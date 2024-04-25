Crackhead Barney Talks About Harassing Alec Baldwin In Bizarre Piers Morgan Interview

ADVERTISEMENT

Performance artist and anti-Israel activist “Crackhead Barney” walked into an interview with a crutch and a neck brace and insisted actor Alec Baldwin left her “maimed” in New York City.

Crackhead Barney was filmed this week confronting the It’s Complicated actor and repeatedly pestering him to say “Free Palestine” on camera at a coffee shop on Monday, April 22.

Following the encounter between Crackhead Barney and the 66-year-old actor, the loudmouthed anti-Israel agitator with an audience of nearly 100,000 followers on Instagram appeared on an episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored.

A white-faced Crackhead Barney appeared for a bizarre interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, wearing a diaper and a neck brace

Share icon

Image credits: Piers Morgan Uncensored

Crackhead Barney, hailing from Jamaica, Queens, showed up in a diaper with her top half nearly naked, having her top pulled up to her neck. Her face was painted while her lips sported a bright red lipstick.

“I’ve been waiting for you, Piers f–king Morgan!” she told the host, who proceeded to ask her about her verbal tussle with Alec this week.

“I wanted to know, seriously, why you did what you did and hoped to gain by it,” Piers asked.

“What did I do to Alec Baldwin? Piers, do you see the damage that Alec did to me?” she asked as she pointed to the crutches in her hand.

An encounter that Crackhead Barney had with Alec Baldwin earlier this week went viral as she was captured pushing the actor to say “Free Palestine”

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: @CHBAF

The anonymous personality continued to scream at Piers and said, “Do you see the damage? Look at my arms! Look at my arms, Piers! Look at my neck! I was maimed by a white man on Monday!”

The British host tried to reason with her, saying: “You don’t have to shout at me. We can have a civil conversation.”

“Piers f–king Morgan … What’s wrong with saying Free Palestine?” she asked. “Piers, can you say ‘Free, free Palestine’ for me?”

“I absolutely believe that Palestine should be free,” Piers chimed in, but Crackhead Barney continued her tirade against the host and insisted on painting herself as a victim.

“This is the third white man to beat me this week,” she said. “Yesterday, my white boyfriend beat the s–t out of me.”

“I’m a victim. I’m a victim, Piers,” she also said in the interview.

Piers eventually cut his guest off after saying the experience was “one of the most pathetic things [he has] had to endure.”

The anti-Israel activist insisted she was the victim as she continued screaming at host Piers Morgan before eventually being cut off

When Crackhead Barney ambushed Alec earlier this week, she repeatedly asked the Emmy winner to say “Free Palestine” as he waited for his order at Maman, a cafe at University Place in Greenwich Village.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Alec, can you please say ‘Free Palestine’ one time?” she said.

During the encounter, the performance artist also made a reference to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died on the set of the movie Rust.

“Why did you kill that lady? You killed that lady and got no jail time,” she said.

Alec Baldwin remained quiet but was captured slapping her phone out of her hands

White devil Alec Baldwin attacked me

While I was trying to get coffeee pic.twitter.com/qebME0V4Wl — Crackhead Barney & Friends (@CHBAF) April 22, 2024

Crackhead Barney recently appeared in videos swearing at cops and yelling: “You know they’re not coming home, right?” to pro-Israel demonstrators, making a reference to hostages kidnapped by Hamas during the Oct. 7 attack.

Following the incident involving The Hunt for Red October actor, the performance artist released a statement about the entertainment industry being “largely silent” over “Israel’s genocide of Palestinians.”

“My performance art and confrontational media is a statement about the double standards of society in the U.S.,” she was quoted saying. “As the US supports Israel in the genocide of Palestinians, here at home, powerful people maintain a facade of politeness and dignity while we export death and terror around the world.”