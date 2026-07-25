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A survey of 2,000 women found that one in ten couldn't correctly identify a diagram of the female reproductive system. The results were revealing: nearly one in four misidentified the vagina, almost half (46%) couldn't properly identify the cervix, and six in ten mistook the uterus for a different body part.

The good news? Fifty-seven percent of those surveyed admitted they don't know as much about women's anatomy as they should, and 42% said they wished they had a better understanding of their own bodies.

To help close that knowledge gap, one person on Threads asked women to share the most valuable thing a gynecologist had ever told them that every woman should know. The responses poured in, with hundreds of women sharing advice, misconceptions, and little-known facts that deserve to be common knowledge. Here are some of the most-liked replies.

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#1

A woman experiencing abdominal discomfort, highlighting common issues discussed with gynecologists. 1 in 4 pregnancies end in a miscarriage.
The most common cause of a miscarriage is chromosomal abnormalities.
If you have a miscarriage, it’s likely nothing you did, it’s not your fault, and you’re not alone.

woefulwhimsy , Getty Images / Unsplash Report

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nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
Premium 23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Apparently a lot of miscarriages happen very early, you might not even know you are pregnant.

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    #2

    Woman in bed holding her head in pain, representing the need for gynecologist advice. Migraines caused by the pill mean that you are at increased risk of stroke or blood clots

    shanham84 , Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash Report

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    mistiefisher avatar
    Lady Gypsy Rain
    Lady Gypsy Rain
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    Premium     8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My doctors discovered an abnormality when I was 26 and told me never take another hormone based prophylactic because the area of my brain where my migraines originate means I’m at increased risk of a stroke. I followed this advice and eventually had a tubal ligation followed by a hysterectomy at 39. I had a debilitating stroke at 46.

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    #3

    A gynecologist performs an ultrasound on a woman, providing essential advice for women's health and wellness. My gyno told me if you have PCOS or something that causes less periods, you absolutely need to get checked for uterine cancer/be aware of the signs. If our uterus doesn’t shed like it should, we’re more likely to get uterine cancer. I’m 33 and was just told this last year after almost 15 years of extremely sparse periods (I’m all good though thank goodness)

    authorsarahmayer , magnific / magnific Report

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    #4

    A gynecologist offering advice to a patient in a consultation room, emphasizing women's health. No matter how long you've been married/monogamous, you should always get tested for STIs

    goth_rice , Getty Images / Unsplash Report

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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sure, cos everybody cheats, right? Wrong.

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    #5

    A woman hanging white laundry on a clothesline, reflecting advice from gynecologists on personal care. Using pantyliners daily actually traps the bacteria. Is better to use breathable cotton undies

    diana.morocha , Kateryna Hliznitsova / Unsplash Report

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    #6

    Woman in a clinic discussing with a gynecologist, receiving important health advice. If she says, “it’s just a pinch,” or “it’s just uncomfortable,” without pain management, she’s lying. It will be pain that redefines your pain scale.

    jennifer_yount , Getty Images / Unsplash Report

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    #7

    Woman in pain, clutching her stomach on a couch with a book, seeking advice from gynecologists. Painful period are NOT normal

    hi.nicolemoon , Drazen Zigic / Unsplash Report

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    #8

    A woman drinking water, illustrating healthy habits often advised by gynecologists for well-being. Feel like it's pretty basic knowledge but that prenatals are great to take whether you're pregnant or not

    meganpriebs , engin akyurt / Unsplash Report

    3points
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    mistiefisher avatar
    Lady Gypsy Rain
    Lady Gypsy Rain
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Apparently they are referring to pre natal vitamins? And you really should always consult a doctor before assuming they are safe to take. There are some vitamins that are actually not harmless if your body doesn’t need it. Some are soluable and will pass in urine, but some are not and can actually be risky.

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    #9

    A woman in a medical robe discussing health concerns with a gynecologist, sharing valuable advice. “We have many pain relief options for IUD insertion…everything from a pain block with local anesthetic to putting you under. Which pathway do you feel comfortable pursuing?” -Absolute GAME CHANGER!

    kelleygirl06 , Getty Images / Unsplash Report

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    #10

    A young woman with red hair smiling with arms outstretched, experiencing joy and well-being from gynecologists advice. Take the pill without the 7 day break. You’ll never get a period, and it’s perfectly safe to do so.

    honeysucklrose , magnific / Magnific Report

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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ish. It's not totally without risk.

