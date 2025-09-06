We’ve gathered stories from people who insist they’ve had a “ paranormal ” experience. Do any of them seem real? You be the judge. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote the best examples and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments section down below.

For every person who staunchly believes that “ghosts aren’t real,” there are folks who insist that they’ve had paranormal experiences. Humans do love to “explain” things they don’t entirely understand and spirits are, for some, a useful explanation.

#1 One month after my dad died I was laying in bed and heard Siri go off. I looked at my phone and it started typing “I love you and miss you “ I got scared and threw my phone lol

#2 Woke up in the middle of the night & looked at the clock. Not time to get up. Rolled over. Saw a see-through lady. She touched my hand & said it’s OK Im a friend of your moms. My mom had died.

#3 I was laying in bed with a new boyfriend and felt a weird scary energy behind me in the corner. He woke up from having sleep paralysis and said there was something standing in the corner.. the next day I had a bruise on my wrist that clearly looked like someone grabbed me really hard

#4 My old porcelain doll turned its head and looked straight at me. I was 13 and still believe what I saw really did happen.

#5 there was a ‘haunted’ room where every patient that went in there died. Had a lady who was in perfect condition stay in there. Next day she wasn’t able to talk, eat, move. She would randomly talk to people she was "seeing" and I was the only one who was like this is BS. Until her bible flew off her dresser and hit the wall for no reason- she had bruises on her as well and would randomly bleed from her legs. She died in 2 weeks. For unknown reasons. Her family sued the facility.

#6 When my granny passed, I wasn’t allowed back right away, so I peeked into the room and saw my granny’s spirit standing next to her body, with her late husband’s spirit standing next to her

#7 My PLUGGED IN alexa threw itself at me in the middle of the night i was by myself that night 💔

#8 i use a sleep recorder app to hear what I say in my sleep because I yap alot and a man started telling me to calm down when I was being restless. I was the only person in the house 😅

#9 I was supposed to be a twin, growing up i used to have an “imaginary friend” who would pick on me and she looked like me (i didn’t know at the time i was supposed to be a twin). I remember sometimes crying and being mad and the one time i said “samantha stop!” And my mom said my twins name was supposed to be Samantha. So this girl haunted me as a kid

#10 Cops busted a hs party & we ran thru the woods. Something with glowing red eyes chased us. I assumed it was a prank but I woke up the next morning w a deer skull sat perfectly on my porch 😭

#11 I was sitting with a confused elderly patient during a night shift on a unit I’ve never worked on before. Patient starts pointing next to me and says “whose that little girl”…and proceeds to watch something move across the room and then starts leaning over the railing to look under her bed…then she starts giggling and goes “she wants to play hide and seek under my bed”. I mentioned it to the staff who usually work on this floor and they go “oh that happens all the time, all of our elderly patients talk about little kids running around the halls and in their rooms”…

#12 Had a ghost girl tell me to come play in the water with her and try to drown me in a pond behind my apartment complex when I was like 4 unsupervised and my mom came in just in time before I jumped in. My mom never seen the little girl around anywhere and it was a big open field

#13 The guitar in my closet started playing the same strings over and over again. I looked inside and nothing was there.

#14 My partner woke up to someone holding his finger and saw that there was a baby between us with their other hand on my stomach. That was the first night we were able to sleep after losing our baby

#15 I live in the Appalachian Mountains and my husband works out of town. One night after I put our son to bed I was on the couch, I distinctly heard my husband say “honey come in here” he was 6hrs away…

#16 I have a ghost that leaves me money I’ll be fully broke and just find 20 dollar bills laid out for me around the house💀

#17 A few weeks after my 16 year old passed away suddenly, I was doing yoga to pull myself out of my depression. Heard her voice loud and clear “Mom, get up RIGHT NOW.” Industrial steel fan crashed down

#18 my daughter died.. I heard a baby crying every night.. never told anyone.. my mom came to help during my sadness.. I found her on the couch terrified hearing the baby cry.. I never seen her so scared

#19 My non verbal autistic daughter is clairvoyant… and she used her communication device to tell me my dad died before I received the call from my mom

#20 I was sleeping with my daughter in her room. My husband had Covid. I think I was getting it myself but didn’t know it till the next day. Anyways I’m having a hard time sleeping. Sweeting in bed and all. Then all of a sudden I feel the urge to sit up. It felt like someone else was in the room. I just sit up and say no, go away, get out of here. I could tell something was there. I could hear my husband get up to us the bathroom so I got up to check on him. This was late like 1-3am idk. He looks at me and goes my dad just pasted away. He was sick in the hospital for the last 2 weeks. I think it was him coming to check on our daughter then his son in the next room.

