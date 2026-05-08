Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Entitled Parents Want Nanny To Potty Train Their Toddler By Letting Them Stay Diaper-Free In Her Home
A young woman with long dark hair, wearing a light blue top, looks intently at a blurred toddler. Nanny contemplating potty train challenges.
Lifestyle, Parenting

Entitled Parents Want Nanny To Potty Train Their Toddler By Letting Them Stay Diaper-Free In Her Home

0

27

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Especially if you love being around children, being a nanny could be a fun and rewarding gig. You can potentially earn a livable wage doing something that brings you joy.

But of course, the job can cause occasional headaches and stress, much like what this woman experienced. It started when the parents she was working with wanted their 18-month-old daughter to undergo an intensive potty-training method. 

The problem? They wanted to do it in her home, much to her displeasure and discomfort. She now wonders whether she was being unreasonable for refusing to agree. 

RELATED:

    Being a nanny may be fun and rewarding if you love kids, but it comes with its occasional stress

    Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    This woman butted heads with the parents she was working with after refusing their request

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Top_Lingonberry_1

    “Nanny job creep” is a common issue that child caregivers face

    Much like any other job, being a caregiver for a young child has its moments where the person is obligated to do things they didn’t sign up for. Global Nanny Training lead educator Michelle LaRowe refers to this as “nanny job creep.” 

    “Nanny job creep is when additional duties or responsibilities are added on by an employer, without extra compensation,” she told Care.com.

    But because of the professional relationship dynamic, many nannies feel scared to bring up the conversation about their duties and compensation. This is why being clear about the duties from the get-go is important. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    LaRowe says the main responsibilities revolve around providing attentive care, preparing meals, doing laundry, tidying up, planning activities, and helping the children with their homework. 

    If necessary, LaRowe also recommends having a written agreement with the employer. Meanwhile, full-time nanny and former International Nanny Association President Laura Schroeder advises having a clear job description. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “If you don’t want the extra work, stress the fact that child care comes first, and you need to prioritize your time toward the children. If the employer disagrees, then it probably isn’t a good fit anymore,” she said, noting that re-negotiations can also be on the table. 

    It doesn’t seem like the author has had a proper conversation with the parents of the child she is caring for. A sit-down discussion would help her decide whether to continue working with them or to amicably end their work agreement.

    People in the comments shared their unfiltered opinions

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    27

    0

    27

    0

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Jonas Žvilius

    Jonas Žvilius

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    In my spare time, I enjoy creating art - both in traditional and digital form, mainly in the form of painting and animation. Other interests include gaming and music. Favorite bands include Swans, The Strokes, The Beatles.

    Read less »
    Jonas Žvilius

    Jonas Žvilius

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    In my spare time, I enjoy creating art - both in traditional and digital form, mainly in the form of painting and animation. Other interests include gaming and music. Favorite bands include Swans, The Strokes, The Beatles.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Parenting
    Homepage
    Trending
    Parenting
    Homepage
    Next in Parenting
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT