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#2 A friend is a paramedic. Long story short, a woman called 911 saying she fell and needed help, medics showed up to woman’s apartment. They heard her talking through the door and kept asking her to move away so they could bust the door down and help her. When they got in, she wasn’t near the door. After searching the apartment, they found her passed in her bed with rigor mortis set in (which takes hours). Her appt was several floors high. No explanation for who called 911 or whose voice they heard.

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#3 Was my last day of high school. I was invited to a few parties with friends and a loud voice in my head said “Go see grandma.” I argued back to it saying “I’m seeing her tomorrow.” We had a hair appointment. It told me “No, go now!” I barely had enough gas to make it but listened. Me and my grandma were extremely close, I went over and she had made my favorite dinner and we sat and spent time together. When I went to get her for our appointment the next day she had passed away in her sleep.

#4 Was working in a 150 year old distillery building late at night after a film shoot. I was on the top floor and another guy was on the bottom floor. Building was locked up and no one could enter facility because it was gated. Guy came upstairs and asked what I was laughing about. Ummm...i wasnt laughing. We went back downstairs and could both hear a woman laughing. We searched the place, never found her.

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#5 I had a miscarriage before having my son, when he was three we were sitting and chatting in the park about how sometimes we make people sad by accident then he said “I was in your tummy before but I didn’t fit so I had to go but I came back, sorry I made you sad”

#6 A year after my father passed, I was sitting in my room. I had just gotten a new radio/alarm clock, I was excited bc well I was only 10. Suddenly out of nowhere, it starts playing music. Fall to Pieces by Velvet Revolver, a song my dad loved and was played at his funeral. My mom and I tried turning the radio off, it still played. We changed the station, it still played. We even unplugged it, it still played for a whole minute before shutting off completely. My dad was with me that day.

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#7 Woke up in the middle of the night to see my boyfriend popping his head around the doorway, like playfully peek-a-boo style. He kept doing it, and I wondered why he was being weird and I was about to say something when I knocked my elbow against my boyfriend who was actually sleeping beside me in bed and the thing in the doorway disappeared.

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#8 My brother passed away in my parents house… I was there a few days after in the upstairs bathroom and distinctly heard him say my dog’s name in the “pet voice” he always used to talk to him. I was the only one in the house with my dog. Never forgot it. Very comforting, never heard it again.

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#9 Not my story directly but my mom’s and she has never wavered in her retelling of it - she was in the car with my sister and my sister’s friend. She said they were driving a normal speed but suddenly the car in front of them full-stopped and as she went to swerve around them to avoid a collision an 18 wheeler was in the other lane coming fast. She braked and braced for impact. And then they were in front of the stopped car - no collision - like the car had been lifted and placed down.

#10 My dog passed away when we were both 15 - we’d been best friends our whole lives. Every night, I’d leave my bedroom door ajar so he could come in as he slept in my room with me.



A few nights after he passed, I heard him run up the stairs to my room. It was very comforting to feel like he was still there.

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#11 I had a nephew that I helped raise/loved as if he was my child who passed of cancer when he was four. His favorite color was yellow.



I met my husband years after his passing so they had never met. I took my husband to his grave in November one year and talked to my nephew, introducing him to his uncle.



When we turned to leave, there was a fresh yellow flower on my husband’s shoe. There were no yellow flowers anywhere in the cemetery that we could see, but the one on his shoe.



Lil guy said hi.

#12 The only thing that’s ever creeped me out probably isn’t that exciting, but here goes.



My son was 3. He was sleeping with us one night when in and of itself was odd. My ex & I were half asleep, talking, he was out cold. He suddenly sat upright & said “Ford”! in an almost distressed yell, laid back down and went right back to sleep. His dad and I sorta laughed, odd thing for a kid to talk in his sleep but okay.



Next afternoon the Ford plant exploded in Michigan. His dad I both thought…WTF?

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#13 My dad passed when I was a baby. I didn’t really know him, but I still knew his face. He picked the house we lived in before he passed. I remember I’d see a tall guy, with dark hair standing in the garage, simply looking out or through the garage door. Told mom once, and she smiled and said “You’ve seen him too?” I like to think it was just Dad, hangin around to look over us.

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#14 My mom told me that one night she was laying in bed and she looked down and saw a black, shadowy head at the foot of her bed. No one else was home, but we had a black dog at the time so we brushed it off. The next day everyone had gone out, including my dog to go for a walk but I stayed home doing homework. I closed my laptop and right at the foot of my bed was a black head. It ducked down as soon as I saw it. I didn’t move from my bed for hours til everyone got back.

