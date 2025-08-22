ADVERTISEMENT

Scientists estimate that we share the planet with approximately 7.8 million animal species. From fluffy puppies to slithering snakes, it’s amazing how diverse our world is! And one of the best aspects of living among all of these wonderful creatures is how hilarious they can be. Whether they’re making silly faces or exhibiting behavior that seems suspiciously humanoid, animals make the best subjects for memes.

And if you’re in the mood to see some hilarious photos of precious creatures, you’ve come to the right place, pandas. We took a trip to Grumpy Animal Memes on Facebook and gathered their cutest posts below. Enjoy scrolling through these images that might make you want to adopt another pet as soon as possible, and be sure to upvote the ones that simultaneously make your day and melt your heart!