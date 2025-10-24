89 Funny And Adorable Animal Memes That Fight Sadness And Boredom With 100% Efficiency
There are plenty of things that animals can do that we can’t. I don’t know any humans who can fly, swim for thousands of miles at a time or survive in the Arctic without a coat. But despite the amazing capabilities of animals, they can also do some extremely simple things too, such as make us laugh.
We took a trip to Things That Make You Go Awww on Facebook and gathered their funniest posts down below. This page is dedicated to sharing hilarious and relatable animal memes, and it’s the perfect place to visit if you’re in need of some giggles today. So enjoy scrolling through this wholesome list, pandas, and be sure to upvote the photos that give you a greater appreciation for all of the comedians in the animal kingdom!
This post may include affiliate links.
According to the World Animal Foundation, it’s estimated that there are 2.16 million animal species on the planet. Knowing that makes choosing a favorite animal a bit more difficult! There are creatures that swim, fly, slither, crawl, hop and more. And we’ll never be able to see the vast majority of them in person. But lucky for us, we have pages like Things That Make You Go Awww that allow us to at least see some of the funniest photos of animals out there.
This Facebook page was created in 2012 and has amassed an impressive 107K followers. Over the past thirteen years, Things That Make You Go Awww has posted over 2,000 hilarious memes and photos, capturing the hearts of so many people around the globe. We just can’t help but be drawn to these adorable animal memes!
I love this group and have been following it for years
Are you the type of person who can’t pass by a cat on the street without saying hello and petting their little head? Do you exclaim “Awww!” every time a puppy passes by you with their owner? And are you obsessed with the little birds that hang out on your balcony? If you’re an animal lover, I’m right there with you.
And according to Calmerry, there are a few reasons why some of us just can’t get enough of our furry friends. When it comes to our pets in particular, Calmerry notes that we have symbiotic relationships with them. Because of this, we both grow strong emotional attachments to one another.
As far as why some people even prefer animals over humans, Calmerry points out that we tend to perceive them as innocent and defenseless. We see them as creatures who need us to feed, protect and love them, so we can’t help but have a soft spot for them.
Plus, our relationships with them are relatively simple. Once we learn how to understand their body language, we never have to worry about them talking about us behind our backs or betraying us. We know they’ll always be loyal and waiting for us when we return home.
"And now my dinner's gonna be late, my nap schedule's thrown off and bedtime's messed up."
If you’re a pet owner, I’m sure you know the benefits of having a pet all too well. But if you don’t have a furry friend, you might want to consider getting one if you’re looking for a companion who can help improve your self-esteem, reduce your stress and encourage you to live a healthier lifestyle. Dogs, in particular, require you to get out of the house multiple times a day and go on walks or run around with them in parks. This can do wonders for your mental health!
Meanwhile, if you’re having a tough day, seeing your cat do something hilarious or having a warm kitty curl up in your lap can instantly change your mood. How can you be upset when a precious little creature comes and purrs on your chest? It’s amazing how much animals can calm us down and remind us that we are loved, even if they can’t tell us with their words.
While we’ll probably never know for sure if most animals have a sense of humor, there’s no question that they often display behavior that’s hilarious to humans. Beki Hooper, PhD, wrote a piece for Psychology Today explaining how animals often play with one another, and she shared that rats have been known to play hide and seek. Meanwhile, even insects like bumble bees seem to enjoy playing games with one another.
One day i dropped a friend off home after work, she lives in a quiet back street. Driving away slowly this little dog Bichon Frise type thing ran in the road, I stopped, asked where did you come from. So I put him in the car, pull over and carry him to various houses "is this your dog" no one. So I took him home and I have cats so I put him in the kitchen, said to my husband "we have a situation what do i do" , we took him to the vets and they scanned him and found the owners, he'd broken out the garden.
Despite the fact that your cats can’t use the internet and have no idea what memes are, it’s very possible that if they could understand them, they’d be laughing their little heads off at this list. After all, who doesn’t like to have fun? Dr. Hooper notes that elephants, dolphins, octopuses, primates and more have been known to engage in play. So I think it’s safe to say that these little comedians would enjoy this list!
We hope you’re having fun scrolling through these silly animal memes, pandas. Keep upvoting the ones that make your day, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve ever caught an animal doing something particularly hilarious. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another wholesome list of animal memes, we’ve got the perfect Bored Panda article for you to visit next right here!
"Need some pets, please. And a few snacks. And belly rubs."
"How'd *he* get in there?" "Dunno." "Is he stuck? Can we get him out?" "Should we call mom?"
"You're not my peson! Let go!" says the all teeth and claws feline.