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#15 It was the first time my parents went on vacation and left me home alone. One morning, I walk into the kitchen and the yellow pages phone book (remember those?) was opened to alarm systems on both sides. I did not leave it open on the table the night before. I slept in the family room the next night with every light on in the house.

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#16 When I was younger I had an imaginary friend named baby. She lived in the walls of the house and we would play all the time. When we moved, my parents asked me where baby was and I said "baby said she couldn't come with us. She has to stay at the house."



Come to find out my parents bought that house from a couple who's baby passed and they couldn't live there anymore.

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#17 Picked up my niece’s baby doll off her dresser and it started saying, “Mama” and wouldn’t stop. I went to turn it off and there were no batteries in it! I got so freaked out, that I made the sign of the cross on the doll’s forehead and it stopped 😳

#18 Not creepy, just weird. My husband and I were trying to have a baby for five years and were really sad for not getting there. One day, I was going by a room in the house, the door was open. I looked in... Thought I saw a baby in a crib. Next month, I was pregnant. Fast forward, two years later, I'm in her room playing with her and remember that exact moment. It was the same crib, colour on the walls and the same baby. I saw my daughter.

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#19 Remember haunting of Hill house the show? *Spoiler* how she realizes her ghost was her hanging? So when I was little I used to see this face staring at me from the doorway of my room, it would show just it's eyes, move up and down on the wall behind the doorframe and poke it's head in with its mouth open but didn't make any noise. So fast forward to me in my mid 20s playing with my baby and playing peek a boo behind the doorway making him laugh, when I remembered MY "ghost" from when I was a kid

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#20 I was at work on day and I was working at a clinic, behind the counter almost in the back where we'd draw up injections. I heard a patient speaking to a scheduler, and the voice sounded, idk strange. So I looked out over the desk to see the person speaking and they were looking at me, rather oddly. All of a sudden they smiled and the person's face shifted into what looked like demon. All the while still smiling. I dropped everying in went back into a providers office and just thought WOE! GMOH!

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#21 Ion even know if I should say it but as a kid I was shoveling outside and no lie I seen a blue light beam over my house and it made a blipping sound and literally that was it. Nothing more nothing less. But what confirmed I wasn’t dreaming is that I looked to my left and my brother had the same reaction I did. We ran in the house and literally never spoke of it again

#22 Exeter RI there was a mental institution for kids called the Ladd School.. abandoned for years me and my buddies at 4am decided break in.. one buddy brought his lil sister but she was too scared so she stayed outside. Inside after a while we heard loud banging loud, one buddy heard a whisper in his ear, another captured a silhouette of a kid on his camera. then we came outside to the lil sister white as hell & asked her what’s wrong. She saw a kid running in the woods and a lady on the roof!!!

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#23 My parents have an old clock that they refuse to throw out. It works fine normally, but right when we are about to receive word that a family member has passed, it will spin very fast counterclockwise. And then go back to normal like nothing happened. It has delivered news of several passings so far.

#24 Walking around my grandparents 175 yr old (at the time, it’s now 199 years old, roughly) at night, getting it ready for family. It’s a 9 bedroom, 2 kitchen, 5 bath house. And a little boy of around 3-5 years old ran down the hallway in front of me. He was wearing overalls and carrying a wooden toy truck and he looked at me and laughed. When I asked my grandma about it and if anyone could be in the house the looked at me and said point blank “no, that’s why I don’t go in the main house at night.”

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#25 I was working on a paper in grad school. There was a sudden crash in my kitchen. Went in there to see the 90s Pyrex casserole dish mom sent to school with crashed in the floor. It was flat at the back of the counter, no pets, nobody else there. I chewed out whatever did it, because I was so damn mad, it was good old Pyrex and, I had a paper to finish!

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#26 My dad had been in the hospital and the night before he passed I was at home watching the SAG Awards and I was just feeling really light and not sad about him. The next morning he passed away, and at the hospital one of the doctors said my dad told him the night before that he was watching the awards show… but the SAG Awards were only airing on Netflix & as nice as the hospital was it did not have Netflix lol I think he was with me that night and telling me it was okay to enjoy life without him

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#27 When my mom fist passed, I was so scared to sleep. She had passed in her sleep. That night, I went to sleep and woke up in a field to her telling me “okay baby, I have to go now.” And I asked to stay and she told me “you’ll be alright” and walked away…

#28 As a kid, I was trying to sleep and was in bed facing the wall. My leg was close to the edge of the bed, and three claws or nails dragged slowly across my leg. I was too scared to look at what was causing it. In the morning, the scratches were there.



