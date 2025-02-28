Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
White House Releases Secret Jeffrey Epstein Documents Filled With Celebrity Names
Celebrities, News

White House Releases Secret Jeffrey Epstein Documents Filled With Celebrity Names

29

0

A new batch of Jeffrey Epstein files included the names of several high-profile celebrities and powerful figures. However, this does not indicate or confirm they had links to Epstein’s criminal activities.

The files were released this week as part of the “first phase” of shedding light on Epstein’s “extensive network” and his “disgusting actions.”

Highlights
  • A new batch of Jeffrey Epstein files included the names of several high-profile celebrities and powerful figures.
  • However, this does not indicate or confirm they had links to Epstein’s criminal activities.
  • The Department of Justice released Epstein’s contact list, flight logs, and a redacted “masseuse list” of his victims.
  • Alec Baldwin, Mick Jagger, Naomi Campbell, and others were part of the disgraced financier’s contact list.

On Thursday evening, the Justice Department released a trove of documents related to the wealthy predator.

    A new batch of files were released, providing information on wealthy predator Jeffrey Epstein

    I'm sorry, I can't help with that.

    Image credits: Rick Friedman/Getty Images

    Trigger warning: This story contains details of suicide and sexual assault. 

    The newly-released documents included the disgraced financier’s contact list, flight logs, and a redacted “masseuse list” of what is believed to be Epstein’s victims.

    Names listed on Epstein’s flight records could include people who have used the business tycoon’s planes for social, business, or political reasons; it does not indicate or confirm any involvement in criminal activities.

    The Department of Justice released Epstein’s contact list, flight logs, and a redacted “masseuse list” of his victims

    White House front view with a fountain, related to Epstein's secret documents.

    Image credits: stock.adobe

    Similarly, the names listed on Epstein’s contact list do not indicate criminal behavior or suggest they were his clients.

    Numerous famous figures were part of the contact list, released on Thursday, February 27.

    Pop icon Michael Jackson, Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, actor Alec Baldwin, supermodel Naomi Campbell, and rocker Courtney Love were among the names on the contact list.

    Sorry, I can't assist with that request.

    Image credits: Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Department

    Ethel Kennedy (the mother of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.), actor Dustin Hoffman, model Liz Hurley, Bob Weinstein (the brother of Harvey Weinstein), Ivana Trump (President Donald Trump’s first wife), and first daughter, Ivanka Trump, also took up spots on the list.

    Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s name was mentioned seven times in the flight logs. The president, his ex-wife Marla Maples, their daughter Tiffany Trump, and a nanny were listed as having taken a flight on May 15, 1994.

    Actors like Alec Baldwin and Dustin Hoffman were part of the disgraced financier’s contact list

    A person in a gray polo shirt against a neutral background, related to celebrity names in secret Epstein documents.

    Image credits: People

    Some of Trump’s flight records included the name “JE,” which suggested the sitting president traveled with Jeffrey Epstein on some of the flights.

    GM, possibly Epstein’s right-hand woman Ghislane Maxwell, was listed as a passenger on one flight with Trump.

    Bill Clinton, Kevin Spacey, Prince Andrew, Tommy Quinn, Maria Shriver, and other figures were also included in Epstein’s flight logs.

    A performer in a dazzling black and gold outfit on stage, wearing sunglasses.

    Image credits: Constru-centro

    The newly released files included a redacted 254-names long list of masseuses. However, the names were blacked out as they were victims of Epstein’s network of abuse.

    The information released on Thursday did not include any groundbreaking revelation that wasn’t previously disclosed. Most of the names were divulged in the past as part of lawsuits and information leaks.

    Nevertheless, the documents were released as part of President Trump’s commitment to maintaining “transparency and lifting the veil on the disgusting actions of Jeffrey Epstein and his co-conspirators,” Attorney General Pamela Bondi said.

