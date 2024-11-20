“Alec Baldwin Continues To Increase My Pain”: Halyna Hutchins’ Mother Protests ‘Rust’ Premiere

ADVERTISEMENT

The family of Halyna Hutchins—the cinematographer who was tragically shot and killed during the production of Alec Baldwin’s Western film Rust—has protested the movie’s premiere at the Camerimage Film Festival in Poland on Wednesday, November 20.

The tragic death of 42-year-old Halyna, who was fatally shot by Alec’s prop gun three years ago, still remains an open wound for her loved ones.

“Alec Baldwin continues to increase my pain with his refusal to apologize to me and his refusal to take responsibility for her death,” the mother said.

The mother's lawyer Gloria Allred said Alec “e-filed a motion to stay (pause) our civil lawsuit against him” on the eve of Rust’s premiere.

Halyna’s mother, Olga Solovey, has decisively stated she will skip the premiere, according to a statement emailed to Bored Panda by her lawyer Gloria Allred.

“It was always my hope to meet my daughter in Poland to watch her work come alive on screen. Unfortunately, that was ripped away from me when Alec Baldwin discharged his gun and killed my daughter,” the bereaved mother said in the statement.

The family said Alec, 66, still has not apologized for the 2021 shooting of the Ukrainian cinematographer and mother-of-one.

“Alec Baldwin continues to increase my pain with his refusal to apologize to me and his refusal to take responsibility for her death,” the mother continued.

“Instead, he seeks to unjustly profit from his killing of my daughter,” she added. “That is the reason why I refuse to attend the festival for the promotion of Rust, especially now when there is still no justice for my daughter.”

Gloria had filed a civil negligence lawsuit against Alec and others on behalf of Olga; Halyna’s father, Anatolii Androsovych; and her sister, Svetlana Zemko in June this year.

The lawyer said in her own emailed statement to Bored Panda that the veteran actor had “e-filed a motion to stay (pause) our civil lawsuit against him” on the eve of Rust’s premiere.

“We will be opposing their motion to stay our case,” the lawyer said.

The high-profile attorney believes Alec “disrespected” Halyna’s mother, father and sister.

Gloria said the Emmy award-winning actor not only didn’t apologize to the family but also churned out “false” narratives about Halyna being distant from her family.

“Even though Mr. Baldwin discharged the gun that killed Halyna, he has never called them to apologize,” the lawyer said in her statement.

“Even worse, he argued, through his attorneys, that Halyna was emotionally distant from her family in Ukraine.”

“That is false, hurtful and insulting,” she added.

“Further, the decision not to even call the family to say he is sorry is cruel and dishonors Halyna and her memory. Now, a decision has been made to promote Rust to buyers in order to make a profit for Alec Baldwin and others that had a role in Halyna’s death,” she went on to say.

“Olga, Anatolii and Svetlana will not agree with this plan to exploit Halyna’s death,” Gloria concluded.