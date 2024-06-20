97 “Grumpy Animal Memes”
You’ve probably heard about stand-up comedians, improv comedians, and satirical comedians. But do you know about keyboard comedians? They’re the ones who make hilarious snippets about (almost) everything. Yes, we’re talking about the great minds behind creating memes.
And the Facebook page ‘Grumpy Animal Memes’ is dedicated to sharing some of the most creative animal memes out there. Whether it's a grumpy cat or a confused doggo, their posts will surely tickle your funny bones. Keep scrolling, pandas, and don't forget to upvote your favorite posts.
If you are having a gloomy or tiring day, funny memes are a great way to lift your spirits. Especially when they are about adorable animals. With nearly 2 million fans, the Facebook page ‘Grumpy Animal Memes’ shows how much people enjoy looking at hilarious animal content.
A study carried out by the University of Leeds in October 2020 revealed that watching cute animal pictures can help reduce stress levels by up to 50%. Researchers noticed that students who were stressed ahead of their exams showed a significant drop in anxiety levels after viewing such photos.
As kids, we could laugh at almost anything. A neighbor walks by, and here come some giggles or mom is preparing a meal and all you can say is, "Hehehe." But as we grew up, life started getting more serious, and we ended up smiling less often.
So now we need to seek out more opportunities to add humor to our lives. Whether you are enjoying your favorite sitcom or scrolling through memes, it’s important that we don’t forget that laughter can be the best medicine.
A lot of dogs enjoy having a job to do but this is ridiculous.
To begin with, it doesn't cost money to laugh. Psychologist Natalie Dattilo points out, “In order to feel good, we have to practice feeling good. And laughing is one of the most cost-effective ways to do that.”
When you laugh, it triggers the release of endorphins, which are the natural feel-good chemicals of the body. The general feeling of well-being is also enhanced by endorphins.
When we enjoy a good, hearty laugh, it relieves physical tension by stimulating the circulation of oxygen-rich blood throughout the body. Due to this, our muscles feel relaxed for up to 45 minutes.
The American College of Healthcare Sciences points out that a good belly laugh for approximately 15 minutes a day can help you burn between 10 and 40 calories. When you laugh, it reduces the levels of the stress hormone cortisol, which then improves your metabolism naturally.
However, it also depends on factors like your weight and the intensity of your laughter. Also, remember that it’s not a replacement for a good, sweaty workout.
This looks like one of those staged hedgehog pic thats flooding the net now. Animals are not photo props and should not be used like this. Let them live naturally and take pics of that. Or create AI pics if you want silly antropomorph photps.
Or when you think traffic is about to move so instead of leaving a space to you pull up close behind the car infront "briefly" blocking a side-road to your right. And what do you know, not only do 8 cars coming from the opposite side of the road want to turn left into the side-road you're blocking but there's ambulance coming out!
As per a small 2015 trial, laughter therapy is used to improve self-esteem and enhance mood in cancer patients. There is also an inverse relationship between coronary heart disease and the propensity to laugh.
This means that laughing more reduces the chances of a heart attack. A 2018 study indicated that laughter therapy helps delay cardiovascular complications in type 2 diabetes patients.
Looking at the funny side of things might help us shift our perspective in different situations. For instance, you can diffuse a silly conflict with your bestie by sharing a good laugh. When you see things in a less threatening light, it helps you come up with more realistic solutions.
If you are feeling low while attending a party or family function and there’s someone chuckling there, chances are you might also feel lighter and start smiling. This is because laughter is contagious.
Lauri Nummenmaa, a brain researcher and professor at Aalto University School of Science in Finland, told the Washington Post, “We simply copy the behavior and laughter of others. Someone else’s act of laughing is first perceived when seen or heard, and this sensory information is then converted into the same area of the observers’ brain.”
So, what are you waiting for? Enjoy a good laugh with these hilarious animal memes and don’t forget to share them with a friend or colleague.
It's also like living with mini terrorists that throw up on the carpet.
Would it rip the skin off my hand so I could see my own bones? Yes. Do I want to give it scritches anyway? Also yes.
There are certain foods that I eat only when I'm not at home to avoid this look.
I love that, what a beautiful saying! In German, we have a proverb going, "That to me the dog is dearest, you, oh human, call sin? The dog stayed with me in the storm, the human not even in the wind."