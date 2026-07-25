To help close that knowledge gap, one person on Threads asked women to share the most valuable thing a gynecologist had ever told them that every woman should know. The responses poured in, with hundreds of women sharing advice, misconceptions, and little-known facts that deserve to be common knowledge. Here are some of the most-liked replies.

The good news? Fifty-seven percent of those surveyed admitted they don't know as much about women's anatomy as they should, and 42% said they wished they had a better understanding of their own bodies.

A survey of 2,000 women found that one in ten couldn't correctly identify a diagram of the female reproductive system. The results were revealing: nearly one in four misidentified the vagina, almost half (46%) couldn't properly identify the cervix, and six in ten mistook the uterus for a different body part.

#1 1 in 4 pregnancies end in a miscarriage.

The most common cause of a miscarriage is chromosomal abnormalities.

If you have a miscarriage, it’s likely nothing you did, it’s not your fault, and you’re not alone.

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#2 Migraines caused by the pill mean that you are at increased risk of stroke or blood clots

#3 My gyno told me if you have PCOS or something that causes less periods, you absolutely need to get checked for uterine cancer/be aware of the signs. If our uterus doesn’t shed like it should, we’re more likely to get uterine cancer. I’m 33 and was just told this last year after almost 15 years of extremely sparse periods (I’m all good though thank goodness)

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#4 No matter how long you've been married/monogamous, you should always get tested for STIs

#5 Using pantyliners daily actually traps the bacteria. Is better to use breathable cotton undies

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#6 If she says, “it’s just a pinch,” or “it’s just uncomfortable,” without pain management, she’s lying. It will be pain that redefines your pain scale.

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#7 Painful period are NOT normal

#8 Feel like it's pretty basic knowledge but that prenatals are great to take whether you're pregnant or not

#9 “We have many pain relief options for IUD insertion…everything from a pain block with local anesthetic to putting you under. Which pathway do you feel comfortable pursuing?” -Absolute GAME CHANGER!

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#10 Take the pill without the 7 day break. You’ll never get a period, and it’s perfectly safe to do so.

#11 There is a nerve directly connecting your right ovary to the appendix. So, when you ovulate on the right, you might experience symptoms similar to the ones of appendicitis. That’s why until the 80s many young girls where operated of appendicitis when they were actually ovulating...

Found out recently at 28, apparently I’m one of those who ovulates on the right and thankfully they didn’t wrongly remove my appendix

#12 “If it was supposed to smell like flowers then it would.”

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#13 Hormonal birth control helps prevent ovarian cancer later in life

#14 You can still get pregnant even if you aren’t ovulating

#15 one of the causes for BV can be drying your underwear with dryer sheets, now i wash them in a separate load with just unscented laundry detergent and hang dry them or throw them in dryer without adding anything. keep it simple, no fragrances! and obviously wipe front to back

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#16 Wiggling your toes helps with discomfort during an exam

#17 Regular STD panels don’t include testing for HPV, you have to request it so you could have it but never know until you specifically request it to be included.

#18 This is for my anemic girlies but to take iron supplements with vitamin C to help with absorption!

#19 Bleeding heavy for 7 days is not normal. I went in and turns out I have a cyst and my lining was wasaayy to thick. Finally got on the right medication and I’ve never felt better during my periods

#20 Herpes isn’t automatically tested for even if you say “I want a full panel” because 1. It’s so common and 2. You can’t get a positive swab unless you’re having an outbreak. Ask for a blood test, it will show positive if you’re positive and have had at least one outbreak or negative if you don’t have it.

#21 It takes more than 6 weeks to heal after having a baby

#22 You only need 4 periods a year to be fertile ( in relation to PCOS)

#23 That an untreated iron deficiency can lead to organ failure

#24 I’m a 4th year Naturopathic Medical Student. And one of my mentors gave me a great piece advice saying, “sometimes all a woman needs is a boyfriend-ectomy” … the way it’s so true though. when women leave stressful situations and relationships, their body can finally start to re-regulate again

#25 If you're having waves of severe pain and vomiting significantly above your baseline, call your gyno immediately. could mean an urgent care or er visit. ovarian torsion is no joke and it can be intermittent, potentially not showing up on the first ultrasound if you're not currently in pain.

#26 Our breast tissue is also located in our underarms and upper back. When you do your monthly self breast exam, check in these locations for lumps as well.

#27 Raspberry tea for period pain. Two cups a day with three tea bags for each cup

#28 If you’re having sharp pains in your breasts stop drinking caffeinated drinks and start taking vitamin E it will clear that right up

#29 I learned this working in the OB/GYN clinic!

If you’re prone to getting BV. Those medication’s are just a Band-Aid.. your body just produces more bacteria than usual that throws off your pH. Taking probiotics daily can prevent that.

#30 A suspicious/malignan tumor on your breasts will feel hard, “pointy edges” with no clear start and finish

#31 "the majority of the problems women's have comes from a man"...

#32 Any liquid soap contains preservatives which are usually antibacterial which can increase the chance of yeast infections due to biome imbalance. Only use bar soap, like Dove, unscented, on the external only.

#33 Not having biological children can lead to an increased risk of breast cancer.

#34 Stop eating junk! Stop sugar and sugary things and stuff like that, don’t eat chocolate a lot and work out! Basically everything is about what you consume and how your lifestyle is, having a kitkat a day wasn’t a good idea….also, herbal tea is the best! I cannot stress this enough but herbal tea is the best, and say no to caffeine cause it’s really really bad for you…once or even four times a month is fine but that’s it

#35 Naproxen is the best this for pain radiating directly from the ovaries.

#36 Most women will push out a baby and you won’t even be able to tell 8 weeks later. “Stretching it out” is a myth.

#37 Check your testosterone levels after 50.

#38 Breastmilk actually harms babies teeth in the long run. I learned that my daughter is 10 and we’re still dealing with some of those issues from breast-feeding.

#39 Tubal ligation isn't 100% foolproof. As many as 3% of patients still get pregnant. My OB had 1 woman at age 48 and one at age 54... both had tubes tied many years before and both got pregnant anyway. Just something else to be worried about

#40 Don’t pee before an ultrasound. Even if you really need to. Apparently I had to have a full bladder to do an ultrasound for endo. (I was 16, 21 now) also drink lots of water on your period. My gyno was very adamant on that lol.

#41 Perimenopause can start as early as 35years old

#42 Extremely hot baths are not good for u occasional baths and mostly showers are better for feminine hygiene.

#43 Grapefruit juice can make birth control less effective

#44 Stop shaving and waxing. That hair is there for a reason.