They’ll cuddle with you all night long, then wake up and knock every decoration off your shelves. They’ll accept pets and kisses happily, then surprise you with a nasty hairball. They’ll be your best friend, an adorable source of entertainment and the most expensive (and frustrating) "thing" you own. There’s nothing like having a cat!

If you’re a friend of felines, you’re in for a treat, pandas. We took a trip to House of Cat Memes on Instagram and gathered some of their most hilarious posts down below. From exhibiting the most adorable behavior the world has ever seen to being downright bizarre, there’s no telling what a cat will get themself into! Enjoy scrolling through these precious pics, and be sure to upvote the ones that melt your heart.

#1

Tortoiseshell cat curled up tightly in a person's arms, showcasing cute and funny cat memes humor.

    #2

    Cat with spotted fur holding a bubble tea cup, showcasing a cute and funny cat meme for lighthearted therapy relief.

    #3

    Two poker cards featuring cute cat illustrations playing table tennis, perfect for fans of funny cat memes.

    It’s no secret that the internet loves cats. Whether it’s hilarious videos of them being terrified by cucumbers or precious photos of them snuggled up in bed, we just can’t get enough of these amazing creatures. We scratch their chins, pat their bellies and boop their noses every single day, but their cuteness never diminishes!

    That’s why pages like House of Cat Memes are so popular. This Instagram account has shared over 1,500 heart-melting posts of kitties and amassed an impressive 36K followers. Here, you’ll find videos of kittens figuring out the world, adorable photos of cats sporting cowboy hats and fluffy "loaves" with eyes and whiskers. Even if you don’t consider yourself a cat person, you can’t deny that these photos are precious!   
    #4

    Small white kitten peeking out of a dark shirt pocket in multiple photos, showcasing cute and funny cat memes.

    #5

    Cute cat meme showing a kitten labeled as back in stock and sold out in a warehouse setting, funny cat memes theme.

    #6

    Two cats in cages at a show, one fluffy and sprawled, the other sleek and sitting, funny cat memes theme.

    Cats are one of the most popular pets in the whole world. In fact, the American Veterinary Medical Association reports that nearly a third of households in the United States have a cat, and the average pet-owning household has more than one kitty. In Europe, cats are even more popular than dogs, a study from Kattly found.

    When it comes to which nations love kitties the most, Romania comes in at number one, with a whopping 48% of the population owning at least one cat. Poland is a close second, as 41% of residents have a cat. And Latvia is the third most cat-loving country in Europe, as 37% of the population has a kitty.   
    #7

    White kitten sitting inside a clear glass with milk on a wooden floor, a funny cat meme from cute cat memes collection.

    #8

    Two cats on a wooden floor with one curled up in a bed and the other kitten trying to cuddle, cute cat memes theme.

    #9

    Black cat with wide eyes looking loopy after a vet visit and manicure, featured in funny cat memes collection.

    Now, it only takes a few minutes with a kitty to understand why these animals are so beloved. But if you’ve never owned one or don’t understand the hype, we’ll break it down for you. Believe it or not, Medical News Today reports that there are actually some scientific reasons behind why humans are so drawn to cats. Research suggests that humans first began building their connection with cats about 9,500 years ago. So at this point, our love for them may be built into our DNA.  
    #10

    Tabby cat cuddling a kitten while napping on a fluffy grey blanket in a cute and funny cat memes style.

    #11

    Close-up of a cat's eye with detailed fur texture, highlighting cute and funny cat memes for lighthearted enjoyment.

    #12

    A domesticated cat nursing a lynx cub at Novosibirsk Zoo, showing a unique bond between different feline species.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Another important aspect that plays into why we love kitties so much is actually their discriminating behavior. Dr. Patricia Pendry, who studies human-animal interactions at Washington State University, notes that people love the way cats make them feel “chosen.” 

    Most cats won’t just curl up next to anyone, and it can take a long time to establish a bond with them or earn their trust. So when a cat does want to take a nap on your lap or shows up at your feet begging for attention, it can make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside. 
    #13

    Cat wearing a yellow hoodie with a baby clothing tag on its forehead in a cute and funny cat meme.

    #14

    Cartoon logo of a blue cat and red dog sitting side by side, representing cute and funny cat memes.

    #15

    Black cat carrying a spring toy in its mouth, a cute and funny cat meme perfect for cat meme lovers.

    View more commentsArrow down menu

    At the same time, it can feel incredibly rewarding once you’ve learned how to read a cat’s behavior. They don’t always wear their emotions on their sleeve (or fur?), but if you pay close attention to their body language, it’s possible to figure out what your furry friend is communicating. Cats use purring, their head, whiskers, tail and eyes to let you know if they’re feeling relaxed, stressed or ready to pounce. Not to mention the fact that their behavior is fascinating to watch! 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Close-up of a black cat's paw with pink toes, showing a cute and funny cat meme capturing playful charm.

