Kate Middleton’s Bandaged Hand For Late Queen Elizabeth’s Centenary Celebrations Sparks Speculation

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There have been countless conspiracy theories surrounding the British royal family, but a detail on Kate Middleton’s hand continues to leave people scratching their heads year after year.

On Tuesday (April 21), the Princess of Wales attended the ceremony honoring the late Queen Elizabeth II on what would have been her 100th birthday.

Highlights Kate Middleton’s bandaged finger continued to spark curiosity after the Princess of Wales wore another plaster at a Buckingham Palace event.

The mother of three is often pictured with plasters on her fingers, with one of the earliest instances dating back to 2016.

Some royal fans suggested she may have an uncommon skin infection known as herpetic whitlow.

The mom of three opted for a lavender dress and a three-strand pearl necklace that once belonged to the monarch. But it was her hands that stole the spotlight, as Kate was once again seen with a plaster wrapped around her thumb.

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A recurring detail on the Princess of Wales’ hand keeps puzzling fans



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Trigger Warning: This article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.

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The Princess of Wales is often pictured with plasters on her fingers, a sight that has confused royal fans since 2016, when a plaster mysteriously covered the end of one of her thumbs.

“A few years from now these photos are going to be evidence of something,” one royal fan said on X.

“I think it’s about time we get some answers,” demanded another. “My guess they are hiding something.”

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A group expressed great concern for Kate’s mental and physical health, suggesting the bandages might be a sign of an ED.

“I think the Band-Aid on her finger may suggest she may have been trying to induce vomiting,” shared one netizen.

Viewers speculated that Kate may have cuts or calluses on her fingers from inducing vomiting, and that she may be trying to hide them with plasters.

“She most likely needs help but the institution will never go down that road at the expense of its image,” one person wrote on X.

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The Princess of Wales was seen wearing a plaster on her thumb at an event honoring Queen Elizabeth II

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Meanwhile, another group of royal fans urged people not to draw conclusions from someone wearing a plaster.

“IT’S A BAND-AID ON HER THUMB!!!!!! JEEZ,” one person said, while another noted, “Pretty sure she gardens and has bees. Has kids, probably plays with them.”

Others linked Kate’s frequent use of plasters to herpetic whitlow, an uncommon skin infection that, according to the Cleveland Clinic, is characterized by painful blisters on the skin near the fingernail. While it typically resolves on its own, it may require antiviral medication.

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Most cases of herpetic whitlow, caused by the herpes simplex virus, affect only one finger. The infection is contagious and can spread from person to person through physical contact.

The Princess of Wales was previously pictured sporting a skin-colored plaster on her thumb during a visit to the Royal Surrey County Hospital’s Maternity Unit in October 2022.

She also wore a plaster on her thumb while attending the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral in June that year.

Some royal fans have raised concerns that the plasters may be a sign of a serious health issue



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In 2019, Kate wore a small plaster on her thumb at the Chelsea Flower Show, while the same year she was seen with a small circular patch on her middle finger.

One of the first times she was spotted with a bandage was on Christmas Day in 2016, when a plaster covered the end of one thumb.

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In 2023, a Kensington Palace spokesperson said the hurt finger was “a small injury, nothing serious.”

“My own fault. I was jumping around on the trampoline,” Kate explained during a visit to HMP High Down that year. “I did put it on just to keep it safe.”



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As some royal fans noted, her minor injuries could also be the result of pruning, as Kate is a keen gardener.

In 2018, the 44-year-old said her grandmother “loved” gardening and joked, “You should not see my cauliflowers! I’m still learning.”

Others linked the plasters to herpetic whitlow, a skin infection that causes painful blisters



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Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond shared that Kate sought comfort in this hobby following her cancer diagnosis and treatment.

“Catherine has always taken great strength and inspiration from nature and outdoor life,” she said. “And there is something so reassuring and optimistic about the green shoots of spring – especially if you’ve planted the seeds yourself.”

Kate once explained that she wore the plaster after suffering a minor trampoline accident while playing with her children



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During the reception at Buckingham Palace honoring Queen Elizabeth, Kate greeted some of the UK’s oldest citizens celebrating their 100th birthday.

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The event was also attended by King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, as well as charities and organizations associated with the late Queen, such as Cancer Research UK.

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William and Kate honored his late grandmother on social media, posting a carousel of photos that included one of the monarch speaking with Prince Louis.

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In the caption, they wrote, “Remembering Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on the 100th anniversary of her birth. Inspiring generations through a lifetime of duty.”



“Maybe it’s because she actually does the cooking in her home,” one netizen suggested

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