#21 The hat man came every night in my room when i had issues to sleep. When he came in my room i had to be quiet and not breathe and close my eyes until he was gone under my bed. Like he came from a long workday home and i had do be quiet that he can rest. When i did breathe to early he would come and stare at me again and made sure i am not breathing.

#22 our ring camera caught a ghost riding a bike down the street and disappearing

#23 i have so many, but my grandpa loves to whistle and he lives with me. i thought he was home one time bc i heard movement in his room so i whistled and i got a whistle back and continued doing my own thing. my grandpa walked in 10 mins later he was at the store.

#24 Heard 3 different things fall in the kitchen, then something flew across the room, and then I looked in the closet and saw someone peak their head out. I was with someone and they saw all of this to..

#25 stayed at an airbnb in fhis older couples upstairs. my mom had a noise activated light up phone charger. 2:30am woke up to a dark figure crawling in the door and the charger lighting up. no noise.

#26 I had a lalaloopsy doll growing up that literally moved and talked by itself! ☺️Oh and after throwing it away (outside mind you) it showed back in my room a day later

#27 I’m 46 now, but when I was 4 years old I jumped down the stairs about 15 steps and floated in the air down to the ground to this day my parents don’t believe me, but I still remember it to this day.

#28 my brother was missing for 3 days & he appeared in my other brothers’ dream his second day gone — telling him he was dead/he loved him. 😭 which led my family to get together & search for him. that same night, my entire king size bed shook.. waking me up. i overheard him crying to my mom. making his visits? maybe

#29 This isn’t really scary but I was pregnant, one night I had a dream my grandmother who passed was holding a baby boy they both had a big smile on their face. I miscarried the next day

#30 Xmas morning, opening gifts with my husband and I heard in my head loud and clear, "Enjoy, this is your last Christmas together," and it was. he was caught cheating by a family friend who told my brother who told me. when I was told it gave me the strength to leave, bc I was warned. I divorced him and found out his whole life was lies.

#31 Wasn’t scary but last month i give a random lady a ride somewhere and this was on the first of month…I go try to pay my rent hours later and they tell me my rent is paid for the month.

#32 My dad forgot my 1 year old brother in his high chair. Halfway to church, he realized. When he got back to the house, my brother’s hair was curled into spike just like my dead grandpa used to do.

#33 Anyone ever feel their bed shaking and it wakes you up?? Had it happen all throughout my life, very randomly.

#34 Went to my deceased fiancee's grave asking for a sign he was still with me. he called me on my cell phone.

#35 TV in my room as a kid had closed captions that would pop up randomly in error (problem with the TV). One day home alone, my nickname appeared with a question mark in the closed captions.

#36 I found an old cemetery in the woods and decided to go back at night. All the headstones were hundreds of years old and many shared my birthday. When I got home I had handprints all over my car.

#37 This is a long story, buckle up; so, my family has had our house for a while. My great-grandparents bought it for my grandparents to live in back when houses were a dollar, and they raised my dad there. The house had recently been built on a cleared out part of a forest. It had many acres of land and a whole forest in the backyard with an overgrown railroad that barely works(yes, trains still go on it). Despite the house being new, my dad would always tell me weird things that happened while he grew up. Sometimes things would randomly fall with people being nowhere near it, doors would open and close randomly while everyone was in one place, lights would turn off and on, then flicker. It wasn't malicious, but like someone was trying to get attention. When my dad and my uncle were adults, they immediately moved out, and a few years later, my grandparents did as well, leaving the house vacant for a long time. When I was about 9, my parents decided to live in it. My great grandparents were still alive and made rent as cheap as they realistically could, so it seemed like a good option. I had never believed my dad's stories until I actually lived in that house. Everything my dad said happened far more often. Plates were practically thrown out once someone opened a cabinet, our doors flung open, power often went out despite it not thundering or the power company being fine. What solidified it was when I, jokingly, told my dad, "Man, I think Keith's likes acting up." He stared at me before speaking, "Whose Keith?" "The ghost, obviously." "Me and your grandparents used to call the ghost Keith." I still remember the silence we had after that, staring at each other with wide eyes and looks of horror. Before my dad stood up and starting yelling at Keith to stop using his name. It stopped being as severe after that. It still makes me shiver thinking I've lived with something for so long. Keith was never malicious or anything, I think he just wanted attention.

