“Should Be In Jail”: Royal Author Reveals The Country Prince Andrew Will Move To After Eviction
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the younger brother of King Charles III of the UK, is reportedly planning a move to Bahrain.
If he does, the younger son of the late Queen Elizabeth II, long disgraced due to his ties with Jeffrey Epstein, the deceased human trafficker, child predator, and financier, will have the company of another royal, accused of tax fraud in the Middle East.
- Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is reportedly considering locating to Bahrain after being evicted from his Royal Lodge.
- Andrew’s eviction marks another step in his removal from royal life in the UK.
- Following vacating his current residence, Andrew could stay at an estate privately owned by King Charles III.
Reports detailing Andrew’s plans to move away from the UK come after he was stripped of his royal titles, military ranks, and imperial patronages in October 2025.
The disgraced royal was evicted from his 30-room Royal Lodge, owned by the Crown Estate, yesterday (January 25).
A Royal author said Prince Andrew will most likely move to Bahrain
Andrew Lownie, the author of Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, spoke about former Prince Andrew’s plans to trade life in Britain for one in Bahrain in a conversation with Page Six on January 23.
“Certainly, he is likely to go out there. He’s going to be away from press scrutiny,” he said, adding, “It’ll be nice and sunny.”
If he does, Andrew will be in the company of abdicated King Juan Carlos I of Spain in the Middle East.
The latter left his country in 2020 over his own scandals involving a 2012 elephant-hunting trip to Botswana during a recession, allegations of money laundering, tax fraud, and more.
Lownie did not specify in his conversation with the outlet when Andrew would move to Bahrain, but said he would hang around his home for at least a few more days. Shooting season in the UK, which mostly lasts until January 31, was cited as a reason.
“The shooting season is still on, so I think he’s likely to stay in Britain for the moment,” Lownie divulged.
King Charles III has offered his sibling Marsh Farm, on the Sandringham estate, as a temporary abode
The information was confirmed by The Times on January 14.
The residence was purchased in 1862 as a private retreat for Albert, Prince of Wales, later King Edward VII, and has since been passed down from one monarch to the next.
On January 26, Andrew visited the five-bedroom farmhouse on the King’s privately owned estate.
The visit comes as removal vans were spotted at Royal Lodge, where Prince Andrew once hosted Jeffrey Epstein, who took his own life at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York in August 2019.
Epstein visited Royal Lodge in 2006 alongside his associate Ghislaine Maxwell and Harvey Weinstein, a former Hollywood producer and now convicted molester, as part of Andrew’s daughter Princess Beatrice’s masked ball 18th birthday celebrations.
The visit came two months after an arrest warrant against Epstein was issued in the US for assault of a minor.
During his visit to Marsh Farm, Andrew, per Royal Central, was seen reviewing the renovations and overseeing other practicalities, such as the size of the curtains.
Andrew reportedly won’t have any staff to assist him at his new house.
The internet has not held back in sounding off its agreement with the arrangement
“Well, if you don’t hold up your end of living by the royal code, you don’t deserve the perks,” said one netizen.
“Be happy for a roof over your head—there are many who would be thankful to have that,” added another.
“Living like us non-royals isn’t that difficult… fending for yourself is really quite normal,” a third said.
“Self-sufficiency can be quite rewarding. Keep your eyes on other needs and God, from where our help comes from… You can do it, Andrew. Tell Harry too.”
So far, the British royal family seems to be doing as much as they can for Andrew. He has been assured of assistance under Prince William’s reign as well, when he ascends the throne, per Andrew Lownie.
The future King of England, however, is not a fan of his uncle.
Andrew Lownie said the Prince of Wales backed King Charles III’s decision to strip Andrew of his royal titles
Image credits: GrahamSmith_
Lownie, in his royal biography The Rise and Fall of the Yorks, claimed that Prince William’s distaste for his uncle, besides his links to Epstein, stems from a “rude” comment he made about Kate Middleton.
“He [Prince William] also loathes Sarah [Ferguson], Andrew’s ex-wife, and can’t wait for the day when his father throws them both out,” a source noted in Lownie’s book, according to Daily Mail.
The author noted in his book that the Prince of Wales is of the view that King Charles III has not dealt with Andrew with enough firmness, despite Andrew having done sufficient harm to the family’s reputation.
Sarah Ferguson, who shared the Royal Lodge alongside Andrew, according to a leaked 2011 email, called Epstein her “supreme friend” and seemed to apologize for her public denunciation of him.
Ferguson’s residency arrangement following the Royal Lodge eviction has not been made public, but it is clear that her life alongside her ex-husband, Andrew, will never be the same.
