They’ll cuddle with you all night long, then wake up and knock every decoration off your shelves. They’ll accept pets and kisses happily, then surprise you with a nasty hairball. They’ll be your best friend, an adorable source of entertainment and the most expensive (and frustrating) "thing" you own. There’s nothing like having a cat!

If you’re a friend of felines, you’re in for a treat, pandas. We took a trip to House of Cat Memes on Instagram and gathered some of their most hilarious posts down below. From exhibiting the most adorable behavior the world has ever seen to being downright bizarre, there’s no telling what a cat will get themself into! Enjoy scrolling through these precious pics, and be sure to upvote the ones that melt your heart.