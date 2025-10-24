ADVERTISEMENT

There are plenty of things that animals can do that we can’t. I don’t know any humans who can fly, swim for thousands of miles at a time or survive in the Arctic without a coat. But despite the amazing capabilities of animals, they can also do some extremely simple things too, such as make us laugh.

We took a trip to Things That Make You Go Awww on Facebook and gathered their funniest posts down below. This page is dedicated to sharing hilarious and relatable animal memes, and it’s the perfect place to visit if you’re in need of some giggles today. So enjoy scrolling through this wholesome list, pandas, and be sure to upvote the photos that give you a greater appreciation for all of the comedians in the animal kingdom!

#1

A dog and cat cuddling together on a blue blanket, showcasing funny and adorable animal memes of friendship.

Things that make you go awww

janellecollard avatar
Janelle Collard
Janelle Collard
Community Member
Premium 52 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Awww, you got a two-fer! You're so lucky!

RELATED:
    #2

    Small dog jumping excitedly against a glass door near a delivered Amazon package, showcasing funny and adorable animal memes.

    Things that make you go awww

    #3

    Puppy lying on the floor covered in dirt beside white wicker chairs, funny and adorable animal meme fighting boredom.

    Things that make you go awww Report

    According to the World Animal Foundation, it’s estimated that there are 2.16 million animal species on the planet. Knowing that makes choosing a favorite animal a bit more difficult! There are creatures that swim, fly, slither, crawl, hop and more. And we’ll never be able to see the vast majority of them in person. But lucky for us, we have pages like Things That Make You Go Awww that allow us to at least see some of the funniest photos of animals out there.

    This Facebook page was created in 2012 and has amassed an impressive 107K followers. Over the past thirteen years, Things That Make You Go Awww has posted over 2,000 hilarious memes and photos, capturing the hearts of so many people around the globe. We just can’t help but be drawn to these adorable animal memes!
    #4

    Three small birds on a branch with one bird appearing to eavesdrop funny and adorable animal memes.

    Things that make you go awww Report

    #5

    Dog sitting cuddly on technician’s legs during security system service, a funny and adorable animal meme moment.

    Things that make you go awww Report

    samantha-hinson-sh avatar
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But who would want to steal from a house with the goodest dog.

    #6

    Golden retriever dog standing on metal truck steps with caption about UPS drivers making a dog group in funny and adorable animal memes.

    Things that make you go awww Report

    Are you the type of person who can’t pass by a cat on the street without saying hello and petting their little head? Do you exclaim “Awww!” every time a puppy passes by you with their owner? And are you obsessed with the little birds that hang out on your balcony? If you’re an animal lover, I’m right there with you. 

    And according to Calmerry, there are a few reasons why some of us just can’t get enough of our furry friends. When it comes to our pets in particular, Calmerry notes that we have symbiotic relationships with them. Because of this, we both grow strong emotional attachments to one another. 
    #7

    Black and white cat comforting a man with funny and adorable animal memes that fight sadness and boredom efficiently

    Things that make you go awww Report

    #8

    Before and after images of a dog haircut showing a funny and adorable animal meme that fights sadness and boredom.

    Things that make you go awww Report

    #9

    Tiny piglet gently kissing a large rabbit on green grass, a cute and funny animal meme brightening the day.

    Things that make you go awww Report

    As far as why some people even prefer animals over humans, Calmerry points out that we tend to perceive them as innocent and defenseless. We see them as creatures who need us to feed, protect and love them, so we can’t help but have a soft spot for them. 

    Plus, our relationships with them are relatively simple. Once we learn how to understand their body language, we never have to worry about them talking about us behind our backs or betraying us. We know they’ll always be loyal and waiting for us when we return home. 
    #10

    Man rock climbing with a reluctant cat in a backpack, a funny and adorable animal meme fighting boredom.

    Things that make you go awww Report

    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "And now my dinner's gonna be late, my nap schedule's thrown off and bedtime's messed up."

    #11

    Black dachshund dog wearing a black shirt with tools attached, funny and adorable animal meme fighting boredom.

    Things that make you go awww Report

    #12

    Four Doberman dogs sitting on a rock in a forest, showing different coat colors in a funny animal meme.

    Things that make you go awww Report

    If you’re a pet owner, I’m sure you know the benefits of having a pet all too well. But if you don’t have a furry friend, you might want to consider getting one if you’re looking for a companion who can help improve your self-esteem, reduce your stress and encourage you to live a healthier lifestyle. Dogs, in particular, require you to get out of the house multiple times a day and go on walks or run around with them in parks. This can do wonders for your mental health!
    #13

    Orange tabby cat tilting head with funny meme text, showcasing adorable animal memes to fight sadness and boredom.