#38 My cousin could see our nana at her own funeral trying to drag her body out of the casket.

#39 my mom called me a week after she died not scary but cool

#40 I saw the hat man staring at me while I was in sleep paralysis… and he told me if I ever tried to wake up I would be dead

#41 When I was 10 a horse told me his name was Blackjack so I could put it on the pic I drew of him. The owner saw the pic I left on the fence and asked how I knew his name and I said he told me.

#42 Saw a black mist in a rental house 3 times. House sold. Talking to new owners and the daughter asks “did you ever see the black mist?” Goosebumps even today

#43 The hat man followed me from childhood to each house I moved into including the one I live in now with my husband and children ☠️🫣

#44 As a child I had an imaginary friend named Grandpa Rufus. My mom was convinced it was a ghost in the house but didn’t have proof. We moved shortly after. 20 years later I’m in a whole different country at work and a new coworker comes up to me straight faced and says “Grandpa Rufus wanted me to tell you hello.” He said “you’re followed by the spirits” when I asked him what he was talking about and then never said anything about it again.

#45 My friend died in a car accident. My parents said she passed quickly, but I kept having vivid dreams where she showed me how it really happened—and it wasn’t quick. We had lots of deep discussions in my dream. A month later, I told my mom, and she confirmed the details matched the real accident. I still dream vividly about her each year on the anniversary of her death. I’m confident it’s her coming to visit.

#46 i’d like to give a real one ☝️. my mom, me, my sister, and aunt were playing an ouija board to contact passed away family members. this was in like 2018 when it was a “trend” anyways we contacted a spirit who said he was related to us. they said their initials were KM. we asked if he was on my grandpas side of the family (my moms dad) and they said no, which didn’t make sense because no one else in our family had the last name starting with M besides my moms’ dads side, and her siblings(whom were all well alive). we asked how they died, they said “crash. motorcycle”. we apologized and said that we believed they contacted the wrong family, and disconnected with them. me, my siblings and aunt would all sleep in the living room and have family sleepovers. the next morning outside the living room window my mom was on the phone sobbing. she got a call that her cousin with the initials KM died the night before in a motorcycle accident. (the night we played the ouija board). we put it away and i’ve never played it since. i was always skeptical about ouija boards but that 1000% confirmed it for me.

#47 Rented an old house. Always freaked my bf out but he just dealt with it. Our dog then started staring off in to our bedroom that was off the living room bristling and growling all the time. One night we had company and our friend’s toddler told my bf there was a ghost behind him.

#48 Sometimes from the corner of my vision I see a suited man walking towards me but when I look there’s nothing there

#49 My dad saw La llorona when he was a kid. Lost the boots his dad gave him that same night running away from her. The next morning he woke up and they were in front of his door.

#50 A week after my best friend died, I was halfway asleep and I heard him say my name -loud- into my left ear. It was so loud that it physically hurt my ear. It was very clearly his voice.

#51 I tried to quit smoking and promised myself that if I got rid of my zippo lighter on would quit. I left it in a restaurant two states away and found it in my car two weeks later. Threw it out the window on the freeway and found it 3 days later in my laundry room. Finally threw it in a bonfire only to find it on my dresser 2 mos later. Something or someone won’t let me quit.

#52 My entire childhood I would have nightmares about a boy who lived in my closet. He would open my closet door and jump on my bed. Or open the closet door and call me by my name. Years later after I moved out, my parents finally told me that the last owners son hung himself in my closet.

#53 I've had some pretty odd experiences and have assisted some or know people who've had some CRAZY experiences. It's late so I'll just post one that's not all that spoopy, then come back tomorrow to tell more. There was a time where I was at my lowest in my life as a teen and had been waiting by the train tracks. I sat there for a good few hours and watched several trains pass; the moment that I decided that it was it I went to jump into it's path and a man bear hugged me. I cried and fought but he never gave up that embrace. Once I calmed down he sat with me for a while and talked about my tribulations. He walked with me until we had reached the break of the field the tracks were in. When I turned around to say goodbye he wasn't there. I've searched for his face in crowds everywhere I go but have never ran into him again. To this day I believe that he was either a guardian angel, or the remnants of someone who had previously passed in similar feelings/emotions.

