White House Releases Secret Jeffrey Epstein Documents Filled With Celebrity Names

A new batch of Jeffrey Epstein files included the names of several high-profile celebrities and powerful figures. However, this does not indicate or confirm they had links to Epstein’s criminal activities.

The files were released this week as part of the “first phase” of shedding light on Epstein’s “extensive network” and his “disgusting actions.”

The Department of Justice released Epstein’s contact list, flight logs, and a redacted “masseuse list” of his victims.

Alec Baldwin, Mick Jagger, Naomi Campbell, and others were part of the disgraced financier’s contact list.

On Thursday evening, the Justice Department released a trove of documents related to the wealthy predator.

Image credits: Rick Friedman/Getty Images

Trigger warning: This story contains details of suicide and sexual assault.

The newly-released documents included the disgraced financier’s contact list, flight logs, and a redacted “masseuse list” of what is believed to be Epstein’s victims.

Names listed on Epstein’s flight records could include people who have used the business tycoon’s planes for social, business, or political reasons; it does not indicate or confirm any involvement in criminal activities.

Image credits: stock.adobe

Similarly, the names listed on Epstein’s contact list do not indicate criminal behavior or suggest they were his clients.

Numerous famous figures were part of the contact list, released on Thursday, February 27.

Pop icon Michael Jackson, Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, actor Alec Baldwin, supermodel Naomi Campbell, and rocker Courtney Love were among the names on the contact list.

Image credits: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Department

Ethel Kennedy (the mother of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.), actor Dustin Hoffman, model Liz Hurley, Bob Weinstein (the brother of Harvey Weinstein), Ivana Trump (President Donald Trump’s first wife), and first daughter, Ivanka Trump, also took up spots on the list.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s name was mentioned seven times in the flight logs. The president, his ex-wife Marla Maples, their daughter Tiffany Trump, and a nanny were listed as having taken a flight on May 15, 1994.

Actors like Alec Baldwin and Dustin Hoffman were part of the disgraced financier’s contact list

Image credits: People

Some of Trump’s flight records included the name “JE,” which suggested the sitting president traveled with Jeffrey Epstein on some of the flights.

GM, possibly Epstein’s right-hand woman Ghislane Maxwell, was listed as a passenger on one flight with Trump.

Bill Clinton, Kevin Spacey, Prince Andrew, Tommy Quinn, Maria Shriver, and other figures were also included in Epstein’s flight logs.

Image credits: Constru-centro

The newly released files included a redacted 254-names long list of masseuses. However, the names were blacked out as they were victims of Epstein’s network of abuse.

The information released on Thursday did not include any groundbreaking revelation that wasn’t previously disclosed. Most of the names were divulged in the past as part of lawsuits and information leaks.

Nevertheless, the documents were released as part of President Trump’s commitment to maintaining “transparency and lifting the veil on the disgusting actions of Jeffrey Epstein and his co-conspirators,” Attorney General Pamela Bondi said.

Ethel Kennedy, the mother of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., was another name on the list of contacts

Image credits: The Boston Globe

“The first phase of files released [on Thursday] sheds light on Epstein’s extensive network and begins to provide the public with long overdue accountability,” she added.

The White House handed the first batch of the files to conservative influencers on Thursday.

These influencers included political commentator Rogan O’Handley (known as DC Draino), social media content creator Chaya Raichik, and others, who were pictured outside the White House holding binders that said, “The Epstein Files: Phase I.”

Image credits: Raph_PH

On Thursday, Bondi wrote a public letter to FBI director Kash Patel, in which she ordered him to release all the information related to the deceased predator by 08:00 EST on Friday, February 28.

“The FBI will deliver the full and complete Epstein files to my office~ including all records; documents, audio and video recordings, and materials related to Jeffrey Epstein and his clients, regardless of how such information was obtained,” the letter stated. “There will be no withholdings or limitations to my or your access.”

Many agreed that the newly released files did not divulge anything substantial.

Conservative influencers were pictured holding binders that said, “The Epstein Files: Phase I” on Thursday

Image credits: Gripas Yuri/ABACA/Shutterstock/VidaPress

“The Epstein files are a total joke. Who is subverting POTUS?” Conservative commentator Glenn Beck said following the release.

“Shocking. We all knew this already,” one social media user said, while another wrote, “The real names will never be shared! $$$$$.”

One said, “No names. Just stuff that’s been out already.”

The deceased offender owned a Caribbean island, where he hosted gatherings as part of his complex network of abuse

Image credits: Netflix

“So a big nothingburger.. a wealthy hedge fund manager had a ‘contact’ list full of rich people. so what,” wrote another. “I think the list people are waiting for is the client list of people who paid for teen girls, not his business phone book.”

Epstein, who was facing s*x trafficking charges and awaiting trial, died by s*icide in New York City jail in 2019.

Image credits: Netflix

His co-conspirator, Maxwell, was found guilty in December 2021 of luring young girls to Epstein between 1994 and 2004 so he could molest them.

“It is the biggest regret of my life that I ever met him,” Maxwell said shortly before being sentenced to 20 years in prison.

“This is just a senseless distraction,” a social media user said about the newly released files