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    #11

    A woman lying in bed holding her stomach, reflecting on advice from gynecologists for health issues. There is a nerve directly connecting your right ovary to the appendix. So, when you ovulate on the right, you might experience symptoms similar to the ones of appendicitis. That’s why until the 80s many young girls where operated of appendicitis when they were actually ovulating...
    Found out recently at 28, apparently I’m one of those who ovulates on the right and thankfully they didn’t wrongly remove my appendix

    milenadanzi , diana.grytsku / Magnific Report

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    #12

    A woman smelling a red flower, showing moments of peace inspired by advice from gynecologists. “If it was supposed to smell like flowers then it would.”

    brown_suga31 , Fellipe Ditadi / Unsplash Report

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    #13

    A woman smiling and raising her arms in joy, embodying positive advice from gynecologists. Hormonal birth control helps prevent ovarian cancer later in life

    claire_a_cooper , A. C. / Unsplash Report

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    #14

    A surprised woman looks at a pregnancy test. Gynecologists provide crucial advice for women during pregnancy. You can still get pregnant even if you aren’t ovulating

    modelcitizen90 , wayhomestudio / Unsplash Report

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    #15

    A woman doing laundry. Gynecologists advise women to maintain good hygiene for health. one of the causes for BV can be drying your underwear with dryer sheets, now i wash them in a separate load with just unscented laundry detergent and hang dry them or throw them in dryer without adding anything. keep it simple, no fragrances! and obviously wipe front to back

    kflo_xo , gpointstudio / Magnific Report

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A woman massaging her foot, representing self-care and health advice often given by gynecologists to women. Wiggling your toes helps with discomfort during an exam

    dianalondi , Getty Images / Unsplash Report

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    #17

    A female gynecologist smiling and taking notes while speaking to a patient about women's health advice. Regular STD panels don’t include testing for HPV, you have to request it so you could have it but never know until you specifically request it to be included.

    breajpotts , Getty Images / Unsplash Report

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    #18

    A joyful woman holding lemon slices over her eyes, illustrating women's health and gynecologist advice. This is for my anemic girlies but to take iron supplements with vitamin C to help with absorption!

    amabelle.jps , Curated Lifestyle 7 Unsplash Report

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    #19

    A woman on a couch experiencing abdominal pain, seeking gynecologist advice for women's health. Bleeding heavy for 7 days is not normal. I went in and turns out I have a cyst and my lining was wasaayy to thick. Finally got on the right medication and I’ve never felt better during my periods

    floricel___ , Getty Images / Unsplash Report

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    #20

    A doctor draws blood from a smiling woman in a hospital bed, showing the care women receive from gynecologists. Herpes isn’t automatically tested for even if you say “I want a full panel” because 1. It’s so common and 2. You can’t get a positive swab unless you’re having an outbreak. Ask for a blood test, it will show positive if you’re positive and have had at least one outbreak or negative if you don’t have it.

    ashvaughn , Ahmed / Unsplash Report

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    #21

    A mother sits on a yoga mat, smiling and holding her baby, emphasizing women's health and family. It takes more than 6 weeks to heal after having a baby

    kara.eastman24 , senivpetro / Unsplash Report

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    #22

    You only need 4 periods a year to be fertile ( in relation to PCOS)

    aminamaradesa Report

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    #23

    A woman sits on her bed looking distressed, holding her head, reflecting the important advice from gynecologists. That an untreated iron deficiency can lead to organ failure

    corinaannetta , tirachardz / Magnific Report

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    #24

    I’m a 4th year Naturopathic Medical Student. And one of my mentors gave me a great piece advice saying, “sometimes all a woman needs is a boyfriend-ectomy” … the way it’s so true though. when women leave stressful situations and relationships, their body can finally start to re-regulate again

    yanixa.c Report

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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Naturopathic Medical Student is a contradiction in terms, you're either training to be a doctor or you're not.

