80 Funny And Cute Animal Memes That Might Give You A Reason To Smile Today (New Pics)
Scientists estimate that we share the planet with approximately 7.8 million animal species. From fluffy puppies to slithering snakes, it’s amazing how diverse our world is! And one of the best aspects of living among all of these wonderful creatures is how hilarious they can be. Whether they’re making silly faces or exhibiting behavior that seems suspiciously humanoid, animals make the best subjects for memes.
And if you’re in the mood to see some hilarious photos of precious creatures, you’ve come to the right place, pandas. We took a trip to Grumpy Animal Memes on Facebook and gathered their cutest posts below. Enjoy scrolling through these images that might make you want to adopt another pet as soon as possible, and be sure to upvote the ones that simultaneously make your day and melt your heart!
This post may include affiliate links.
No matter where you live or where you’re from, there’s a good chance that you’ve visited a zoo at least once in your life. There are over 10,000 of them across the globe, and over 700 million people visit zoos and aquariums each year. So clearly, we’re fascinated by animals! But what is it about them that we just can’t get enough of?
Well, one wonderful thing about animals is that we have them to thank for many of the ways they’ve helped humans and the planet. The International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) notes on their site that elephants, for example, play a key role in keeping their ecosystems up and running. They eat an impressive amount of vegetation every single day (up to 330 pounds!) and go on to help countless other plants grow with their natural fertilizer.
Another animal that humans owe a “thank you” to is the pangolin. According to IFAW, one pangolin can devour as many as 70 million ants and termites every single year, protecting forests from being ravaged by these tiny yet destructive creatures. At the same time, pangolins create burrows that are great for soil and provide homes for other small animals.
Rhinos are also great at maintaining the vegetation in and around their habitats. Apparently, they keep water sources open and even create new ones by spending time splashing around. And once they’re finished going for a swim, they spread fertile soil from the mud all around, which the plants greatly appreciate.
Humans have long been fascinated by giraffes due to their impressive physique, but did you know that they’re also crucial for pollination and seed distribution? Because they can reach parts of trees that no other species can, they play a part in growing plenty more trees. And they’re able to serve as warning signals for smaller animals that wouldn’t otherwise be able to spot prey coming until it’s too late.
Land animals aren’t the only ones that we have to thank for keeping our planet in tip top shape, though. We can’t forget about the whales! These majestic creatures help provide half of the oxygen that we breathe by chowing down on phytoplankton that live close to the surface of the ocean. So the next time you take some deep breaths to calm down, don’t forget to thank the whales for their service.
As incredible as all of the animals on the planet are, they can’t exactly save themselves from the damage that humans have caused to the Earth. So to get people to care more about their welfare, the World Wildlife Fund has broken down some of the reasons why we should all be prioritizing animals.
First off, they are necessary in the fight against climate change. We need animals like elephants, zebras and rhinos to chomp through grass to reduce forest fire risks. At the same time, these creatures spread seeds that allow more trees to grow, which then help in trapping carbon.
Many species also hold cultural significance, which would make them devastating to lose. “The snake temple in Penang, Malaysia and the Galtaji Temple in Jaipur, India, dedicated to monkeys, are just two examples of wildlife forming the basis of religious practices and rituals,” the World Wildlife Fund notes. Not to mention the fact that many people around the world have beloved pets that they couldn’t imagine living without. Animals are so special; let’s remember to appreciate them!
Another reason why we should take caring for animals seriously is to maintain the connections between various species and to preserve the wilderness. There are currently over 47,000 species on the IUCN Red List that are at risk of going extinct. And as heartbreaking as one species vanishing would be, it’s even scarier to consider the domino effect that would create. It’s on us to protect the planet for ourselves and the amazing creatures we share it with.
We hope you’re enjoying your scroll through these hilarious animal memes, pandas. Keep upvoting the ones that make you smile, and let us know in the comments which animals you think make the best subjects for memes. Then, if you’re looking for even more adorable and silly animal pics, we’ve got another Bored Panda list for you to check out right here!