    #17

    Tweet about missing a cat and the pain of not being able to take the cat everywhere, highlighting cute and funny cat memes.

    #18

    Two cats holding paws on the back of a couch, a cute and funny cat meme capturing a sweet moment.

    Having a feline friend isn’t just fun, though. Dr. Pendry says that it can actually provide wonderful benefits for our mental health. She notes that cats “give us attention, relieve our loneliness, provide comfort, fun, and play, affection, and special unique permission to stroke/pet them and keep them on our laps, which we know releases oxytocin, which in turn suppresses the production of cortisol, a stress hormone.”
    #19

    Cute and funny cat meme showing a large cat lying on the floor with a tiny kitten beside it indoors

    #20

    Two curious cats looking up with a funny meme about accidentally eating their tuna, cute and funny cat memes.

    #21

    Cat wearing a pink sun hat to prevent sunburn while napping in sunlight, a cute and funny cat meme.

    Keeping a cat roommate can benefit your physical health as well. One study actually found that cat owners had a lower risk of losing their life to a heart attack than people who had never owned a cat. And for children, growing up in a home that has multiple pets can decrease their risk of developing allergies. That’s a perfect reason to adopt one (or two) more kitties!   
    #22

    Handmade cat-shaped cookies resembling cute and funny cat memes arranged on a baking tray with parchment paper.

    #23

    Cat biting a sandwich held by a person indoors, a funny and cute cat meme from therapy-cheaper content.

    #24

    Woman reading a book on a couch with an orange cat on her lap, showcasing cute and funny cat memes content.

    We hope you’re enjoying your scroll through these adorable cat memes, pandas. Keep upvoting the ones that melt your heart, and let us know in the comments below what you love most about cats. Then, you can find another Bored Panda article featuring precious pics of kitties right here!
    #25

    Hand holding a detailed carved wooden cat sculpture showing craftsmanship and cute cat art, perfect for cat memes.

    #26

    Screenshot of a funny cat meme listing humorous breeds and subcategories of cats with playful descriptions.

    #27

    Two cute kittens with contrasting expressions illustrating funny cat memes about their behavior and personalities.

    #28

    Tabby cat playfully knocking over ink bottle on wooden desk in a classic setting, perfect for cute and funny cat memes.

    #29

    Black cat sitting on a wooden beam with a humorous caption, perfect for cute and funny cat memes.

    #30

    Minimalist pink line drawing of a cat looking down with ears folded, illustrating cute and funny cat memes.

    #31

    A round cat curled up on a bed, taking all the space and leaving no room for the owner, cute funny cat memes theme.

    #32

    Sad cat pouting outdoors at night in grass, a funny cat meme capturing a cute and relatable moment.

    #33

    Tabby cat patiently waiting on bed with toy, showcasing one of the cute and funny cat memes for lighthearted fun.

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #34

    Tweet about a cat eating a wasp with an amusing expression, part of funny cat memes for lighthearted therapy.

    #35

    Text post about cat laziness being contagious, showing a cozy cat in bed, perfect for cute and funny cat memes.

    #36

    Ancient Greek red figure pottery style meme showing a woman yelling at a calm white cat on a decorated table, cat memes.

    #37

    Black cat knocking over water bowl in funny cat meme illustration for cute and funny cat memes SEO.

    #38

    Orange kitten sleeping in a cat food bowl on a mat, illustrating cute and funny cat memes for pet lovers.

    #39

    Young scared cat tiger in water showing teeth and tail up, a cute and funny cat meme moment.

    #40

    Funny cat meme text about body shaming a fat cat with a tubby, wobbly belly in a humorous tone.

    #41

    Customer holding a distracted calico cat in a store, illustrating cute and funny cat memes as a humorous distraction.

    #42

    Orange cat giving the silent treatment, sitting alone under a bed, a cute and funny cat meme moment.

    #43

    White cat standing inside a kitchen cabinet with curious and sneaky expressions in cute and funny cat memes.

    #44

    A surprised cat peeks over a blanket with text about cats waking people up, featuring cute and funny cat memes.

    #45

    Fluffy white cat shown in before and after photos, illustrating cute and funny cat memes for therapy relief.

    #46

    Black cat with sparkles on its fur, relaxing with eyes closed, cute and funny cat memes inspiration.

    #47

    Cat sitting on a small red house inside a prison cell, illustrating cute and funny cat memes for stress relief.