The only pet I had at the time was a dog that was too short to do this, and he never came into my room. And the slow dragging just wasn’t like him. It never happened again

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#29 Another really good one was the time I lived across from the cemetery for about a year. Odd stuff was always going down at the witching hour in that apartment but the most unexplainable by far would be the time someone or something tried to open my front door. My dad and I were sitting in the living room talking when the door handle just started turning back and forth, aggressively. Luckily the deadbolt was closed. But my dad got up slowly after it stopped to check the peep hole, he told me it

#30 Another situation was crazy my uncle passed in 2016 he was always a big kid, he loved joking and playing. So one night I was laying in the bed and someone kept tickling my feet and removing my covers but no one was in the room with me at all. So I started yelling thinking it was my sister. She’s like girl I’m on the other side of the house. So every time I laid down it kept happening. When I got up later his obituary was by my bed im like this had to be him bro.

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#31 I was babysitting for a family, Many things happened in this house; lights turning on, a broken train set working, footsteps. The craziest was me tucking the oldest (4yo) girl into bed, as I’m leaving her room she asked me to stay until she fell asleep. I asked if she was scared, she said “no, but I don’t like when they talk to me.” I said, “who talks to you baby, the angels?” She said calm as can be “no, I don’t think they are angels.” I stayed until her parents arrived.

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#32 My mom remembers this more than I do, but apparently when I was 2 years old, I saw a woman in the corner of my mom's bedroom. She remembers me pointing at the corner and saying "woman". She was a bit weirded out, but then it happened again, exactly a year to the day later. I saw her again in the kitchen doorway and pointed her out. My parents still talk about it. Both of these sightings happened on the anniversary of the passing of my mom's mother, who passed 14 years before I was born.

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#33 My mom was passing of cancer. I was sitting with her in the hospital and she had an irritated look on her face. She asked if I was “sure I wanted another baby with that man”. I had no idea what she was talking about and she passed away two days later. A couple weeks after that I was at work when blood poured out of me and I rushed to the hospital where I found out I had been pregnant but miscarried. Didn’t know I was even pregnant but it seemed like she did 🤷🏾‍♀️

#34 Creepy - the way brains look like manicotti

Otherworldly - three shadow figures drift towards me and pass through me on a mountain in Afghanistan.

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#35 When I was like 3rd or 4th grade, my great grandad passed away. I went to his funeral and later on that night we were at my aunt house. Her ceiling fan in the living room started spinning uncontrollably. My aunt said the ceiling fan hadn’t worked in years. I called me mama to come get me ! I’m SCARY ❗️

#36 In the 80s, my younger brother and I (he passed away 8 years ago) played with a toy dirtbike. It had no kickstand, no motor, was just a toy dirtbike with free wheels and we would roll the bike back and forth to each other. So one day we’re rolling the bike to each other across the room and the bike landed on its side before it reached my brother. We both simultaneously went to grab the bike and it stood up on its own and rolled towards him. We looked at each other and ran out the room.

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#37 My mother in her late stages was in a wheelchair and being our driveway was sloped I would wheel her down to the back which was level. It was easier to put her in the car. When she passed I always wondered if I did right by her.

There was a patch of concrete in the back that I always wanted to fix, so I cleaned it and filled it. When it dried I literally cried because it formed a perfect heart ❤️.

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#38 A pillow made with my grandma’s shirt was in the walk-in closet on a shelf. One day I opened the closet door, stepped inside the closet, and it randomly fell off the shelf, onto my head :)

Also, at our old house, our neighbour passed away. She was a nice lady and liked our young daughter. Not long after her passing, my daughter’s light would turn on randomly. Could’ve been a faulty switch (it was one of those battery operated light/switches), but it only began after our neighbour had passed.

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#39 My house was built in 1910. One day my husband was doing some work in the basement and had to drill a hole through the wall. Inspected both sides meticulously prior to drilling. When he was done, the wall on the opposite side he drilled through had the words "leave me alone" scrawled roughly into the paint.

As a witch, I determined the correct course of action was to leave it alone.

#40 I was lying on the couch in the basement and something started to feel…not right. The TV was playing country music and something in the next room over started singing along in the dark. It sounded exactly like my little sister’s Furby.

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#41 When I was about five years old I was playing in my playroom with my mom when suddenly a little boy about my age came in, he asked me if I wanted to play with him, I said "let me ask my mom" so I went up to my mom and said "can I play with that little boy?" and pointed to my left. My mother picked me up and ran out of the house praying, we got in the car and drove away. Many years later my mother told me that there was no little boy.

