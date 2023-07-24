How could we skip over curating a definitive list of Keanu Reeves quotes, then? Sure, you may wonder why you would even need life lessons from Keanu Reeves , to which we respond, "Why not?" The man has learned to maintain unfathomable coolness while being pursued by the mob as John Wick, and all the while, keeps a profound yet refreshing perspective despite his real-life tragic past. Who better to guide us through life's twists and turns than The Chosen One himself? Here's our list of the best Keanu Reeves quotes, which we invite you to make even better by upvoting your favorites so they can rank higher.

Yeah, great quotes, because our beloved hero of both cyberpunk realities and mob-infested New York has been dropping wisdom bombs since 1984 when he debuted in an episode of the Canadian sitcom Hangin' In. He's the enigmatic Neo, the unstoppable John Wick, the rocker boy Johnny Silverhand, and above all, a low-key philosophical guru.

Armed with a humility and kind attitude that seem almost alien in the world of glitz and glamor, he's the epitome of a paradox — an A-list actor who doesn't behave like one. In his unique way, Reeves has created his own cinematic universe where stoicism, existentialism, and perseverance are served up with a side of expertly executed judo throws and great quotes.

While John Wick is a powerful reminder not to mess with someone's puppy (important life lesson there), it's the man behind the bulletproof black suit who's caught our attention this time. You've guessed it — that's Keanu Reeves! His performances are undeniably legendary, but the world's fascination with this man extends beyond the silver screen. The off-screen Keanu Reeves is just as intriguing as his characters .

#1 "I don't want to be part of a world where being kind is a weakness."

#2 “Grief changes shape, but it never ends.”

#3 “The simple act of paying attention can take you a long way.”

What is Keanu Reeves famous for (other than his roles)?

If a fruitful acting career was not enough to make this man famous, Keanu Reeves is also known for his significant donations to charities. He even started his own organization to help children's hospitals and cancer research. Additionally, Reeves is recognized for his humble demeanor and genuine kindness — traits not always common in Hollywood. He also made headlines for treating women respectfully when taking photos with them. For this, he's also known as the nicest man in Hollywood.

#4 “Art is about trying to find the good in people, and making the world a more compassionate place.”

#5 "The best way to change is to make mistakes. You can learn from your mistakes and then keep moving on.”

#6 "I don't really have a hobby. Is reading a hobby?"

Is Keanu Reeves a billionaire?

Keanu Reeves is not a billionaire, but his estimated net worth is still impressive. The latest data reported his net worth to be approximately $380 million.

#7 "Someone will always be prettier, someone will always be smarter, Someone will always be younger, but they will never be you."

#8 “My name can't be THAT tough to pronounce!”

#9 “Kissing someone is pretty intimate, actually very intimate, and your heart always kind of skips a beat before you do that.”

Why is Keanu Reeves inspiring?

Known for his humility, resilience, and extraordinary generosity, Keanu Reeves stands as a beacon of inspiration for many. Despite facing a series of personal tragedies, from the loss of dear ones to navigating a tumultuous childhood, he never lost his positive mindset. Even his work is approached with a fervor and commitment that are truly inspiring and give depth to the wisdom quotes we handpicked for our list.

#10 "Life is good when you have a good sandwich.”

#11 "Sometimes life imitates art."

#12 "Money doesn’t mean anything to me. I’ve made a lot of money but I want to enjoy life and not stress myself building my bank account... we all know that good health is much more important.”

Who taught Keanu Reeves to fight?

For his roles in action movies like John Wick and The Matrix, Keanu Reeves underwent intensive training with numerous professionals during his career. Stuntman and director Chad Stahelski was one of the key individuals who trained Keanu Reeves for his role in the John Wick series. For The Matrix, Yuen Woo-ping, a renowned martial arts choreographer from Hong Kong, trained Reeves and the other cast members in various martial arts styles. Reeves also studied judo and BJJ with black belt Rigan Machado, one of the top instructors in the world.

#13 "I hate giving advice."

#14 "I like Sundays. Sunday is the day of rest."

#15 "All of these characters have some DNA of mine, I share it with the character."

What kind of life does Keanu Reeves live?

Despite his Hollywood stardom, Keanu Reeves leads a life marked by humility and discretion. Steering clear of the spotlight, he values privacy in his personal affairs. A motorcycle enthusiast, Reeves co-owns the custom motorcycle shop Arch Motorcycle Company. He's often regarded as a genuinely kind and respectful figure to fans and industry peers alike.

#16 "Honestly, I try not to do anything I don’t want to do."

#17 "I try not to think about my life. I have no life. I need therapy."

#18 "I do think there must be some kind of interaction between your living life and the life that goes on from here."

What is Keanu Reeves' personality type?

Based on his public persona and interviews, some speculate that Keanu Reeves might align with the INFJ or INFP category of the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI), which are characterized by introversion, intuition, feeling, and either judging or perceiving, respectively. These types are often associated with reserved, thoughtful, empathetic individuals who value deep, meaningful relationships.

#19 “Sometimes simple things are the most difficult things to achieve.”

#20 “I guess living without love, without experiencing it or being able to give it is pretty strong punishment.”

#21 “All the dreams I dream are nightmares and those nightmares are the ones I live.”

#22 “Money buys you the freedom to live your life the way you want.”

#23 “The impact of falling in love for the first time has a special place in our architecture.”

#24 “In my quiet, I was working something out.”

#25 “Sometimes enemies are our best teachers, people can learn from their mistakes, destruction sometimes means rebirth.”

