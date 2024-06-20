ADVERTISEMENT

You’ve probably heard about stand-up comedians, improv comedians, and satirical comedians. But do you know about keyboard comedians? They’re the ones who make hilarious snippets about (almost) everything. Yes, we’re talking about the great minds behind creating memes.



And the Facebook page ‘Grumpy Animal Memes’ is dedicated to sharing some of the most creative animal memes out there. Whether it's a grumpy cat or a confused doggo, their posts will surely tickle your funny bones. Keep scrolling, pandas, and don't forget to upvote your favorite posts.