#42 Family owned a bridal salon in Michigan. High season for us. Walked up the stairs from the prom basement to the bridal floor to leave and you had to leave from the back to set the alarm. Turned the corner around the sales counter and those heavy wedding dresses in their plastic bags started moving. Like someone had their hands out to both sides and were pushing them to the side. I asked John, nicely, to please stop because I put in 16 hours and I wanted to go home. He did.

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#43 I had a dream about waking up in a tiled room and was greeted by a black woman who was taking care of my dogs who all passed away a few years ago. I also met her coworkers whom were all looking after other people's pets. Outside was grasslands and a beach. Toward the end of my dream, she knew that I was gonna be waking up soon and assured me that she'll continue to look after my dogs until it was my time to come back and meet them.

If i could, id make a long thread copy and pasting from my book

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#44 When I was little, we took care of my grandmother who had pancreatic cancer until she passed in our home. Months later, I woke up to get something to drink in the kitchen and felt a heavy presence like I was being watched. So naturally I ran back to my room and hid under the covers. Heart racing. Breathing heavy. I held my breath to see if I could hear footsteps and a voice whispered “BREATHE”. Freaked me out. It was so clear. I knew it was her. It just confirmed all of my gifts at a young age.

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#45 I knew this woman who traveled internationally and brought back a doll for her young daughter. Shortly after she gave it to her, really weird things were happening in the house, her daughter was having terrible nightmares and was afraid to go to sleep. One day she was in her kid’s room (this woman is a very spiritually sensitive Christian) and she told me she felt the Holy Spirit tell her to pray over the doll. She started praying and using Bible verses. And a black formless cloud or spirit

#46 My dad used to never wear his seatbelt. When I was ten, I went to sleep away camp and hounded him about seatbelts for the entire week before I left. While I was gone, I had a dream he had been in a horrible accident. I woke up to a counselor telling me my mom was on the phone and my dad’s truck had been hit and flipped by three cars across a 6 lane highway. He only lived because he was wearing his seatbelt.

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#47 I was at Mass and was particularly upset that I was going to be receiving the Eucharist from a Eucharistic minister instead of the priest and was mad at myself… as I got close to the lady who was doing her role, I was overcome by the smell of roses all around me. I took it as a sign from the lord that he can work through them just like he can the priest and not to be so upset.

#48 I was over my friend's house. Her house was haunted. When I was up in her room with some friends there was a knocking on the other side of the room, that side was facing outside. We ran down the stairs soooo fast! 🤣

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#49 When I was 16 we had an RV in our backyard that I would go into to get things out of, like games or whatever, and every time I’d go out there, something would be in a different spot or the bathroom door and cabinets would be open. I thought it was just shifting causing things to open, but no matter what I did, I couldn’t get the doors to open without great force. I started to think it was haunted and didn’t want to go out to it at night at all. Fast forward a few months, and I was going to bed..

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#50 I was playing my video game one night in my room. My door was shut but not all the way. A few moments later, it opened all the way up but no one was upstairs but me. I just remember pressing pause on the game and sat on the floor for a few minutes trying to figure out what just happened.

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#51 I was young (maybe 5) playing mermaid in the bathtub…hair soaking wet. I reached to pull the drain plug and staring back at me, from under the water, is a little girl. She looks just like me…but her hair is dry.

#52 When I was around 10 my friend and I were having a sleepover and it was like 3am and we were making prank calls (as one does) and we heard someone walking down my stairs. We thought it was just my brother going to use the bathroom, when we turned we saw an old man walk from the stairs, down the hall, and into my parents bedroom and keep peeking his head out at us until I worked up the courage to turn a light on and he disappeared. That house was extremely haunted.

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#53 When I was 17, i volunteered at a public access station for our community. We were setting up for a school committee meeting in our 1800's town hall for a televised meeting. The 5 of us looked up and saw a women in a white dress and a brown apron with her hair in a bun in the balcony. We all saw her, she looked like from the 1800s. She just stood there looking at us. Next thing we know, she was gone. Since then, we always said hello and what we were doing there. Never saw her since.

#54 I accidentally bought a haunted house. I’ve seen a ghost who was scared that I could see her. I chased it away because I was scared. Then whatever that thing was sat down next to me on the couch. When it was empty there was a loud bang above our heads when we’re in the basement. The couch bumped off the floor I thought it was the cat shuddering in her sleep. Until I realized we were airborne after multiple instances. Nearby a tv show filmed a mirror image story in 2009. Now it follows me.