#26 “When you truly understand karma, then you realize you are responsible for everything in your life. It is incredibly empowering to know that your future is in your hands.”

#27 “Nothing ever truly dies. The universe wastes nothing, everything is simply transformed.”

#28 “I was raised to treat people exactly how I would like to be treated by others. It’s called respect.”

#29 “Every struggle in your life has shaped you into the person you are today. Be thankful for the hard times, they can only make you stronger.”

#30 "Try to be wrong once in a while, it’ll do your ego good."

#31 “I will always be in love with love.”

#32 “It's always wonderful to get to know women, with the mystery and the joy and the depth. If you can make a woman laugh, you're seeing the most beautiful thing.”

#33 “I wear my heart on my sleeve and that can hurt. To be vulnerable is an enriching way to live, but when it goes wrong it can be agonizing. But if you don't open your heart to people, you end up being excluded from the rest of the world.”

#34 “I am not handsome or se*y. Of course, it’s not like I am hopeless.”

#35 "We're all stardust, baby!"

#36 "I was an affable little lad. I had a lot of energy. I liked to run around, liked to laugh, I was pretty sweet."

#37 "I don’t have kids or anything like that, so I get to be less responsible! The day is kind of like, 'What, creatively, can I do?'”

#38 "It’s believing in love. It’s believing that there’s someone for you. That there’s the ultimate person, the ideal who will be your soul mate and your perfect match and that all your pain and suffering will go away and you’ll live happily ever after and you’ll be together in a blissful union."

#39 "I have no martial arts background... I only know movie Kung Fu."

#40 "It’s called show business for a reason."

#41 "Try and respect others. Try and continue to get the most out of life, and find ways to get that in this situation, but also to respect it. Find ways to connect. If you can. I mean, just... survive."

#42 "I'm absolutely a very happy person."

#43 "Here comes 40. I’m feeling my age, and I’ve ordered the Ferrari. I’m going to get the whole midlife crisis package."

#44 "I thought the one of the ultimate expressions of 'whoa' was in the first Matrix... the 'whoa' was wonderful in The Matrix."

#45 "You know, I'm the lonely guy. I don't have anyone in my life."

#46 "I like pretending. I’m an actor."

#47 “I was always hoping, even when I was young, that I could do different things. I’m really grateful for that. I’m very fortunate. I’m glad to be here.”

#48 "I guess it's just to my tastes to keep life as simple as I can."

#49 "You know, I'm not an air guitar aficionado. But once in a while, the air guitar comes out."

#50 "If something is hurting you, why and how and how can it be changed?"

#51 “I don't know how much intelligence I have.”

#52 "I don't really do junk food anymore? But I hope hamburgers don't count as junk food."

#53 "I think that a picture can tell a thousand words, and none of them can be right. Or true."

#54 "I think if I had taken the blue pill, it says I would go back to sleep and I would have never known what was happening. Which sounds very depressing. So I'm glad I took the right pill."

#55 "I do look back. I still sometimes wake up and go, 'Gosh, I shouldn’t have done that!'"

#56 "Energy cannot be created or destroyed, they say."

#57 "It's easy to stay grounded. The ground is very close. And we walk on it every day."

#58 "Once in a while, I have the moments, where you drink the whiskey and you get the records out and you start doing the DJ thing until four in the morning."

#59 "'Are we in The Matrix?' No!"

#60 “I know that the ones who love us will miss us.”

#61 "We are humans on a rock floating through space with a finite amount of time. So take that into account — how we treat ourselves, how we treat others and we are all in this together. Be excellent to each other!"

#62 "Sure I believe in God and the Devil, but they don't have to have pitchforks and a long white beard."

#63 "When the people you love are gone, you're alone."

#64 "Falling in love and having a relationship are two different things."

#65 "Energy can't be created or destroyed, and energy flows. It must be in a direction, with some kind of internal, emotive, spiritual direction. It must have some effect somewhere."

#66 "It's the journey of self, I guess. You start with this kind of loner, outside guy, which a lot of people can relate to, and he goes out into the world."

#67 "How do I confront aging? With a wonder and a terror. Yeah, I'll say that. Wonder and terror."

#68 "I'm sorry my existence is not very noble or sublime."

#69 "It's fun to be hopelessly in love. It's dangerous, but it's fun."

#70 "I believe in love at first sight. You want that connection, and then you want some problems."

#71 "When I don't feel free and can't do what I want I just react. I go against it."

#72 "Because we're actors we can pretend and fake it, but I'd rather the intimate investment was authentic."

#73 “You have to change your life if you’re not happy, and wake up if things aren’t going the way you want.”

#74 “I’m older and older. With any experience you have, you know more about yourself.”

#75 “I thank the earth and the sky every day for the opportunities I’ve had.”

#76 “Tattoos are interesting, but at the same time they are also a mask – you are exhibiting your past life on your body.”

#77 “You know what is a nice thought? Retirement.”

#78 “I attempt to connect with my muse and go on demon rides.”

#79 “Luxury is the opportunity to experience quality, be it a place, a person or an object.”

#80 “Heaven and Hell are right here, behind every wall, every window, the World behind the World. And we’re smack in the middle.”

#81 “You ever have that feeling where you’re not sure if you’re awake or still dreaming?”

#82 “I cried over beauty, I cried over pain, and the other time I cried because I felt nothing. I can’t help it. I’m just a cliché of myself.”

#83 “Sometimes we get so caught up in our daily lives that we forget to take the time out to enjoy the beauty in life.”