‘Off Campus’ Showrunner Teases Massive Changes Coming To Season 2 That Will Leave Book Fans Reeling

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Prime Video’s new romance drama Off Campus is already becoming one of the streamer’s biggest breakout hits of 2026.

Premiering on May 13, the adaptation of Elle Kennedy’s bestselling novels quickly climbed into Prime Video’s global Top 10 and earned an impressive 93% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The steamy sports drama has also secured an early renewal, but the next chapter at Briar University may look very different from the books.

Highlights Off Campus has already been renewed for season 2 after its stellar debut on Prime Video.

Co-showrunner Louisa Levy hinted that more characters from the books could appear earlier than expected.

Season 2 likely won’t be a direct adaptation of a single novel, but will instead combine elements from different books.

Co-showrunner Louisa Levy has already hinted at major changes that could surprise longtime fans of the source material. Here’s what’s in store for Off Campus season 2.

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When will Off Campus season 2 be released?

Image credits: Prime Video

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Off Campus season 2 currently has no confirmed release date.

The series was renewed for a second season in February 2026, roughly three months before the first season premiered.

Season 1 began filming in June 2025 and concluded in October 2025 before its release in May 2026. The sophomore chapter could follow a similar production schedule, putting it on track for a May 2027 premiere.

Who’s in the cast for Off Campus season 2?

Image credits: Prime Video

Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli star as Hannah Wells and Garrett Graham, the series’ central couple. Both are expected to reprise their roles for season 2.

Mika Abdalla and Stephen Thomas Kalyn, who play Allie Hayes and Dean Di Laurentis, are also slated to return.

Season 1 also introduced Charlie Evans as Hunter Davenport, a character who does not appear until the second book. Evans is expected to have a larger role in season 2.

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Image credits: Prime Video

On April 30, 2026, India Fowler was added to the main cast as Grace Ivers. Her romance with John Logan (Antonio Cipriano) forms the central storyline of the second novel in Kennedy’s series.

Phillipa Soo has been cast as Scarlett, a theater director guest-directing a play at Briar University.

Additionally, Josh Heuston will not return as Justin Kohl for the second season.

How will Off Campus season 2 be different from the books?

Image credits: Prime Video

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During an interview with Deadline, co-showrunner Louisa Levy discussed the show’s plans for season 2.

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Levy suggested that the adaptation will differ from the books by focusing on multiple couples at once rather than centering each season on a single romance. She revealed that while season 2 will introduce a new central romance, characters like Hannah and Garrett will remain part of the larger story.

Following Hunter’s surprise introduction in season 1, Levy hinted that more characters from Kennedy’s universe could appear earlier than expected.

Image credits: Prime Video

They might show up in ways that you don’t expect, especially ones that have more story down the line,” she said.

In a separate interview with TV Guide, Levy described Allie and Dean’s secret relationship as one of season 1’s biggest unresolved storylines heading into season 2.

In the source material, the couple’s romance isn’t fully explored until the third book. As a result, the showrunner’s comments all but confirm the series won’t be a one-to-one adaptation of the novels.

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Instead, the series appears set to blend elements from multiple books into one cohesive narrative.

Off Campus is streaming on Prime Video.