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#55 That would either be the night I was lying in bed reading and my doorknob started turning. My bedroom was in the basement at the end of a long hallway. I was home alone and there was no one there when I opened it. Or the night I was washing dishes and a pair of glowing yellow eyes appeared staring in my kitchen window. Yes, I live in Appalachia.

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#56 When I was about 12, I was in the car with my mom driving over a bridge and when I looked out my window, I saw this thing flying above the river with a few weird looking lights that went around it and it was coming straight at the bridge where we were. I was so freaked out I couldn’t speak and I started panickly backing myself up to the other side of the car thinking it was gonna hit the bridge bcuz it was right there about to, but then it just kinda hovered for about 30seconds and then was gone

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#57 I was going to visit a friend about 30 years ago. She lived out near farms. A few miles before her house, I slammed on my brakes because 2 teen boys ran in front of my car to cross the road. Yeah, there actually weren’t any boys anywhere. Thank gawd nobody was behind me. So, I tell my friend this, and her parents hear me. Apparently, two boys were hit there yeeeeeears prior. Oh ffs! I was a new driver at the time, probably only 17. I was terrified to ever go back to her house.

#58 I've got quite a few, but a good one is how I heard the word "stroke" in my mind for several days. I did not correlate it to my cat, for whom I was his favorite person, having suddenly stopped walking or talking or eating. Then when my mom said "it's almost like he's had little stroke," I realized he was reaching out to me, and I didn't hear that word after that.

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#59 Went and stayed at a historic fishing lodge in NW Ontario’s Algonquin Park region. Woke up floating above my own body and saw this 30 foot tall “thing” looming over the cabin. Woke up paralyzed and sweating, Years later I saw a random cryptid post and this was the exact thing I saw (impossible to forget the combo of antlers and backward bending legs) - it’s called a Wendigo. Back then I thought it was a bad nightmare. But not anymore cuz wtaf!

#60 Many things. The one story that sits at the top is, after my mom passed, the week of the service, my father came into town for it. My mom despised him. Within the first hour of him in our house, the furnace started clicking on and off (never happened before that day) and a lightbulb broke in a lamp, not went out, broke...at the base where it connects to the metal screw it in (something that never happened before or since in my life). She did NOT want him in her house lol

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#61 There was a snake sneaked into my house. Me and my sisters were trying to shoo it out of the house but it kept on insisting to stay in the bathroom. And so i sprayed Bathrooms cleaner and it went down into the hole in the bathroom and i closed the lit. Then i go about my day and go to work, and just when i was about to go back home after work, right in front my work place, there's a snake the look similar like the ones that gotten into the house.. I still don't understand how the snake found me

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#62 Was on a hunting trip with my dad and grandfather when I was 14. One night we were sitting around the campfire and I kept hearing twigs and branches breaking all around the camp at night. My dad and grandpa Dont hear it till after I go to bed. I hear about it the next morning because something went crashing through the creek we were next to. Its a hunting trip so we are all armed, but we all slept with the firearms in arms reach after that.

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#63 I’ve always been a spiritually in tooned kid, I had a huge imagination, an imaginary friend and would sometimes have VERY VERY open and awake vivid “dreams” this time around it was a nightmare.. I was a kid like 5-7 idk and at the time I lived in a one bedroom apartment with my parents so they had a bunk bed me and my little sister on top twin sized bed and my mom and dad had a queen sized at the bottom so the beds had a size difference (this is an important detail) and so I wake up suddenly

#64 When my dad passed away, I wrote my eulogy to include a Frank Sinatra lyric from the song, "Love's Been Good to Me" (his favorite). I don't play this song or have it saved anywhere.

A few months later, I was having a little existential crisis, driving around & decided to talk to my dad. I caught myself & was all, "this is silly. You're not really talking back," then I pressed skip on a song, and that Frank Sinatra song came up. I tested it with questions & each song answered them.

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#65 Our apartment building used to be a hospital - our apartment manager told us it was a TB hospital and the morgue was in the basement. I've since heard other tenants mention it was haunted.

#66 My Dad’s mum passed away when he was 3, so he lived with his aunty & cousins in a small country town. One day, they were at the local swimming pool. Dad was 5. He started to drown. Something pulled him to the side of the pool & he recovered, but there was no one there.

Dad said it was always puzzling. Years later Dad saw a medium who said “your mum was the one who pulled you to the side of the pool in (name of town).” Dad had not told anyone about his near drowning. ❤️

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#67 In 1969 lived in the San Fernando Valley, we used to hike in the nearby Chatsworth hills . One day some hippie girls were dancing topless on a large rock inviting us to come with them to nearby Spahn Ranch ( we were 10 years old), a few weeks later the Manson Family was arrested….