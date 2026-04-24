“How Reckless”: Prime Video’s Steamy New Romance Immediately Needs A Massive Trigger Warning

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On April 23, Prime Video released the official trailer for Off Campus, a new romantic drama based on Elle Kennedy’s bestselling book series.

The trailer quickly went viral, garnering more than 5 million views in under 24 hours. With familiar romance tropes and several steamy moments, it soon became a divisive topic on social media.

Highlights Prime Video’s Off Campus trailer sparks heated debate over missing content warnings.

Fans clash over trauma representation and inappropriate casting in Off Campus.

Off Campus’ steamy scenes attracted plenty of buzz ahead of its premiere next month.

Given the source material’s mature themes, some viewers argued the trailer should have included a trigger warning. Its omission sparked heated debate online.

“I genuinely cannot tell if it’s gonna be in the show or not, but I think people should be given the heads up,” one person said.

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Viewers slam Prime Video’s Off Campus trailer over missing trigger warning

Image credits: Prime Video

An adaptation of Kennedy’s Off Campus books was first announced in October 2024. Developed by Louisa Levy, season 1 is based on the first novel, The Deal.

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It follows Hannah Wells, a straight-A student who develops an unexpected relationship with hockey captain Garrett Graham. Their budding romance is showcased in the trailer for the Prime Video series.

Image credits: Prime Video

On X, readers noted the trailer makes no reference to Hannah’s traumatic past as a s*xual as*ault survivor. Because the trauma is central to her arc, some fans argued that the marketing should include a trigger warning.

“Can we talk about how reckless it is that they’re leaving out the fact that Hannah’s a r*pe victim in the promo when it’s an important part of the story and could be triggering if it catches people off guard?” one user complained.

However, others defended leaving the storyline out of the marketing, arguing it would reveal too much about Hannah in advance.

“Trigger warnings should not come at the cost of revealing what a character is going through. I think you all are being annoying,” another person wrote.

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Book fans also raised concerns about Off Campus’ lead pairing

Image credits: Prime Video

Beyond the trigger warning debate, the casting of the lead pair also sparked backlash.

In the adaptation, actress Ella Bright, 19, plays Hannah Wells. She previously appeared as Young Kate Middleton in Netflix’s The Crown.

Belmont Cameli, 28, was cast as Garrett Graham. He is known for portraying Jamie in the Saved by the Bell reboot.

Image credits: Prime Video

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Given the pair’s intimate scenes in the trailer, some viewers had an issue with the nearly decade-long age gap between them.

One person commented, “The fact that he is pushing 30 and she is 18 is so visible he looks like her uncle.”

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eu fingindo q n estou interessada pra ver se dia 13 chega mais rapido https://t.co/YICwyZrK9p — lu (@luaninhareads) April 23, 2026

“Not gagging for a show that cast an almost 30-year-old man with an 18-year-old girl,” a second user wrote.

While some viewers criticized the age gap, many others expressed excitement for the romantic drama and said they couldn’t wait to stream it next month.

When does Off Campus season 1 release on Prime Video?

Image credits: Prime Video

Off Campus is scheduled to premiere on May 13, 2026. The first season will consist of eight episodes, all of which will become available to stream on the same day.

Aside from Bright and Cameli, the series also features Mika Abdalla as Allie Hayes, Hannah’s roommate and friend. She most recently played Jenna Burke in the first season of The Pitt.

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Josh Heuston portrays Justin, Hannah’s crush and a star football player. He is best known for his role as Dusty Reid in the comedy-drama, Heartbreak High.

Stephen Kalyn, Jalen Thomas Brooks, and Antonio Cipriano appear as Dean Di Laurentis, John Tucker, and John Logan, Garrett’s friends.

Off Campus will stream on Prime Video.