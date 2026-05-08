Entitled Parents Want Nanny To Potty Train Their Toddler By Letting Them Stay Diaper-Free In Her Home

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Especially if you love being around children, being a nanny could be a fun and rewarding gig. You can potentially earn a livable wage doing something that brings you joy.

But of course, the job can cause occasional headaches and stress, much like what this woman experienced. It started when the parents she was working with wanted their 18-month-old daughter to undergo an intensive potty-training method.

The problem? They wanted to do it in her home, much to her displeasure and discomfort. She now wonders whether she was being unreasonable for refusing to agree.

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Being a nanny may be fun and rewarding if you love kids, but it comes with its occasional stress

Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels (not the actual photo)

This woman butted heads with the parents she was working with after refusing their request

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Image credits: Top_Lingonberry_1

“Nanny job creep” is a common issue that child caregivers face

Much like any other job, being a caregiver for a young child has its moments where the person is obligated to do things they didn’t sign up for. Global Nanny Training lead educator Michelle LaRowe refers to this as “nanny job creep.”

“Nanny job creep is when additional duties or responsibilities are added on by an employer, without extra compensation,” she told Care.com.

But because of the professional relationship dynamic, many nannies feel scared to bring up the conversation about their duties and compensation. This is why being clear about the duties from the get-go is important.

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LaRowe says the main responsibilities revolve around providing attentive care, preparing meals, doing laundry, tidying up, planning activities, and helping the children with their homework.

If necessary, LaRowe also recommends having a written agreement with the employer. Meanwhile, full-time nanny and former International Nanny Association President Laura Schroeder advises having a clear job description.

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“If you don’t want the extra work, stress the fact that child care comes first, and you need to prioritize your time toward the children. If the employer disagrees, then it probably isn’t a good fit anymore,” she said, noting that re-negotiations can also be on the table.

It doesn’t seem like the author has had a proper conversation with the parents of the child she is caring for. A sit-down discussion would help her decide whether to continue working with them or to amicably end their work agreement.

People in the comments shared their unfiltered opinions

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