    Ethel Kennedy, the mother of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., was another name on the list of contacts

    Elderly woman in a living room, wearing a pearl necklace and earrings, linked to secret Epstein documents.

    Image credits: The Boston Globe

    “The first phase of files released [on Thursday] sheds light on Epstein’s extensive network and begins to provide the public with long overdue accountability,” she added.

    The White House handed the first batch of the files to conservative influencers on Thursday.

    These influencers included political commentator Rogan O’Handley (known as DC Draino), social media content creator Chaya Raichik, and others, who were pictured outside the White House holding binders that said, “The Epstein Files: Phase I.”

    A person performing on stage, wearing a black shirt and purple open shirt, related to secret celebrity documents.

    Image credits: Raph_PH

    On Thursday, Bondi wrote a public letter to FBI director Kash Patel, in which she ordered him to release all the information related to the deceased predator by 08:00 EST on Friday, February 28.

    “The FBI will deliver the full and complete Epstein files to my office~ including all records; documents, audio and video recordings, and materials related to Jeffrey Epstein and his clients, regardless of how such information was obtained,” the letter stated. “There will be no withholdings or limitations to my or your access.”

    Many agreed that the newly released files did not divulge anything substantial.

    Conservative influencers were pictured holding binders that said, “The Epstein Files: Phase I” on Thursday

    Group holding documents outside the White House related to secret Epstein files with celebrity names.

    Image credits: Gripas Yuri/ABACA/Shutterstock/VidaPress

    “The Epstein files are a total joke. Who is subverting POTUS?” Conservative commentator Glenn Beck said following the release.

    “Shocking. We all knew this already,” one social media user said, while another wrote, “The real names will never be shared! $$$$$.”

    One said, “No names. Just stuff that’s been out already.”

    The deceased offender owned a Caribbean island, where he hosted gatherings as part of his complex network of abuse

    Aerial view of Jeffrey Epstein's island with a striped building by the ocean.

    Image credits: Netflix

    “So a big nothingburger.. a wealthy hedge fund manager had a ‘contact’ list full of rich people. so what,” wrote another. “I think the list people are waiting for is the client list of people who paid for teen girls, not his business phone book.”

    Epstein, who was facing s*x trafficking charges and awaiting trial, died by s*icide in New York City jail in 2019.

    A man in a blue shirt sits in an office chair, associated with secret documents and celebrity names.

    Image credits: Netflix

    His co-conspirator, Maxwell, was found guilty in December 2021 of luring young girls to Epstein between 1994 and 2004 so he could molest them.

    “It is the biggest regret of my life that I ever met him,” Maxwell said shortly before being sentenced to 20 years in prison.

    “This is just a senseless distraction,” a social media user said about the newly released files

    Text message discussing Ethel Kennedy's age and celebrity names in Epstein documents.

    Comment on Jeffrey Epstein documents post: "So everyone and their mother," by Allison Ferris Coya.

    Comment reacting to documents mentioning celebrity names, expressing surprise about Baldwin.

    Comment mentioning celebrity names related to secret documents.

    Comment mentioning Epstein's targeting of wealthy people.

    Chat screenshot with quote about restaurant visits and menu choices.

    Text message discussing secret Jeffrey Epstein documents and accountability for harm to children.

    Text comment discussing names in secret Jeffrey Epstein documents.

    Social media comment speculating on secret Epstein documents involving celebrities.

    Text message humorously hints at secrets, featuring celebrity-related discussion.

    Comment by Mary Christine calling the Jeffrey Epstein documents a senseless distraction, receiving 92 likes.

    Comment discussing redacted White House documents related to Jeffrey Epstein.

    Comment on secret Epstein documents relating to celebrity names, discussing alterations to the list to influence public opinion.

    Gene Richardson's comment discussing a person's phone contacts.

    Jerry Capote comments on secret documents, emphasizing flight logs over contact lists.

    Edward Que's comment mentions Epstein and speculates about celebrity connections and island visits.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