#54 I spent 29 years thinking I was hallucinating people. I assumed it was stress-induced and would "reset" myself when Id see one by leaving the room. And one day my mom followed me and asked "did you see him too? you looked right at him"

#55 ima psychic medium but at the time did not know it. I was maybe 22? had a friend with d3m0n activity in her home && had gone smudged/cleansed for her. that night she called me at 3:33am to the sound of MY VOICE and furious knocking with door knob rattling saying HEATHER! HEATHER! IT IS ASHLEY! LET ME IN! 😳 I was in bed at my house on video call watching her record from inside her house all while hearing MY VOICE. to this day it is one of the scariest encounters

#56 So, this is one of my scariest experiences ever. I was in my apartment and little things were starting to be relocated in a different place. (I lived alone) I came home from work one evening to every single cabinet door being wide open, and drawers were all open as well. That same night I could hear running from my bedroom door all the way to the other side of my house. This went on the whole night. I could feel the energy. It was negative energy!! That heavy feeling you get when a spirit/demon/entity (whatever you want to call them) is next to you. I called my mom the next morning and told her what was happening. I was sitting on my bed talking and all of a sudden, my bedroom door slams closed. (Shortening this) My mom came quickly, and so did my preacher. While he was cleansing my apartment, my front window shattered and it was immediately peaceful. I later found out that there was a triple homicide in my apartment!!!!

#57 My roomate called my name from downstairs. I called back out to her and got no response. A few minutes later she SCREAMED my name. “KAYLAAAAAAA” I called back out to her and again no response. I couldn’t find her anywhere. I called her phone and asked her where she was and why she was screaming my name. She said “I’m at the beach, you’re home alone right now”

#58 i had sleep paralysis with the babadook, i couldn’t move and he was tickling me. i’ve never been so scared in my life.

#59 when I was little, I lived in this old victorian house and in the upstairs hallwayd, the ceiling was VERY high up but there was also a hatch for the attic (nobody ever opened it because it was dark and too scary). And for years i would wake up at midnight or early hours when it was pitch black outside and walk underneath it and would scream and cry and i mean like blood curdling screams. My ma would wake up thinking i was hurt or something had happened but everytime it happened i would just be stood there pointing at the hatch looking like I was possessed, and when my mother tried dragging me back to bed i would scratch at the walls and bang my head on the bed for hours until i eventually passed out. It got that bad to the point where my family had to call people because they didnt know what to do anymore. Scary part is that i have no memory of any of this at all, apart from scratching the walls screaming in bed like i was trapped. (This happened from when I was under 5 until I was around 8)

#60 I don't know if this counts as a paranormal experience but I was in my bathroom when I hear noises from the brother's old room, it was weird because he doesn't he live with us since 2022. I went to check, everything was dark and I saw a girl on the floor unalived, her neck had hand brushes like someone tried to hang her with their own hands, it's was obvious she was graped and I was shocked in fear, hided under the table, I could still see her and in one point I think she was looking at me too. I kept on hearing things like steps, I hold my breath and tears in fear, scared of whatever did that to her would also do it to me, I almost unalived because I wasn't breathing that night. This was from 1am to 4am

#61 I looked out my bedroom door and saw a tall black figure with a fedora

#62 I put a camera in my room just to see how I sleep at night yk , and when I was watching I saw eyes from under my bed and when I looked under my bed a man was under my bed, I called the police.

#63 a woman called my name twice. I tore my house apart looking for her- cupboard, closets all of it. When I could find anything I sat down and she laughed at me.

#64 so my grandma saw the llorona, she was getting a hatchet cause she was in Mexico and didn't really have a house back then so the used a hatchet to protect themselves. she forgot it outside and she saw a woman with black long hair and a white dress, she looked at my grandma and her eyes were pure white, and disappeared, my grandma ran inside her barn(again she didn't have a house back then) and locked it, the end