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    #25

    If you're having waves of severe pain and vomiting significantly above your baseline, call your gyno immediately. could mean an urgent care or er visit. ovarian torsion is no joke and it can be intermittent, potentially not showing up on the first ultrasound if you're not currently in pain.

    artistic.arcana Report

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    #26

    Our breast tissue is also located in our underarms and upper back. When you do your monthly self breast exam, check in these locations for lumps as well.

    astrolectual Report

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    #27

    A woman enjoying a hot drink and music, finding comfort from gynecologists advice. Raspberry tea for period pain. Two cups a day with three tea bags for each cup

    mooonlit.astro , benzoix / Magnific Report

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    #28

    Woman taking a pill with water on a couch, highlighting health advice from gynecologists for women. If you’re having sharp pains in your breasts stop drinking caffeinated drinks and start taking vitamin E it will clear that right up

    shannonthings , Getty Images / Unsplash Report

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    #29

    Woman vlogging about healthy drinks in a kitchen, promoting women's health with gynecologist insights. I learned this working in the OB/GYN clinic!
    If you’re prone to getting BV. Those medication’s are just a Band-Aid.. your body just produces more bacteria than usual that throws off your pH. Taking probiotics daily can prevent that.

    dymond_therealtor_nextdoor , Getty Images / Unsplash Report

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    #30

    A young woman speaks with a gynecologist. Getting gynecologist advice is key for women's health. A suspicious/malignan tumor on your breasts will feel hard, “pointy edges” with no clear start and finish

    damita.ink , Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash Report

    2points
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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Seems to suggest that if you find a smooth lump you needn't worry about it. Do I need to say that could be very dangerous?

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    #31

    A woman looks away from a man. Gynecologists often offer advice on relationships and emotional health for women. "the majority of the problems women's have comes from a man"...

    shadow.sempiternal , Getty Images / Unsplash Report

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    #32

    Hands washing with soap under running water, symbolizing hygiene advice from gynecologists for women. Any liquid soap contains preservatives which are usually antibacterial which can increase the chance of yeast infections due to biome imbalance. Only use bar soap, like Dove, unscented, on the external only.

    kry.salys , Daiga Ellaby / Unsplash Report

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    #33

    A woman's hand holds a pink ribbon on her chest, symbolizing awareness and advice from gynecologists. Not having biological children can lead to an increased risk of breast cancer.

    gingerl47 , A. C. / Unsplash Report

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    #34

    Stop eating junk! Stop sugar and sugary things and stuff like that, don’t eat chocolate a lot and work out! Basically everything is about what you consume and how your lifestyle is, having a kitkat a day wasn’t a good idea….also, herbal tea is the best! I cannot stress this enough but herbal tea is the best, and say no to caffeine cause it’s really really bad for you…once or even four times a month is fine but that’s it

    uroojkodwavi Report

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    #35

    Naproxen is the best this for pain radiating directly from the ovaries.

    chelsiestaybooked Report

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    #36

    Most women will push out a baby and you won’t even be able to tell 8 weeks later. “Stretching it out” is a myth.

    mary_beth411 Report

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    #37

    Check your testosterone levels after 50.

    juliefergusonrice Report

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    #38

    Breastmilk actually harms babies teeth in the long run. I learned that my daughter is 10 and we’re still dealing with some of those issues from breast-feeding.

    dymond_therealtor_nextdoor Report

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    #39

    Tubal ligation isn't 100% foolproof. As many as 3% of patients still get pregnant. My OB had 1 woman at age 48 and one at age 54... both had tubes tied many years before and both got pregnant anyway. Just something else to be worried about

    cynfullysweetxo Report

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    #40

    Don’t pee before an ultrasound. Even if you really need to. Apparently I had to have a full bladder to do an ultrasound for endo. (I was 16, 21 now) also drink lots of water on your period. My gyno was very adamant on that lol.

    jefftheclitter333 Report

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    #41

    Perimenopause can start as early as 35years old

    joimariano Report

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    #42

    Extremely hot baths are not good for u occasional baths and mostly showers are better for feminine hygiene.

    covergirl_99 Report

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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Use of "u" invalidates anything you say.

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    #43

    Grapefruit juice can make birth control less effective

    jess77192022 Report

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    #44

    A woman in a black bra winces while shaving her underarm, highlighting common women's health concerns. Stop shaving and waxing. That hair is there for a reason.

    in_zan_ity , krakenimages.com / Magnific Report

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    #45

    Superficial endometriosis often does not show up in imaging but can still cause catastrophic pain and bleeding, if your GYN says you don’t have it because it doesn’t show up on ultrasound or MRI fire them and see a specialist.

    kimberly_heee Report

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