    Things that make you go awww Report

    #14

    Firefighters rescuing cats from a fire, humorous animal meme illustrating differences between Danish and Russian cats.

    Things that make you go awww Report

    #15

    Man playing guitar to a group of kittens outdoors at night, cute animal memes bringing joy and fighting sadness.

    Things that make you go awww Report

    Meanwhile, if you’re having a tough day, seeing your cat do something hilarious or having a warm kitty curl up in your lap can instantly change your mood. How can you be upset when a precious little creature comes and purrs on your chest? It’s amazing how much animals can calm us down and remind us that we are loved, even if they can’t tell us with their words. 

    #16

    Adorable animal meme featuring a pug humorously addressing body image, part of funny animal memes collection.

    Things that make you go awww Report

    #17

    Black and white cat tangled with yarn, humorously captioned in an adorable animal meme fighting boredom.

    Things that make you go awww Report

    #18

    Cat in front of a TV screen showing a close-up of another cat, a funny and adorable animal meme moment.

    Things that make you go awww Report

    While we’ll probably never know for sure if most animals have a sense of humor, there’s no question that they often display behavior that’s hilarious to humans. Beki Hooper, PhD, wrote a piece for Psychology Today explaining how animals often play with one another, and she shared that rats have been known to play hide and seek. Meanwhile, even insects like bumble bees seem to enjoy playing games with one another.  
    #19

    Cat stepping into a pink toy car in a humorous animal meme to fight sadness and boredom with funny and adorable animal memes.

    Things that make you go awww Report

    #20

    Dog lying on tiled floor next to a funny animal meme sign confessing to eating three big steaks.

    Things that make you go awww Report

    #21

    Funny and adorable animal meme featuring a cat causing a common problem by getting someone locked out of a hotel room.

    Things that make you go awww Report

    helentart avatar
    HelyerT
    HelyerT
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One day i dropped a friend off home after work, she lives in a quiet back street. Driving away slowly this little dog Bichon Frise type thing ran in the road, I stopped, asked where did you come from. So I put him in the car, pull over and carry him to various houses "is this your dog" no one. So I took him home and I have cats so I put him in the kitchen, said to my husband "we have a situation what do i do" , we took him to the vets and they scanned him and found the owners, he'd broken out the garden.

    Despite the fact that your cats can’t use the internet and have no idea what memes are, it’s very possible that if they could understand them, they’d be laughing their little heads off at this list. After all, who doesn’t like to have fun? Dr. Hooper notes that elephants, dolphins, octopuses, primates and more have been known to engage in play. So I think it’s safe to say that these little comedians would enjoy this list!
    #22

    Sleeping kitten wrapped in blanket with feet peeking out, a funny and adorable animal meme to fight sadness and boredom.

    Things that make you go awww Report

    #23

    Husky dog looks reflective after being found by police in a funny and adorable animal meme that fights sadness and boredom.

    Things that make you go awww Report

    #24

    Orange cat drinking water from a glass on a kitchen fridge in a funny and adorable animal meme to fight sadness and boredom.

    Things that make you go awww Report

    We hope you’re having fun scrolling through these silly animal memes, pandas. Keep upvoting the ones that make your day, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve ever caught an animal doing something particularly hilarious. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another wholesome list of animal memes, we’ve got the perfect Bored Panda article for you to visit next right here!
    #25

    Cat sitting on a windowsill with a humorous caption, one of the funny and adorable animal memes fighting boredom.

    Things that make you go awww Report

    #26

    Two pairs of birds showing public displays of affection, featuring funny and adorable animal memes for fighting sadness and boredom.

    Things that make you go awww Report

    #27

    Two dogs looking into an open dishwasher with plates, showcasing funny and adorable animal memes humor.

    Things that make you go awww Report

    samantha-hinson-sh avatar
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They aren't better than that. They are better AT that.

    #28

    Baby elephant running energetically contrasted with a baby elephant face-planting on a beach in funny animal memes.

    Things that make you go awww Report

    #29

    Funny and adorable animal meme of a dog relaxing in water with a relatable expression fighting sadness and boredom.

    Things that make you go awww Report

    #30

    Black and white cat lounging in a box with a pink collar, featured in funny and adorable animal memes.