#65 Never walk in a cemetery at night, and i repeat NEVER GO IN A CEMETERY AT NIGHT . When i was 14,me and my friends got the idea to play hide&seek in the cemetery at 12/1 AM,because we thought it was fun and spooky. Once we got there , we were just exploring around and found a weird looking cross , about 1m tall, it looked really old and it had a pink stuffed toy, i think it was a cat.We ignored it and went playing hide&seek, when we decided that it was time to go home , we went to check on the cross we saw earlier, and it was gone , there was no sign of it , we checked around with our phones flashlights cuz we thought we just didnt see it , but still no trace of that cross, we found just the toy. We were scared so we decided to just get outta there asap. When we got out of the cemetery we started hearing a flute likish music , but it was not as loud as it should be for someone to hear it flawlessly. We started running towards home , and we were like a mile away from home , and the music stopped when we were near our houses. Than when we got home and i got in bed i started hearing women chatting ,but they were wispering , right out of my window, so i decided to open my window to check , and it stopped, there was no noise. I closed the window and tossed myself in bed,when i started hearing dogs barking loudly from outside , i decided to check again , because atp i thought i was hallucinating, i opened the window , again nothing , just pure silence. I was scared and closed the window and as soon as i closed the window , the whispers and barking started again , that’s when one when of my friends texts all of us on the gc asking if we hear weird stuff too , but only 2 of us were hearing weird shit , my friend was hearing banging on doors and slamming on windows all around the house, and i told him to better ignore it and suggested we went to sleep. I had a sleep paralysis that night.A black , tall man standing in the corner of my room , big white eyes and a wide smile , just staring at me. The next morning my friend texts me and tells me how he dreamt about the other friends that were with us — dead,decapi*ated…

#66 okay when I was 9 I used to see this guy in my dreams and later in the day I would see him at first I would ignore it thinking it was mu brother but when I told my grandma she said she saw somthing similar and then she told me about this story where she saw this hand go threw the wall then quickly go back into the wall and later that day I saw it and she saw it too!! then later thst night I was sleeping on this little blow up bed next to my grandmas bed and I felt like razors across my back then I screamed showed my gandma and it was 3 lines across my back and it's still scard today and then after thst i got into bed wirh her then I saw somone at the end of the bed at that same night I had my first sleep paralysis dream and I was so scared then me and my grandma went down stairs and I saw him by the fire place I drew it on paper then we spent all night searching my house and stuff and found out my house was built on a old farm which was bombed in ww1 and after ww1 my house was built and in ww2 my town was bombed and there are still damaged parts of the house were the bomb exploded. anyways we did a bunch of research about the house truns out the family that lived on the farm died there were 3 kids 1 dad and a mother and basically we think I saw the older brother becouse he was a solider and the ghost had alot of badges and had slick back hair some times and somtimes wore a hat anyways later on I fell asleep and they guy I saw in my dreams and when I was awake said thank you then I never saw him again

#67 Not scary but one day when I was lying down alone, I felt a small animal jump onto my bed and little footsteps approaching me, I didn't move because something felt different. The footsteps stopped and then I felt something press against my side, a very familiar shape and weight and the exact spot my old dog used to lay.

#68 I was in Italy, and it was vacation and we were in a lowkey haunted house in the middle of nowhere but the house was pretty. And i was with my moms bff, me and my dog. So we went to sleep, and my mom’s bff dreamt about my dog crying under her bed. My mom dreamt about a white cat on her bed with a purple haired girl staring at her, i dreamt about complimenting the purple haired girl, about her hair, she thanked me and said “do you remember me?” And i couldn’t answer. (We all dreamt this the same night) so we moved to another house, but somehow in every single dream i had this purple haired girl was in a corner peeking. So one day i had a dream, i knew i was in a dream so i told everyone out there, “bye guys im gonna wake up” (which was pretty scary idk why i said that) and in my dream there were 3 people, so i hugged them with my eyes closed but i hugged a 4th person, i opened my eyes, and saw the purple haired girl hugging me and said “do you remember me?” The dream ended and i started crying because it was really scary. She kept spawning in every single dream in one of the corners. One day i asked one of the people “I’m I’m a dream but do you know who that girl is?” And i pointed at her, the person i was talking to, snapped her head and said: “you’re not meant to talk about her” the dream ended. i was so scared to sleep to the point i always pulled an all nighter. So i tried to speak to someone about it and they always said that it’s just a dream. One day, i was so scared i went to sleep and saw her in my dream peeking at my school corner, i ran up to her and i said “who are you?!” She said “654” i was confused and said “i don’t remember you!” She said “do you remember me?” Every time i said a word. So after 7 months in vacation 2024, i went to a hotel and the number was 654. I was scared and i pulled an all nighter. I never slept. Till October, a friend of mine ran up to me: “omg i had a dream of you!, you had purple hair and had a white cat but you were haunting me.” I was scared and i told her about how i dreamt of her too, but she looked nothing like me. So I was sleepy and fell asleep, i had a dream of waking up in my room and saw a cute white cat. And i saw it and i saw her peeking at my closet, so i said “i know it’s you..” she started venting to me saying that i was her in a past life and expected me to remember my past life about her. Suddenly i start venting too, and i start crying knowing it’s only a dream, i apologized for always talking about her, acting like she was a haunted ghost, I asked her if she’s my past life ghost she didn’t answer, i said goodbye and i woke up to my closet opened. I never slept ever again. (The day after, my dog died due to s*ffocating in that closet)

#69 it's kinda short but I'll still say it anyways I was on a zoom call and my teacher said "can you tell your sister to stop peeking through the door?"

