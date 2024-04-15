Keanu Reeves Kisses Alexandra Grant In What Has Been Described As His Most ‘Fun and Positive’ Relationship

ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone’s favorite Keanu Reeves, 59, made a rare public appearance with his girlfriend Alexandra Grant during the MOCA Gala 2024 at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday, April 13.

The longtime lovebirds dazzled on the red carpet and didn’t hesitate to share a kiss in front of the cameras before making their way inside for the event.

With the John Wick star in a navy blue suit and his 54-year-old artist girlfriend in a blue-green gown, the pair looked stunning as they posed for photos at the event.

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant were pictured together at the MOCA Gala 2024 over the weekend

Image credits: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA)

The couple first met in 2009 at a dinner party and published a book together in 2011. Titled “Ode to Happiness,” the book was written by Keanu and illustrated by Alexandra.

They went public with their romance in 2019 and made their red carpet debut at the LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci in LA.

The couple have kept their relationship private and were described as “homebodies,” a source told People.

“They both work hard and then enjoy life together,” the source told People a couple of weeks back. “They’re very much a normal couple.”

“They’re often invited to events but only attend ones that truly matter to them,” the source added. “They’re both homebodies. They’d much rather entertain at home. They often have friends over for dinner. It’s always the best.”

Another source also claimed to the outlet that this is the Matrix star’s most “positive relationship” ever.

“This is the most fun and positive relationship that Keanu has ever been in,” said a source who described Alexandra as a “rare gem.”

“She is adorable, sweet, caring and funny. She has her own life and career but is also very supportive of Keanu’s,” the source told the outlet last month. “When he films on location, she travels with him. When he films locally, she often visits the set.”

“Everyone just loves her. They live together and often have friends over for dinner. Keanu is very happy,” the source added.