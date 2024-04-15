Keanu Reeves Kisses Alexandra Grant In What Has Been Described As His Most ‘Fun and Positive’ Relationship
Everyone’s favorite Keanu Reeves, 59, made a rare public appearance with his girlfriend Alexandra Grant during the MOCA Gala 2024 at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday, April 13.
The longtime lovebirds dazzled on the red carpet and didn’t hesitate to share a kiss in front of the cameras before making their way inside for the event.
With the John Wick star in a navy blue suit and his 54-year-old artist girlfriend in a blue-green gown, the pair looked stunning as they posed for photos at the event.
Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant were pictured together at the MOCA Gala 2024 over the weekend
The couple first met in 2009 at a dinner party and published a book together in 2011. Titled “Ode to Happiness,” the book was written by Keanu and illustrated by Alexandra.
They went public with their romance in 2019 and made their red carpet debut at the LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci in LA.
The couple, who went public with their relationship in 2019, looked adorable together on the red carpet
Those skulls though.
Keanu & Alexandra #EGI pic.twitter.com/XhuFb4du8v
— Amelia Bee (@cloudsurfer118) April 14, 2024
The couple have kept their relationship private and were described as “homebodies,” a source told People.
“They both work hard and then enjoy life together,” the source told People a couple of weeks back. “They’re very much a normal couple.”
“They’re often invited to events but only attend ones that truly matter to them,” the source added. “They’re both homebodies. They’d much rather entertain at home. They often have friends over for dinner. It’s always the best.”
Another source also claimed to the outlet that this is the Matrix star’s most “positive relationship” ever.
“They’re very much a normal couple,” a source said about the low-key pair
Keanu with Alex at the moca gala. #Keanureeves pic.twitter.com/DEYgYh5wU9
— 🧘🏻♀️ K⃣ A⃣ L⃣ L⃣ E⃣🧍🏻♀️💕🎀 (@kallewickans) April 14, 2024
“This is the most fun and positive relationship that Keanu has ever been in,” said a source who described Alexandra as a “rare gem.”
“She is adorable, sweet, caring and funny. She has her own life and career but is also very supportive of Keanu’s,” the source told the outlet last month. “When he films on location, she travels with him. When he films locally, she often visits the set.”
“Everyone just loves her. They live together and often have friends over for dinner. Keanu is very happy,” the source added.
As much as I adore both of them, someone kissing their partner is not really newsworthy
Wow Binitha so you upload your “articles” with 60 upvotes instead of 30 now!!??🤣🤣 Your content just as Andrea’s will still be far down in the reds in a day or two… They will just keep doing that to trick themselves their content is well received. Soon Binitha will upload her articles with 300 upvotes🤡
Read her profile, she actually says "I transform blank docs into news stories that demand clicks and shares.". No, honey, you're a parasite who copies and pastes vapid garbage no one cares about or asks for.
And they most likely see themselves as journalists. On this article Binitha is credited as author🤦🏻 When she just did exactly what you said, copy&paste it onto here. It’s obvious they don’t even proof read it first as blantant typos and misspellings make it over here. Imagine having a job were half the day you just scroll through celebrity garbage and then paste whatever is the news of the day here.
Guys you are being brutal. The comments here about who seems like a young writer seem powerful enough to kill any confidence she might have. I agree with your reasons but not the way everyone is thrashing her.
You're not reading the comments. They're pointing out that she's NOT a "writer" at all.
More celebrity tabloid garbage from Binitha Jacob. Downvoted like all the rest of her trash articles. 👎 🗑️
