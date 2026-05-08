Missing Student Kristin Smart Case Sees Horrific Twist As Human Remains Are Found 30 Years After Disappearance

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Kristin Smart, a 19-year-old freshman at California Polytechnic State University, vanished without a trace over Memorial Day weekend in 1996.

Following a decades-long investigation, Smart’s former classmate, Paul Flores, was convicted of her homicide in 2022.

Smart’s body, however, was never recovered, denying her loved ones the chance to say a proper farewell — something they continue to fight relentlessly for.

Highlights Investigators detected evidence of human remains at Susan Flores’ home, reigniting hopes of finally locating Kristin Smart’s body.

A 2021 search beneath Ruben Flores’ deck uncovered a suspicious anomaly and soil samples that tested positive for human blood.

Kristin Smart’s family thanked investigators for their continued dedication while expressing the pain of waiting nearly 30 years for answers.

This week, the case saw a new development, reigniting hopes for closure.

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Susan Flores’ house may hold the key to finding Kristin’s body

Image credits: Kristin Smart

Investigators arrived at Paul Flores’ mother, Susan’s, Arroyo Grande home on Wednesday, April 6, to conduct soil testing in her backyard for signs of human decomposition.

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The results came back “positive,” meaning human remains had been detected, but that was all so far, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson said on Friday.

“We believe that, based on the evidence, human remains were there at one time or are still there,” he said, adding, “but we can’t call it Kristin.”

Image credits: Getty/Don Kelsen

“Our search goes on, and I don’t know how long we’re going to be there,” he added.

“The warrant that we obtained means the occupants of the residence, once we serve it, have to depart and cannot return,” he explained.

Image credits: www.facebook.com

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The ongoing search of Susan’s home follows a previous investigation at her neighbor’s residence.

Three years ago, a group of scientists working from one of Susan’s neighbors’ backyards detected the presence of volatile organic compounds they said may be associated with decomposing human remains.

Ruben Flores, Paul’s father, also had his home searched for Kristin Smart’s remains in 2021.

Image credits: Getty/San Luis Obispo Tribune

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Detectives descended on Ruben Flores’ house with a search warrant in March of the said year.

Their investigation used ground-penetrating radar and uncovered a 6-foot by 4-foot “anomaly” or “void” beneath his back deck.

Soil samples collected from the location later tested positive for the presence of human blood.

This discovery led to the April 2021 arrests of Ruben Flores as an accessory and his son, Paul, for the homicide of Kristin.

Paul Flores was the last person seen with Kristin on May 24, 1996

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Image credits: San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office

Kristin and three friends left their college dorms to find a party at around 8:30 p.m. After driving around for two hours, Kristin suggested checking out an unofficial fraternity house at 135 Crandall Way.

However, her companions were uncomfortable with the venue’s “rowdy” reputation and chose not to go inside.

Kristin entered the location alone.

At about 2 a.m., Tim Davis, a senior who helped stage the party, was shooing away the last stragglers when he spotted a tall girl — later identified as Kristin — sprawled across a nearby lawn, seemingly passed out.

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He shook her awake, but she was in no condition to walk home. Davis and another person, identified as Cheryl Anderson, planned to walk her when Paul offered to help.

Kristin was last seen walking home with him. She was reported missing two days later.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office (@slosheriff)

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When investigators first met with Paul, he had a black eye, which he attributed to an injury sustained while playing basketball with friends.

He later changed his story, claiming he bumped his head while working on his car. This strengthened suspicions surrounding his involvement in Kristin’s disappearance.

Image credits: Getty/Axel Koester

Prosecutors accused him of taking advantage of Kristin before claiming her life. Throughout the trial, however, Paul pleaded not guilty to both accusations.

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In October 2022, a jury found him guilty of first-degree homicide and sentenced him to 25 years to life in prison.

His father was acquitted in the case.

Kristin Smart’s family shared a statement amid the new investigation

Image credits: Getty/Axel Koester

“For thirty years, we have lived with a pain no family should have to endure, as heartache, frustration, and setbacks have woven themselves into our everyday lives,” a statement on the family’s website read.

Image credits: Getty/Axel Koester

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“Our painful reality is that the perpetrator and his family continue to stand in the way of our daughter being returned to us. Yet even after three decades without all the answers, we are sustained by the compassion, strength, and grace of those who have stood by us,” the statement continued.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office (@slosheriff)

Thanking the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department for its continued commitment to the case, the family said the department’s unwavering dedication reminds them that Kristin will never be forgotten.

Image credits: Kristin Smart

Online, many expressed hope that Kristin’s body would soon be found so her family could finally receive closure.

“Kristin deserves a proper and peaceful resting place,” one person wrote.

Others continued accusing Paul’s parents of being accessories and called them “disgraceful.”

“Do the right thing. Throw them behind bars,” one user demanded of law enforcement.

“I figure this will end like how it did at Reuben’s house,” a skeptical commenter said

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