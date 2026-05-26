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“He Was So Boring”: Fans Show No Mercy Over ‘Off Campus’ Star’s Sudden Exit
Off Campus star at Amazon event wearing a red leather shirt, fans react to sudden exit from the series.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

“He Was So Boring”: Fans Show No Mercy Over ‘Off Campus’ Star’s Sudden Exit

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
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Prime Video’s breakout hit Off Campus may already be headed for season 2, but it is already facing a majorcast shakeup

After the steamy college drama became one of the platform’s most-watched series thanks to its electric ensemble chemistry, creator Louisa Levy confirmed that a key star will not return for the next chapter.

Highlights
  • Off Campus creator announces a major star’s exit ahead of season 2.
  • Fans were more than glad over the shocking cast exit after the season 1 finale.
  • The actor hinted that the door may still be open for a return in future seasons.

However, many viewers are not mourning the exit. Instead, fans flooded social media with blunt reactions celebrating the actor’s departure from Briar U.

“You won’t be missed at all,” one fan wrote on X.

RELATED:

    Off Campus star Josh Heuston will not return for season 2

    Off Campus star leaning on table in casual setting

    Image credits: Prime Video

    Off Campusseason 1 centers on the love triangle between Garrett Graham, Hannah Wells, and Justin Kohl. Hannah initially fakes a relationship with Garrett to get Justin’s attention, but eventually develops genuine feelings for Garrett. 

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    The season 1 finale sees Hannah and Garrett end up together, leaving Justin’s future uncertain.

    In an interview with TV Guide, co-showrunner Louisa Levy confirmed that Josh Heuston, who plays Justin, will not return due to scheduling conflicts.

    Off Campus star posing at Amazon event in leather outfit

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

    “We don’t have him (available) next season, but never say never,” she stated.

    In an interview with Variety, the Australian actor also confirmed his departure from the romantic drama after just one season.

    When asked if there were plans to bring Justin back, he replied:

    “At this stage, no.”

    Fans react to Josh Heuston’s sudden exit from Off Campus

    Off Campus star sharing laugh with co-star during scene

    Image credits: Prime Video

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    Despite Levy expressing affection for Heuston and his character, many fans were happy to see the actor leave the series ahead of season 2.

    On X, several viewers argued that Justin was one of the weaker parts of the first season, saying his storyline distracted from Hannah and Garrett’s widely praised relationship.

    One user commented, “Thank God, super annoying.”

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    “He was so boring, by the way,” a second said.

    A third added, “You were the most unnecessary character, and you won’t be missed at all.”

    While some viewers praised Heuston’s performance, they felt Justin contributed little to the overall story. Others criticized the actor’s portrayal, arguing it made the character difficult to like.

    Will Josh Heuston return to Off Campus in the future?

    Off Campus star enjoying party with friends

    Image credits: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

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    In a May 22 interview with US Magazine, Heuston addressed the possibility of returning to the series in a later season.

    “That’s above my pay grade, but I just hope Justin finds love and continues to be happy while writing music,” he said. 

    Levy also left the door open for Heuston’s return, saying she was interested in continuing Justin’s storyline from the novels. 

    The series is based on Elle Kennedy’s Off-Campus books. In the novels, Justin eventually ends up with Stella, who does not appear in season 1. Levy said she hopes to explore their romance in a future season.

    Off Campus actors smiling together on a bus

    Image credits: Prime Video

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    “We never got a chance to meet Stella, who is the person he ends up with in the book. So maybe we’ll find a way to fold him into a future season,” she said.

    Speaking with Deadline, Heuston also suggested he would be open to reprising the role in the future.

    “I guess we’ll see what happens,” he said.  

    In February 2026, the series was renewed for a second season, with filming expected to start soon. 

    Off Campus is currently streaming on Prime Video.

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    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
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