    #48

    Orange cat lying comfortably inside a white laundry basket, illustrating cute and funny cat memes for therapy relief.

    #49

    Black and white tabby cat with a unique color pattern sitting on a dark surface, cute cat memes inspiration.

    #50

    Black cat stretching between two beds with Star Wars pillows, a cute and funny cat meme moment.

    #51

    Gray cat on grass at a stadium showing a funny expression in a cute and funny cat memes post.

    #52

    Black cat with wide eyes standing on a cute patterned blanket, featured in funny cat memes for affordable therapy laughter.

    #53

    Two cats on a cat tree with mouths open, showing a cute and funny cat meme about cats hating vacuum cleaners.

    #54

    Orange cat curled up asleep surrounded by colorful toy mice in a cozy cat bed from cute and funny cat memes.

    #55

    Playful orange and white cat stretching paws towards the camera in a funny and cute cat memes moment outdoors.

    #56

    Cute cat with a kind expression showing empathy and understanding, featured in funny cat memes for cheaper therapy laughter.

    #57

    Two white cats in grass with one making a funny face, capturing humor in cute and funny cat memes.

    #58

    Black kitten sniffing a waffle held by a hand on carpet, a cute and funny cat meme for cat humor and entertainment.

    #59

    Tabby cat sitting calmly in a shopping cart at IKEA, showcasing cute and funny cat meme moments for pet lovers.

    #60

    Three cats with pixelated, low-resolution looks sitting on a floor, resembling funny cat memes graphics.

    #61

    Cat curiously staring at a bunch of bananas on a kitchen table, a cute and funny cat meme moment.

    #62

    Black and white cat curiously looking at a floating bubble on a brown couch in a cute and funny cat meme.

    #63

    Black and white cat being held up with caption sir put me down i am the manager in funny cat memes collection.

    #64

    Homeless kitten with wide eyes in a veterinary clinic, featured in cute and funny cat memes collection.

    #65

    Illustration of a blue angel with a cone-shaped halo, humorously inspired by a cat wearing a cone collar.

    #66

    Orange cat lying on a gray mat with a funny meme about fatshaming cats, showcasing cute and funny cat memes.

    #67

    Hand-drawn funny cat meme illustrating a person struggling with buttered toast and a cat that likes butter.

    #68

    White cat with lipstick stains on its face, featured in cute and funny cat memes about pet mishaps.

    #69

    Two photos of a cute and funny gray cat standing upright near a metal cage, showcasing its pose and presence.

    #70

    Cat memes showing a cat wearing a shower cap in an occupied bathtub with a humorous knock message.

    #71

    A gray cat leaning close to a woman’s face on a couch, illustrating cute and funny cat memes for therapy.

    #72

    Cat meme featuring a kitten dressed in a pink costume, highlighting cute and funny cat memes humor for therapy relief.

    #73

    Black cat with wide eyes sitting on a textured surface, featured in cute and funny cat memes collection.

    #74

    White and gray cat lying on wooden floor with a caption about cat behavior in a humorous cat memes format.

    #75

    Simple black and white doodle of a cute kitten with big eyes, perfect for funny cat memes and lighthearted humor.

    #76

    Black and white cat lying in a small cardboard box, showcasing cute and funny cat memes content.

    #77

    Angry cat sketch with the caption asking where is your rage in a funny cat meme style.

    #78

    Tweet about how owning a cat and funny cat memes help ease negative emotions and brightens daily life.

    #79

    Orange and white blind cat with cloudy eyes sitting on rocks and grass, a cute and funny cat meme example.

    #80

    Funny cat meme featuring a cartoon cat humorously correcting spelling with a speech bubble, part of cute cat memes.

    #81

    Cat in a cute wizard costume with a funny expression, one of the adorable and funny cat memes for therapy relief.

    #82

    Ginger cat lying flat on wooden floor with a confused expression, a cute and funny cat meme for therapy relief.

    #83

    Cat meme showing a curious cat dipping its paw in water, a funny and cute moment from cat memes.

    #84

    Black kitten photo with funny cat meme tweet about tiny kitten babysitting, perfect for cute and funny cat memes SEO.

    #85

    Slightly distorted cat viewed through glasses, part of a funny cat memes collection for cute cat content.

    #86

    Tabby cats on carpet and floor, one playing with a bottle, illustrating cute and funny cat memes for therapy relief.

    #87

    Funny cat meme showing a person talking affectionately to their cat, highlighting cute and funny cat moments.

    #88

    Woman lying on couch with a cat on her chest and a tablet nearby, illustrating cute and funny cat memes.

    #89

    Sad tiny kitten with big eyes looking at the camera, featured in cute and funny cat memes collection.

