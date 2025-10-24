ADVERTISEMENT

There are plenty of things that animals can do that we can’t. I don’t know any humans who can fly, swim for thousands of miles at a time or survive in the Arctic without a coat. But despite the amazing capabilities of animals, they can also do some extremely simple things too, such as make us laugh.

We took a trip to Things That Make You Go Awww on Facebook and gathered their funniest posts down below. This page is dedicated to sharing hilarious and relatable animal memes, and it’s the perfect place to visit if you’re in need of some giggles today. So enjoy scrolling through this wholesome list, pandas, and be sure to upvote the photos that give you a greater appreciation for all of the comedians in the animal kingdom!