    Things that make you go awww Report

    #31

    Hungry kitten meowing loudly in a pet bed inside a shopping cart, one of the funny and adorable animal memes.

    Things that make you go awww Report

    #32

    Dog and cat share a confused moment at a drive-thru, showcasing adorable animal interaction in funny and cute animal memes.

    Things that make you go awww Report

    #33

    Possum peeking out of a trash can with funny text, part of funny and adorable animal memes to fight sadness and boredom.

    Things that make you go awww Report

    #34

    Funny and adorable animal meme showing a tiger and its cub with text about toddlers in every species.

    Things that make you go awww Report

    #35

    Cat peeking from a doorway with socks on the floor, a funny and adorable animal meme fighting sadness and boredom.

    Things that make you go awww Report

    #36

    Fluffy dog resting head on metal fence above a beware of the dog sign, funny and adorable animal meme.

    Things that make you go awww Report

    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Need some pets, please. And a few snacks. And belly rubs."

    #37

    Cat reaching for cookies on a table with funny text asking to allow cookie access in a cute animal meme.

    Things that make you go awww Report

    #38

    Great Dane sleeping on green couch in a funny animal meme showcasing adorable pets fighting sadness and boredom.

    Things that make you go awww Report

    #39

    Puppy hugging a black cat, featured in funny and adorable animal memes that fight sadness and boredom effectively.

    Things that make you go awww Report

    #40

    Black and white cat lying by broken lamp pieces in a hallway, funny and adorable animal memes fighting sadness and boredom.

    Things that make you go awww Report

    #41

    Flour-covered cat looking guilty in a kitchen setting, a funny and adorable animal meme fighting boredom.

    Things that make you go awww Report

    #42

    Funny dog meme with wide eyes reacting to a sound, part of adorable animal memes that fight sadness and boredom.

    Things that make you go awww Report

    #43

    Family of golden retriever dogs sitting together on a porch in a funny and adorable animal meme fighting sadness and boredom.

    Things that make you go awww Report

    #44

    Funny and adorable animal memes featuring a dog and cat acting guilty and playful on a couch with playful text.

    Things that make you go awww Report

    #45

    Dog with an orphaned baby squirrel on its head, showcasing funny and adorable animal memes that fight sadness and boredom.

    Things that make you go awww Report

    #46

    A dog hiding inside a cat tree with three cats above, a funny and adorable animal meme fighting sadness.

    Things that make you go awww Report

    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "How'd *he* get in there?" "Dunno." "Is he stuck? Can we get him out?" "Should we call mom?"

    #47

    Adorable black and white kitten clinging to wooden furniture, a funny animal meme that fights sadness and boredom effectively.

    Things that make you go awww Report

    #48

    Black and white cat holding a plush toy chicken in a cozy bed in a funny and adorable animal meme.

    Things that make you go awww Report

    #49

    Piglet enjoying ice cream at a small table with umbrella, funny and adorable animal memes to fight sadness and boredom.

    Things that make you go awww Report

    #50

    Orange cat lying on ping pong balls in a carton, one of the funny and adorable animal memes fighting boredom and sadness.

    Things that make you go awww Report

    #51

    Firefighter rescuing a cat in a humorous animal meme showing expectation versus reality with funny and adorable animal memes.

    Things that make you go awww Report

    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "You're not my peson! Let go!" says the all teeth and claws feline.

    #52

    Black cat holding sign with funny message, part of funny and adorable animal memes to fight sadness and boredom.

    Things that make you go awww Report

    #53

    Cat looking surprised next to a pile of bottle caps, a funny and adorable animal meme fighting sadness and boredom.

    Things that make you go awww Report

    #54

    Smiling goose looking happily at hand holding grains on rocky ground in funny and adorable animal memes.

    Things that make you go awww Report

    #55

    Woman interacting with an adorable cat in a park, showcasing funny and adorable animal memes that fight sadness and boredom.

    Things that make you go awww Report

    #56

    Cat humor in funny and adorable animal memes showing a playful cat with its head stuck in a box, fighting boredom.

    Things that make you go awww Report

    #57

    Multiple cats perched and scattered nervously around a cat tree as a volunteer turns on a vacuum cleaner at rescue center.

    Things that make you go awww Report

    #58

    White fluffy dog covered in colorful powder after a color run, a funny and adorable animal meme brightening the mood.

    Things that make you go awww Report

    #59

    Dog making funny faces after trying to eat a lemon, a hilarious moment from adorable animal memes fighting boredom.

    Things that make you go awww Report