    #90

    Orange and white cat lying on a patterned couch with a crocheted doily on its back, a cute cat meme image.

    #91

    A funny cat meme showing a relaxed cat with a blue collar, illustrating cute and funny cat memes for stress relief.

    #92

    Person gently touching a funny cat meme with text saying never speak again, illustrating cute and funny cat memes.

    #93

    Two black and white cats sitting on a carpet, perfect example of cute and funny cat memes for therapy relief.

    #94

    Orange cat wrapped in a blanket on a couch looking sick in a cute and funny cat memes post for therapy relief.

    #95

    Tiny fluffy kitten with big eyes held in hand, perfect example of cute and funny cat memes for stress relief.

    #96

    Stone gargoyle sculpture of a cat holding a kitten on a castle roof, perfect for cute and funny cat memes.

    #97

    Tortoiseshell cat with wide eyes next to three curious colorful kittens in a cozy indoor setting, cute cat memes.

    #98

    Text meme showing a cute kittens conversation about sleeping in a pile, representing funny cat memes.

    #99

    Snowy street scene with heart shapes drawn in snow, showcasing cute and funny cat memes humor in a cozy winter setting.

    #100

    White cat with black spots looking shy and funny in cage, a cute cat meme perfect for funny cat memes and therapy relief.

    #101

    Colorful candies arranged in a circle on a plate with humorous social media comments about visual patterns and checkmarks.

    #102

    Norwegian forest cat chasing a fox, capturing a cute and funny cat meme moment for cat meme enthusiasts

    #103

    A funny cat meme showing a poorly drawn cat with an exaggerated paw next to a real cat stretching its paw.

    #104

    Siamese cat with bright blue eyes looking up beside person’s legs, cute funny cat memes capturing charming pet moments.

    #105

    Funny cat meme text about a cat refusing to lose weight despite prescribed diet food and vet visits.

    #106

    Baby kitten lying on orange and black fabric, a cute cat meme perfect for funny cat memes and cheaper therapy content.

    #107

    Cat using a self groomer to scratch an itch, showing cute and funny cat moments for therapy relief.

    #108

    Text post about seeing cats repeatedly saying cat humorously, paired with a funny comment on cute animals and language shift, cat memes context.

    #109

    Black and white photo of a man holding a cat, perfect for cute and funny cat memes about pets and humor.

    #110

    Kitchen cabinets with a cat’s nest inside, showing a cute and funny cat meme that’s way cheaper than therapy.

    #111

    Text meme showing conversation about carrying a naughty cat out of the room and the cat purring, featuring cute and funny cat memes.

    #112

    Cat paw and human wrist wearing matching friendship bracelets, showcasing cute and funny cat moments for memes.

    #113

    Black cat being given a tiny tortilla on a pan in a cute and funny cat memes post.

    #114

    Sleepy white kitten stretching on bed with caption who woke me up, a cute and funny cat meme for therapy relief.

    #115

    Black cat on a concrete wall in outdoor setting, a funny cat meme capturing cute and funny cat moments.

    #116

    Calico cat with a large green leaf on its head standing on cracked pavement in cute and funny cat memes.

    #117

    A large group of cats lying and resting along a sidewalk next to plants in a funny cat meme.

    #118

    White cat lying on wooden floor resting its face on a brown leather boot, showing cute and funny cat meme behavior.

    #119

    Framed poster with funny cat meme about lawyers and kittens, perfect for cute and funny cat memes content.

    #120

    Cat meme showing a bright white cat with wide eyes and humorous text about holding a flashbang without the pin.

    #121

    Funny cat meme about forcing a cat to watch Alien (1979) and explaining the rescue of Jonesy.

    #122

    Couple sleeping in bed with three cute cats resting nearby in a cozy room at night, illustrating funny cat memes concept.

    #123

    Tweet text showing a funny cat meme dialogue about talking to a cat, featuring humor from cute and funny cat memes.

    #124

    Gray and white cat with a rainbow reflection on its ear, featured in cute and funny cat memes collection.

    #125

    Small kitten with wide eyes sitting next to a brown stuffed animal on a textured carpet, cute and funny cat meme.

    #126

    Two cats lounging on a pee pad, one looking happy and playful, featured in cute and funny cat memes.

    #127

    Funny cat meme text listing reasons for feeling like a cat, showcasing cute and relatable cat meme humor for therapy relief.

    #128

    Simple black and white drawing of a cat being pushed off a counter by a coffee cup, funny cat memes concept.

    #129

    Gray and tan cat standing on wooden deck looking talkative in a cute and funny cat meme about therapy alternative.

    #130