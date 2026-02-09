Prince William And Kate Middleton Address Epstein Files For The First Time Amid Surging Royal Scrutiny

ADVERTISEMENT

Prince William and Kate Middleton have spoken out about the Jeffrey Epstein case amid new evidence that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was linked to the late child predator.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are “deeply concerned” about the scandal, they said during an official visit to Saudi Arabia.

Epstein, who was found lifeless in his jail cell in 2019, was convicted of procuring a child for pr*stitution in 2008.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was stripped of his royal titles after evidence showed his links to the child predator.

Virginia Giuffre, an Epstein victim, accused Andrew of forcing her to sleep with him when she was underage.

Prince William and Kate Middleton wearing coats, walking outdoors amid rising royal scrutiny related to Epstein files.

William and Kate have addressed the Jeffrey Epstein scandal amid mounting pressure for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to testify



Image credits: Samir Hussein/Getty Images

He was arrested again in 2019 on federal charges related to the s*x trafficking of minors in Florida and New York.

His associate, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who recruited underage girls for him, was found guilty of child s*x trafficking in 2021 and is serving a 20-year prison sentence.

The unsealed documents related to the case, known as the “Epstein files,” have drawn attention due to the late criminal’s elite social circle, which included politicians and celebrities.

Man in a black suit walking on a city street representing royal scrutiny amid Epstein files discussion.

Image credits: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Among the financier’s friends was Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor—formerly Prince Andrew—the younger brother of King Charles.

In photos recently released by the US Justice Department, Andrew could be seen on all fours, kneeling over an unidentified girl who was lying on the floor.

While they did not name Andrew, a spokesperson for the royal family in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, addressed the Epstein scandal on Monday (February 9).

Middle-aged man with gray hair sitting at a table in a dimly lit room amid surging royal scrutiny.

Andrew, who is William’s uncle, was stripped of his royal titles after photo and email evidence proved his links to Epstein



Image credits: House Committee on Oversight

“I can confirm the Prince and Princess of Wales have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations,” they stated.

“Their thoughts remain focused on the victims.”

Similarly, last October, King Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, voiced their support for Epstein and Maxwell’s victims.

“Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of ab*se,” Buckingham Palace said.

Prince William and Kate Middleton wearing black outfits, attending a formal event amid royal scrutiny.

Image credits: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Getty Images

Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, who is Charles and Andrew’s brother, was asked about the case during a press Q&A at the World Governments Summit in Dubai last week.

Edward began by suggesting that the audience was likely not “the least bit interested” in the issue, given that he was there to discuss education policy. Still, he added, “I think it’s really important to always remember the victims and who are the victims in all of this.”

Andrew was stripped of his royal titles in October following increased scrutiny over his links to Epstein. He was also moved out of his home in Windsor to the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

Prince William and Kate Middleton in a candid moment with others amid Epstein files and royal scrutiny.

The disgraced royal is accused of forcing Virginia Giuffre, an underage woman recruited by Epstein, to sleep with him

Image credits: Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

In his 2019 bombshell interview with BBC Newsnight, the former prince claimed that he last saw Epstein in New York in December 2010 to tell the disgraced financier he was breaking off the friendship.

However, emails unsealed by the US Justice Department show that he kept in touch with the criminal after that period and after Epstein became a convicted s*x offender.

In an email dated February 9, 2011, Andrew suggested that Epstein invest in a private equity firm he had visited a week before.

Black and white vintage photo with people in formal attire, related to Prince William and Kate Middleton addressing Epstein files.

Image credits: Department of Justice

The emails also show that Andrew attended a celebrity dinner at Epstein’s multimillion-dollar Manhattan townhouse with Woody Allen and his wife Soon-Yi, TV presenters Katie Couric and George Stephanopoulos, comedian Chelsea Handler, and talk show host Charlie Rose.

The 65-year-old has been accused by Virginia Giuffre, one of the most prominent victims of Epstein’s trafficking ring, of forcing her to sleep with him on three occasions when she was underage.

Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Giuffre, who took her own life last year, claimed that Andrew was aware she was underage when they were introduced.

Andrew has denied all of Giuffre’s accusations and stressed that he does not recall ever meeting her. In 2022, he reached an out-of-court settlement with Giuffre, reportedly for £12 million.

“I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever,” the king’s brother told the BBC in his 2019 interview.

Asked about a photograph that shows him with his hand around Giuffre, he said he had “no recollection of the photograph ever being taken” and added that “nobody can prove whether or not that photograph has been doctored.”

Two older men in formal black suits, one holding a booklet, at an outdoor royal event with surging royal scrutiny.

King Charles, Andrew’s older brother, expressed his support for Epstein’s “victims and survivors”



Image credits: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

A day after the photograph was published in the British press, Andrew emailed Epstein saying, “It would seem we are in this together and will have to rise above it… Otherwise keep in close touch and we’ll play some more soon!!!!” the DOJ documents show.

Giuffre said she met the financier and his co-conspirator while working as a spa attendant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida in 2000. Afterward, Maxwell recruited her as a masseuse.

In 2019, the late activist, who was the first of Epstein’s victims to give up her anonymity, told the BBC that she was “passed around like a platter of fruit” to Epstein’s friends after being recruited by Maxwell.

“They seemed like nice people, so I trusted them,” Giuffre said, adding that she had confided in the pair about people taking advantage of her in the past.

“That was the worst thing I could have told them, because now they knew how vulnerable I was.”

She said that, after being hired by Epstein, she was brought on a trip to London to meet Andrew.

“Maxwell woke me up that morning by announcing in a sing-songy voice: ‘Get out of bed, sleepyhead!’ It was going to be a special day, she said. Just like Cinderella, I was going to meet a handsome prince!” reads an excerpt from Giuffre’s posthumous memoir, Nobody’s Girl.



A man in a white shirt leaning over another person lying face down on a tiled floor amid royal scrutiny discussion.

Image credits: Department of Justice

A man named Tony Figueroa testified that, when he was 19, Epstein and Maxwell paid him $200 for each girl he found and drove to the financier’s mansion to provide “massages.” He said he often recruited girls from his high school.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US lawmakers have called for Andrew to testify before the US Congress about his links to the child predator.

“In terms of testifying, I have always said anybody who has got information should be prepared to share that information,” Starmer told reporters. “You can’t be victim-centred if you’re not prepared to do that. Epstein’s victims have to be the first priority.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton addressing Epstein files amid rising royal scrutiny in a formal setting.

Prince William and Kate Middleton seated together in a formal setting amid surging royal scrutiny.

