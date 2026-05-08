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Often, when we scroll through memes or funny posts, there’s usually some sense of context behind them. Adorable pet memes capture those soft, wholesome moments that make you smile instantly, while work memes hit a little too close to home because they’re painfully relatable. There’s usually an “oh yeah, I get this” moment attached to them.

But then…there are those posts that completely break that pattern. Today, we dove into an Instagram account that lives in its own little universe of chaos, where sometimes logic takes a back seat. From “muffins”…no wait, “muffouts” (don’t even ask) to feet dipped in Nutella, it’s a parade of bizarre, unhinged moments that make absolutely no sense but somehow keep you scrolling anyway. Sit back, relax… and prepare to be confused in the best way possible.