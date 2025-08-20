135 Cute And Funny Cat Memes That Are Way Cheaper Than Therapy
They’ll cuddle with you all night long, then wake up and knock every decoration off your shelves. They’ll accept pets and kisses happily, then surprise you with a nasty hairball. They’ll be your best friend, an adorable source of entertainment and the most expensive (and frustrating) "thing" you own. There’s nothing like having a cat!
If you’re a friend of felines, you’re in for a treat, pandas. We took a trip to House of Cat Memes on Instagram and gathered some of their most hilarious posts down below. From exhibiting the most adorable behavior the world has ever seen to being downright bizarre, there’s no telling what a cat will get themself into! Enjoy scrolling through these precious pics, and be sure to upvote the ones that melt your heart.
It’s no secret that the internet loves cats. Whether it’s hilarious videos of them being terrified by cucumbers or precious photos of them snuggled up in bed, we just can’t get enough of these amazing creatures. We scratch their chins, pat their bellies and boop their noses every single day, but their cuteness never diminishes!
That’s why pages like House of Cat Memes are so popular. This Instagram account has shared over 1,500 heart-melting posts of kitties and amassed an impressive 36K followers. Here, you’ll find videos of kittens figuring out the world, adorable photos of cats sporting cowboy hats and fluffy "loaves" with eyes and whiskers. Even if you don’t consider yourself a cat person, you can’t deny that these photos are precious!
Cats are one of the most popular pets in the whole world. In fact, the American Veterinary Medical Association reports that nearly a third of households in the United States have a cat, and the average pet-owning household has more than one kitty. In Europe, cats are even more popular than dogs, a study from Kattly found.
When it comes to which nations love kitties the most, Romania comes in at number one, with a whopping 48% of the population owning at least one cat. Poland is a close second, as 41% of residents have a cat. And Latvia is the third most cat-loving country in Europe, as 37% of the population has a kitty.
Now, it only takes a few minutes with a kitty to understand why these animals are so beloved. But if you’ve never owned one or don’t understand the hype, we’ll break it down for you. Believe it or not, Medical News Today reports that there are actually some scientific reasons behind why humans are so drawn to cats. Research suggests that humans first began building their connection with cats about 9,500 years ago. So at this point, our love for them may be built into our DNA.
Er... How does that work? Within 2 weeks the cub will be so much bigger!!!
Another important aspect that plays into why we love kitties so much is actually their discriminating behavior. Dr. Patricia Pendry, who studies human-animal interactions at Washington State University, notes that people love the way cats make them feel “chosen.”
Most cats won’t just curl up next to anyone, and it can take a long time to establish a bond with them or earn their trust. So when a cat does want to take a nap on your lap or shows up at your feet begging for attention, it can make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside.
‘Finally”, truth! I swear cats can detect when a camera of any kind is activated. TBF assassins don’t want photos
At the same time, it can feel incredibly rewarding once you’ve learned how to read a cat’s behavior. They don’t always wear their emotions on their sleeve (or fur?), but if you pay close attention to their body language, it’s possible to figure out what your furry friend is communicating. Cats use purring, their head, whiskers, tail and eyes to let you know if they’re feeling relaxed, stressed or ready to pounce. Not to mention the fact that their behavior is fascinating to watch!
Having a feline friend isn’t just fun, though. Dr. Pendry says that it can actually provide wonderful benefits for our mental health. She notes that cats “give us attention, relieve our loneliness, provide comfort, fun, and play, affection, and special unique permission to stroke/pet them and keep them on our laps, which we know releases oxytocin, which in turn suppresses the production of cortisol, a stress hormone.”
Keeping a cat roommate can benefit your physical health as well. One study actually found that cat owners had a lower risk of losing their life to a heart attack than people who had never owned a cat. And for children, growing up in a home that has multiple pets can decrease their risk of developing allergies. That’s a perfect reason to adopt one (or two) more kitties!
It is a well-known fact that cats read with their rear ends.
Either way, the distribution system found you. Say thank you and book a vet appointment.
Yours patiently waits. Mine howls like she has the hordes of doom behind her. I’m sure the neighbors think I’m killing her.