#70 I was in turkey ans I had a dream about a girls head getting cut off and when I woke up it was like 4am went onto TikTok and the first video was a group of girls spreading awareness about a serial killer in turkey chopping peoples heads off I literally woke up in a pool of sweat

#71 me and my best friend were having a sleepover at my house. I got bored and decided to make an Ouija board out of a pizza box. we first asked it a question like who are you? after AGESSS of waiting we thought that nothing would happen, but then it started to spell out "zozo". Then it went down to 9,8,7,6..it was counting down. so we put it to goodbye. I searched up what z*z* meant and it was this demon. Supposedly the worst one that you could contact on the board. so we stopped playing for a while. We played it again later and it spelt out vegh?? I searched that up and it was Hungarian for "end"?? THENN it started spelling out my mother's name..

#72 basically in the middle of the night i woke up and i saw like this weird figure sitting on my moms bed it had bright red eyes and it was staring at me moving its head i asked my mom if i could sleep in her bed and she swapped beds with me (i wanted to sleep with her but she misunderstood) then the weird black lookin figure kept staring at me and followed my mom onto the bed ad sat on the very end and kept staring at me. I think it was a jinn

#73 An old clock that was passed down from my great grandmother, the chiming wind is jammed so you can't wind them up. It only ever makes noise when a family member is about to 💀. Every time without fail

#74 one time i had a dream where i went downstairs to get a glass of water, didn’t know it was a dream at all. i could feel the cold and everything. i went back up to my room and in the very corner was a maybe ten ft tall black figure staring down at my sleeping body, which i could see to, and then it snapped and looked at me which was when i woke up. i had a large massive scratch mark going across the middle of my back.

#75 In the middle of the night my brother woke me up. We heard chanting and screaming/scratching at the window. Went to wake up our mom and as soon as she held up a cross it stopped. We never heard or saw anything again 🤷‍♀️

#76 so I live in a 4 story house. It’s the basement, living room and kicthen, then third floor is my mom’s room and bathroom and fourth floor is my room. When I was small I was having an all nighter in my room and my mom was asleep. Randomly at 3am I heard a knocking on my window with whispering “look at me. I’m so pretty” something said in a petit girl like voice then there was a “right..?” In a demonic tone. I hid under my blankets because I was scared ash. Then I heard knocking on the window and it grew more rapid as time went on. Then it stopped suddenly. I heard my door creeking open and it sound like someone was entering my room. I look under the blanket to find and incredibly TALL black shadow. I’m talking about atleast 7-8 foot tall. Then I heard the most creepiest phycopath laugh in my life. Then I just went to sleep. But then I had a dream of me being that tall shadow killing me while I was asleep.

#77 i was home alone. then i heard a knock from my closet. i got up and checked my closet. “weird.” i muttered to myself then sat back on my bed watching tiktoks. then someone called my name. “yeah?” then i realized. i was home alone. suddenly the lights flickered. the chair in my room was knocked down. my door swimg open. i heard a little girl giggling in my ear. something grabs me. shoving me off the bed. “WHAT THE HECK!” i yell and ran out the room. calling my mom. going straight to a voicemail. i call everyone but no one answered except my brother. “hey, im home alone and-“ she was interrupted by the voice on the other side of the phone. “you’re next.” the deep scary raspy voice sent a shiver down my spine. i unlocked the door and ran outside the house. everything looked unreal. the Police sirens didn’t sound the same. the world looked like it was moving further away. then a sharp pain goes through my stomach. i dropped to my knees. was i dying? my family… a voice came to my ear. the same voice that answered the phone. but it didn’t say anything. only laughed in my ear. my vision started to blur. my ears rang. i was getting weaker and weaker. blood all over the floor. i laid on the ground. too weak to sit up.staring at the unreal sky as i slowly die. not long before my vision goes black. the pain fades. suddenly i hear my mothers voice. but it’s different.. im in a void.. if faces laughing at me.. forever never leaving.. “stop it!” i yelled. terrified. THE ENDDD

